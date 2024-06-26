And yet, while the case against the Tories is damning — years of neglect, underfunding and contempt — I’m far from convinced that Labour can do any better, or is interested in trying. Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting sounds like he’s got it in for doctors already. “You can’t just keep on pouring ever-increasing amounts of money into a leaky bucket,” he said recently. “It’s not right to keep on asking people on low-to-middle incomes to pay high taxes when they’re struggling… and it’s not right that they don’t get much for the money they are putting in.” As far as my colleagues and I are concerned, his message wasn’t hard to glean: NHS doctors are lazy and overpaid. And it seems few in the party are willing to correct him.

“While the case against the Tories is damning, I’m far from convinced that Labour can do any better.”

Since refusing to back Streeting’s call for private sector intervention, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, former shadow mental health minister, has been M.I.A. regarding Labour’s health policy. Elsewhere, at least 30 doctors of assorted political hues are standing as candidates next Thursday. Not that you’d know it. Since the election was called, there has hardly been any discussion about the “national treasure” that is the NHS; they’d rather bury the subject until afterwards for fear of being unable to deliver on manifesto promises. Every party’s pledges to boost NHS spending seem fanciful at best, while it remains unclear how these promised funds will be allocated to each department. But such detail doesn’t seem important, especially when you can — as Labour does — simply promise to “cut NHS waiting times” and “double the number of cancer scanners”.

It’s not my business to advise or suggest who to vote for, not least because, when it comes to sorting out the NHS, it will inevitably be a pyrrhic victory. But assuming the polls are right, and some force majeure doesn’t intervene, my fear is that, come the morning of 5 July, Mr Streeting will be my boss, empowered by a “supermajority” that will compel him to do… well, not very much.

Junior doctors will press on with their industrial action; the clogged emergency departments will continue to overflow; social care will continue to be ignored; and the private hospitals will carry on cherry-picking uncomplicated patients and leaving under-resourced inner-city hospitals to pick up the slack. To his credit, Keir Starmer has repeatedly made clear that the NHS is not for sale — but who, let’s be honest, would want to buy it?