On July 16, three days after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, the founder of the Right-wing X account “Libs of Tiktok” announced she was dedicating “ALL OF LIBS OF TIKTOK’S RESOURCES” toward “EXPOSING the Radical Left fantasizing about killing President Trump”. At issue were social media posts in the aftermath of the shooting in which people said things like “shame he missed” and “a little to the right next time”. Because of her efforts, Raichik boasted, “TEN DERANGED LEFTISTS have already been FIRED from their jobs.” Those targeted included a realtor, a physical therapist, several nurses and schoolteachers, and a Home Depot cashier.
This scorched-earth campaign has met with a mixed reception. Some have made the obvious point that getting random people fired for intemperate posts is what Raichik’s Right-wing milieu has long denounced as “cancel culture”; others were celebratory. Perhaps the most remarkable reversal came from the provocateur Milo Yiannopolous, once an advocate of what he called “cultural libertarianism”, who declared on X: “Shaming, shunning and public humiliation are necessary to maintain a well-ordered and pious society… Cancel culture is good. It is bad that good people don’t do it.”
This declaration may seem at odds with Milo’s “dangerous faggot” antics of the past, but it’s a fair summary of certain long-standing conservative assumptions: that there must be shared norms for society to continue to function, and these norms should be enforced through social stigma. The Right-wing embrace of free-speech absolutism over the past decade or so was always in tension with these assumptions.
The question is not whether such a pivot is hypocritical — which frankly is true of all but a handful of participants in these debates — but whether the mechanisms of cancel culture, as we currently understand it, may serve these conservative ends.
Right-wing supporters of tactics such as Raichik’s don’t seem to agree on what is meant to be achieved by them. While some admit they are mainly interested in revenge, others have claimed a détente could be achieved in the culture war through “mutually assured destruction”. The thinking seems to be that if Leftists fear that culture will come for their own, they will think twice about deploying such tactics against the Right. We might think of this as a pursuit of classically liberal ends — the protection of viewpoint diversity and free speech — by illiberal means. For others, conversely, the objective seems to be to forge a new cultural consensus in which Left-wing views are suppressed through stigma.
Regardless, the assumption appears to be that the Left’s pursuit of cancellation has been effective at enforcing its norms, ergo the Right should follow suit — whether to achieve equilibrium or total cultural dominance. But there remains a question: has cancel culture really been a boon to Left-wing dominance?
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe