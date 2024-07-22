Then, there is the other side of trendy feminine mysticism. I know of a few insufferable “witches” — inevitably girls with tarot tattoos and ketamine habits — who appropriate a chic new brand of paganism (for approximately three years, before their first job in corporate law). For them, spirituality is ironic and sexy: baleful strumming of guitars, quirked-up rituals involving wax, moonlight skinny-dipping with other girls’ boyfriends. It is all about a non-specific radical unearthliness targeted both at and for men — no green slop in cauldrons, no eye of newt, just weed-honking hedonism. I hope that the particular university culprits I remember frolicking about in Port Meadow occasionally wince, from their glassy Kirkland & Ellis offices, at the embarrassing things they did in the name of Vashti Bunyan. We remember.

As an antidote to Gen Z’s performative mysticism, there are the middle-aged innocents — who I find to be quite charming. My twin and I once went to see a psychic called Brian, who operated out of his conservatory in Skellingthorpe. We sat there patiently on a settee surrounded by Native American knick-knacks as he rummaged through a list of initials of dead people we knew, waiting for our eyes to light up in recognition. He summoned an uncle we barely remember, and our long-gone grandmother who, he gleefully reported, was “laughing”. I do not remember her being much of a joker.

My then boyfriend was sat outside in the car — he was a very serious Christian so could not be associated with Brian’s dark arts. “This isn’t your first, is it,” Brian tells me. Perceptive of you. “The last one treated you badly, didn’t he?” Now I was listening. “Yep…” I said. (Not a bad guess, given we were no longer together.) “This one, he’s the one,” said Brian with a sage nod. “He’s got his head screwed on.”

Needless to say, a month later this boyfriend cheated on me with a girl from Christian camp. Perhaps it was in defiance of Brian’s heathen second sight? Perhaps the One True God had intervened to smite me for my heresy? I fear only a Sound of Music-style audience with a singing abbess will provide the answer. What is certain, though, is that we women should not be putting our faith in bogus guesswork, surrendering personal agency to the whims of horoscope writers, nor Skellingthorpe psychics.

And this is just one route into starry-eyed delusion. Think of the legions of middle-aged women who sit at home ringing up psychic hotlines — a big money-spinning element of horoscope writing — paying £5/minute to hear whether a tall dark stranger will court or kill them. Or the stampedes of clairvoyant animals wheeled out on live TV — Paul the Octopus being the most beloved. He died in 2010, aged two and a half, having correctly predicted the winner of eight World Cup matches. Then there are the mediums who ghoulishly gather intel on audience members before “summoning” loved ones during live shows — earpiece intact.

For astrology to retain its allure, it has to have the occasional hit. In 2020, a Twitter astrologer called Starheal declared that Kamala Harris would run for president this year “since this coincides with her Saturn return”; she also correctly predicted, on 11 July, that Biden would step down on the 21st — because “it will be at the Capricorn Full Moon”. Even a stopped clock is right twice a day.