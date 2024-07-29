For the most part, these people have paid into a system through progressive taxation and National Health contributions — just like the rest of us. But do they get value for money? Or do they end up on a trolley in a crowded corridor until they die from neglect? This is, after all, exactly what happened to 39-year-old Inga Rublite, who was found unconscious, lying under her coat, slumped in a waiting room at the Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham in January. She died days later of a brain aneurysm.

As Britain’s new health secretary, and as someone who has experienced this A&E anarchy first-hand, one would expect Wes Streeting to make fixing it a priority. In 2021, after being admitted to the A&E department at his local hospital, the King George in Essex, with a kidney stone, a scan revealed a cancerous growth on the same kidney, which was soon removed. “That A&E found my kidney cancer and our NHS saved my life,” he reiterated a few weeks before this year’s election. “Now I’m determined to save our NHS.”

But will he? Put to one side yesterday’s announcement that Labour might scrap the Conservatives’ plan to build or expand 40 NHS hospitals by 2030, how is Streeting faring?

Along with Queen’s Hospital, Romford — which, as the MP for Ilford North, is also on Streeting’s local patch — the King George is run by Barking, Havering, Redbridge University Hospitals Trust (BHRUT). In May, it came out of “financial special measures” after failing to pay suppliers on time, though it recently declared an “internal critical incident” due to an evaporation of bed spaces. Only last week, the trust came under fire for seeing a fivefold increase in patient complaints; a few days earlier, a BBC news crew filmed 17 patients from Queen’s being treated on beds in corridors, a situation the emergency department’s director of nursing called “customary practice”.

Perhaps understandably, BHRUT is seeking £35 million from the Government for an A&E rebuild. As the trust’s chief executive, Matthew Trainer says: “The A&E at Queen’s was built for 300 people a day. In March, the average daily attendance was more than 600.”

Now, given Streeting’s local connection to the trust, as well as his very slender electoral majority, I wouldn’t be surprised if he finds the cash for the BHRUT. But will other nearby A&Es be so lucky? There are, after all, at least six major hospitals in the Essex and northeast London catchment area surrounding his seat, all of which have high levels of deprivation, demographic change and patient acuity — a combustible mix when it comes to accessing health and social care resources. Just yesterday, it was reported that the BHRUT had the worst A&E waiting times in the UK, with a third of patients having to wait more than 12 hours.