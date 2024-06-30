It’s been a long time coming, but after a triumphant showing at the European elections, and then such a strong result in the first round of the French parliamentary elections, it looks like National Rally, a Le Pen party, is moving in on Emmanuel Macron’s wild decision to call a snap election.
The RN’s current leader, Jordan Bardella, could even be crowned the youngest prime minister in French history. Were that to happen, it would represent one of the greatest changes in fortunes for a political movement in Europe. When the Front National was founded in 1972 by Jean-Marie Le Pen, it was home to an eclectic bunch of collaborationists, résistants, former poujadistes and nostalgics of “French Algeria”. During the Eighties, the far-Right party became the scarecrow of French politics, a toxic electoral no-man’s-land made untouchable by Le Pen’s taste for antisemitism. When it reached the presidential run-off in 2002, it was seen as a catastrophe for the nation, but Le Pen senior and his radioactive brand was never in a position to exercise power (he lost 82-18 in the runoff).
While such a poisonous legacy cannot be completely brushed aside, today’s party — a beast nurtured by Marine, Jean-Marie’s daughter — is no longer a radical outfit on the margins of French politics. Rather, it is better seen as an opportunistic catch-all party increasingly at the centre of France’s margin.
Le Pen has spent 15 years “detoxifying” her party, purging it of its more extreme members, changing its name, and even trading blows with her father in the process. Today, a staggering 92% of Jews believe that Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s Left-wing La France Insoumise contributes to the rise of antisemitism, compared to only 49% for the RN. But the gains are twofold: in election after election, the party has made steady gains, making it to the runoff of the presidential election twice. With the tantalising carrot of real political power, the party has decided to shed any remaining rough edges. The RN, as a result, is running a campaign that can only be described as muted.
Once upon a time, Marine Le Pen was the Marianne of Frexit, making it RN’s central pledge in 2017. Since then, however, the party has avoided putting forward anything that looks like aggressive Euroscepticism. Today, her role model in Europe is Giorgia Meloni: the Italian advocate for nationalism within the EU, rather than nationalism in one country.
On its criticism of Nato, too, the RN has also softened its stance, citing concerns about the message it would send to France’s allies in Ukraine. Indeed, Vladimir Putin’s war seems to have vaccinated the party from its previous demonstrative signs of Putinophilia; his invasion came just days before Le Pen was about to send out a presidential leaflet with a photo of her shaking hands with Putin. The RN may not be Kyiv’s biggest supporters, but nor have they opposed most of France’s aid packages in recent months.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
In other words, the effects of the western populist movements are being felt, normalized, and integrated into the current political system without the need for violent revolution. Yes, the populist parties are moderating and moving towards the center, but the center is also moving, and already has moved towards them. This is a good result as it means there will be less chance of a destabilizing revolution. European politicians now expect excessive immigration to generate political push back so they try to moderate. They expect to be called to task for catering too much too elite interests. An increasing number of elites recognize the changes and are now hedging their bets, mending fences with leaders they called radical threats not that long ago. Populists won’t get every reform they want, but neither will their opponents. They have reoriented politics and redefined the always nebulous notions of political left and right around a different set of issues and established what will likely be the new political axis going forward. It’s no longer socialism vs. liberalism but nationalism vs. globalism. No doubt there will be a long term dynamic of push pull between parties and within them over these issues.
This won’t satisfy the people who wanted to see heads roll. That dynamic would still be in play if elites had continued on the path of reactionism, censorship, and suppression but they haven’t. That isn’t something we should want or wish for. Rather we should recognize history is moving forward and nobody has absolute power over it. Based on some of his recent comments, I suspect Macron himself realizes this. His unexpected call for elections at such a seemingly inopportune moment is a concession to the inevitable. Populist parties aren’t going away. They will be a political force and sooner or later they’ll have their turn as a ruling party. I credit Macron for having some humility before history and some regard for the popular will. He’s been among the most dutiful followers of globalist policies and attitudes but at least he is no tyrant determined to win at any cost.
Agreed. The ultimate goal of populism isn’t revolution, it’s to move radicalized govts to the centre. That appears to be happening. One caveat though. There has to be significant movement on open borders and net zero. If not, these populists will lose credibility.