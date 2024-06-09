Summer has finally arrived in London. Beer gardens are packed, Lime bikes whizz through disgruntled traffic. There is a quiet optimism: the election is soon. For the first time that we can remember, we might not have a Tory government. Great, right? But for Gen Z, it isn’t that simple.
“Starmer’s a Left-leaning Tory in a red tie,” a 23-year-old medical student tells me. She’ll vote Labour, but only so that “the real Left will come in time”. One lad working in sales, celebrating his 24th birthday on the Bermondsey beer mile, takes it further: “Starmer has demonstrated authoritarian tendencies,” he insists (presumably I missed the speech where he advocated Führerprinzip). Another young woman, boozily reminiscing about Corbyn, remarks that the former Labour leader’s flirtation with Hezbollah was admissible as “the IRA were terrorists and we like them!” Later, she anxiously corrects the record, saying her concerns were that Starmer’s policies were “super Tony Blair New Labour”. “Also Palestine,” she adds.
Although Starmer is predicted to win a sizeable majority by battling for the centre ground, it seems that for Gen Z the choice to vote Labour, our age group’s electoral home, is shot through with guilt about relinquishing ideological purity. In 2019, 56% of 18 to 24-year-olds voted for Corbyn; Starmer is looking at a similarly strong 54% — but how many of these are holding their noses? In what will be the first general election in which many of this new generation vote, Starmer looms large as a symbol of Instagram idealism colliding with voter-friendly pragmatism. I suspect that it is precisely because progressives are a whisker away from power that the mainstream Left seems so, well, unfashionable.
What are young voters’ concerns? Many cannot forgive Starmer for refusing to take a hard line on Israel, or neglecting to adopt radical positions on gender. For me, the dropping of the £28 billion-a-year green pledge was among the greatest blows. There is no doubt that these concerns are both legitimate and personal.
My politics are not what they were when I was 18, throwing up on my brothel creepers at a Corbyn rally. But I do not resent my generation for having ambitious ideals, or even for staking our country’s political future on them. Starmer’s pointed silence on Gaza, for example, has come up again and again with young voters I question; passivity on this issue has undoubtedly been a bad look for a Labour Party which still relies heavily on the youth vote and surely trusts the electorate to be mature enough to distinguish between opposing Netanyahu and antisemitism.
During a panel event in February, Alastair Campbell told an audience member who was hesitant about voting for Starmer over his refusal to condemn Israel’s actions in Gaza: “Get off your high horse and vote Labour… There’s no such thing as a perfect candidate.” He observed that Starmer was probably considering his “political capital” with Joe Biden. But such realpolitik is unacceptable for many Gen Zs. Instead, we get statements like this: “It is in your self-interest to emotionally divest from the Labour Party,” which a friend posts on Instagram.
We should be deeply suspicious of a culture which throws up phrases such as this, imagining the slack-jawed doom scroller as a one-man institution with a spiritual investment portfolio. Labour will, I’m sure, be quaking in their boots at the likely ripples of political change resulting from “emotional divestment” (translation: smirking at the mention of Rachel Reeves in an Old Street smoking area). But the impotence of this protest is precisely the point: it is better to be pure and passive than sully your image with a party that contains a diversity of views on complex issues. This is the natural result of a culture of binary thinking (me woke, you Nazi!) which disingenuously sorts policy questions into “Tory” and “good”. For Gen Z, voting is another element of tribal identity-building which, as my friend’s story made unintentionally clear, is rooted in self-interest.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
After reading this, I would support raising the voting age to at least 25 if not 30. While I was certainly more left-leaning in my twenties, at least I understood that public services are dependent on the productive parts of the economy, utopian ideas lead to stagnant tyranny, and humans are sexually dimorphic animals. And I never ‘liked’ the IRA, or any other bunch of terrorists for that matter.
Those were my thoughts exactly as well.
Reading this, I found myself asking myself if we also believed and wrote such drivel when we were young.
Anything useful in this article could be condensed down to five sentences. The rest just seems like exhibitionism.
I’m guessing the author must be at least 25. Rather too old to be writing something like this and expcting to be taken seriously:
“Sticking your neck out for a party which is not perfect is a risk”
We did not spend our days pondering agonizingly whether or not we were actually cats, or any the other 28 off the shelf identities available. Their poor heads via the smartphone sewer are swimming with existential apocalyptic tosh, with the world set to be engulfed in fire in 20 odd years and their inherited skin colour (white) denoting a raycist imperial mind and slaver past.
Perhaps not, but some of my feminist friends did anguish over whether it was ok to wear makeup, shave your legs or, god forbid, wear nice underwear. Or would this just be catering to male, patriarchal views of femaleness?
it’s intensified of late, but it’s still recognisable.
In one sense, yes.
I can remember in my youth demanding official recognition for the sacrifice of some group of revolutionaries in a far-away place I had never been to, had zero connection to me, and I must confess I cannot now exactly remember the details of.
What mattered most at the time was that the purity and intensity with which I espoused their cause had social currency. It gave my personality a kind of shape which people I wanted to be with and like approved of.
The difference is that back then we didn’t have social media to amplify and accelerate these performative stances and turn them into a mass social economy of approval and likes.
Yes, I can remember that. But more a longing that there would be some noble cause worth serving, more than the need to belong. And the certainty that the world was perfectible and all the chaos and contradictions were the result of incompetent humans rather than the natural state of affairs. Perhaps fortunate I never found a cause and saved the time and energy.
Perhaps the decreasing emphasis on practical skills in education is also a factor.
Hadley Freeman makes a similar point in her Times article this weekend: that there is an over-supply of arts and humanities graduates who are no longer able to find well-paid, secure jobs in the areas like publishing and media which they were led to expect.
Middle-class activism is therefore a response to this perceived betrayal. While at the same time one can see that activism itself can become the career, as manifestly demonstrating the “correct” social justice positions is increasingly part of the CV for advancement within public sector, charity sector, and campaigning organisations like left-wing think tanks.
Sound plausible. Well with AI it’s only going to get worse.
Basically that is now called virtue signalling- a result of Social Media- and a way for the young to to be part of the team.
University politics is just kids playing and its not a sign of growing up its the sign of wanting to be loved.
.JC was unelectable and UK would have been the ;laughing stock of the world with him in charge. However if not in power you cant influence anything and Starmer- as much as I think he is a wet fart and a stooge – realises that and will win with a big majority
Tories need to go in any case as they are old and tired and nobody able to take over.
Should be a fun 6 weeks
Yes – in a nutshell!
Sounds familiar. Unlike some on here, I think we invented this stuff and are now just watching it play out. What was student politics before now plays out on the world stage.
Can’t help but agree with much of that, although in my case, getting into political debates with my Dad who would explain why you can’t lower taxes and massively spend did help. I too was also very curious about this lady’s point saying “we liked the IRA”. Who is “we” exactly?
Who is “we” exactly? The Hard Left. They liked any terrorist or dictator who “opposed the West”.
Likewise, my mother would simply point out that when certain ideas or courses of action had been adopted, the outcomes were neither was was intended nor in any way desirable.
It is bizarre. These people are under 30 and can have no knowledge of the IRA.
I’m trying to remember a book I read about 1988 by an IRA veteran who described just how much the IRA was actually a violent, Some may have joined for noble reasons. But the reality was quite different. This book cured forever any delusions I may have had about what this organisation was.
Poppy will vote Labour because Poppy is middle class and Labour is the party of the graduate middle class. That is why there is nothing in either this article or the Labour Party’s policy that will address the central problem of both society and economy in 2024 Britain: the ever more rapid concentration of the country’s wealth – unearned – in the hands of Poppy’s parents and, eventually, in hers. The Gaza/gender stuff is just fashionable deflection.
Btw: could there be anything more depressing than article by someone from gen Z that approvingly quotes Alastair Campbell? Terrifying.
If young middle class voters like Poppy want ‘the ever more rapid concentration of the country’s wealth – unearned – in the hands of [their] parents,’ account for the fact that so many voted for Corbyn, when he was promising substantial redistribution.
It is very noticeable that “left” as the young now use it (indeed as almost everyone now uses it) seems to have little to do with social class (or position if you prefer) – even at a time when we are moving back towards more class based society.
I don’t resent the younger generation for having ambitious ideals: I’m just bewildered. How can unattainable, impractical, bankrupting policies be ambitious ideals?
While experts can exhibit political bias, to propose national policies on Legacy Media, like the BBC, with no expertise, not even A level, does demean the conversation. It crowds out any useful information. Discussion should aim to produce better understanding, and a credible solution, not just to make people feel better. Most of the current problems stem from this mistake, with all the NET Zero policies being obvious examples. They were bound to fail, but when Arts, Humanities and Social Science graduates mistakenly think that Intelligence is a valid substitute for Knowledge and Experience, we have problems.
I’ll take these clowns seriously when they stop treating Palestine like a domestic issue. I am sick to the back teeth of hearing about Palestine in general, but especially in the context of domestic U.K. politics.
Totally agree but unfortunately thanks to the traitors who have ruled us for the last 27 years it is now a domestic issue.
Gen Z can posture all it likes, but when it comes to voting, it’s bone idle. In 2019, barely 50% voted. By contrast, 80% of boomers voted.
Turnout in 2024 will be low. I’ll predict 70% for boomers, and maybe 30% for Gen Z. As things stand, the boomer vote is worth courting. Gen Z, with it’s silly student politics and electoral laziness, is best ignored.
And in many ways, you demonstrate exactly why next to no major politician or party gives a toss about young people. They don’t vote while older people do. Although, like you, I think turnout will be low, likely less than 60%.
Of course boomers vote, the political world is has been built around them. As much education as you could stomach for free, whilst you were maintained and housed by the state, followed by secure jobs, incomes that went up faster than inflation, cheap home ownership, leading to unearned housing wealth. And then, when they retired, defined benefit pensions, and now, the triple lock.
No party has offered anything like this to the youth vote for decades. What was it that brought an ambitious young Tony Blair to public notice? His “clause 4” moment – an unambiguous statement that he had accepted the Thatcherite consensus and that voters should not expect the state to manage society for our benefit.
Any party that wanted the youth vote could claim it in six months if they could offer a credible vision of the country with cheaper housing, better wages and less debt.
Er, no. Cheaper housing and better wages would only be obtained by halting mass migration, which the youth vote would consider revoltingly fascistic.
Only achievable by halting mass migration! And all those western European countries which have cheaper housing and higher wages because of greater state land purchasing powers, more social housing and stronger trade unions? But oh no, never mind those options, let’s not suggest anything that upsets the super rich running our media.
Better wages would require wealth creation, traditionally, manufacturing, with plenty of STEM apprenticeships. Much too hard today’s world, where a degree in an Arts, Humanities or Social Science, which will make you less employable, is still the attractive goal of the school leaver.
The UK has the same population as France in half the land area; twice the population density. Spain has a far lower density. Most countries do.
When you say ‘state land purchasing’ what land are thinking of? Do you want to build on farmland? Nature reserves? Where do you want to build all these houses?
We are getting tight on water supply. Where shall we put the required new reservoirs? And then there are all the new power stations……
If this is an indicator of Gen Z politics then we really do have a lost generation.
The purity spirals and clearly contradictory political positions are hilariously naive.
If these muppets are already embedded in our institutions then we are really screwed.
I’ve just read “Dumbing Us Down” by John Taylor Gatto, in it he speaks about how compulsory schooling is designed to slow the maturity of pupils, I’m inclined to believe that this is what we’re seeing. Whole generation reaching their twenties and thirties, still building castles in the sky and trying to live in them.
It’s weird. But I think it’s more fundamental than even that. We’ve created a world where people genuinely think they can (and should expect to) have it all. No sacrifices required.
You want to deny biology. You go for it. But in doing so you sacrifice a career in sports.
You want to have a family. Great. But it will hurt your career and it will damage your earning potential.
You want to invite the entire world into the UK. Go make them welcome. But you do so in the knowledge that it will put even more pressure on the housing market. Pushing up rents and house prices.
The thinking everywhere is so bloody naive it’s painful.
JTG also speaks of how compulsory schooling damages focus, today’s young people can only think in sound bites, before moving on to the next! They only get as far as what they want, the how isn’t in their thought process. Many have never even been allowed to consider the how, grown ups always did that bit for them, and now no-one trusts them with the how as they repeatedly prove themselves somewhat moronic.
And wage war without any logistical planning, or credible manufacturing capability.
In a knowledge economy, why would we design education to do that?
Were we a knowledge economy when our education system was designed?
I can see that it might do that, but why was it designed to do so? Honest question. Is he saying it is hangover from the age of factory fodder?
Yes and when you look at school, other than getting more of it, we haven’t really changed anything; and in getting more of it, we are seeing more problems. The social and emotional learning was a more recent addition and we can all see how well that’s impacted our young people!
Teachers tend to be very change resistant. Especially where technology is concerned, but also more generally. Their ideas tend to become fixed very early on.
I’m not sure why this is. A few thoughts: teaching is an unadventurous career choice – perhaps their personality makes them intellectually unadventurous; being constantly in a position of authority makes them resistant to criticism and disagreement as sources of growth; don’t work in teams that much, so don’t learn mental flexibility; exist in what is largely a monoculture, while many jobs involve working in mixed teams with different cultures and perspectives. Just my thoughts.
I think it’s more culture than design though.
‘Teachers tend to be very change resistant.’ Evidence please.
Given the comments from the Gen Z’ers in the article (who are having such a hard time with life, being able to afford to go drinking in central London.. Students living it up on mommy and daddys coin?) I’d say having their hearts broken is exactly what they need. You aren’t mature until you’ve internalised that reality isn’t what you wish for but what it is and then learn to work within it. But then
“I’m not young enough to know everything.” – Oscar Wilde
That’s a little unfair. I knew everything when I was in my late teens. Mind you, I seem to have forgotten most of it….
Maybe they would benefit from a trip to Wigan Pier circa the 1930s.
Perhaps. But to be fair I drank plenty as a student. Let’s not be too puritanical.
Jonathan Swift when he said: ‘It is the folly of too many to mistake the echo of a London coffee-house for the voice of the Kingdom.’ would seem to apply to this sort of article.
Let’s face it – a lot of Unherd articles. There’s an awful lot of drawing big conclusions from single events or hearsay.
A couple of thoughts occur to me based on my experience working with a number of Gen Zers in the UK.
The first is that while its true that on the whole they are more likely to take for granted “social justice” positions, most of them are not particularly extreme and mainly they are concerned with the same things young people have always been concerned with: getting on with life, finding jobs, having a good time etc.
I suspect the fraction of them who are more than superficially involved in these causes is not much bigger than it was back in the 1970s and 80s when students were occupying university libraries in support of Sandanistas. What’s changed of course is the megaphone of social media which makes them seem like they are representative of the whole group.
But of course the fact that even those Gen Zers not particularly interested in politics are more likely to take social justice positions does have implications for electoral politics. most specifically the collapse of the Conservatives’ youth vote. The position is stark and illustrated by a simple fact:
In the 1997 General Election, when they were on the receiving end of a historical landslide for New Labour, the Conservatives gained a higher percentage of 18-30 votes than they did in the 2019 General Election, when they won an 80+ seat majority.
In the past the response to this has been to say, so what? Young people don’t vote much and those that do are concentrated in cities and University constituencies which Labour are going to win anyway. As they grow up they will lose their radicalism.
But I think we may have reached a tipping point where that wisdom no longer applies for the simple reason that young people increasingly don’t have access to the things which historically made them more likely to become more conservative as they get older: specifically secure employment, home ownership, and financial security.
My view is that this is now an existential challenge for the Conservatives.
If Labour were to announce that it’s going to force their parents to give back the millions in unearned property wealth that they will otherwise inherit in their forties, these kids would become Tories overnight. That’s why Labour have explicitly ruled out doing any such thing.
The narratives may change but human nature remains the same.
It’s OK – Labour’s got that covered. They won’t be permitted to inherit their parents’ wealth. Apart from a few exceptions (like the Milibands and Benns).
Most of the ‘unearned property wealth’ that you see is due to the property keeping its value, while the value of the currency is reduced, which is due to government money printing. And this is done because government expenditures are greater than income.
Relatively, Reform polls far better with under 25s than the Tories poll with the same demographic. Meanwhile in Europe a sizeable proportion of young people have just voted for right of centre parties, most notably in France.
What we can possibly conclude is that young people, with no longstanding party political loyalty, will vote for clear, distinctive policies. Traditionally there has been a loose coalition between the hard left (distinctive) and left of centre (the beige blob) which has allowed parties like Labour in the UK to collect the youth vote. In contrast, the Tory Party has been doing its best for 25 years to mimic New Labour and drop all policies that might make it truly distinctive, striving hard to be the beige blob.
Starmer’s government will follow the same managerial agenda as Sunak. Those on the left will be sorely disappointed. Most likely Starmer will face more opposition from his own benches than from the opposition. Then there will be the usual failures that beset all governments. Come 2029 the young and idealistic voters looking for change might be tempted rightwards if there is a distinctive right wing party.
The fact is that elections (in normal times at least), are won from the Centre. Starmer has positioned himself to take that into account. If the people (as a whole) wanted a far-Left government, Corbyn would have been elected PM. They didn’t, and he wasn’t. If Starmer wants a Left-wing view on something now, he still has “Red” Ed Miliband.
I sense another echo of the 1970s here, a time when, hard as it is to credit, boomers were young. Quite a few, even (perhaps especially) among the privileged middle classes, had extreme and purist political views: Communist, Trotskyist, revolutionary in all forms. Life moves on. I would bet in 30 years time those hard left medical students will be tracking the value of their houses, boosting their pension pots and hiring advisers on inheritance tax planning.
Paul, you have obviously missed all the polling which shows that, unlike previous generations, Millennials are not growing more conservative as they age.
This may be because, relative to previous generations, they have been much less able to buy houses. And, for those who can’t buy, their rents consume a vastly higher proportion of their incomes. and none of them will have ever had access to a defined benefit pension (remember them?).
More broadly, it’s important to recognise just how unusual the postwar period was – wealth and productivity grew at the fastest rate in history, even as inequality fell. Almost everything that we now take for granted as the building blocks of our modern way of life grew up in the yars between 1945 and 1980. Antibiotics, vaccines and the healthcare systems to provide them, the green revolution in agriculture, cheap meat and poutry, the wide availability of fridges, washing machines, telephones, cars, mass tourism, universal acess to higher education, social security.
All of it arose (or became widespread) in a 35 year period which coincided with the formative years of the boomers, life got a lot better, fast.
Then the postwar consensus ran into the sand and we had thirty years of marketisation and neo-liberalism. Things got better but more slowly and less transformatively. We can add the internet to the list above but not much else.
But, since the financial crisis, it has been increasingly obvious that the political offer to young peope is, in important ways, worse than what their parents were offered. Is it surprising that (small c) conservatism doesn’t appeal?
‘we had thirty years of marketisation and neo-liberalism. Things got better but more slowly and less transformatively.’ – and off the back of unsustainable state sell-offs and the erosion of industry.
As Macmillan said of Thatcher, ‘It is very common with inidividuals or states when they run into financial difficulties, to find that they have to sell some of their assets – first the Georgian silver goes, then all that nice furniture.’ Thatcherism was always short-term opportunism combined with financial fecklessness – splurging North Sea oil on fruitless tax cuts that have cemented our position as a second-rate power.
And, of course, selling off council houses etc on the basis that homeowners and shareholders would be more likely to vote Tory. Now its all coming home to roost.
After the Winter of Discontent, there weren’t many alternatives.
I’m in my twenties and I don’t see any political slogans on Instagram. It just shows me pictures of wild boars and Pallas’s cats.
No Elephants Chris? You are missing out, work the algorhythm…..
I just get bricklaying videos and campervan conversions.
Saga cruises coming your way soon!
“to vote independent out of spite is to piss in the wind”
Voting for a smaller party than Labour or the Tories is not the same as voting for an independent candidate, who is affiliated to no party.
Advising young people to only vote for one of the two largest parties is to advocate a permanent two party system – and the basis for this argument is that we live in an, almost, two party system. Circular and counter-productive.
Vote for the party you most agree with – for Polly’s acquaintance that would surely be Green as they agree with every one of policies mentioned here. (Disclosure: undecided voter, not a card carrying member of any party).
And to piss on those who vote for parties with no immediate hope of victory is to abandon democracy as a vehicle for change.
Adolescents who might benefit from CBT to counter their black and white thinking. Given the complexities.of life let’s hope they learn some cognitive flexibility. .Otherwise they will break.and, of course, many of them sadly are. I teach this generation in.lecture theatres – some are truly thrilling in their ability to find expression, but too many seem lost on the inside.
Politics for young, single people is just a mating ritual. They take radical poses to look attractive to the in-crowd. They will all vote for the Reformed Conservatives in 20 years time when they have kids and a mortgage.
Indeed – and often, the further left they were, the further right they flip to. I suppose that what doesn’t change is a know-it-all judgey authoritarianism – they just swap out the red version for the blue one.
You may have just summed up a large section of UnHerd’s readership 🙂
That’s certainly what it was for Matt Hancock.
Meeting partners through politics is nothing new though. My grandparents met at a Young Conservatives club in the 1960s (to their own shame now..)
What? Both?
“For me, the dropping of the £28 billion-a-year green pledge was among the greatest blows.”
How we laughed. Just one of the many indicators jumping out of this article that we are reading something from someone without a clue about pretty much anything.
I am only a temporary member of Unherd and if this is the sort of tripe that is served up, I won’t be signing up. I have better things to do with my life than read the bleatings of yet another ignorant 20-something whinger.
I have an alternative take on her articles. It’s more than useful to read what appears to be a representative expression of the views of her peers. Being informed about such views is always an advantage; indeed, to being uninformed about anything. I expect this is why Unherd commissions her to write and also in order to attract a more thoughtful, younger bunch of subscribers – thoughtful in the sense of not just taking their news and opinions from Instagram/Tiktok or wherever.
You have the option of not reading her articles. There’s about 21-22 major pieces published each week plus many more shorter viewpoints; and then there’s comments. Reading the responses to articles you dislike may well be more informative than you seem to imagine might be the case.
Yes – and I thought this piece was better than her previous ones. Plus some commenters seem to be shooting the messenger.
Also – try talking about anything of any seriousness or depth with the average middle aged, middle class person. It’s different, and the drinks are even more expensive, but the conversation is scarcely better.
Great comment. I don’t really understand the vitriol against this author. A younger perspective is important, especially in an older-leaning outlet such as Unherd.
It’s probably also worth bearing in mind she’s a young journalist trying to establish her brand. She may or may not believe everything she writes, and she’s no doubt deliberately provocative to some extent. Ya gotta stand out in the crowd.
Yes – it does make Unherd commenters look like a bunch of mean old people doesn’t it. I thought this piece was better than her previous ones I’ve read. I actually like the boozy, druggy local colour. And she’s not uncritical of her peers, and she doesn’t just rant like some older Unherd contributors.
The perspective on gender issues was worth reading. I probably don’t agree with it, but in generational terms it is very much a repeat of the gay issues of yesteryear.
My only advice to Poppy is to take off her rose tinted glasses. Youthful idealism is all well and good but it comes up hard against the cold wall or reality.
The problem is that Gen z’ers haven’t really experienced a Labour government so they are not aware of how bad a shape previous ones have left the country in. And remember it was one Tony Blair who opened the doors to mass migration, that has put pressure on housing causing prices to rise, that has severely impacted young people wanting to get on the housing ladder.
I suggest she take a look at the Social Democratic Party as an alternative to Labour. Culturally to the right of centre, economically a tad to the left of centre. And the Young Social Democrats are doing a very good job.
Can’t be all that bad for these folks. All out on the lash at London prices and talking politics. Beer and antisemitism being a theme they probably don’t realise has a well known track record.
And that is the difference between anecdote and data.
“I saw a t**t wearing a keffiyeh and drinking a £7 pint” does not amount to research.
Back in the real world, London’s “night time economy” (i.e. going out on the lash) is on its knees – largely because the young people who used to sustain it don’t have the disposible income to do so.
https://www.standard.co.uk/going-out/bars/london-nightlife-economy-sadiq-khan-b1145432.html
Try as I might, I cannot cry that a demographic whose signature issues are to impoverish the world through its preferred energy policies, and to actively support those who want to kill 7 million Jews, is disappointed.
Is Poppy an UnHerd writer’s nepo baby? That seems to be the only explanation for why she keeps turning up here.
She’ll vote Labour, but only so that “the real Left will come in time”.
I’m not sure how the article flowed after that but if the above quote is indicative of the mentality of someone bright enough to be a med student, god help the UK. “The real Left.” The group whose work is documented in multiple history and non-fiction books.
Being “bright” and being politically astute are two entirely separate things.
Ironically the last part of the article urging corbinistas to vote labour could equally apply to urging thatcherites to vote conservative
Fragmentation is a problem in a first past the post system, but how else are people to express their views?
‘What are young voters’ concerns? Many cannot forgive Starmer for refusing to take a hard line on Israel, or neglecting to adopt radical positions on gender. For me, the dropping of the £28 billion-a-year green pledge was among the greatest blows. There is no doubt that these concerns are both legitimate and personal.’ (Italics mine)
It was at that moment that I dropped my toast.
These ‘concerns’ are both mad and actively malign.
“Moral purists can’t cope with Starmer’s realpolitik”.Actually they can’t cope with anything.This is as old as the hills (and I sold Marxist newspapers on the street as a teenager so I know the feeling).100 years ago Nye Bevan used to call the ILP “political eunuchs”which they were,apart from the member he married of course and the comfort of purity always clings around the left like a smothering blanket.The real problem is the poison of identity politics which has been relentlessly fed to this generation,Maoist drivel and until they shake that off they haven’t a chance of changing anything or bringing anyone along with them
“The Fabian economist G.D.H. Cole advocated for a “broad human movement on behalf of the bottom dog”; such broadness seems totally incompatible with the brittle, sneering inflexibility of modern youth movements.”
How much longer will it be before we recognise that modern youth political movements are very often themselves Fascist?
So this is how it ends, is it? Oh well, we had a good run, I suppose!
There can be only one response to this article… “They’re all idiots, the lot of them.”
“The Fabian economist G.D.H. Cole advocated for a “broad human movement on behalf of the bottom dog”
G.D.H Cole was also a classic sophomore – a clever fool – who argued that it would be better for Hitler or Stalin to rule all of Europe than see it made up of small sovereign independent states.
As he put it in 1941
“it would be better to let Hitler conquer all Europe short of the Soviet Union, and thereafter exploit it ruthlessly in the Nazi interest, than to go back to the pre-war order of independent Nation States…I would much sooner see the Soviet Union, even with its policy unchanged, dominant over all Europe, including Great Britain, than see an attempt to restore the pre-war States to their futile and uncreative independence”
Perhaps Starmer’s proposal of lowering the voting age to include the Alphas might not be good for any party relying on the yearning for conservatism. When the Alphas draw their pensions, will they be conservative? But why interrupt a centrist while he’s making a mistake.
I know a young Gen Zer who views her parents through this binary lens – me woke, you N@zi. This results in shouting matches, unleavened by any knowledge, political or historic.
These are followed by the showing of the middle finger to mater and pater, and ending in sullen silences, the strain of which breaks into tearful hugs of forgiveness as both sides realise that they mean more to each other than all these politicians; even if Starmer does look too Tory.
As with episodes of this election campaign, all this provides comedy that is a great corrective to taking oneself too seriously. A roar of laughter is effective medicine. Thanks for providing a spoonful, Poppy.
Thankfully, you heard it here first, young people grown up.
Reading this just says to me the author is heavily into chips – not the physical kind.
There must also surely be some who feel that Starmer will simply not be sufficiently radical to make a difference.
Sharper than Poppy’s previous pieces, though still a little long. We do need a more youthful view on here – it is a bit old fogeyish.
56% Labour? Out of how many? Someone below reckons 30% of Gen Z will bother. 70% boomers. Quick sums assuming 30 million out of 47 m vote.
4.4 million GZ , 1.4m will bother x 56% 780,000 Labour votes.
12.5m pensioners, most who have little time for Gaza, rainbow flags, pride marches and gender issues, excessive immigration or net zero.
Of those assuming Labour votes being pro rata i.e 5 million less 30%. So 3.5m Tories 2.5m etc. Hmmm, I think Poppy’s hoping her millennial parents think the same. And so is Starmer. And that’s ignoring Tories, Farage, Davey, the Greens out of the 44% remainder. Do the 30% again. As someone else says, from kids well off enough who discuss politics in pubs when sex and football beckon.
If Labour gets anything like the majority predicted by the polls there’ll be plenty of opportunity for a ‘left opposition’ in Parliament to give GenZ the ideological purity and Jew hatred they seem to crave. With no external opposition and plenty of Corbynistas still in the party I’d say it’s inevitable like water running down hill, and all the faster once the dam is breached.
Is this a parody? If so, it’s a good ‘un.
We have to share our society, our country and our planet with every kind of person, so someone somewhere needs to begin to reconsider the common good as an important reality for survival. Failure to get a grip on this will sadly be catastrophic for all of us, even the ideologically pure.
The greatest problem for Gen Zs surveying their electoral options on 4 July will be that our old-school two-party system cannot keep up with the 1,000 online causes that buffet them each day.
.
Why does she think system has to treat Gen Z 1000 online causes?
Buy diapers and shut up!
Gen Z is by far the most disappointing generation so far. To consider that Millennials achieved quite significantly in tech while their sporting achievements have been considerable too (one thinks of tennis).
They’ve been little lacking in cultural achievement perhaps but nothing compared to the nightmare of digital narcissism that is today’s 18-30 year olds.
Excellent article – showing a degree of mature self-scrutiny that perhaps older ‘Britannia Unchained’ purists, clinging doggedly to a failed free-market utopianism, might learn from – though I fear self-knowledge might be a little too uncomfortable for those who are over-invested in the asset bubble.
Wouldn’t go that far, but better than her previous pieces.
It’s not often you get to watch someone in the act of dramatically lowering their own expectations whilst criticising their peers for wanting better. It’s queasy stuff. She’s falling for the crappiest trick that age plays on youth, which is to sell them something awful by pretending that it’s grown up.
Oh look, there’s Alastair Cambell telling the kids to get of their high horses because there’s no such thing as a perfect candidate – surely this cannot be the same AC who actively campaigned against Labour when it was lead by a figure he considered imperfect. It is? Goodness, was he chucked out of the party in accordance with the rulebook? Nope. Was he even censured? No, of course not.
And it’s a bit rich for the Starmer wing of the party to berate everyone to their left for their “infantile” commitment to ideological purity whilst their own ideological purge has eliminated over a third of the membership. If you think that the centre is a broad church, you aren’t listening to its own pronouncements or watching its actions.
Is it simply too much to expect the leader of the opposition to support an immediate ceasefire in Gaza that is supported by a mere 70% of the electorate and opposed by fewer than 10%? Or must we accept that “maturity” means accepting that such support will cause an unendurable rupture with our American masters and its ancient and visibly senile president?
Is it childish to hope that a party on a cusp of a victory so vast that it will once again expose the rickety foundations of our democracy would make even one substantial policy offer to a generation to whose votes it feels so entitled?
One more time – the policies of the left are avowedly popular. That is, after all, why Starmer adopted them to get elected leader. Public ownership of rail and utilities, greenery as industrial strategy, cheaper housing, more investment, less war etc. look up the polling – the public backs all of it.
I don’t know how old the author is but it is pretty dismal to see her political hopes so utterly extinguished that she is already criticising her peers for having the termerity to want more. What dismal fruit can ever grow from such blighted terrain?
Flawless
Is it simply too much to expect the leader of the opposition to support an immediate ceasefire in Gaza that is supported by a mere 70% of the electorate and opposed by fewer than 10%?
So, how does this benefit the average UK resident in any way?
Rightly or wrongly, the UK is a representative democracy rather than a delegatory one. We elect people on the basis of a manifesto, certainly, but we also expect them to exercise their judgement on our behalf in matters that may arise outside the manifesto.
It therefore matters deeply whether those seeking to represent us reflect our moral values.
If we cannot trust our representatives to see that the indiscriminate killing of children is a morally degenerate way of conducting a military campaign as well as a notably inneffective one then we can have very little faith in their ability to make more complex moral judgements.
This is what I assume people are talking about when they get upset about Starmer’s supposed inability to define a woman…
Indiscriminate my a**e.
Your hamas chums hiding behind children and signing up 15 year olds for their medieval, sectarian cause is where the problem is and if you are in support of any outcome that leaves hamas in charge of anything, it is you who has the moral failure, not Starmer or anyone else.
It would stop the constant undermining of our moral authority abroad which only emboldens our opponents (Iran, Russia etc) who are bringing war closer and closer to our door every day.
70% of the electorate care nothing for Gaza let alone a ceasefire. They want Hamas to surrender and hand over the hostages.
https://www.map.org.uk/news/archive/post/1585-new-poll-shows-sustained-british-public-support-for-immediate-ceasefire-in-gaza-and-the-suspension-of-uk-arms-sales-to-israel
I can’t force you to pay attention to the world as it is rather than the world as you would have it be, but you are mistaken. This poll is not an outlier – there have been several.
The policy adopted by both major parties is extremely unrepresentative of popular opinion.
Yes and most Americans also disapprove of what Israel is doing in Gaza:
https://news.gallup.com/poll/642695/majority-disapprove-israeli-action-gaza.aspx