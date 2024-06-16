“We won’t change anything, but we’ll be less corrupt, look after your money better and not rip you off so much — at least in our first term.”
This, essentially, is Labour’s message going into the election, and what passes as “idealism” within today’s modern polity. Politics in our broken democratic system, with its antiquated institutions, is relegated to pantomime fodder. The choice of leaders and parties is a rearranging-deckchairs-on-the-Titanic exercise, rather than a harbinger of the deep systemic change required to restore and extend a crumbling democracy. If one thing can be guaranteed in the coming general election, it’s that absolutely nobody will be inspired.
Granted, some visceral satisfaction will be gained through the supposedly inevitable toppling of the corrupt, silver-spooned charlatans who have systematically enriched themselves and their friends at the expense of the taxpaying public — at a time, ironically, when we most needed strong, engaged, selfless and compassionate leadership. Whatever these people are, they are certainly not public servants. But Britain, with its outdated class system, spearheaded by its elitist public schools, will always usher such scamming deadbeats into positions of power.
Fortunately, though I retain some nagging doubts about the outcome of the election being as conclusive as universally predicted, these disassemblers will be replaced — but by whom?
Keir Starmer has almost militantly made “business as usual” as his platform. But, then, we’ve long moved away from the political ecosystem in which Labour could at least pretend it was going to do something radical. Today, its behaviour is proscribed long before it gets there. Corbyn, in the way of white, middle-class socialists, was naïve in his associations with anyone deemed to be a member of an oppressed group. As soon as he was elevated to Labour leader, he paid a high price for that folly. The even-handed, mild-mannered, allotment-tending community activist of 40 years was ludicrously branded a Nazi.
Starmer replaced Corbyn, and his campaign is exactly as promised. We’ve had constant parroting about “change” — but what’s the substance of that change? “Vote for me; kick the Tories out,” seems to be the size of it. In the absence of any grand vision, all we’ve had is ruthless purging of anyone who seems to carry the awkward baggage of principle, while Tory rejects are welcomed with open arms. This is what centre-left politics looks like today.
Banging on about Brexit being part of the problem is an utter betrayal; not only of your roots, but of yourself.
By all means lay it on the line about the state of politics in the UK – and there’s good intent in much of what you’ve written, even if it’s no more than what we read in Unherd Comments day in day out – but seriously, you’d rather we were still chained to the likes of Ursula Von Der Leyen and the whole corrupt bunch who put her in position?
Come on man, wake up and get back to base.
Damn, and I thought us Americans were feeling jaded these days.
As a fellow American, I know what you mean. But I think Welsh sums up both the UK and US situations pretty well. We can all sense that the current political and economic system in the West isn’t working anymore. A major change is needed and will arrive eventually. The only question is when will real change occur and how much pain will we have to go through before we reach a better place.
Two things I’d take issue with here. First of all, Nigel Farage may or may not be your cup of tea, but he’s been spectacularly successful in getting things done. You will by now have noticed the UK has left the EU.
Second, if the Tories shift to the right (giving the people of the UK who don’t want a bloated State an actual option), and they win in a landslide in five years time, it will be because Labour has somehow been even worse than the current conservatives, and more importantly because that’s what the people of the country want.
Oh, and if you ‘properly tax’ billionaires, they move to Monaco. So good luck with that.
I completely agree that what’s going on is a pantomime though. An absolute nadir in British political life.
“Mass child-killing in the middle east.”
Ah nice, so on top of being a champagne socialist, EU shill and a frothing Scot Nat, you indulge in a bit of blood libel on the side.
Congratulations. A full house on the bingo card of @rseh*le-ishness.
It would not surprise me at all if the Tories get back in,how smug they will be. I think it’s highly possible. I expect Rishi does too. I expect the anti-Tory vote will get so thinly spread among the various contenders that even though the Tories in reality got less votes,they still win! But I still prefer that to the USA way of having to choose between dumb or dumber. In fact the non-voters will be significant tranche. I might be one of them as in this constituency we’ve only got the choice of Labour,Tory,Lib-Dem or Social Democrat whatever that is. No Green,no Reform,no Monster Raving Looney,no choice. And as this seat has been Red forever that one doesn’t need my one vote so I might not bother and that is adding to the problem too isn’t it.
I don’t know how you can look at the gong show in the EU and still think Brexit was a bad idea.