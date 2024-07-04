Conservatism has died, not from an assassin’s bullet, or even from old age or because it was run over by a bus. It has died because there is no call for it anymore. This isn’t to say that nobody wants it, but that nobody cares that we want it. The same thing has happened to most of the things I like, from the forgotten Aztec chocolate bar to railway restaurant cars, from woodland peace to proper funerals.
In fact, conservatism — not to be mistaken for its loud, overdressed cousin, the Conservative Party, which somehow lives on — will probably not even get a proper funeral. Its passing will not be marked by sonorous gloom and penitence, and stern dark poetry borne away on the wind at the muddy edge of a deep, sad grave. Nobody can stand that sort of thing now. It will get a cheerful informal send-off with jokes and applause. After all, it won’t be there to hate it. I shan’t be there either. There will be no call for me.
The past few weeks have totally liberated me from a last and lingering temporal duty. I thought I had it, but it turns out to have been illusory. I thought that there were still quite a few people who actually wanted and liked conservatism. But in fact, there are hardly any. The other day I was asked to define the word, on Twitter, and came up with something like “Love of God, love of country, love of family, love of beauty, love of liberty and the rule of law, suspicion of needless change”. Given more room I’d have added all kinds of preferences for poetry and sylvan beauty over noise and concrete, for twilight over noonday, for autumn over summer and wind over calm, for the deep gleam of iron polished in use over the flashy sparkle of precious metal.
But you probably know what I mean. And all my life these things have been slipping away from me. I am using them as metaphors for conservatism in politics, in education, literature and music as well. My problems arise from the fact that I missed the last train of the old life. But I saw it go. I arrived, out of breath, on the station platform just in time to see it depart.
I saw official London when it was still black and battered, a great imperial capital. I saw the Church of England when it still possessed majesty, dominion and power. I saw, on a sultry August day in 1960, the final astonishing relic of British global naval might, the Royal Navy’s last battleship, towed to the breakers, a modern version of Turner’s Fighting Temeraire. The scene was made more melancholy when the colossal vessel, reluctant to die, grounded on the Portsmouth mud. A great lump rose to my throat, and I still feel a sense of deep half-understood loss when I recall it.
But the nation swiftly got over it, as it had got over the Suez failure in 1956 and our (still unrepaid) default on our First World War debt to the USA in 1934. I felt and heard and lived amid a completely different set of rules from the ones which now exist. British people of that time had been formed by a completely different set of morals, manners and standards. I remember how they spoke and carried themselves, how they expressed disapproval, how even in their hours of relaxation they filled each moment with purposeful activity.
Recently I have felt as though we stand on the threshold of some tremendous transformation of our society, that the great currents of the deeps are coming into synchronization, that the present order cannot endure much longer. There is a profound sense of exhaustion running through our civilization, through all the civilizations of this world. The building blocks of the modern are tumbling, one by one: science, Christianity, democracy, capitalism. Science has been corrupted by politics, Christianity has proven itself too timorous to stand against the culture of hedonism, democracy is degenerating into mob rule at one end and oligarchical bureaucracy at the other, capitalism has been co-opted by the state. Even art is falling into decrepitude: the prevailing ethos seems to be that originality is impossible, so therefore it’s okay to copy, to repeat, to rehash–witness the overwhelming dominance of sequels and franchise pieces in the cinemas, the frequent “reboots” and “reimaginings” on television, the collapse of serious literature in favor of “woke” books that do not innovate but instead tick a series of predetermined, politically determined, boxes. We are heading into the winter of our civilization.
Spring will come, but who can say when, and in what form? What can be said is a sterile and arid culture, a shallow and hedonistic one, one which values above all else frivolousness and a lack of consequences, is a culture that cannot long survive. A new culture, a new civilization, is about to be born, and like most births, I suspect it will be traumatic.
I agree with most of this. I don’t think Christianity has been weakened though. I think it’s been strengthened. There will always be peaks and valleys in civil society. It’s a wild time to be alive!! USA!!!
This reads like lyric poetry. Curiously enough, I feel my soul more at rest after then before. I do feel that the passing of one era brings on something more excellent, that the same wind that blows one door shut often blows another door open. My thanks to the author, and let us not be bewildered by changing times, but seize opportunities when they arise, with boldness and not with trepidation, for surely the courageous will inherit the Earth.
And that will be England gone,
The shadows, the meadows, the lanes,
The guildhalls, the carved choirs.
There’ll be books; it will linger on
In galleries; but all that remains
For us will be concrete and tyres.
Most things are never meant.
This won’t be, most likely; but greeds
And garbage are too thick-strewn
To be swept up now, or invent
Excuses that make them all needs.
I just think it will happen, soon.
— Larkin
It sounds like misses the influence of the Church rather than anything about English culture itself. 90% of the essay is lamenting the fact Christianity isn’t the force it was 100 years ago, although I’m not sure it was particularly strong amongst the hoi pilloi even then. None of mine or my friend’s grandparents (born between the 1920’s-1940’s) ever went to church on a Sunday
Good point. The Church of England was barely a religion anyway. It was more of a social club for the Middle Class. As Sir Humphrey Appleby famously said (if my memory serves me) “People don’t go to church, but they feel better because they know it’s there”.
The Conservative Party abandoned conservatism a couple of decades ago.
A strange move made for a short term gain at the ballot box at the expense of any long term future.
We’ll, now the future has arrived.
Probably about the same time the Labour Party abandoned the Working Class.
Thatcher and Blair completely hollowed out the two great parties of British politics, her the conservatism of the Tories and him the socialism of Labour. Now we’re left with an indistinguishable blob whereby an election is won by the party that promises to be a little bit less s**t
‘Now, here, you see, it takes all the running you can do, to keep in the same place.’ ©
Without conservatism to ground the right look forward to a further March to the far right.
I think the world the author hankers for still exists in some 1950s Middle Class parallel universe somewhere. Not sure if the trains run there though.
It does read more like an Enid Blyton book rather than anything experienced by the bulk of England’s citizens