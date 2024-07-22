It’s Friday afternoon, and I am catatonic on TikTok. It’s boiling outside but I’m about to pull a Lazarus, flopping on to the red-hot 344 bus and braving what promises to be a punishing night out. God, do I have to?
I scroll — and a groovy Gandalf type pops up on my feed. “If you stay in on Friday night, you’re outta ya mind.” I sit up. “Venus is trine — 120 degrees apart — to the North Node. The North Node is associated with our destiny. If you’re single and you’re sat at home with the roundest, most ginormous pizza you’ve ever seen, you’ve got it harribly wrong.” He goes on to tell me that tonight, I’m bound to find my soulmate. In the event, I do not (this is Kennington, not Camelot).
I do not believe in astrology, in the same way that I do not believe in Hell or Taylor Swift. To me these are kooky, backwards quirks for people willing to surrender control over their own destinies, who look to grand narratives instead of embracing bleak, atheistic sophistication. But I know many people who do — exclusively, by the way, women or the occasional ironic gay man. Some of my friends religiously check their Co Star horoscope app first thing every morning, or return from exceptional Hinge dates only to sigh “BUT, he’s a Capricorn…”
Modern astrology is seen as a niche fixation, but its roots are colossal and ancient, beginning in Mesopotamia and hurtling through the Greek, Islamic and Chinese traditions. The Hellenistic style, which forms the basis of much modern Western astrology, holds that 12 Zodiac constellations divide the heavens — the positions of planets and bright stars at your birth determine your destiny. According to an online quiz, I am a Virgo; my “moon sign” is Cancer and my “rising sign” is Scorpio. I was born in the Lincoln County Hospital at 12.34pm; my twin, two minutes earlier. I doubt two people were ever less alike — but our astrological diagnosis is the same. Even more damningly, we were delivered early, as twins often are, and plucked out by a surgeon. Were our destinies really determined by Lincoln County Hospital’s appointment-booking system?
The feminine vibe of astrology has much to do with the way newspaper horoscopes are written. A staple feature since the Thirties, they target the ruminations of young ladies: constant references to relationships, “soulmates” and fateful encounters hint at Mills & Boon-style titillation, while hijacking trendy notions of “self-care” and “manifestation” has propelled mystics to mainstream success. A 2016 YouGov poll showed that a staggering 42% of women believed that there was “definitely or maybe” truth in astrology or star signs, versus just 19% of men.
Why the disparity? We know that women tend to be more religious than men, and that in an increasingly secular culture, nebulously “spiritual” beliefs have taken hold, free of the oppressive flavour of old-school creeds. Sixties and Seventies New Age mysticism, a product of a bloated, over-educated and drug-addled middle class groping for rebellion, has evolved into a strange and paranoid fatalism among anxious young women. For many modern women poring over horoscopes, the trappings of spirituality — singular magpies, palm readings, lay lines — often represent monitions rather than heavenly guidance.
The wife reads this stuff, I think she may have cards too. As far as I can see it’s like asserting stuff and rolling a d20.