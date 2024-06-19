“They Kant Be Serious!” ran the headline in the Daily Mail a few years ago, above claims that students at SOAS wanted to do away with the likes of Plato and Descartes as part of efforts to “decolonise” the curriculum. Now, a mixed team of undergraduates and academic philosophers at SOAS have produced “Decolonising Philosophy: A Toolkit”, giving rise once again to anger and incredulity in Right-leaning newspapers.
The spectre of the “woke academic” has haunted public discourse, on and off, for years. It grew out of an older, broader disdain for humanities staff in particular: purveyors, it was said, of a pointless and politically-motivated education, in exchange for which students racked up enormous debts. Prominent, now, on the charge sheet is the claim that we confuse, in our writing and teaching, the encouragement of critical thinking with the preaching of a particular line on vexed questions of identity politics and social justice. Worse still, we do it using the linguistic equivalent of what my old headmaster used to call a “notice-me haircut”: a stream of fussy, high-sounding abstractions, infused with a sense of moral superiority.
The new SOAS guidance offers up plenty of red meat for those committed to this view. The prose is a little portentous in places, and the usual linguistic suspects are all present and correct: heteronormative, whiteness, coloniality. There is also the old trick, pioneered by Sigmund Freud, of pre-emptively defending your ideas by making opposition to them a symptom of psychological deficiency — in this case we find “institutional gatekeepers” potentially locked in a “subconscious struggle” to avoid sharing their power.
And yet the clever thing about Freud’s trick was that sometimes he was right: one really might oppose an idea on apparently intellectual grounds without recognising the emotional charge involved. Beneath my frustration with some of the toolkit’s prose (“coloniality’s operational life” — was there really no other way of putting that?) lies a certain amount of wounded pride at what can feel like undergraduates schooling me on how to teach.
If I had a criticism of efforts to decolonise university curricula, it would be that they rarely give enough space to defining “colonial”. The historical insight at the heart of efforts to decolonise this or that aspect of contemporary Western life is that modern European colonialism was about much more than boots on the ground. Cultural seeds were sown via colonial and missionary education systems, the ways that colonial bureaucracies categorised people, the respect in which Western intellectual output came to be held and the felt need among some colonised people to acquire certain skills or adopt certain ideologies in order to get ahead — or even survive — under colonialism.
Leaving aside for a moment the question of which of the Western ideas involved were good or bad, the point is that they put down deep and stubborn roots, becoming a kind of cultural knotweed. Colonisers were affected too, as people in countries such as Britain and France were fed warped understandings of the non-Western world and were encouraged to take it for granted that their own ideas and standards — moral, political, civic — enjoyed universal applicability.
There is a sickness in the west, its symptom being the elites of the culture being hell-bent on erasing the culture. The biggest sin in that mindset it to be proud of who we are. We will die a deserved death when the Chinese or the Muslims finally kick the stool from under us.
Here I thought decolonization was an attempt by pseudo Marxist academics to smash the cultural and philosophical underpinnings of the most privileged, free people in the history of the world. My mistake. Decolonization is apparently a humble attempt to expand our knowledge of different cultures and philosophies. Nothing more. I guess we have failed at that in the west. It’s not like we have welcomed and embraced people and cultures from every corner of the world, adopting many of their customs and beliefs. My lived experience has apparently created a huge blind spot.
Makes you wonder how we managed to expand our knowledge of different cultures and philosophies in the past.
Decolonisation efforts in universities are big on “lived experience”
Define the difference between ‘lived experience’ and simply ‘experience’.
Here’s another one decolonisation = simple revisionism. And the reason that it won’t work is also simple: survivorship bias. The music, art, ideas, philosophies, writings and religions that exist today are entirely the result of that.
Anyone for Mithras or Mani or Logical Positivism or Existentialism – Nah . . .
The West, born from the Roman Church, has been in heresy for 1000 years, with error compounding upon error to bring us to our present malaise. One in which liberals can’t see that they’re cut from the same cloth as communists or radical decolonisers. That it’s all part of the same extended heresy.
It’s time for a return to coherent philosophy with actual metaphysical roots. Let’s come home to Orthodoxy. And turn back from a centuries-long intellectual detour that’s fast approaching a cliff.
I’d maintain that the “orthodoxy” of which you speak is itself a ‘wrong turning’, not just for the West but for humanity as a whole. The traditional religions have been built around a misunderstanding of the human condition, which came about as a result of the need to control, or manage our earliest attempts at forming societies; this, after the evolution of consciousness allowed us the intellectual capacity to do so.
Concepts such as “original sin” and even (or especially) “god” arose from not having the means to take a much broader view of ourselves, which the subsequent flow and development of being able to now reflect upon such early attempts allows. One could cite Copernicus, or Galileo, for pushing us beyond those earlier attempts to understand ourselves, in which we thought that every ‘effect’ had a ’cause’ and must therefore involve a ’causer’; but there’s something more profound than the advent of modern science.
We are creatures imbued with a spiritual tendency to seek beyond ourselves. What we hitherto thought provided succour for our ‘souls’ is now a hindrance, because of that earlier misunderstanding. Trying to restore the old sense of religiosity is like the wistfulness of lost innocence – powerful, but something that humanity as a whole must address.
.The ‘certainties’ offered by Islam and previous versions of Christianity are anything but. The so-called “prophets” weren’t in any position to know better at the time, and recognising this isn’t ‘heresy’ but necessary for all our futures. I accept
it’ll take some coming to
terms with, but i temain.optimistic – in fact, the very opposite of mihilistic.