Any culture, society or nation is ultimately judged on how it protects its citizens, and how it treats and cares for its most vulnerable. And on this standard, the Conservatives have failed. Over the past 14 years, their contempt has spread from the corridors of power to the corridors of the powerless: hospital corridors where patients can spend up to two days waiting to be seen, where patients openly defecate in front of staff, where, in the worst imaginable cases, patients die from neglect.
Two years ago, I wrote here that the NHS was at breaking point. That point has now been breached. Every day in my own A&E department, I see colleagues — support staff, nurses, doctors, senior managers — in tears. In many respects, it’s encouraging: at least they still care. It’s when they stop crying that I know another person has given up on the system.
The bottlenecks are there for all to see: at one end of the funnel, thanks to breakdowns in primary healthcare provision, too many people access our overwhelmed emergency services. You’re now more likely to see an ambulance queuing outside a hospital than on your street. Inside, meanwhile, would-be patients are forced to wait in bloated emergency rooms, slumped on the floor. That’s because the other end of the funnel is clogged up, too. Bed blocking means patients are stuck in a holding pattern further up the system. Unless these conditions are resolved, a seamless transition from home to ambulance to A&E to a specialist ward is a pipe dream. No one can move forward; no one can move on.
Watching Channel 4’s Undercover A&E earlier this week, what left me slack-jawed was the surprise, rather than disgust, that a consultant displayed when he learned that a patient presenting with a suspected stroke had not been properly examined after being left in a waiting room for 24 hours. If you’re a consultant with an acute specialty, in a leadership role, and you’re not aware of such problems on your watch, then you’re part of the problem.
Especially when none of these horrors is anything new. In 2018, the Government placed Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust into “special measures” following concerns about “several challenges where patient care could be at risk”. These challenges included governance, urgent and maternity care and, revealingly, whistleblowing.
How did the Conservative government choose to remedy this? By serving up five different health secretaries since the start of 2018, one of whom, Steve Barclay, served two separate terms in office. Not a single one has been able to manage, reform or revitalise the NHS in a manner they can present to the country as a vote-winning achievement. As Dan Poulter, the former Tory MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, said after defecting to Labour ahead of the election: “I found it increasingly difficult to look my NHS colleagues in the eye, my patients in the eye, and my constituents in the eye with good conscience.”
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
Is the writer suggesting that the glorious one-size-fits-all creation of Nye Bevan at the dawn of the world is broken?
I don’t believe it. And neither do the experts.
So, Dr Emma Jones, what do you suggest?
Having provided us with a link to an article you wrote for Unherd in 2022, reading the Comments might’ve told you that your opinion wasn’t exactly useful to the debate. There’s nothing in this article that suggests you’ve learnt anything in the intervening time period.
Further, this claim you make, quoting the likely next Health Secretary Wes Streeting:
…is a perfect example of lazy thinking on your part, even if you’re not physically lazy – which no-one actually thinks anyway.
You cite a Consultant specialising in Stroke Care who wasn’t completely au fait with the waiting times in A&E for stroke admissions, and claim that he’s part of the problem. Might it be worth finding a mirror to look into yourself?