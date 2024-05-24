For so long Labour had been preparing. “Everything has to be brilliant,” was the motto. There could be no mistakes, no risks, no complacency. The Tories could not be underestimated. And then the Prime Minister walked out of No. 10 and was shambolic. “Frankly, we’re all in disbelief at how badly they handled it,” one senior Labour figure messaged me the day after Rishi Sunak’s surprise announcement.
Wading through similar messages from Labour shadow ministers, aides and the like, I couldn’t help thinking of the scene in John Le Carré’s Smiley’s People as the disbelieving Foreign Office mandarin, Saul Enderby, questions whether George Smiley has finally discovered the great Soviet spy chief Karla’s one lethal vulnerability. “It’s not all a wicked Bolshie plot, George, to lure us to our ultimate destruction,” Enderby asks. “You’re sure of that?”
This seems to be the instinct which still lies deep in the Labour soul as it looks at the Tories with incredulity. Can they really be this bad? Surely it must all be some kind of wicked plot? “I’m afraid we’re no longer worth the candle, Saul,” replies Smiley, wearily, trying to reassure his political master. Something similar is true here. For Sunak and the Conservative Party, it seems the burden of power is no longer worth the effort to maintain it. Brexit, lockdown, Partygate and Liz Truss have combined to drain the party’s spirit. The challenges facing the country have simply proved too great. Exhausted and bewildered, they now stumble towards the end knowing they’ve lost, but unsure quite what to make of it.
For the Labour Party’s electoral strategists, the great danger in all this is a sudden loss of discipline. Keir Starmer and Morgan McSweeney do not want to become the great rope-a-dopes of modern political history, surging forward, arms swinging, looking for a knockout that never comes. And so, the strategy is to stick to the plan they have been working on for months. “Do not give the Tories the election they want,” Starmer’s campaign coordinator Pat McFadden likes to say. This, in other words, means do not make spending promises you don’t know how to pay for which will allow the Conservative Party to run “tax bombshell” headlines. But more than that — don’t allow the Conservative Party any attack line against you. Play it safe. Stand for “change”, but ensure it is not unfunded or unsettling.
The danger in such a defensive strategy is that it leaves voters feeling as though there is nothing to choose from. Introducing Keir Starmer at Labour’s first-day rally in Gillingham — Conservative majority, 15,000 — the deputy leader Angela Rayner revealed the party’s own concerns about this charge gaining traction over the next six weeks: “Politicians aren’t all the same,” she declared. “There is a choice at this election.” That is not the kind of thing you say if you don’t think it is what people are already thinking.
Labour is right to be concerned about this. In 2017, Jeremy Corbyn seemed to tap into a pent up desire for something different and almost swept Theresa May from power. In 2019, it was Boris Johnson who became the candidate best placed to take on the broken establishment, even if he was already prime minister. Rishi Sunak today cannot do the same; he is simply too much of an establishment creature. But what if some other figure manages to do so at the margins of this story? Richard Tice, say, or George Galloway. There are always sinkholes out there.
Spooky. Spook-y, geddit? Not 30 minutes ago I turned off Smiley’s People.
“…because the challenges we face are now simply too big for the tired old ideas of our political class.”
We’ll be hearing a lot of noise and wind over the next few weeks, but here – in essence – is what we’re faced with. I’ll be turning up at the polling station on 4 July out of a sense of duty but in the meantime, unless i hear someone speak who grasps the above, i’ll be switching off.
personality, competence, discipline, character
All words I certainly know I associate with Labour.
Labour’s slogan in 2024 is “It’s time for change”. In 2019, it was “It’s time for real change”. Spot the difference. The single word “Change” next to a Union Flag as good as says “Change UK”, thereby announcing the fact of having become that to anyone who might remember it.
If, as the media would have it, D:Ream’s Things Can Only Get Better is “the Labour Party’s anthem”, then let it be sung at Conference, as The Red Flag used to be, and at funerals, as The Red Flag still is. The Red Flag is like the old Clause IV. Disagree with it all you like, but it is well-written and it has something to say. Things Can Only Get Better is superior both in style and in substance to the new Clause IV, which most people assume does not exist. Many of the song lyrics of the 1990s were formally and materially out of sight of that decade’s vacuous public relations drivel. Nowhere is that contrast clearer than here.
A party that is on for a landslide does not start a General Election campaign 100 candidates short. At Islington North, Labour has selected Praful Nargund, a private healthcare venture capitalist who is already a Labour councillor as a private healthcare venture capitalist. He is rich enough not to be damaged by the loss, and he is probably on for a peerage straight afterwards.
On Question Time, Bridget Phillipson not only refused to rule out an increase in undergraduate tuition fees (even if that is the least of the youth’s worries), but also managed to be outflanked on the left twice by Tim Montgomerie, who called first for the renationalisation of water, and then for the execution of the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants while calling for others to be issued, including against the Saudis over Yemen. The biggest Labour rebellion of Jeremy Corbyn’s Leadership was the organised mass abstention over Yemen, in which Phillipson participated. This week, she added that nor should the Israeli Prime Minister and Defence Minister be arrested if they entered this country that the Hamas leaders would in any case never seek to visit.
As the author notes, the challenges facing the UK are immense and, I would suggest, can only be handled over several decades of concerted effort.
Fundamentally, what’s required, imo, is national unity, a spirit of daring and willingness to sacrifice in the short term for a better long-term future. Yet somehow the UK has imported the US’s divisive racial politics, and hatred of its own culture. How is the nation supposed to come together when Labour has spent years stoking the fires of US-style progressivism? What does it even mean anymore to be a citizen when the UK’s borders are open to all comers?
Starmer’s challenge is to first promote national unity, almost a wartime spirit, before embarking on the extremely hard work of national economic renewal.