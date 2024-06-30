In fact, on most economic issues, the party is keeping its ambitions low, and watering them down at the first sight of pushback. Most obviously, what should have been the flagship measure — ditching Macron’s pension reform that sets the legal retirement age at 64 — has now been significantly watered-down, to the point where only cosmetic changes are discernible. On energy, meanwhile, Le Pen had pledged to leave the EU market, but Bardella has since suffocated the proposal with fine print. He wants to cut VAT on energy prices, but has made clear this is “pending” on “negotiations in Brussels”.

Even on immigration, the RN’s most radical platform, we can see the spirit of moderation starting to seep in. In fact, the issue only ranks as the “third emergency” for Bardella, behind the cost of living and security. Once driven by its commitment to restricting access to strategic administrative positions for dual citizens and removing birth-right citizenship, the RN has softened its stance. On birth-right citizenship it wants people born in France of foreign parents to have to declare their desire to become French at 18 —a radical break from French tradition, but not a European anomaly either with many EU countries implementing similarly qualified jus soli regulations. As for the restriction of key strategic positions for dual citizens, it already exists.

And what of the people staffing the party themselves? A lot has been written about Bardella’s photogenic appearance, but much of the RN’s leadership are simply bland and presentable former Right-wingers. After getting 89 MPs elected to parliament in 2022, Le Pen instructed them to put on a tie and to avoid acting like fringe agitators. Naturally, they obeyed, and started to tactfully vote with both the Left and the Macronists on various issues. In their first year in office, RN’s 89 MPs backed around half of the Macronist bills — on everything from squatting to nuclear energy — but also supported the Left on high-profile attempts to censor the government.

This “strategy of the suit and tie” has paid significant dividends, especially as a foil to the rambunctious agitprop style adopted by their counterparts on the Left, which has made the Le Penists look like serious politicians. The radicalism and ambition of the united left’s “Popular Front” platform (an extra 150 billion euros in spending by 2027) has also helped. It did considerably more to spook markets than the risk of a Bardella premiership and by contrast made the RN’s unfocused hodgepodge of promises look reasonable.

And crucially, as a result, the electorate is starting to treat the RN as a normal party. The historic “barrage républicain“, where Right-wing and Left-wing voters would pinch their noses and vote for anyone but a Le Pen in the run-off lies in tatters. Even centrist voters, when presented with a hypothetical run-off between the Popular Front and RN, put them on an equal footing.

More generally, the appeal of the RN, and of Bardella specifically, has become increasingly widespread: Bardella, with his 17 million TikTok followers, now ranks as the second most popular politician in France. (Édouard Philippe, the centrist Mayor of Le Havre is currently first.) As the pollster Mathieu Gallard writes, the RN now has the most representative demographic breakdown of any party in France.