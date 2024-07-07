It might seem extraordinary that a party that won an 80-seat majority with the highest percentage of the vote since Margaret Thatcher’s first victory could sink to its worst ever performance less than five years later. But from taking office in 2010, the Conservatives waded through quicksand in a political world to which neither they nor, strikingly, their opponents could adjust. While the opposition’s failures saved them in 2015 and 2019, they now stand humiliated.
It is easy to put the tumult down to the spectacular failings of individuals in the party and around it. Without Johnson’s pagan personality, the risks of imposing pandemic lockdowns while life in No.10 continued in its usual manner would not have proved so hazardous. Only a wild-card character such as Dominic Cummings could have managed a campaign to leave the European Union that had at its centre a promise to restore democracy, and then try to launch a coup days after. Rishi Sunak might be a poor politician, but his reputation would have been less shredded if he had appointed advisors who understood there were no ifs and buts about his simple duty on D-Day.
The party’s failings were also structural, though, originating in the hard political world of the 21st century. From the start, the personal weaknesses of individuals were exposed by the inability of those at the top to grasp how realities far beyond the party’s manoeuvring for advantage at Westminster could overwhelm them.
To succeed, the Conservatives have always needed a cross-class coalition held together by an aura of being more competent at governing than first the Liberals and then Labour, and also being more committed to the Union. Even in the Thirties, when the Labour Party split, and during the Cold War years, when Labour twice ceded competence on defence with promises of unilateral nuclear disarmament, the Conservatives could never be the party only of capital and those who thrived under the economic status quo. During the interwar years and the Fifties they expanded their electoral coalition in part by getting more houses built.
But traditional centre-right parties will always struggle to construct such coalitions when growth prospects are poor and financial conditions inhibit younger generations from acquiring property at the same rate as their parents and grand-parents. The unpopularity of large-scale immigration with the kinds of working- and lower-middle class voters who have historically eschewed the Left can only magnify the problem.
In this respect, the Conservatives have long required either relatively benign economic times in which to govern as in the Fifties, or the opportunity to make relatively easy to implement reforms as in the Eighties. But they came back to power in 2010 in an era marked by economic stagnation and political problems too big to confront.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
Given Helen’s recent focus on energy great to see her writing about British politics. I thought the last sentence might be hyperbole until I realised how exhausted I was by the myriad plot twists in her recounting of 14 years of Tory “government”. Anythng is possible and things will arguably get worse (Neil Howe on a podcast last week saying “we’re half way through” this particular 4th turning!!). These Times well worth a listen – Helen does a great job gently reminding Tom of historical facts, and they are a good foil for each other. For my money, the 2024 election reporting award goes to Paul Johnson and the IFS, but Unherd did a good job, particularly Tom’s expose on Morgan McSweeney who I had never heard of, but who is clearly key to Labour’s political strategy. Thanks team – consider my subscription a good investment.
“These Times well worth a listen.”
I second that. I suspect it’s the most overlooked resource on Unherd.
My interpretation of the end of Prof. Thompson’s article is the problems, especially economic problems, facing the UK are huge and can’t be addressed by the current Labour agenda (e.g., a further commitment to net zero-led growth, which didn’t work for the Tories). The political system may not be up to the challenges ahead.
The issues facing the UK (and the US, imo) will require a generation to effectively tackle, imo, and perhaps an overhaul of the political system.