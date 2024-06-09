“Labour will, I’m sure, be quaking in their boots at the likely ripples of political change resulting from ’emotional divestment'”

If you’re young and on Instagram, I can guarantee that you have been bombarded with cutesy mock-ups with slogans such as Keir Starmer is Tory scum (courtesy of the account “Colourful Activist”) — set in a story-friendly border of spring flowers. As newspaper readers tank, these posts are what is truly pushing Gen Z pencils at the polling station: an Ofcom study in March found 71% of 16 to 24-year-olds got their news from social media, with the most common site — 44% — being Instagram. This is the realm of saintly slacktivists who have “done the work” in educating themselves through infographics. Calling a lifelong Labour member Tory scum works because it makes you feel good: it’s as if you see a truth that the lamestream are blind to; it makes you feel clever, and doesn’t require any further reading to inspire a ripple of knowing nods among your friends. But in reality it makes you little better than the Boomers who bleat: “They’re all idiots, the lot of them.” It’s a way of disengaging, neglecting responsibility and scurrying away from complexity with a smug grin.

Under Corbyn, Labour gained more votes than usual in safe seats. By moving to the centre, the party is hedging its bets and wooing more of the country. But moderation is not without risk: one problem with seeming like a “safe pair of hands” is that you must be willing to flirt with unsavoury international partners. For the shadow foreign secretary, this meant posting a cosy congratulations tweet on Wednesday to Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, following his re-election. David Lammy’s followers were less than enamoured by his fawning over the Hindu nationalist’s “historic third term”.

It is difficult to imagine a Corbyn administration producing such a tweet. Indeed, one of the big reasons why Labour lost in 2019 was that they weren’t trusted on national security. But for many young voters, to co-operate with — or be complicit in — a problematic foreign power is yet more proof of what others cannot see: that this Labour administration must be, in a word, scum.

The gender debate inspires a similar display of moral perfectionism. Labour’s refusal to condemn the Cass Report as a foaming piece of transphobic hatred is, in some circles, enough to turn off progressive voters who would rather leave the Tories and Reform to gobble up a Labour majority. It seems that to accommodate the intricacies of modern identity politics, Gen Z would require a party to perfectly align with every one of its obsessions instead of simply embracing pluralism. In such a climate, the concept of a broad church withers on the vine at the exact time when unity, rather than division, is sorely needed. The Fabian economist G.D.H. Cole advocated for a “broad human movement on behalf of the bottom dog”; such broadness seems totally incompatible with the brittle, sneering inflexibility of modern youth movements.

Many Gen Zs feel they cannot take the risk of engaging with a moderate reality rather than an ideologically pure fantasy, preferring to cling on to the what-could-have-been of Momentum, which spoiled before making a single difference. It may be the result of a fear of cancellation, of looking lame or fascist, but this ironically drives its proponents into a savage and inflexible political morality which is entirely intolerant of diverse views and the wisdom of realpolitik.

Starmer has sensibly steered clear of these psychodramas — and is instead conquering the statesmanlike centre ground. His PR victory over Sunak on Friday, after the Prime Minister left a D-Day event in Normandy early for an interview with ITV, crystallised this battle: “Rishi Sunak will have to answer for his choice,” he said. “For me, there was only one choice.” Starmer understands that the public’s yearning for conservatism is all about steadfastness and symbolism, and winning these skirmishes — though a million miles away from the issues rocking Gen Z — will matter most among undecided middle-aged voters.