Tomorrow’s menu of television broadcast will deliver an onslaught of anger, argument and forceful articulation of two distinct visions of America’s future. No, not the presidential debate on CNN, but the season three of The Bear, on Hulu. For The Bear depicts the kitchen as a microcosm of a nation that has reached its boiling point, where the slightest grease spill may spark an all-out brawl.
The show creator, Christopher Storer, has managed to turn a show about food porn into the sort of thing that now qualifies as a “cultural phenomenon” — for a moment last season, The Bear was the most watched television series across all platforms. The Critic’s Choice, Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy award-winning dramedy stars the quintessential rat-boy Jeremy Allen White (whose fame has landed him on billboards wearing nothing but Calvin Klein underwear) as chef Carmy Berzatto, and Ayo Edebiri, whose portrayal of the earnest if overly-ambitious sous chef Sydney Adamu has propelled her to the cover of Vanity Fair.
In many ways, The Bear is a drama for the Biden era, delivering the hope that the melting pot can once again congeal its acids and bases into a piquant whole; that the Tao of gastronomy can bring us together in order to realise a collective dream. The quasi-religious transformation of Carmy’s restaurant from drug-addled sandwich shop “The Beef” to the disciplined sophistication of “The Bear” dramatises the dream of reaching America’s promised land — the place where if you contribute you can be successful, where the finance bro in the zippered vest is not the only winner, where we can all become worthy of Sydney’s idol, Duke University’s legendary basketball Coach K.
As always, the American Dream comes with its trials. The final episode of season two reached its climax with Carmy locked and raging within a walk-in fridge, which was of course a grand metaphor for the emotional isolation, thwarted ambitions and deep-seated wounds of addiction, mourning and loss that had been baked into this reluctant anti-hero. Despite a brief romance, he is unable to escape his own miasma of self-doubt, attention deficit and over-arching dysfunction.
Carmy’s refrigerated dungeon was the final brutal slapstick in a series that revels in all that is beyond the control of the most obsessive control freaks, from unforgiving profit margins to exploding toilets to the inescapable crazy of a nicotine-and-alcohol addicted mother (perfectly channelled by Jamie Lee Curtis) whose toxicity precludes her from attending the most important night of her son’s life, the grand opening of his re-vitalised restaurant in gritty Chicago. Such are the mummy issues that Carmy’s memories of lemon piccata and Christmas Eve branzino cannot resolve, and they pale alongside the haunting tragedy of his brother who, like the patron saint of foodie martyrs, Anthony Bourdain, committed suicide.
That said, there’s a lot more than psychic catastrophe being cooked up in this restaurant, at once a hot box of despair and an intoxicating land of opportunity. The Bear tells a Horatio Alger story of an emerging girl boss, Sydney, who embraces her power and authority even as Carmy collapses like a failed soufflé. If the industrial ruins that frame Lake Michigan (at which Carmy all-too-often casts his rueful gaze) loom as the omnipresent reminder of kitchen casualties — from the ghost of Bourdain to Bobby Flay’s infidelities, the rage of Gordon Ramsay, and the brutal aftermath of the sexual misconduct of Mario Batali — Sydney’s Chicago River is like Huck Finn’s Mississippi — the promised path to the frontiers of eating, where she can dare to imagine the freedoms of fusion cuisine. And while Carmy’s father remains absent and unaccounted for, Sydney’s single African-American dad embodies the post-Covid wish fulfillments of emotional and financial support, promising his daughter that she can live with him forever and follow her dreams.
The Bear, then, delivers a potent sweet and sour: irretrievable loss alongside the renaissance of American can-do — the sense that we can pick that raw chicken off the floor and serve it triumphantly, just as American chef Julia Child did in an earlier age of food media. Perhaps it will be possible to regain our long-lost optimism, and rediscover the time when the sublimities of French cuisine comprised something more than memes on TikTok.
