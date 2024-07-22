While primary contests did matter, convention delegates still possessed the ultimate power to choose a nominee. In 1960, erstwhile Stevensonians boosted John Kennedy to primary wins. This, along with Kennedy’s charisma, pushed party bosses to relent. But eight years later, Vice President Hubert Humphrey, who never even entered a primary contest, took the nomination over Senator Eugene McCarthy, who had split primary wins with the assassinated Robert Kennedy. Outraged at the disregard of primary voter sentiment, young protesters in league with old Stevensonians tore Chicago asunder. Afterwards, activists championed the 1970 “McGovern reforms”. This fundamentally changed the nominating process. Starting in 1972, the reforms made primaries and caucuses binding. If a candidate won a state contest, delegates were compelled to support them at the convention. “The Circus” was born.

Party bosses no longer ruled; But the educated middle class did.

On average, 27% of registered voters turn out for primaries. And these voters are overwhelmingly from the educated middle class. In any election, the college degreed are 50% more likely to vote than a high school graduate. But this is even truer for primaries. The standard primary goer is twice as likely to have studied beyond a bachelor’s degree as the average voter. So the McGovern reforms, far from a democratic revelation, have given the educated middle class an outsized voice in American politics. More partisan and ideological than the normie voter, they donate, volunteer, and vote for candidates who reside on the ideological edge of their party.

Well-intentioned, the McGovern reforms gave birth to our hyper-partisan presidential politics, the toxins of which now flow downstream to contaminate even local races.

Yes, the Democrat’s normie-in-chief, Joe Biden, won the 2020 nomination. Covid and the spectre of Trump prematurely curtailed the primary season. With every other major contender, except Pete Buttigieg, vying for the Brahmin Left’s vote, Biden had the normie lane to himself.

But there is nothing sacrosanct about the present system. In clinching the GOP and Democratic nominations, Trump and Biden won approximately 10% of all voters in the 2024 primaries and caucuses. This is scarcely “Vox Populi, Vox Dei”.

But an open convention would be a television show without a script. Delegates, on live national television, debate and mull the strengths and weaknesses of the major candidates. Every state delegation votes. Those votes would be weighted to each state’s overall population. It is the candidate’s job to woo the delegation. The first candidate to win a majority of delegates votes, 1,990, votes nabs the nomination.