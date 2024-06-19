So it was with great anticipation that I began to flip through the pages of Tom McGrath’s Triumph of the Yuppies . Finally, someone might bring order and perspective to the cognitive dissonance of Jane Fonda workouts, LL Bean suspenders, MBAs, hardwood floors and the epic advent of The Preppy Handbook.

I myself had matured from Pepsi to Michelob to bloviating with great intellectual depth and subtlety about olive oil from Tuscany. From my elite institute of higher education I had descended upon the big city, sold magazine articles, then the book, then the movie rights — all of which was mere preamble to the first Cuisinart, the first VCR and chopping shitake mushrooms on butcher-block countertops. I was convinced that The Big Chill was a major cinematic achievement and that Jay McInerney’s Bright Lights, Big City was the great American novel. As my wife and I strolled from our renovated loft in an old industrial building — our little corner of real estate procured by means of a mortgage at a ridiculously high rate our dual-income household had been ridiculously happy to obtain — we took our first bite of forbidden fruit from the Garden of Eden that was New York City: not an apple, but a David’s Cookie.

I know something about yuppies: the acronym for the young urban professionals who entered the popular imagination in the Eighties, obsessed with their money, their careers and all the preoccupations, predilections and playthings that came along for the BMW ride.

Of course, McGrath would not be the first to go long or short on the Eighties, from the frenzied traders of Michael Lewis’s Liar’s Poker to the toxic class warriors of Tom Wolfe’s Bonfire of the Vanities to the epicureans who populate the infamous comic book series, Yuppies, Rednecks, and Lesbian Bitches from Mars. Still, I nurtured hopes that, at long last, McGrath might shed light on an enduring paradox: how a decade of hard work, high hopes and extraordinary ambition led us to our present moment of collective anger, distrust and despair. Today, our world is threatened by the last (and arguably the apotheosis) of the yuppie tribe, Donald Trump, who still believes a red tie is de rigueur, that lying is a form of venture capitalism, and that lipstick on a pig is a good business strategy — as long as it’s Dior or Louboutin. But perhaps that would be too much to ask of McGrath, or of any author of a book that also includes musings about Tofutti.

To his credit, the author earnestly reminds us that: “while thousands of people in Ohio and Michigan were visiting soup kitchens, and two-thirds of all Americans reported feeling anxious about losing their home or business… people who were well off were spending freely on things like travel, high-end real estate, jewelry, gourmet food, fine wine, and furs.” Unfortunately, McGrath offers no profound explanation for the fact that the evisceration of the American middle class went unnoticed by so many, except for the mesmerising pull of watching rich people behave badly on 357 episodes of Dallas and 220 episodes of Aaron Spelling’s Dynasty.

The book underscores the injustice of America’s tragic split, but stops short of condemning my generation’s blithe indifference to other people’s suffering, which could only be matched by our fascination with other people’s money. There is no moral outrage here, no foreboding sense of privatisation’s ineluctable advance across the globe, no disgust registered about the fact that finance capital writ large would leave a trail of third-world misery. And there’s no sense of how that fatal fracture between haves and have-nots might eventually be turned to profit by those who would exploit envy, resentment and rage, and turn the disempowered remnants of a disillusioned electorate into incensed insurrectionists, as was the case on 6 January.

Ignoring such intimations of impending doom, McGrath keeps to the straight and narrow by following the story of Michael Milken, who rose from finance nerd to junk bond king before succumbing to securities trading fraud. He details General Electric CEO Jack Welch’s conquest of the quarterly report while ruining livelihoods across small town America. But he fails to deliver a deeper sense of why, at the time, we actually envied our friends with MBAs who were heading for the C-suite. While we knew something of immense import was going on in the offices Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Shearson Lehman and Kidder Peabody, we did not really consider that 100 hours at the office each week might have some impact other than who could pick up the check at Nobu.

The yuppie era saw American innocence sacrificed on the altar of corporate mergers, leveraged buyouts and junk bonds. McGrath contrasts Ronald Reagan’s rosy speeches with the economic realities of a hollowed out middling class and the sociological stratification that resulted in two Americas. But here, too, he fails to note the ominous bifurcation of ad man Hal Riney’s promise that “It’s morning again in America”. This optimistic declaration that led Reagan to the Oval Office would eventually decay into the paranoid catalogue of American carnage that drove Trump to the same destination in 2016 — and might once again do the trick.