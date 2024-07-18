“The assumption appears to be that the Left’s pursuit of cancellation has been effective at enforcing its norms, ergo the Right should follow suit.”

There have been other cancel cultures, of course, but this one has risen from the media environment forged by digital technology roughly a decade and a half ago. Consider the paradigmatic 2013 ordeal of Justine Sacco, a PR executive with 170 Twitter followers who posted the following joke while en route to visit family in South Africa: “Going to Africa. Hope I don’t get AIDS. Just kidding. I’m white!” Unfortunately for her, this clumsy attempt at wit came to the attention of reporter Sam Biddle, who amplified it on the site Valleywag. The rest is history: Sacco became, for a moment, the main character on Twitter and beyond, lost her job, received death threats, and so on.

This incident illustrates several features specific to the 21st-century cancel culture phenomenon. First, while a media outlet played a role, the key factor was the activation of the online swarm. It follows from this that the impetus for Sacco’s dismissal and reputational destruction did not proceed from any explicit rules of behaviour but from the spontaneous consensus of an emergent mob. Although this conviction reflected the view, often associated with the Left, that racism is a particularly condemnable offence, participation wasn’t limited to one political group. None other than Donald Trump joined in, declaring “Justine is fired!” and promising to donate to Aid for Africa.

Another essential feature was what has been called context collapse. In a pre-social media age, someone like Sacco might have been fired from her job for telling a joke that offended a supervisor — but the power to do this was limited to a particular institutional context. Alternatively, she might have lost a friend for making an off-colour joke at a bar. In both cases, the consequences would have been limited to particular settings. Under the reign of cancel culture, they can amount to a near total reputational destruction, cascading across all realms of individuals’ lives while according them an unwanted public profile.

In the early social-media era, it wasn’t clear that the media dynamics that enabled the rise of cancel culture — those that combined context collapse with rapid mob activation — had any clear ideological valence. Take the case of Lindsey Stone, who faced similar consequences to Sacco after posting a photo on Facebook in which she made an obscene gesture at Arlington National Cemetery. The norms Stone violated, needless to say, weren’t exactly those of the Left. Making a racist-seeming joke could lay waste to your reputation, but so could making an unpatriotic-seeming one.

Even if we fast-forward a few years into the Trump era, when cancel culture had become more obviously Left-coded, Left-wingers weren’t immune from its effects. In 2017, the academic George Ciccariello-Maher was forced to resign by a conservative mob outraged by a tweet he later — like Sacco — excused as a joke: “All I want for Christmas is a white genocide.” To be sure, it might have taken a far milder anti-black tweet from an academic to produce a similar impact — but fall Ciccariello-Maher did. There is also the fact that plenty of progressives have fallen victim to purity-obsessed denizens of their own ideological camp. See Ciccariello-Maher’s second cancellation: a post with a youthful-looking girlfriend incensed Leftists about the “problematic age gap”.

The rise of cancel culture, all of this suggests, was not some strategic Left-wing scheme to achieve ideological hegemony, but the chaotic emergence of social dynamics in a new media landscape. The norms enforced in the early cases just discussed — disapproval of racist jokes and disrespect for fallen soldiers — predated this development. Social media had incited the violation of these norms as a means of accumulating the currency of attention, but also created chaotic new mechanisms for policing such violations by exposing them to a broader public that could be easily galvanised into a virtual mob.