The Lebanese border with Israel shimmers with shades of yellow and green. The scene is Levantine pastoral: if Monet were Middle Eastern, this is what he would have painted. It was late October, just weeks after Hamas’s atrocities, when I visited Israel’s north. The border towns were almost deserted, their inhabitants forced to flee Hezbollah’s never-ending rocket attacks.
The Party of God had begun striking Israel in “solidarity” with Hamas and has not stopped since. But it was always careful not to escalate. Israeli security sources told me that the strikes were fastidious in their proximity to the border, delivering fatal payloads but also a clear message: Hezbollah would respond, but did not want war with Israel. This thesis was confirmed when the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah gave one of his famous “bunker sermons” in which he congratulated Hamas on a masterful operation — not least the manner in which it had been absolutely and unequivocally carried out without the knowledge of him or his party of thugs. He said this more than once, in one form or another.
More to the point, pretty much every country in the world — even Iran — wanted to avoid an all-out regional war. But Israel was stuck. Hezbollah had de facto veto over daily life in northern Israel — something no sovereign state can allow — but Jerusalem had little choice to restrain itself.
A miserable stasis held. Until now.
Israel has seen civilians killed once more; and once more, it is enraged. Saturday’s rocket strike on a football pitch in the Golan Heights killed 12 Druze Israelis, all aged between 10 and 20. In response, the Israeli security cabinet has given authorisation to prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and defence minister Yoav Gallant to decide when and how Israel will retaliate. Matters are not helped by the IDF’s conclusion that Hezbollah struck using an Iranian Falaq-1 rocket. Tehran cannot be divorced from the 12 Israeli deaths over the weekend — the crisis is regional.
In committing this atrocity, Hezbollah has made a big mistake, not least because it upended its own long-standing strategy toward Israel. Broadly speaking, Hezbollah bases its policy of force on a so-called “deterrent equation”. This is, according to the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Center, built on four objectives: one, proactive attacks on Israeli targets; two, attacks in response to IDF offensive operations; three, attacks on key Israeli targets and infrastucture; and four, increasing the range of attack in response to Israeli attacks. The idea, outlined in May by the head of the Hezbollah faction in the Lebanese Parliament, is to keep Israel from “deluding itself into thinking it was capable of attacking Lebanon”.
Above all, the “deterrent equation” is based on rules around the use of force, which primarily limit attacks to those on Israeli military targets within a range of 3-5km from the border. They also seek to kill soldiers and destroy military capabilities, while trying to avoid harming civilians. This preference, of course, exists only in theory; when Hezbollah fires rockets into Israeli cities, it knows that civilians are likely to be struck — especially given the sheer amount of ordnance it sends in.
As the fighting between the two sides has continued, Hezbollah has sought to tweak the “equation” by gradually escalating when it deems the situation appropriate — either through longer-range weapons during, say, a peak in the Gaza war or following the killing of one of its commanders. With regards to Gaza, its official position is that it will only stop attacking Israel when the war ends.
How many rockets should a country accept? How many dead citizens? A good question. I have a suspicion that the correct answer for any nation except for Israel is: 0
For Israel, however, it seems different. It seems that much of the world’s expectation is that dead Jews are no tragedy, that the “escalation” starts when Israel responds to attack, but the attack upon Israel was not itself “escalation”.
Curiouser and curiouser …..