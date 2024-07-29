Last Friday night, a young man walked into my A&E department, mid-hallucination, and started to lash out at a crowd of patients. After being wrestled to the ground by my specialist clinical colleagues and security staff, it didn’t take long to ascertain the problem: he was suffering from long-standing mental health issues exacerbated by serious alcohol and drug abuse.
None of this was particularly shocking. It was hardly the first time a mentally ill patient had attacked another on our watch; nor was the trigger of his psychosis anything but expected.
More surprising (and troubling), however, was the scene I witnessed when I returned to work on Monday morning: the patient was still there, standing in my ward, cursing staff and patients alike. When I asked one of the nurses why nobody had staged an intervention, she explained that the psychiatry team were still assessing his condition, and whether he should be sectioned. And as a result, he had spent two and a half days on the ward causing mayhem.
Eventually, the police carted off the young man to be processed through the criminal justice system. But we’re under no illusion that this will cure him. No doubt he’ll return to us soon: yet another reminder that Britain’s A&E departments are reaping the whirlwind of a disintegrated heath, social care and psychiatric system that lacks joined-up thinking, let alone joined-up action.
Only the week before, I was confronted with the case of an 86-year-old woman who presented with a fracture following a fall at home. Despite her injuries, and being shaken up by the accident, she was as bright as a button. But as her octogenarian husband has dementia, and she is his primary carer, due to safeguarding issues he had to accompany her in the same ambulance to A&E — only to find that there was no room in the emergency department for either of them. They were both left in limbo in a corridor for hours while multiple members of staff and assorted agencies tried to figure out what to do with them. Eventually, they were wheeled into another corridor. Out of sight, and out of mind.
Both cases are typical of people forced to survive on society’s fringes. Whether it’s through deep-seated mental health issues or a debilitating condition such as Alzheimer’s, if you find yourself in a crisis with nowhere else to turn, chances are you’ll wind up in A&E — along with the hundreds of other people. The patients I see often don’t have the money to pay for a carer or book into a hotel for a few nights, or family they can lean on in times of need. They have no one, except for us.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
Put medics in charge of hospitals again and get rid of unnecessary bureaucracy, mission statementa and other froth which is covering up the reality.