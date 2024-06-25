The show’s extraordinary popularity rests on its re-workings of such hoary depictions of democracy’s promise, and the notion that the restaurant business may be the vehicle for the redemption of working-stiff America — the place where we may once again come together in the united colours of beef bourguignon. It’s fantasy, of course. The series would have us believe that given their druthers, all those veteran grill scrubbers of Chicagoland might truly desire to become full-fledged sauciers and bouchers, don white double-breasteds and join the kitchen brigades of Chez Panisse and Noma.

All of which is to say that The Bear is not really about the food, but food as a metaphor. As Carmy pounded the steel door of the walk-in fridge in vain, only to end up slumped among the vegetables, I was reminded of a vision of the role of cuisine in American life proposed by Marx Edgeworth Lazarus, a lost figure of 19th-century American food culture, and author of the 1852 bestseller Passional Hygiene and Natural Medicine. “The science of gastrosophy,” Lazarus wrote,

will place epicurism in strict alliance with honor and the love of glory.

Of all our enjoyments, eating being the first, the last, and the most frequent pleasure of man, it ought to be the principal agent of wisdom in the future harmony …

A skillful gastrosophist, also expert in the functions of culture and medical hygiene, will be revered as an oracle of supreme wisdom.

For hundreds of years, Americans have looked to food and food culture as nothing less than redemption; not philosophy, but gastrosophy, will light the way to the city on the hill, and make this land of plenty, at long last, yield its fruit. What gastrosophical wisdom can we garner from The Bear’s obsession with scarred Hobart mixers, sadistic high-end chefs and the verité of over-soaked panzanella? The advent of seasons three and four may herald the long-awaited arrival of Passional Hygiene’s skillful gastrosophist, he who will lead us to future harmony and wisdom.

At the centre of this hope stands Carmy, a ripped and inarticulate Rocky for our time, a busted-up American male, a Christ-like figure who will sacrifice himself for his brothers and sisters and deliver us from self-inflicted wounds. “I felt like I could speak through the food,” he confesses, and it is this sort of speaking in tongues that tempts us to believe that all his searing and slicing may actually result in a miraculous feast of nouvelle loaves and fishes, not to mention a smorgasbord of second acts and 12-step-inspired apologies.

For while Carmy’s fall from the grace of Eleven Madison Park to a sandwich shop in Chicago clearly portrays American downward mobility, it also hints at the promise of redemption. If Carmy is iconic, so is his dream of a kinder, gentler restaurant run alongside the “cousin” who isn’t really his cousin, in which the “family dinner” (that doesn’t include your family) may transcend all economic, social and ethnic bounds. It’s the post-Trump promise that in a time of crisis everyone might actually have each-other’s back, a sublime hope accompanied by the gentle choruses of Sufjan Stevens.

Unfortunately, such transformations can occur only if all that mopping of floors and scrubbing of stainless-steel pots and countertops can wash away centuries of anger and injustice. Carmy may find temporary respite for the loss of his brother in rolls of hundred-dollar bills he secreted in cans of tomato sauce, but the redemption will endure only if it leads to a level of self-sacrifice and gravitas last seen in ancient Rome — except that here the highest praise for a citizen of the kitchen is conveyed by the phrase, “you carve vegetables like a bitch”.