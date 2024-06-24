With France bracing itself for the first round of its snap parliamentary election this Sunday, the near-certain prospect of victory for Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) has sent French and EU elites to their panic stations. Reeling from their bruising defeat in this month’s European election, the bloc’s entire machinery is being mobilised to neutralise the “populist” threat.
First came the market’s attack dogs. As soon as Macron called the election, a massive sell-off of French government bonds began, causing the “spread” between French and German government borrowing costs to rise to the highest level since the euro crisis. This has been described as a “natural” reaction of financial markets to the prospect of a RN-led government — and the “fiscally irresponsible” economic policies many expect it to pursue.
While the party hasn’t published a manifesto for the upcoming election, in the 2022 election Le Pen’s RN campaigned on a strongly interventionist-welfarist economic platform: it included reducing to 60 the retirement age (which Macron last year raised to 64, amid massive protests) and raising minimum pensions, increasing welfare support for families, massively subsidising energy bills, boosting healthcare spending and renationalising the highways. It represented a radical break with the neoliberal orthodoxy.
Back in 2022, the Institut Montaigne think tank estimated that Le Pen’s policies would increase France’s deficit, which currently stands at around 5.5% of GDP, by around €100 billion a year — hence the widespread accusations that a RN-led government would cause France’s deficit and debt to “spiral out of control” and potentially plunge the country into a fiscal crisis. Markets, we were told, are simply acting upon legitimate concerns about the sustainability of France’s deficit.
There are, however, several problems with this narrative. Most obviously, financial markets have no reason to be concerned about a higher deficit. Such concerns would only be justified if there were a real risk of France defaulting on its debt, but this is extremely unlikely: for the simple reason that the European Central Bank (ECB) would never allow it to happen, as it would mean the end of the euro.
Even more importantly, all this talk of “the markets” ignores the fact that the spread is ultimately determined by a central bank — in the EU’s case, the ECB — which always has the power to bring down interest rates by intervening in sovereign bond markets. We saw this clearly during the pandemic: despite France’s budget deficit ballooning to nearly 9% of GDP, bond yields on French government bonds actually fell below zero — as the ECB bought up all the new debt issuance. Indeed, even during the decade prior to the pandemic, France registered a relatively high deficit on average — well above the EU’s deficit-to-GDP limit of 3% — but very low bond yields, thanks to the ECB’s post-euro crisis quantitative easing (QE) programme.
Every time I get down on Fazi, he does stuff like this…and totally redeems himself!
Absolutely fascinating. You have the Globalist Open Society folk controlling the EU monetary system and any Nationalist leader becomes hostage to seemingly random “reflexive” market forces. Except they’re not not random at all. Like ESG its an interconnected monetary system of forced compliance.
I dunno about that, being merely a financial ignoramus with deep suspicions of how ‘money markets’ get away with what they can do. But it certainly reinforces my instinct -based on reading rather than experience – that the EU is a bad place to be inside, and that the entire elitist-governed machinery of global capital should be revolutionised. Or scrapped, banned and a kinder, more morally responsible structure imposed. The ever-more appalling reports of the ICIJ (https://offshoreleaks.icij.org/) seem to back up that idealist view!
Ugh, Legarde is such an awful excuse for a human being. Fail people upwards, that’s the EU way!
On a serious note, I am so glad that we aren’t in the EU anymore after reading this. Sure, our institutions would react in a similar fashion if say, Reform looked like winning, but the problem would be easier to deal with afterwards. In the EU, you would be reliant on at least a majority of countries leaning the same way as you to do anything about the ECB.
Not sure it would be any better here if “The Markets” decided to punish a UK govt they didn’t like. These forces are supranational, aren’t they?
The Markets can provide earlier a lighter – and earlier – punishment for over-spending. This is surely better than building up a debt to a questionable overlord.
Absolutely unsurprising – but at the same time very risky. And I am not at all sure the bureaucrats in Brussels/Frankfurt have a full understanding of the feeling on the ground which could result in things getting out of control.
I’m thinking of Juncker’s very kind offer to “help” Cameron with the Remain campaign, as well as Dave’s polite rebuff. Cameron knew that such a move would almost certainly lead to more people voting to leave. Juncker was oblivious.
I can’t find the link now, but I read an article in Die Presse a few weeks ago (I think it was by their EU correspondent Oliver Pink) which mentioned that there are still people in Brussels who believe that Juncker’s help on the ground would have swung the vote in Remain’s favour.
I mean, you have to be pretty resistant to reality and out of touch to still entertain that thought, right?
If that is the kind of mentality which forms the basis to these decisions by the ECB, then there’s a clear risk of things blowing up in their face. And I bet the EU won’t be able to resist its instinct to humiliate. Whereas the British responded with passive aggression – the French might actually burn the joint down.
The EU used to rotate on a German/French axis. No longer, due to overexpansion and compmacency. If the Eurocrats think they can inveigle the French populace by seeking to neuter their rightward drift in the face of the threat ftom.immigration to their culture, they haven’t been watching the same threat playing out in Germany. Not so.much an axis now, as an axle with the wheels coming off.
We must crush any interlopers who dare try to prevent the EU and its member countries from circling down the drainpipe of irrelevancy. Slow clap for the self indulgent technocrats.
It does seem existential for the EU now, the situation in France. Yes, yes, I know it’s been said many times before and that the EU seems to have an amazing ability to keep chugging along but surely a fiscal debt crisis in France is the extremely large straw that will break the hidden contingent liabilities back of the ECB?
The odd thing is that it must be obvious to everyone that if you keep spending significantly more than you earn then bankruptcy is the only possible ultimate endgame? It usually takes a crisis to bring the stark realisation of the situation to people’s eyes.
Does this not look like a seriously brewing crisis?