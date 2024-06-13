It’s been a bumper week for middle-aged journalists enthusing about Taylor Swift. Broadsheet music critics attending the Edinburgh leg of her ongoing Eras tour seemed positively high on second-hand oestrogen fumes as they filed their encomiums. And there were further excitable contributions from parents, writing about the joys of taking teenagers to the show.
In the Times, correspondent Ben Hoyle wrote that going to the concert with his wife and children had acted as a bonding experience for the family, during which he realised “he couldn’t be happier”. An accompanying picture showed him resplendent in a hot pink feather boa, which he said had been urged upon him by his teenage daughters. Meanwhile, in the Mail on Sunday Bryony Gordon recounted the story of what was, for both her and her 11-year-old, “the best night of our lives — and made all the more magical for getting to enjoy it together”. According to Gordon, the concert had “united the generations in sparklingly spectacular glory”.
Less cynical minds than mine probably read this stuff with approval. Assuming that parents and children are increasingly mutually alienated, lost in different online worlds, isn’t it refreshing to read about a relatively innocent communal activity taking place in the open air? But I’m afraid I’m going to be the voice of doom. If you want that sort of thing, do a Parkrun together. In my ideal world, adults would get their vampiric mitts off young people’s music and leave them to it.
Reality is not ideal, however; and I’m as guilty as the next Gen X-er of having a Spotify playlist that ill behoves my advancing years. In fact, with my own kids, it is as if the poles have reversed — when my 18-year-old tells me he has an “absolute banger” he wants me to listen to, more often than not it’s by Fats Waller. It’s all a far cry from the late 20th century, where an informal social contract still existed between teenagers and their parents, dictating that the right and proper attitude towards the other party’s music should be suspicion bordering upon downright contempt.
Youngsters could feel rebellious in virtue of whatever fresh aural hell was emitting from turntables and tape recorders, while adults in the vicinity would mutter gratifyingly about the culturally impenetrable noise. Concerts and raves were places for older kids to engage in Dionysian excess — dancing, moshing, screaming, crying, snogging, crowdsurfing, ingesting stimulants, and acquiring eardrum injuries — as their parents worried about them impotently, far removed from the action.
But then the mobile phone came along, spoiling live music in a number of ways — and not just because now, at emotionally charged moments, you had to wave your phone torch aloft instead of a lighter. Soon, certain brains would automatically translate nascent feelings of excitement into an imperative to film something; to adopt a shrewd directorial eye towards incoming sensory experience, treating it as a product to be sold on later to others. This also meant it was no longer possible to dance like no one was watching. Another result was that now young people were never very far away from their parents, psychologically speaking — only a call away, in fact, which seems at some point in the 2010s to have morphed into “only a few feet away” instead.
She’s only gone and absolutely nailed it again.
With too many outstanding lines to pick out, the overall idea that KS writes about here just rings true. “Getting down with the kids” is literally bringing them down.
What’s really interesting is the consequences. It’s been assumed that each generation would produce it’s own distinct form of youthful rebellion, accompanied by a musical soundtrack which creates dissonance in the ears of parents and elders. That’s only been happening for three or four generations at most though, since about 1950.
So will we just revert to how things were before this era? The major differences are that parents didn’t try to emulate their children, rather the other way round; and there wasn’t a constant analysis taking place of how the generations interacted. We really are living through unprecedented times, heralded by KS with deliciously precise observations.
OK, i’ll have to give one example:
Brilliant!
I suspect that in humiliating an old man Francesca Coppola is getting her revenge for not having an old man for a father.
I couldn’t disagree more.
My 7 year old has introduced me to BlackPink and I am determined to ‘Dad on the Dancefloor’ until she facepalms. Blackpink in your area – eh-yo!
Furthermore, dad’s getting down to their kid’s music and causing said kids to facepalm is a venerable tradition – I remember it from my youth.
Also, there has always been a constant analysis of how the generations interacted. You can read it in Thackery novels, for goodness’ sake.
Perhaps KS is getting Stockholm Syndrome from reading too many comments written by the UnHerd grump-etariat?
Good for you. There’s no such thing as ‘young people’s music’. It’s great that there are still a few things that families can do together. Completely vacuous article.
I can only admit that pop music is no longer for me with a sense of sadness, but it’s a vague, distant sadness; I fell out of touch with the music scene when I got my first in-car CD player and no longer had any reason to put up with the inane chatter of disc jockeys. I still discover new groups and artists, but they’re far out of the mainstream. My news feed occasionally mentions celebrities, but apparently solely for the amusement of prompting me to say, “Who the hell are these people?” I’m officially old, I guess.
Also I hate, on principle, the idea of streaming music, which is just radio you have to pay for, so I’m one of the last people on earth who collects CDs. They can take my Hawkwind albums when they pry them from my cold, dead fingers.
I have a theory that this phenomenon is one factor driving the increase in gender anxiety and fluidity among teenagers. Your mum and dad dress the same as you do, listen to the same music and go to the same concerts, so what are you to do? Gender fluidity fulfils the role that teenage youth cults did in my day. It provides a framework in which to define your emerging identity and is just subversive enough to be incomprehensible and upsetting to your parents. Of course, young people are immersed in it through the culture, and it has a very harmful side, but I do wonder if many will leave it behind as they get older, like we did our purple flares and prog-rock LPs.
There have been ‘genderfluid’ popstars since the 60s. Except they didn’t use that term. Mick Jagger, Marc Bolan, anyone with long hair when everyone outside music still had short hair, David Bowie, Glam Rock, Boy George.
Best writer out there. Kathleen Stock would be my number 1 least favourite person to have a debate with. I’d feel like a Frenchman in the Maginot Line.
She is good, but her assertion that the Swift creature is “a great artist” makes me wonder about her judgement.
The main issue for me is the inability of musicians (as opposed to wannabe celebrities who make money lip-synching) to earn enough money from music to make a living from it and to develop as musicians. By refusing to spend money on records, the young generation has deprived itself of musicians who speak for that generation and write its anthems. Instead they have to put up with the music the music industry wants to output.
Pop music today simply doesn’t hold the cultural place for young ones that it had for us boomers and to a lesser extent the GenX and millennials. Comparisons are pointless.
Nah, I think the cross-generational bonding over Taylor Swift thing is nice. Happy kids, happy parents, happy memories – it’s more happiness in the world and – if you’re going to get a tad philosophical about it – Jeremy Bentham would approve.
On a separate note, I had to laugh at the phrase “absolute banger” – this is such a Gen X phrase! Currently engaged in an ongoing WhatsApp thread with my Gen X sister about “absolute bangers from the early 90s” where we try to outdo each other every day with a new hit from that lost time. So far, I think I’m winning with this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ZcMgZYnN20
(Also discovered on my early 90s trip that it’s not a good idea to write anything while listening to the Prodigy – unless what you are writing is a very snippy customer complaint…)
I almost wish I agreed with you.
Who knows, perhaps they’ll start listening to string quartets.
In my thirties my father asked me if I listened to classical music. I said no. He said ‘don’t leave it too late’. I left it too late. One of my biggest regrets.
Adults seem to have become incapable of any pleasure deeper than “fun”. They just don’t seem to be able to grow up. My prejudice, but women do seem to be worse – but men aren’t that much better. It’s embarrassing, and also hard to keep your mouth shut and not criticise.
An interesting take on why modern pop music is so awful: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oVME_l4IwII
I think the good doctor is mistaken on this one. A distinct youth culture is a historical aberration. Moms, dads, children, and grandchildren all going to a Taylor Swift concert together might just be a reversion to the historical norm.
Part of proper parenting is embarrassing your kids by how uncool you are, so attending a rave or concert with your kids subverts the established order! But it seems like today’s younger generation is afraid of the world and so prefer to have their parents with them at shows. It should be normal to be embarrassed to have your parents with you at a show, but some of that, I suspect, is due to the kind of music. Our parents had their own pop music, which going back to the 1950s has evolved in only very small ways, so kids, teens, 20somethings going to Taylor Swift with their parents doesn’t seem as weird as if I wanted my parents to tag along with me to see Deerhunter, Broken Social Scene, Leftover Crack, Minor Threat, Dinosaur Jr., Sonic Youth, The Sea and Cake, etc.
Terrible article. My kids are not swifties, nor am I. But many teenagers had only their mums to dance with during the pandemic. Parents and kids are allowed to enjoy the same entertainment and to want to see it together: added to that that many swifties are too young to go to these huge stadium gigs on their own.
Joy should not be confined to the young: if I am to be consigned to National Trust properties at the age of 53 then shoot me now. If you want to feel young you need to live young: why should you move on from activities you enjoyed as a teen / young adult?
Middle aged woman, know your place.
Dare I say that Ms Stock has read too much into those articles by Hoyle and Gordon?
Um… is this really an issue? It’s not like civilisation depends on children rebelling against their parents. One might even dare to think that the exact opposite is a sign of a healthy society.
It might depend on adults growing up and developing a more sophisticated view of life than that contained in the average pop song though.
Taylor Swift is a woman in her 30s writing about complex sexual and romantic relationships as well as complex business relationships. Her early music was for teens but her recent music is for adults. Taylor Swift isn’t making music that’s targeted at teens anymore. Many adults with teens (myself included) have been fans for 20 years now.
Any chance of a lyric sample to back that up?
Maybe – but Joni Mitchell she definitely ain’t.