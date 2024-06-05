The differences between the two main parties in the UK on most foreign policy questions are matters of almost imperceptible nuance. As we were reminded in the first election debate, both Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer are united in their support for Ukraine, are committed to Israel’s continued right to self-defence and share an increasingly hawkish attitude towards China.
Unfortunately for them, this is at odds with the electorate: a new poll of British voters by UnHerd, conducted by Focaldata, reveals a notable realism towards foreign policy that is not reflected in either of the main party platforms. This is just one of the big issues facing the nation that isn’t being properly interrogated in the general election campaign, and it is the focus of the first instalment in a polling series that will seek to understand the views of UnHerd Britain.
Our headline finding this week is a clear scepticism towards foreign adventures and an unambiguous focus on British national interest, a view which markedly differs from the prevailing liberal interventionism of past decades. A majority of voters (52%) believe that “British foreign policy should be focused on what is in Britain’s interests, even if that is not in other countries’ interests”, compared with only 30% who believe that “British foreign policy should try to make the world a better place, even if it has costs for Britain”.
This more “realist” option is preferred by overwhelming majorities of Reform and Conservative voters, but is also the preference of people planning to vote Labour, at 45% to 36%. Only Liberal Democrat and Green voters tend the other way, preferring a more idealist foreign policy.
When it comes to overseas conflicts in general, only 7% of voters think that Britain should be more engaged than it currently is, while 44% think it should be less engaged, and 36% think we should keep roughly the current levels of involvement. Again, in a powerful sign of how ideas of British imperialism are no longer in favour on the Right, 64% of Reform voters want less engagement and this is also the preferred position of Conservative voters (44% compared with 42% who say “about the same”). In fact, there is support across all parties, with the exception of Labour, for a reduction in Britain’s engagement in overseas conflicts; Labour voters narrowly opt for the current level of engagement (41% to 39%).
These findings highlight the conundrum that awaits a future Labour government: while its voters are broadly the most supportive of idealistic British involvement in overseas conflicts, the party also contains a strain of passionately anti-war Leftists. The “progressive realism” coined by shadow foreign secretary David Lammy to describe Labour’s approach is best understood as an attempt to square this circle.
I’m a fan of Freddie Sayers, especially the way he conducts interviews for Unherd, but there’s some contextual issues in this piece. Here’s just two:
To begin with, he seems to conflate ‘engagement in overseas conflicts’ with ‘imperialism’ – the two things are absolutely not the same.
Secondly, asking parents whether they’d wish to see their children engaged in defence of the country during an invasion really has to be put into further context. As it is, the question appears to be pretty neutral, and no parent wants to see their children put at risk for a neutral idea. If the question was: “Would you wish your children to be engaged in defence of the country during invasion by a foreign power that’d already invaded Western Europe and taken its citizens away to work them to death as slave labour” i suspect the answer might be somewhat different!
As Trotsky said, you may not be interested in war, but war is interested in you.
Doesn’t feel like any great revelations here. One suspects if a similar poll undertaken a few years before WW1 or WW2 would have elicited similar sentiments. Whether this reflects a solid inter-generational set of beliefs that get passed on I’m not sure but possibly.
The realpolitik is UK security remains heavily dependent on the US. That is not always well understood by most and in part because it’s not something greatly shared for security reasons as much as national pride. But it’s the reality. And thus has to influence how we react to US policy.
Doesn’t look like the Poll asked much more about deterrence and whether to maintain peace folks support stronger deterrence. Much might depend on the phrasing of the questions
So a country that declared “there is no society” and then engaged in 40 years of class warfare cannot find a population willing to fight wars that won’t benefit them? How unexpected..
Of course this won’t be too different in other Western countries.
So the British have become cowards again? That’s not a good sign…
or just pacifists?
Same diff
Oh, I see! You’re just an idiot!
Carry on!
Remind us of when the British were cowards before, there’s a good boy