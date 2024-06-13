X Close

Mama Swifties need to grow up Excitable parents should leave those kids alone

A fantastic advertisement for the National Trust. (Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

A fantastic advertisement for the National Trust. (Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

CultureMotherhoodmusicnoneparentingSocietyTaylor Swift
June 14, 2024   5 mins

It’s been a bumper week for middle-aged journalists enthusing about Taylor Swift. Broadsheet music critics attending the Edinburgh leg of her ongoing Eras tour seemed positively high on second-hand oestrogen fumes as they filed their encomiums. And there were further excitable contributions from parents, writing about the joys of taking teenagers to the show.

In the Times, correspondent Ben Hoyle wrote that going to the concert with his wife and children had acted as a bonding experience for the family, during which he realised “he couldn’t be happier”. An accompanying picture showed him resplendent in a hot pink feather boa, which he said had been urged upon him by his teenage daughters. Meanwhile, in the Mail on Sunday Bryony Gordon recounted the story of what was, for both her and her 11-year-old, “the best night of our lives — and made all the more magical for getting to enjoy it together”.  According to Gordon, the concert had “united the generations in sparklingly spectacular glory”.

Less cynical minds than mine probably read this stuff with approval. Assuming that parents and children are increasingly mutually alienated, lost in different online worlds, isn’t it refreshing to read about a relatively innocent communal activity taking place in the open air? But I’m afraid I’m going to be the voice of doom. If you want that sort of thing, do a Parkrun together. In my ideal world, adults would get their vampiric mitts off young people’s music and leave them to it.

Reality is not ideal, however; and I’m as guilty as the next Gen X-er of having a Spotify playlist that ill behoves my advancing years. In fact, with my own kids, it is as if the poles have reversed — when my 18-year-old tells me he has an “absolute banger” he wants me to listen to, more often than not it’s by Fats Waller. It’s all a far cry from the late 20th century, where an informal social contract still existed between teenagers and their parents, dictating that the right and proper attitude towards the other party’s music should be suspicion bordering upon downright contempt.

Youngsters could feel rebellious in virtue of whatever fresh aural hell was emitting from turntables and tape recorders, while adults in the vicinity would mutter gratifyingly about the culturally impenetrable noise. Concerts and raves were places for older kids to engage in Dionysian excess — dancing, moshing, screaming, crying, snogging, crowdsurfing, ingesting stimulants, and acquiring eardrum injuries — as their parents worried about them impotently, far removed from the action.

But then the mobile phone came along, spoiling live music in a number of ways — and not just because now, at emotionally charged moments, you had to wave your phone torch aloft instead of a lighter. Soon, certain brains would automatically translate nascent feelings of excitement into an imperative to film something; to adopt a shrewd directorial eye towards incoming sensory experience, treating it as a product to be sold on later to others. This also meant it was no longer possible to dance like no one was watching. Another result was that now young people were never very far away from their parents, psychologically speaking — only a call away, in fact, which seems at some point in the 2010s to have morphed into “only a few feet away” instead.

More from this author
Lana Del Rey's dissident femininity

By Kathleen Stock

Nowadays, there is much talk about helicopter parenting, but in the case of music, the metaphor should probably be that of a grasping hook — though one which steals nice things from teenage girls not boys, since the latter still seem able to go to rap and rock gigs without chaperoning. The main site of familial musical appreciation is commercial pop music like Swift’s: consumed by vastly more females than males, and scarcely much of a prospect for adolescent defiance anyway, either in terms of decibel level or parental advisory warnings. Instead, what pop music does best is give visceral melodic form to desperate feelings of love and heartbreak, topics very close to young hearts. Doubtless such themes are perennial. Still, when you are belting out a ballad along with your idol, pouring forth all that rejection and self-doubt like an exorcism, do you really want to hear your mother singing it too?

That music has become so horribly inclusive is not entirely the fault of us oldies, though. As others have noted, largely thanks to internet streaming we seem to have arrived at the doldrums phase of musical history: stuck in an eternal present with no forward momentum. All musical periods are available all the time, and artists — even great ones like Swift — don’t so much create new styles as put old ones in quotation marks. It’s also impossible for youth subcultures to get going in quite the same way, since an infinity of choice atomises listeners.

Globally, there might be lots of fans of a particular act, but locally there are unlikely to be enough to feel part of something meaningful. And even when you stumble across something you love, there’s a relative lack of physical objects in which to ground the intense feeling: fewer records and CDs, music venues and record shops; no weekly music papers to pore over; virtual fandoms rather than organised fan clubs. Sounds float weightlessly, easily accessed and more easily lost. Megastars like Swift, capable of filling stadiums and shifting merch at scale, hoover up the surplus adoration.

More from this author
The god delusion of secular liberals

By Kathleen Stock

Though it sounds fogeyish to say it, musical quality has also definitely deteriorated, as record companies aim for whatever is most likely to achieve virality on TikTok. Songs are getting shorter and also simpler, lyrically and melodically; the album format is dying; the “loudness war” continues, reducing aural dynamics; human composition and performance are now indistinguishable from AI. New bands make practically no money from streaming and can’t afford to tour. Perhaps it isn’t surprising, then, that this year’s festivals include headliners whose heydays were decades ago: Coldplay at Glastonbury; Pet Shop Boys at the Isle of Wight; Liam Gallagher and Blink 182 at Leeds and Reading.

Some may protest that great tunes speak to everyone; and anyway, the absence of aesthetic boundaries between family members is not all bad. Given the state of the housing market, you will probably all be living together forever anyway — so why not lean into the psychic enmeshment? At least that way you won’t be fighting over what comes out of the speakers.

Still, I suspect the lack of generational differentiation — musical or otherwise — has a cost. In a reboot of The Picture of Dorian Gray, as adults refuse to grow up, Gen Z-ers seem to get ever more straight-faced and anhedonic in compensation. Booze and sex are out, apparently; antidepressants and staycations in the Cotswolds are in. It’s as if they are desperate to make a psychic break with older generations, and have concluded that moderation, responsibility, and excessive worry about the future are their only options. Every time a political leader arses about on a waterslide, a 20-something on Love Island gets enough facial fillers to make her look like a Milf.

“Booze and sex are out, apparently; antidepressants and staycations in the Cotswolds are in.”

A perhaps healthier means of mentally detaching from your elders — and perhaps of getting a bit of revenge too — is by featuring them in your social media content, in order to make them look endearingly foolish and pet-like. That seems to be what 24-year-old Francesca Scorsese, daughter of film director Martin, has been doing for a while now: getting her famous and apparently compliant 81-year-old father to pronounce upon the function of various “feminine items” of hers, or otherwise clown around, then putting the outputs to ironic music. A recent TikTok trend which also mines the narcissistic tendencies of parents involves getting them to dance to Bronski Beat like they “would have danced in the 80s” and then filming the results.

Parents might think they look cutely uninhibited, but the kids are presumably watching a whole different show. After all, “cool” is an attributive adjective, changing its standards of application relative to context. Just as a “large” mouse still looks small next to an elephant, a “cool” parent — at least in the eyes of other parents — can still be a source of high mirth or mortification to subsequent generations.

It’s almost enough to give the unselfconscious concert-going mum and dad a dose of paranoia. While you were uploading those happy family selfies for Instagram, who knows what your darling offspring were posting about you on Snapchat? Maybe next time, instead of playing the glitter-strewn ghost at the feast, try to restore the natural order of things: drop them off at the venue if you must, but with the parting shot that whatever they are about to hear is a load of rubbish. And then go and take selfies at a National Trust property instead.

Kathleen Stock is an UnHerd columnist and a co-director of The Lesbian Project.
Docstockk

Join the discussion

Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber

To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.

Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.

Subscribe
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

26 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Lancashire Lad
Lancashire Lad
9 hours ago

She’s only gone and absolutely nailed it again.
With too many outstanding lines to pick out, the overall idea that KS writes about here just rings true. “Getting down with the kids” is literally bringing them down.
What’s really interesting is the consequences. It’s been assumed that each generation would produce it’s own distinct form of youthful rebellion, accompanied by a musical soundtrack which creates dissonance in the ears of parents and elders. That’s only been happening for three or four generations at most though, since about 1950.
So will we just revert to how things were before this era? The major differences are that parents didn’t try to emulate their children, rather the other way round; and there wasn’t a constant analysis taking place of how the generations interacted. We really are living through unprecedented times, heralded by KS with deliciously precise observations.
OK, i’ll have to give one example:

Every time a political leader arses about on a waterslide, a 20-something on Love Island gets enough facial fillers to make her look like a Milf.

Brilliant!

20
0
Reply
Christopher Barclay
Christopher Barclay
2 hours ago
Reply to  Lancashire Lad

I suspect that in humiliating an old man Francesca Coppola is getting her revenge for not having an old man for a father.

0
0
Reply
Graham Stull
Graham Stull
1 hour ago
Reply to  Lancashire Lad

I couldn’t disagree more.
My 7 year old has introduced me to BlackPink and I am determined to ‘Dad on the Dancefloor’ until she facepalms. Blackpink in your area – eh-yo!
Furthermore, dad’s getting down to their kid’s music and causing said kids to facepalm is a venerable tradition – I remember it from my youth.
Also, there has always been a constant analysis of how the generations interacted. You can read it in Thackery novels, for goodness’ sake.
Perhaps KS is getting Stockholm Syndrome from reading too many comments written by the UnHerd grump-etariat?

2
0
Reply
Hugh Bryant
Hugh Bryant
1 hour ago
Reply to  Graham Stull

Good for you. There’s no such thing as ‘young people’s music’. It’s great that there are still a few things that families can do together. Completely vacuous article.

0
0
Reply
Right-Wing Hippie
Right-Wing Hippie
10 hours ago

I can only admit that pop music is no longer for me with a sense of sadness, but it’s a vague, distant sadness; I fell out of touch with the music scene when I got my first in-car CD player and no longer had any reason to put up with the inane chatter of disc jockeys. I still discover new groups and artists, but they’re far out of the mainstream. My news feed occasionally mentions celebrities, but apparently solely for the amusement of prompting me to say, “Who the hell are these people?” I’m officially old, I guess.
Also I hate, on principle, the idea of streaming music, which is just radio you have to pay for, so I’m one of the last people on earth who collects CDs. They can take my Hawkwind albums when they pry them from my cold, dead fingers.

14
0
Reply
Paul Ten
Paul Ten
4 hours ago

I have a theory that this phenomenon is one factor driving the increase in gender anxiety and fluidity among teenagers.  Your mum and dad dress the same as you do, listen to the same music and go to the same concerts, so what are you to do? Gender fluidity fulfils the role that teenage youth cults did in my day. It provides a framework in which to define your emerging identity and is just subversive enough to be incomprehensible and upsetting to your parents. Of course, young people are immersed in it through the culture, and it has a very harmful side, but I do wonder if many will leave it behind as they get older, like we did our purple flares and prog-rock LPs.

Last edited 4 hours ago by Paul Ten
10
0
Reply
Christopher Barclay
Christopher Barclay
2 hours ago
Reply to  Paul Ten

There have been ‘genderfluid’ popstars since the 60s. Except they didn’t use that term. Mick Jagger, Marc Bolan, anyone with long hair when everyone outside music still had short hair, David Bowie, Glam Rock, Boy George.

0
0
Reply
Thomas Pinder
Thomas Pinder
9 hours ago

Best writer out there. Kathleen Stock would be my number 1 least favourite person to have a debate with. I’d feel like a Frenchman in the Maginot Line.

8
0
Reply
Amelia Melkinthorpe
Amelia Melkinthorpe
34 minutes ago
Reply to  Thomas Pinder

She is good, but her assertion that the Swift creature is “a great artist” makes me wonder about her judgement.

0
0
Reply
Christopher Barclay
Christopher Barclay
2 hours ago

The main issue for me is the inability of musicians (as opposed to wannabe celebrities who make money lip-synching) to earn enough money from music to make a living from it and to develop as musicians. By refusing to spend money on records, the young generation has deprived itself of musicians who speak for that generation and write its anthems. Instead they have to put up with the music the music industry wants to output.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Christopher Barclay
4
0
Reply
Brendan O'Leary
Brendan O'Leary
4 hours ago

Pop music today simply doesn’t hold the cultural place for young ones that it had for us boomers and to a lesser extent the GenX and millennials. Comparisons are pointless.

3
-1
Reply
Katharine Eyre
Katharine Eyre
3 hours ago

Nah, I think the cross-generational bonding over Taylor Swift thing is nice. Happy kids, happy parents, happy memories – it’s more happiness in the world and – if you’re going to get a tad philosophical about it – Jeremy Bentham would approve.
On a separate note, I had to laugh at the phrase “absolute banger” – this is such a Gen X phrase! Currently engaged in an ongoing WhatsApp thread with my Gen X sister about “absolute bangers from the early 90s” where we try to outdo each other every day with a new hit from that lost time. So far, I think I’m winning with this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZcMgZYnN20
(Also discovered on my early 90s trip that it’s not a good idea to write anything while listening to the Prodigy – unless what you are writing is a very snippy customer complaint…)

4
-2
Reply
David Morley
David Morley
2 hours ago
Reply to  Katharine Eyre

I almost wish I agreed with you.

0
0
Reply
David Morley
David Morley
2 hours ago

as adults refuse to grow up, Gen Z-ers seem to get ever more straight-faced and anhedonic in compensation

Who knows, perhaps they’ll start listening to string quartets.

2
0
Reply
Hugh Bryant
Hugh Bryant
1 hour ago
Reply to  David Morley

In my thirties my father asked me if I listened to classical music. I said no. He said ‘don’t leave it too late’. I left it too late. One of my biggest regrets.

1
0
Reply
David Morley
David Morley
2 hours ago

Adults seem to have become incapable of any pleasure deeper than “fun”. They just don’t seem to be able to grow up. My prejudice, but women do seem to be worse – but men aren’t that much better. It’s embarrassing, and also hard to keep your mouth shut and not criticise.

4
-2
Reply
Fafa Fafa
Fafa Fafa
4 hours ago

An interesting take on why modern pop music is so awful: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oVME_l4IwII

1
0
Reply
Lennon Ó Náraigh
Lennon Ó Náraigh
1 hour ago

I think the good doctor is mistaken on this one. A distinct youth culture is a historical aberration. Moms, dads, children, and grandchildren all going to a Taylor Swift concert together might just be a reversion to the historical norm.

0
0
Reply
Dillon Eliassen
Dillon Eliassen
45 minutes ago

Part of proper parenting is embarrassing your kids by how uncool you are, so attending a rave or concert with your kids subverts the established order! But it seems like today’s younger generation is afraid of the world and so prefer to have their parents with them at shows. It should be normal to be embarrassed to have your parents with you at a show, but some of that, I suspect, is due to the kind of music. Our parents had their own pop music, which going back to the 1950s has evolved in only very small ways, so kids, teens, 20somethings going to Taylor Swift with their parents doesn’t seem as weird as if I wanted my parents to tag along with me to see Deerhunter, Broken Social Scene, Leftover Crack, Minor Threat, Dinosaur Jr., Sonic Youth, The Sea and Cake, etc.

0
0
Reply
Susan Nourse
Susan Nourse
55 seconds ago

Terrible article. My kids are not swifties, nor am I. But many teenagers had only their mums to dance with during the pandemic. Parents and kids are allowed to enjoy the same entertainment and to want to see it together: added to that that many swifties are too young to go to these huge stadium gigs on their own.
Joy should not be confined to the young: if I am to be consigned to National Trust properties at the age of 53 then shoot me now. If you want to feel young you need to live young: why should you move on from activities you enjoyed as a teen / young adult?
Middle aged woman, know your place.

0
0
Reply
Jonathan Andrews
Jonathan Andrews
4 hours ago

Dare I say that Ms Stock has read too much into those articles by Hoyle and Gordon?

0
-1
Reply
Chris Whybrow
Chris Whybrow
3 hours ago

Um… is this really an issue? It’s not like civilisation depends on children rebelling against their parents. One might even dare to think that the exact opposite is a sign of a healthy society.

2
-3
Reply
David Morley
David Morley
2 hours ago
Reply to  Chris Whybrow

It’s not like civilisation depends on children rebelling against their parents

It might depend on adults growing up and developing a more sophisticated view of life than that contained in the average pop song though.

4
0
Reply
UnHerd Reader
UnHerd Reader
2 hours ago

Taylor Swift is a woman in her 30s writing about complex sexual and romantic relationships as well as complex business relationships. Her early music was for teens but her recent music is for adults. Taylor Swift isn’t making music that’s targeted at teens anymore. Many adults with teens (myself included) have been fans for 20 years now.

0
-3
Reply
David Morley
David Morley
2 hours ago
Reply to  UnHerd Reader

Any chance of a lyric sample to back that up?

4
0
Reply
Hugh Bryant
Hugh Bryant
1 hour ago
Reply to  UnHerd Reader

Maybe – but Joni Mitchell she definitely ain’t.

2
0
Reply