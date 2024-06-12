In 1792, the last Frenchman to be honoured with the title of dauphin was thrown in Paris’s Le Temple prison. The young Louis XVII was never freed; he died aged just 10.
More than two centuries later, the nickname had devolved to remarkable commoner. All of 28, Jordan Bardella has no king. Instead, he has a queen, one who has been very good to him, raising him to the presidency of the Rassemblement National (RN) while she seeks that of France itself. Following last week’s European victory — in which RN won in every region in France — the queen and the dauphin now bestride the nation with as much confidence as their royal predecessors. Unlike their predecessors, however, they also command the present support of the people.
Still, Bardella and Marine Le Pen make for a very odd couple. France is used to her presidents being énarques, graduates of the Ecole National d’Administration and other elite academies. No woman has become President, and only two, Edith Cresson and until earlier this year, Elizabeth Borne, have served as prime minister. Neither did so with distinction, nor did they serve a good length of office to prove themselves.
Bardella, in contrast to all, was raised in rent-controlled housing in the Parisian suburb of Seine-Saint Denis, his parents of Italian and Algerian origin. He did well at school, but dropped out of a geography course at the University of Paris-Sorbonne to join the Front National, forerunner of the RN, at 16. He quickly became a departmental secretary, formed a group called Banlieues Patriotes (a challenge to the banlieues better known for their Islamist radicalism), and was taken into the party headquarters, where he was spokesman, deputy president and, in 2022, temporary then full president.
I’ve seen him perform before a RN crowd twice: once, in 2023, in a convention organised to reward the party’s local leaders in Le Havre; and once, in April, in a vast hall in France’s second city, Marseilles. In both, he gave elaborate genuflection — physically and verbally — to his patronne, who had “faith in him always”. And so she should, since his natural political talent and charm, with a small, slightly shy photogenic smile permanently on show, make him a huge asset.
A few months ago, Bardella was voted the most popular politician in France, which could irk a woman who has worked for decades, from notoriety to celebrity, to get where she and her party are now. But in both venues, they spoke one after the other, with every sign of affection and with great passion: she invoking the beauty of France’s countryside and settlements, as she likes to do; he ripping into Emmanuel Macron, whose presidency was going through a bad patch, with worse to come. In Marseilles, both took time to emphasise that, in government, they would not be bound by the rules of the European Union, unless these benefitted France.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
“… they would not be bound by the rules of the European Union, unless these benefitted France.”
That’s the kind of vim and verve we could have done with in the UK.
Were RN successful I suspect it would mean little difference. The elite has a away of “absorbing” the new Insurgents – Meloni tamed to a shadow of her former rhetoric, Trump’s first term initiatives fed to rhe fish, and 4 years of attempting to squash the Brexit vote. It won’t stop the populus anger, but it will change its focus. I have thought for a long time that this ends in violence for a variety of reasons.
John Lloyd says of Marine and Jason that “they would not be bound by the rules of the European Union, unless these benefitted France”. But that has been the French approach throughout the history of the EU and its earlier incarnations. The only ones who ever took the EU rules seriously were the UK’s zomby civil service.
The problem is that the cost of the French state and its dependents will soon pass 60% of GDP, compared to around 38% in Germany. If Bardella and Le Pen can’t fix that – and there’s no evidence they’ll do any better than Macron in this regard – then they’ll have to do as they’re told by VDL, just as Meloni has had to.
No economy can continue to consume more than it produces indefinitely. Even the UK Labour Party have begun to understand this – although there’s no evidence that they have any better idea how to fix the problem.
True. BIG Conservatism has been held sway since 2013 when it became clear that austerity wouldn’t wash in a context where debts were socialised and not a single banker went to jail. Another effort at containment by the elite ws a switch from “occupy” (money) to “woke” (culture). It’s extended the regime’s hold on power, but assuming we avoid the digital gulag currently planned, violence lays ahead. Outer directed will be their preference. .