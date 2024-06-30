X Close

Jordan Bardella is no radical National Rally has cynically embraced the centre

Le Pen has spent 15 years 'detoxifying' her party (DIMITAR DILKOFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Le Pen has spent 15 years 'detoxifying' her party (DIMITAR DILKOFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

EuropeFranceJordan BardellaMarine Le PenNational RallyPolitics
July 1, 2024   5 mins

It’s been a long time coming, but after a triumphant showing at the European elections, and then such a strong result in the first round of the French parliamentary elections, it looks like National Rally, a Le Pen party, is moving in on Emmanuel Macron’s wild decision to call a snap election.

The RN’s current leader, Jordan Bardella, could even be crowned the youngest prime minister in French history. Were that to happen, it would represent one of the greatest changes in fortunes for a political movement in Europe. When the Front National was founded in 1972 by Jean-Marie Le Pen, it was home to an eclectic bunch of collaborationists, résistants, former poujadistes and nostalgics of “French Algeria”. During the Eighties, the far-Right party became the scarecrow of French politics, a toxic electoral no-man’s-land made untouchable by Le Pen’s taste for antisemitism. When it reached the presidential run-off in 2002, it was seen as a catastrophe for the nation, but Le Pen senior and his radioactive brand was never in a position to exercise power (he lost 82-18 in the runoff).

While such a poisonous legacy cannot be completely brushed aside, today’s party — a beast nurtured by Marine, Jean-Marie’s daughter — is no longer a radical outfit on the margins of French politics. Rather, it is better seen as an opportunistic catch-all party increasingly at the centre of France’s margin.

Le Pen has spent 15 years “detoxifying” her party, purging it of its more extreme members, changing its name, and even trading blows with her father in the process. Today, a staggering 92% of Jews believe that Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s Left-wing La France Insoumise contributes to the rise of antisemitism, compared to only 49% for the RN. But the gains are twofold: in election after election, the party has made steady gains, making it to the runoff of the presidential election twice. With the tantalising carrot of real political power, the party has decided to shed any remaining rough edges. The RN, as a result, is running a campaign that can only be described as muted.

Once upon a time, Marine Le Pen was the Marianne of Frexit, making it RN’s central pledge in 2017. Since then, however, the party has avoided putting forward anything that looks like aggressive Euroscepticism. Today, her role model in Europe is Giorgia Meloni: the Italian advocate for nationalism within the EU, rather than nationalism in one country.

Suggested reading
The EU's economic war on Le Pen

By Thomas Fazi

On its criticism of Nato, too, the RN has also softened its stance, citing concerns about the message it would send to France’s allies in Ukraine. Indeed, Vladimir Putin’s war seems to have vaccinated the party from its previous demonstrative signs of Putinophilia; his invasion came just days before Le Pen was about to send out a presidential leaflet with a photo of her shaking hands with Putin. The RN may not be Kyiv’s biggest supporters, but nor have they opposed most of France’s aid packages in recent months.

In fact, on most economic issues, the party is keeping its ambitions low, and watering them down at the first sight of pushback. Most obviously, what should have been the flagship measure — ditching Macron’s pension reform that sets the legal retirement age at 64 — has now been significantly watered-down, to the point where only cosmetic changes are discernible. On energy, meanwhile, Le Pen had pledged to leave the EU market, but Bardella has since suffocated the proposal with fine print. He wants to cut VAT on energy prices, but has made clear this is “pending” on “negotiations in Brussels”.

Even on immigration, the RN’s most radical platform, we can see the spirit of moderation starting to seep in. In fact, the issue only ranks as the “third emergency” for Bardella, behind the cost of living and security. Once driven by its commitment to restricting access to strategic administrative positions for dual citizens and removing birth-right citizenship, the RN has softened its stance. On birth-right citizenship it wants people born in France of foreign parents to have to declare their desire to become French at 18 —a  radical break from French tradition, but not a European anomaly either with many EU countries implementing similarly qualified jus soli regulations. As for the restriction of key strategic positions for dual citizens, it already exists.

And what of the people staffing the party themselves? A lot has been written about Bardella’s photogenic appearance, but much of the RN’s leadership are simply bland and presentable former Right-wingers. After getting 89 MPs elected to parliament in 2022, Le Pen instructed them to put on a tie and to avoid acting like fringe agitators. Naturally, they obeyed, and started to tactfully vote with both the Left and the Macronists on various issues. In their first year in office, RN’s 89 MPs backed around half of the Macronist bills — on everything from squatting to nuclear energy — but also supported the Left on high-profile attempts to censor the government.

Suggested reading
Emmanuel Macron, destroyer of worlds

By Anne-Elisabeth Moutet

This “strategy of the suit and tie” has paid significant dividends, especially as a foil to the rambunctious agitprop style adopted by their counterparts on the Left, which has made the Le Penists look like serious politicians. The radicalism and ambition of the united left’s “Popular Front” platform (an extra 150 billion euros in spending by 2027) has also helped. It did considerably more to spook markets than the risk of a Bardella premiership and by contrast made the RN’s unfocused hodgepodge of promises look reasonable.

And crucially, as a result, the electorate is starting to treat the RN as a normal party. The historic “barrage républicain“, where Right-wing and Left-wing voters would pinch their noses and vote for anyone but a Le Pen in the run-off lies in tatters. Even centrist voters, when presented with a hypothetical run-off between the Popular Front and RN, put them on an equal footing.

“The electorate is starting to treat the RN as a normal party.”

More generally, the appeal of the RN, and of Bardella specifically, has become increasingly widespread: Bardella, with his 17 million TikTok followers, now ranks as the second most popular politician in France. (Édouard Philippe, the centrist Mayor of Le Havre is currently first.) As the pollster Mathieu Gallard writes, the RN now has the most representative demographic breakdown of any party in France.

The caveat, of course, is that even a non-radical RN could end up being hugely disruptive for France. After all, while the RN are no longer made up of hard Eurosceptics, they are certainly not Euroenthusiasts either. And it is unlikely that Le Pen and Bardella will fold into the EU doxa without at least giving the impression of putting up a fight. Indeed, even Bardella’s more moderate platform could spark fireworks in Brussels, particularly over the EU budget, and could have significant debt implications given France’s very tight fiscal space.

And for all of Le Pen’s aspirations to emulate Melonism, the RN, unlike its Italian counterpart, has never participated in a ruling coalition, not even at a sizable regional level. While there has been some frantic speed dating over the past year between the RN and France’s business and administrative elites, the RN does not have a strong establishment footprint yet. So a political transition of this scale could be very rocky.

But for all those risks, the RN no longer acts as a radical party, nor is it seen as such by the larger electorate. It has morphed into an opportunistic catch-all creature: amid all the hysteria blowing in from outside of France, Le Pen and Bardella seem ready to make whatever ideological compromises are necessary.

François Valentin is co-host of the Uncommon Decency podcast and a Senior Researcher at Onward’s Social Fabric Programme.

Valen10Francois

Join the discussion

Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber

To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.

Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.

Subscribe
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Steve Jolly
Steve Jolly
24 minutes ago

In other words, the effects of the western populist movements are being felt, normalized, and integrated into the current political system without the need for violent revolution. Yes, the populist parties are moderating and moving towards the center, but the center is also moving, and already has moved towards them. This is a good result as it means there will be less chance of a destabilizing revolution. European politicians now expect excessive immigration to generate political push back so they try to moderate. They expect to be called to task for catering too much too elite interests. An increasing number of elites recognize the changes and are now hedging their bets, mending fences with leaders they called radical threats not that long ago. Populists won’t get every reform they want, but neither will their opponents. They have reoriented politics and redefined the always nebulous notions of political left and right around a different set of issues and established what will likely be the new political axis going forward. It’s no longer socialism vs. liberalism but nationalism vs. globalism. No doubt there will be a long term dynamic of push pull between parties and within them over these issues.

This won’t satisfy the people who wanted to see heads roll. That dynamic would still be in play if elites had continued on the path of reactionism, censorship, and suppression but they haven’t. That isn’t something we should want or wish for. Rather we should recognize history is moving forward and nobody has absolute power over it. Based on some of his recent comments, I suspect Macron himself realizes this. His unexpected call for elections at such a seemingly inopportune moment is a concession to the inevitable. Populist parties aren’t going away. They will be a political force and sooner or later they’ll have their turn as a ruling party. I credit Macron for having some humility before history and some regard for the popular will. He’s been among the most dutiful followers of globalist policies and attitudes but at least he is no tyrant determined to win at any cost.

Last edited 11 minutes ago by Steve Jolly
2
0
Reply
Jim Veenbaas
Jim Veenbaas
39 seconds ago
Reply to  Steve Jolly

Agreed. The ultimate goal of populism isn’t revolution, it’s to move radicalized govts to the centre. That appears to be happening. One caveat though. There has to be significant movement on open borders and net zero. If not, these populists will lose credibility.

0
0
Reply