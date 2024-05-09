X Close

Why America needs a monarchy A Glorious Revolution could heal the nation

Trump, the consul? (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Trump, the consul? (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

AmericaBarack ObamaDonald TrumpHistoryMonarchyPoliticsUS
May 10, 2024   6 mins

Americans expect much from their president — some would say too much. He is not only regarded as head of state, but as an all-powerful economic wizard and social engineer, in addition to being a media celebrity. Candidates offer up a platter of promises only to face disappointment when they fail to deliver: it happened to Barack Obama and Donald Trump, and it is happening again to the incumbent.

Congress, as the body tasked with making laws and passing budgets, tends to encounter much less scrutiny and judgement. Nearly all citizens can name the president, but many can’t identify their local congressman: and it’s harder to direct blame at someone you don’t know. As a result, the institution has become a carnival-esque arena for all manner of political grandstanders and bomb-throwers. Surely there has to be a better way?

When faced with its own imbalance between executive and legislative prerogative, the English ruling class in 1688 enacted an institutional coup — the Glorious Revolution — and forged a settlement between king and parliament, concentrating the practical powers of government in the latter while confining the former to a lofty but ceremonial role. This entrenched what Walter Bagehot theorised as the distinction between the “efficient” and the “dignified” parts of the constitution. And it has stood the test of time, not just in the sceptred isle but in many of its ex-colonies, where British institutions, not least among them a Westminster-style parliament, have been shown to be conducive to political stability.

This was the model against which the revolutionaries of 1776 had fashioned their constitutional thinking. However, given the dysfunctional lot of their heirs, should Americans consider, if not an outright importation, then at least a creative adaptation of the British model? One year on from King Charles’s coronation, one can easily imagine an America in which the president serves as a symbolic head of state while Congress is granted the responsibilities of a Westminster parliament.

The idea is by no means new. Indeed, no less than the first president George Washington, widely seen as above partisanship, was feted as a semi-monarchical deity, with Alexander Hamilton viewing “Washington as George II and himself as Robert Walpole”. A generation later, in its battle with “King Andrew” Jackson, the opposition Whig Party also sought to emulate the English example by claiming (fruitlessly) that Congress, and not the presidency, should be the primary organ of national policy, as it was with the House of Commons. In the lead-up to the progressive era, a young Woodrow Wilson called outright for an end to the separation of powers in his 1885 treatise Congressional Government, arguing that the changing needs of the nation demanded a streamlined form of government. Later as president, Wilson, along with his rival and predecessor, Theodore Roosevelt, set the stage for the powerful and expansive presidency that came to the fore in the 20th century.

But confronted today with the above problems, how far could the American presidency be reconfigured in the direction of a constitutional monarchy? Rather than try to answer the question in the abstract, we may focus on the last two presidents, Obama and Trump, as hypothetical model office-holders around whose traits the position may be tailored. After all, these two figures, in their own very different ways, have embodied the mystical and, therefore, monarchical aspects of the presidency more than most of its recent occupants.

Suggested reading
Britain doesn't need a sick king

By Terry Eagleton

In Obama’s case, it was during the fleeting (and ultimately illusory) “post-racial” moment heralded by his election as the first African American president in 2008, when the nation’s historic divisions appeared to subside: he seemed to be possessed of a halo not unlike Washington’s. In Trump’s case, his monarchical bona fides stems more from the unshakeable bond of loyalty he inspires in his base, which may fairly be described as sultanic in its intensity; though it is also not unlike that which existed between Jackson (scorned as well as a royal autocrat) and his raucous populist coalition. Evidently, the attribute of total impartiality demanded of a purely apolitical head of state, representing the people as a whole, may be too much to ask for in the present American context.

Perhaps, then, the British monarch is less a viable model for this experiment than, say, the ceremonial heads of state in parliamentary republics like Germany, Ireland and India, where presidents are largely non-political but usually arise from the political class and are nominated by parties. If we cannot imagine Obama or Trump as entirely shorn of partisan affiliation, they might, at least, abstract themselves from it once in office, as the German Bundespräsident or Irish Uachtarán are expected to do. But what exactly would US presidents do if they no longer have to govern? Would any chief executive content himself with cutting ribbons and attending funerals: in other words, with becoming like the vice president?

The answer may lie with our hypothetical office-holders, and their respective mystiques. For what truly unites Obama and Trump, despite all their contrasts, is the fact that they have always been far more effective and compelling as celebrities — that is, as generalised cultural fixtures (not unlike the late Queen Elizabeth) — than they ever were as administrators or party leaders.

Trump captured it best in his pre-presidential career: before he staked his brand with one side of the partisan divide and became a politician, he was simply the tough-talking businessman who appeared in tabloids, talk shows, films and reality TV, as he bought up hotels, casinos, an airline, and a football league. Never mind how successful or not these ventures ended up being: for many, he personified the very spirit of American capitalism, in both its vulgar crassness and gilded splendour. The New York billionaire served as exemplar and guru to other glory-seeking entrepreneurs, who saw their own ambitions realised in him.

“The New York billionaire served as exemplar and guru to other glory-seeking entrepreneurs.”

By the same token, Obama incarnated the promise of American meritocracy, rising from obscurity to the country’s most prestigious institutions, from the Ivy League to the White House: all the while, he wrote eloquent memoirs that read like the highest expressions of that distinct literary subgenre beloved of the American upper middle class, the college admissions essay, and modelled the prospect of social mobility for young Americans of colour. Nowadays, with lucrative Netflix deals, high-profile interview appearances, and gala charity events, this former president has returned to form as a celebrity, in his post-presidential career.

Their profiles, needless to say, appeal to differing sections of the country: Trump is as natural a spokesman for one as Obama is for another. And herein lies the model an American constitutional-republican monarchy could take: ceremonial presidents who can symbolise the hopes and high aspirations of the citizenry — with the caveat that, in these divided times, there are two separate and opposing value sets to be represented.

The imperative of unity may be advanced under this scheme by having the two figures serve together as joint co-monarchs or consuls, as in Ancient Rome or Sparta, with one each for red and blue America. Their roles would be to set the general direction of the national conversation; to guide the governmental process from a removed distance; and to give voice to the concerns of their respective halves of the country, in ways that may still be broadly political but non-partisan.

Though they would be stripped of their direct powers, they could use their moral authority to nudge the parties in certain directions: after all, both Trump and Obama are most useful when they are able to buck their party’s orthodoxies and to better intuit public sentiment as a result, such as when Trump president warned Republicans against cutting entitlements or when Obama advised Democrats to reject the excesses of identity politics. Best of all is when the two are actually able to agree on something, such as the need for public healthcare in America.

Meanwhile, Congress, in this scenario, would be newly empowered with executive as well as legislative duties, meaning its members would have to form ministries, composed of a prime minister and cabinet, and dependent for its existence on the confidence of the lower house. While the Senate would keep the six-year durations of its terms, the House of Representatives would be relieved of its fixed biennial terms: as it is, there are no stakes for individual members, who are free to threaten government shutdowns without fear of losing their seats (or their salaries), but the possibility of parliamentary dissolution for Congresses that fail to pass budgets should make for a more disciplined body that is better able to carry out its constitutional mandate.

Suggested reading
The mythical masculinity of Donald Trump

By Frederick Kaufman

For the same reasons, once members of Congress are entrusted with the responsibility of managing an executive ministerial portfolio — and once the heads of cabinet departments are made directly answerable to the legislature — Americans will have reason to expect far more from their representatives, in terms of both performance and presentation. This alternative Congress would give far less oxygen to the likes of Jim Jordan, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ilhan Omar. The overall effect should be a more responsive and legible form of government.

In this America, there would be two kinds of elections: a regular partisan one for Congress and another special one for the co-presidency. For the latter, however, our red and blue consuls won’t have to run against each other, since they will be serving side by side. Rather, we may see the two candidates going on the road together à la Lincoln-Douglas, showing up at diners and country fairs, judging pie contests, throwing first pitches, and talking with ordinary people.

If the one formal meeting between Trump and Obama was any indication, this would no doubt make for a most awkward form of political theatre. Yet it would serve as a much-needed civic lesson for Americans, namely that it is worth putting on a good face for one’s fellow citizens, especially those from the other side of the political divide, no matter how maddeningly difficult it may be. After all, in the absence of kings and courtly rituals, it is this decorum — this patriotic artifice — that will, in Bagehot’s words, “preserve and sustain the reverence of the population” for their form of government.

Michael Cuenco is a writer on policy and politics. He is Associate Editor at American Affairs.

Join the discussion

Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber

To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.

Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.

Subscribe
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

22 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Frederick Dixon
Frederick Dixon
16 hours ago

I’m sure Prince Harry would make a fine king of America and Meghan would ADORE being Queen. Go for it America, what have you got to lose?

11
0
Reply
Martin M
Martin M
15 hours ago
Reply to  Frederick Dixon

At least there is historical precedent for a younger son being shipped off to be a monarch somewhere else, although my personal favourite favourite way of acquiring a monarch is what the Swedes did when they got Marshal Bernadotte to be their king.

1
0
Reply
Liam F
Liam F
2 hours ago
Reply to  Frederick Dixon

so good!

0
0
Reply
Paddy Taylor
Paddy Taylor
9 hours ago

Why America needs a monarchy”
Make America Great Britain Again?

6
0
Reply
Malcolm Webb
Malcolm Webb
2 hours ago
Reply to  Paddy Taylor

Great wit! Very good!

0
0
Reply
Chris Whybrow
Chris Whybrow
11 hours ago

Entrenching the two party system is a terrible idea. I can see the case for a ceremonial presidency, but one president is enough.

5
0
Reply
Right-Wing Hippie
Right-Wing Hippie
18 hours ago

Obviously, we couldn’t call whoever it ends up being a “king”; that would be unacceptable to our republican principles. We need a title more fitting, more American. How about “Commander-in-Chief”? Or maybe just “First Citizen”?
Of course, if we wanted to go with your “co-monarch” idea, it’s sort of based on the assumption that America’s too big for one man to govern alone, isn’t it? Let’s cut the country in half, right along the Mississippi; one half can be the Western American Republic, the other half can be the Eastern American Republic, each with their own president and vice-president. Once that’s been set up, I think we can allow the two halves of the American Republic to decide together which of them is going to be overrun by barbarians from the northern forests and which by barbarians from the southern deserts.

3
0
Reply
Martin M
Martin M
15 hours ago
Reply to  Right-Wing Hippie

Maybe one half will survive for a thousand years longer than the other, like the Eastern Roman Empire in Constantinople.

2
0
Reply
Lancashire Lad
Lancashire Lad
14 hours ago
Reply to  Martin M

Or the putative Third Reich?

0
0
Reply
Simon Blanchard
Simon Blanchard
12 hours ago
Reply to  Right-Wing Hippie

How about “Chief”?

1
0
Reply
Benedict Waterson
Benedict Waterson
1 hour ago
Reply to  Right-Wing Hippie

The Emperor of America

0
0
Reply
A D Kent
A D Kent
10 hours ago

Interesting suggestion, but they could replace the President with The Terminator, the re-animated corpse of George Washington or (my personal favourite) K-9 off of 1980s Doctor Who, but as long as it remains a corrupt oligarchy nothing significant will change. Which means things will continue to get worse for everyone there and elsewhere.

3
0
Reply
Marc Ambler
Marc Ambler
11 hours ago

With deep fake and AI, not only America, but the whole world, could have one king, telling each individual citizen what they most want to hear, eliciting their worship. This is what social media feeds essentially already do. While the embedded international technocrats get on with creating their globalist utopia. What to call him? He has already been titled – ‘Beast’, ‘Antichrist’.

2
0
Reply
Liam F
Liam F
2 hours ago
Reply to  Marc Ambler

just call him Bezos.

1
0
Reply
Tyler Durden
Tyler Durden
10 hours ago

The American political system was always imperial with the character of ancient Rome and some of the same separation of powers. It’s why the President is military commander-in-chief ruling like an emperor with slightly more modern checks and balances.

2
0
Reply
Campbell
Campbell
5 hours ago

Sorry, but I couldn’t get past the first paragraph without commenting…”all-powerful economic wizard and social engineer, in addition to being a media celebrity”…this American (52, descendant of colonists & 19th Century immigrants) regards the POTUS as the head of the Executive Branch of the Federal Government. Nothing more, nothing less. He or she doesn’t need to be my friend, popular, good-looking, ambidextrous, tri-lingual, tall, and/or devoid of flatulence…competence and the ability to walk up a flight of stairs un-aided would be great. Putting the fear of Allah in our enemies would be nice. Encouraging our people to teach their children how to read, write, and do arithmetic would be a bonus as well. I’ll get back to the article now…

2
0
Reply
Nathan Sapio
Nathan Sapio
5 hours ago
Reply to  Campbell

Same

0
0
Reply
Nathan Sapio
Nathan Sapio
5 hours ago

Anathema. Restore the president to simply executing laws passed by the deliberative body, force Congress to step up to its necessary role that it has not been fulfilling for 20 years.

Make Congress great again, make the president the functionary he’s supposed to be, free of cult of personality wishes.

1
0
Reply
Rick Frazier
Rick Frazier
53 minutes ago
Reply to  Nathan Sapio

To your point, the constant implementation of executive orders by one president that are then reversed by the next president is no way to govern a country. So that futile exercise should be stopped. If something is really important, put it to legislation. Next, adopt term limits for members of Congress. I believe these two changes would make a significant, positive difference.

0
0
Reply
Richard Ross
Richard Ross
5 hours ago

Given the UK’s current governmental situation, this may not be the best time to urge that the US emulate the British model.

0
0
Reply
David Lindsay
David Lindsay
5 hours ago

Joe Biden’s sister, Valerie Biden Owens, has endorsed the former Meghan Markle’s obvious ambition to become President of the United States, but it is little Lilibet, who was also born in the United States, who will be 55 in 2076. What a way to mark the Tricentenary, by electing a President whose first cousin was King George.

And notice that even half a century hence, that would still be assisted no end by a name as WASP as Sussex. Rather than one that bespoke the 45 million members of America’s largest ethnic group. Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glücksburg, say. Or Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. Or Oldenburg. Or Wettin. Or Markle.

0
0
Reply
willy Daglish
willy Daglish
40 seconds ago

The most important thing is to separate the two, very different and incompatible, jobs – Chief Executive and Head of State. Nobody can do both well so even the best fall between two stalls, neglecting one to concentrate upon the other. Even on Wall Street, it is generally considered bad for a company to combine the roles of CEO and Chairman of the Board.
The Chief Executive will, necessarily in a democracy, be a politician. As such, he will be divisive, never having the support of moch more than half te citizens.
The Head of State, by contrast, must be a unifying force with fairly little serious opposition. Think our late Queen Elizabeth II. This is what we British have slowly achieved over centuries.
A word of warning, however. The HofS should be someone who doesn’t want the job! If you hold an election for the job, that person becomes a politician even if they were not to start with. Thence all the divisiveness remains.
Create a special “Electoral College of all livin University heads, retire generals and admirals, retired senior judges not from the Supreme Court as they are all political. Aim for 1000 of them, lock them in a room and don’t let them out until they have agreed on one of their number getting the job.

0
0
Reply