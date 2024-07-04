X Close

So. Farewell then conservatism The last train of the old life has finally departed

(Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty)

July 5, 2024   7 mins

Conservatism has died, not from an assassin’s bullet, or even from old age or because it was run over by a bus. It has died because there is no call for it anymore. This isn’t to say that nobody wants it, but that nobody cares that we want it. The same thing has happened to most of the things I like, from the forgotten Aztec chocolate bar to railway restaurant cars, from woodland peace to proper funerals.

In fact, conservatism — not to be mistaken for its loud, overdressed cousin, the Conservative Party, which somehow lives on — will probably not even get a proper funeral. Its passing will not be marked by sonorous gloom and penitence, and stern dark poetry borne away on the wind at the muddy edge of a deep, sad grave. Nobody can stand that sort of thing now. It will get a cheerful informal send-off with jokes and applause. After all, it won’t be there to hate it. I shan’t be there either. There will be no call for me.

The past few weeks have totally liberated me from a last and lingering temporal duty. I thought I had it, but it turns out to have been illusory. I thought that there were still quite a few people who actually wanted and liked conservatism. But in fact, there are hardly any. The other day I was asked to define the word, on Twitter, and came up with something like “Love of God, love of country, love of family, love of beauty, love of liberty and the rule of law, suspicion of needless change”. Given more room I’d have added all kinds of preferences for poetry and sylvan beauty over noise and concrete, for twilight over noonday, for autumn over summer and wind over calm, for the deep gleam of iron polished in use over the flashy sparkle of precious metal.

But you probably know what I mean. And all my life these things have been slipping away from me. I am using them as metaphors for conservatism in politics, in education, literature and music as well. My problems arise from the fact that I missed the last train of the old life. But I saw it go. I arrived, out of breath, on the station platform just in time to see it depart.

I saw official London when it was still black and battered, a great imperial capital. I saw the Church of England when it still possessed majesty, dominion and power. I saw, on a sultry August day in 1960, the final astonishing relic of British global naval might, the Royal Navy’s last battleship, towed to the breakers, a modern version of Turner’s Fighting Temeraire. The scene was made more melancholy when the colossal vessel, reluctant to die, grounded on the Portsmouth mud. A great lump rose to my throat, and I still feel a sense of deep half-understood loss when I recall it.

But the nation swiftly got over it, as it had got over the Suez failure in 1956 and our (still unrepaid) default on our First World War debt to the USA in 1934. I felt and heard and lived amid a completely different set of rules from the ones which now exist. British people of that time had been formed by a completely different set of morals, manners and standards. I remember how they spoke and carried themselves, how they expressed disapproval, how even in their hours of relaxation they filled each moment with purposeful activity.

And for many years I thought I might persuade others that it was a pity this rather admirable society had gone and that it might be worth rescuing, and even restoring. But life without these old restraints was much more fun, especially if you were reasonably well off, than it had been before. It would take many years before the social costs of our weakened morals would begin to show. It is fascinating that the Conservative Party never made any serious attempt to reverse or even moderate the social revolution of the Sixties. It turned out that easier divorce, feebler criminal justice, devalued examinations and the rest were actually quite popular.

The most successful song in the music charts in 1967, the supposed Summer of Love, was the appalling dirge “Please Release Me” by Engelbert Humperdinck. It kept the Beatles’ release of “Strawberry Fields” and “Penny Lane” (on the same disc) off the number one slot. It was inescapable. It was an anthem to divorce, which everyone knew was about to become vastly easier the following year. In a similar betrayal of the rules that had created it, the British middle class positively loved comprehensive schools, or thought they did, because they no longer had to worry about their children failing to win places at the much better grammar schools. Again, they found out later that many of the new schools were really not very good. A softer, more absent police force was also welcome in a world where illegal drugs were increasingly common in the schools and homes of the well-off. Easy abortion, likewise, was welcome if the alternative was a shotgun marriage. It was around this point that official Christianity, much like the Tory Party, began to make more and more compromises with the modern world — leaving first the Roman Catholic Church and then only its more determined core to defend principles which had been non-negotiable throughout Christian Britain 50 years before.

Until quite recently, this country boasted a kind of half-timbered theme-park nostalgia for some aspects of itself, but this was pretty shallow. Nobody really misses all those horse-brasses and toby jugs that used to clutter our pubs, and the hunting enthusiasts — when it came to it — could find little support when the Blairites spitefully banned their picturesque if bloody gallops across the countryside. Great aristocratic houses are all very well for a day out, and I still share Evelyn Waugh’s melancholy over their wanton destruction. But they are slipping out of the national consciousness, their original purpose a mystery, like most of our history.

It is almost funny that conservative media protests against the political correcting of the National Trust and the destruction of statues for dogmatic reasons. Alas, most people under 30 have no idea what the fuss is about, as nobody has told them any history. The parish churches of England are an unmatched storehouse of beauty and I fear for their future as their congregations wither. For what does any young person make of them? They are written in a language as unreadable as Assyrian, and the stories they tell are of long ages of which most of us know nothing and, I fear, care less. Thus, the English countryside is a beautiful effigy of its former self, preserved by the last generation which understood it, but not at all guaranteed to survive much longer.

The man who strove hardest to preserve conservatism was the late Sir Roger Scruton. His experience is instructive, especially the way the Conservative Party turned savagely on him when he was falsely accused of some Wrongthink or other by a Left-wing magazine. This was typical of that party, happy to wear Sir Roger in its lapel as a trophy, but terrified that he might actually do something dangerous.

Sir Roger’s life perhaps provides us with a clue as to what will happen in the end to conservatism. For his greatest achievement was to go to the aid of Czechoslovak dissenters under icy Communist rule in the Eighties. He and a band of equally brave men and women travelled dangerously to Prague and other Czechoslovak cities, smuggling unobtainable books, giving tutorials in philosophy, and otherwise aiding the survival of free thought in those sad regions.

Nobody knew then that this great castle of lies would fall so soon. Oddly when it did, conservatism did not really prosper much. One of the successes of Communism was (with few exceptions) its systematic blocking and poisoning of the wells of Christianity from which true conservatism springs. The peoples of the USSR and Eastern Europe did not want to be free in the old-fashioned English way espoused by Roger Scruton. They wanted to be free in an American Way. So, we had a double paradox. The collapse of the USSR freed the Western Left, which in Western Europe and North America could no longer be accused of sympathy with the enemy. But it did not liberate conservatism in the former Soviet Empire, a conservatism which now barely exists.

The nearest thing to it, and it is not very near, is the populist nationalism now so strong in Poland and Hungary. And perhaps it will not be long before these countries are sending us civilising missions of philosophers, and parcels of books, to see if they can revive or sustain the sinking fires of Christian conservatism in England. I doubt it. For we too, in the form of Noisy Nigel and his raucous followers, have decided to prefer the populist and nationalist path to the conservative one.

Why wouldn’t we? Surely the foundation of our world, in the unchosen but indispensable alliance of the free world with Stalin in 1941, was the end of all serious hope of conservatism or of any kind of true principle. Evelyn Waugh’s Sword of Honour trilogy is the only serious work to have dealt with this, and even Waugh recoiled from taking it to its conclusion.

Its first volume, Men at Arms, begins with Guy Crouchback, last of a long line of Roman Catholic squires, deserted by his flighty, pleasure-seeking wife, exiled in Italy, too old for normal military service — but greatly moved to righteousness by the Stalin-Hitler pact of August 1939. Here at last, he feels, is the modern world in arms. He can honourably take up his sword against it. There is a touching scene in the church of the Italian town where he has been living, where he visits the tomb of an English knight, killed in some forgotten act of chivalry while on his way to the crusades. He never imagines, during his training and early service, that by the end of the war he will be Stalin’s ally.

Towards the end of the trilogy, in Unconditional Surrender, a Jewish refugee — who Guy is unsuccessfully trying to protect — reproaches him with his early illusions. She says to him that there had been a general will to war in 1939, a sort of death wish.  “Even good men thought their private honour would be satisfied by war,” she says.  Guy, by this time utterly without illusions, replies: “God forgive me. I was one of them.”

I have always thought that the book should have ended there. But it plods on into a sort of happy ending with English middle-class life seemingly restored. So it seemed to be. But there was, as we now see, no substance to it. There was no call for it.

Peter Hitchens is a journalist, author, commentator and columnist for The Mail on Sunday.

Right-Wing Hippie
Right-Wing Hippie
4 hours ago

Recently I have felt as though we stand on the threshold of some tremendous transformation of our society, that the great currents of the deeps are coming into synchronization, that the present order cannot endure much longer. There is a profound sense of exhaustion running through our civilization, through all the civilizations of this world. The building blocks of the modern are tumbling, one by one: science, Christianity, democracy, capitalism. Science has been corrupted by politics, Christianity has proven itself too timorous to stand against the culture of hedonism, democracy is degenerating into mob rule at one end and oligarchical bureaucracy at the other, capitalism has been co-opted by the state. Even art is falling into decrepitude: the prevailing ethos seems to be that originality is impossible, so therefore it’s okay to copy, to repeat, to rehash–witness the overwhelming dominance of sequels and franchise pieces in the cinemas, the frequent “reboots” and “reimaginings” on television, the collapse of serious literature in favor of “woke” books that do not innovate but instead tick a series of predetermined, politically determined, boxes. We are heading into the winter of our civilization.
Spring will come, but who can say when, and in what form? What can be said is a sterile and arid culture, a shallow and hedonistic one, one which values above all else frivolousness and a lack of consequences, is a culture that cannot long survive. A new culture, a new civilization, is about to be born, and like most births, I suspect it will be traumatic.

T Bone
T Bone
1 minute ago
Reply to  Right-Wing Hippie

I agree with most of this. I don’t think Christianity has been weakened though. I think it’s been strengthened. There will always be peaks and valleys in civil society. It’s a wild time to be alive!! USA!!!

Samuel Ross
Samuel Ross
4 hours ago

This reads like lyric poetry. Curiously enough, I feel my soul more at rest after then before. I do feel that the passing of one era brings on something more excellent, that the same wind that blows one door shut often blows another door open. My thanks to the author, and let us not be bewildered by changing times, but seize opportunities when they arise, with boldness and not with trepidation, for surely the courageous will inherit the Earth.

Sam Wilson
Sam Wilson
2 hours ago

And that will be England gone,
The shadows, the meadows, the lanes,
The guildhalls, the carved choirs.
There’ll be books; it will linger on
In galleries; but all that remains
For us will be concrete and tyres.

Most things are never meant.
This won’t be, most likely; but greeds
And garbage are too thick-strewn
To be swept up now, or invent
Excuses that make them all needs.
I just think it will happen, soon.
— Larkin

Billy Bob
Billy Bob
4 hours ago

It sounds like misses the influence of the Church rather than anything about English culture itself. 90% of the essay is lamenting the fact Christianity isn’t the force it was 100 years ago, although I’m not sure it was particularly strong amongst the hoi pilloi even then. None of mine or my friend’s grandparents (born between the 1920’s-1940’s) ever went to church on a Sunday

Martin M
Martin M
1 hour ago
Reply to  Billy Bob

Good point. The Church of England was barely a religion anyway. It was more of a social club for the Middle Class. As Sir Humphrey Appleby famously said (if my memory serves me) “People don’t go to church, but they feel better because they know it’s there”.

William Shaw
William Shaw
2 hours ago

The Conservative Party abandoned conservatism a couple of decades ago.
A strange move made for a short term gain at the ballot box at the expense of any long term future.
We’ll, now the future has arrived.

Martin M
Martin M
1 hour ago
Reply to  William Shaw

Probably about the same time the Labour Party abandoned the Working Class.

Billy Bob
Billy Bob
16 minutes ago
Reply to  Martin M

Thatcher and Blair completely hollowed out the two great parties of British politics, her the conservatism of the Tories and him the socialism of Labour. Now we’re left with an indistinguishable blob whereby an election is won by the party that promises to be a little bit less s**t

El Uro
El Uro
4 hours ago

‘Now, here, you see, it takes all the running you can do, to keep in the same place.’ ©

Arthur King
Arthur King
3 hours ago

Without conservatism to ground the right look forward to a further March to the far right.

Martin M
Martin M
1 hour ago

I think the world the author hankers for still exists in some 1950s Middle Class parallel universe somewhere. Not sure if the trains run there though.

Billy Bob
Billy Bob
10 minutes ago
Reply to  Martin M

It does read more like an Enid Blyton book rather than anything experienced by the bulk of England’s citizens

