In 1707, union with Scotland was the project of the Whigs, and Humza Yousaf’s unlikely fall from power last month is a vindication of their pet theory of history. Whig history: the idea that events are running irresistibly in one direction.
Or at least a kind of Whig history. It — infamously — relied on grand narratives. Here is one. In the Middle Ages, England made a precocious finish to what we might call the story of early modernity. It had a single language; a single legal code; central government; national feeling; no great magnates; no municipal liberties; no regional distinctions that mattered. There was no rigmarole of provincial Diets, as was the style almost everywhere else. There was one organ, Westminster, where people could speak of a national interest that was felt as keenly in Scunthorpe as in London. These were legislators, not petitioners pleading the case of a town, or a guild.
The logical next step for this hot-housed national England was to round out the polity, incorporating the rest of the island to prevent it being used as a “backdoor” by its rivals. The unification of England meant, inescapably, the unification of Great Britain. Everything seemed to be pulling in this direction. The Scottish aristocracy was Norman. The Lowlanders, great bulk of the country’s population, were Anglo-Saxons. The Reformation had given the people of Great Britain a common religion (mostly), and, still more, a common set of enemies.
That decision, in 1707, to take the plunge for full parliamentary union simply made sense. Sure, much of it was down to self-interest. But it was a self-interest that presupposed a common one. The sectarian difference, dowdy and obscure by continental standards even during the time of Oliver Cromwell, was becoming even less important. Scottish merchants declared that the internal customs barriers with England were intolerable — barriers which were still the European norm well into the 19th century. Nationhood had arrived, and required only its formal consummation.
If the unity of the island of Great Britain seemed in some way preordained, it still feels that way. Modern technology means that centralised rule is easier than ever. The confessional divide between England and Scotland has vanished. So too has the economic one: the choice is no longer, as it was in the dog days of Churchill’s chancellorship, between the shipbuilders of the Clyde and the City of London. Scotland and England both are now sustained by high finance; luxury goods; education; tourism. The departure from the European single market has made the British single market more important than ever.
And yet, there has been a concerted effort to throw the tide of history into reverse. Since the Scottish referendum in 2014, it has become common to say that Great Britain is an artifice with no real historical existence. But that rupture — devolution, Scottish and otherwise — is part of a particular idea of authority that has become hegemonic over the past 25 years.
The administration that came to power in 1997 was decentralist and localist in its assumptions. It did not like the idea of a powerful central metropolis in London. It did not like Parliament, with its debates, its majorities, and its ability to make and unmake any law — which threatened new unfalsifiable ideas of human rights. New Labour opposed majorities, executive power, and central government. No tradition of distributed power existed in Britain, so it would invent one. So was born the Supreme Court and the devolved assemblies, both practically free from Parliament’s writ, and which would make endless bartering between claims of right the legerdemain of politics, not popular appeals, or debates.
The Barnett Formula is the basis for how much dosh the UK treasury hands over to Scotland. Per capita, 17% more is spent in Scotland, compared to England. The Scottish government uses a lot of the extra money for giveaways that cannot be afforded in England: tuition fees, prescriptions, etc. The poblem is that a lot of Scots believe that the giveaways are the magical result of devolution and that there could be even more magical giveaways if there is independence. So the independence aspiration is more like a Cargo Cult than a movement based on Realpolitik. OK, it would be political dynamite to scrap the Barnett Formula. But it would be a reality jolt.
Is though the Barnett formula just an attempt at a benign mitigation that recognises the British economy invests much more in certain areas than others – i.e the South? We can’t all live in the South can we, so would national cohesion be strengthened by an even greater geographical imbalance in rich and poor?
Now whether the extra per capita used as wisely as it could be a separate debate.
I concur with all of your assertions. The problem is that spending the Barnett “surplus” on giveaways does nothing to address the underlying problem of economic imbalance. The SNP takes the credit for the giveaways and blames Westminster for the dire state of the economy. Meanwhile, the SNP government has used its devolved privilege of raising the rate of income tax in Scotland so that it has even more money to give away.
I thought Scotland as a whole was a positive net contributor to the UK? It’s parts of NW England that need a good sorting out. Driving around Greater Manchester is like hopping from one OK area to another via a load of ghettos.
No. Scotland overall is a net drain on the Exchequer.
What is a drain on the UK is a massively imbalanced economy and neoliberalism almost pauperising large chunks of our population whilst a small cohort get ever richer.
‘The South’ is a big place – come to Catford or Camelford and show me where all the economic investment is cause I can’t see it
Indeed there are pockets aren’t there. But also you understand the general point too and I think most would agree it holds.
Catford actually increasingly gentrified, but Cornwall certainly, if you put aside the 2nd Home owners, one of our poorest regions. Interesting they haven’t pushed for more devolution as historically Cornwall had quite a separate identity for centuries. Maybe the fact it has such seasonal changes in population a factor?
I thought it was a stupid idea at the time in 97’ when I was only 17. Not a fleshed out thought just a passing hunch. All it’s done is cost money and create division.
Divide and rule. The goal, unspoken and perhaps even unrecognized, is to slough off all the tedious responsibilities of governmental office while retaining all of the perks: London drinks the champagne while Burnham-on-Sea cleans the gutters.
The article describes the parliamentarians of the middle ages thus: “These were legislators, not petitioners pleading the case of a town, or a guild.” Actually, in those days the King only called a parliament when he wanted to raise taxes and the parliamentarians, as a quid pro quo, used the parliament as an opportunity to present petitions to the King. Their function was not focussed on legislation.
There’s a sense, in this essay as in the one published alongside it regarding the US system of government, of reflection upon post-mature institutions; that is, settlements that have had their heyday and can now be looked at from a different perspective.
As the world changes with advancing technologies and becomes ever more complex, there’s a tendency to seek certainty, hence the appetite for authoritarianism, whether political or cultural. It’d be remiss to think that our established way of doing things at national level will continue to serve us, as in the past. There’s a quest for a new settlement, and reflecting on how we’ve acheived this in the past doesn’t necessarily point us towards how we might repurpose institutions and ancient kingdoms (in the UK) or states (US) to that end.
What it does do is identify how we got here via a perspective only possible very recently, which also tells us that yes, of course our political settlements evolve, and will do do again.
I lean towards the argument that devolution ain’t all it’s cracked up to be and can create more problems than it solves.
However I’m not sure the Author nails what’s driving the case. His Article is silent on the way the British economy developed with a major imbalance between North and South and how neo-liberalism further accelerated this. This is at the core of the problem. Correct this and much of the argument could dissipate. The debate then centres on whether regeneration can only occur with more local autonomy and perhaps stronger municipalism did play some role in the past that we have lost. Nonetheless when the North thrived, including Scotland, it wasn’t just because of stronger municipalism. Yet the failure to address the structural imbalance in the British economy will lead many to believe it should be tried with more vigour.
devolution, one of Blair’s catastrophic changes. For the extreme left-wing devolution is an attack on the nation-state (as in the UK) and after 40 years of UK Parliament hiding behind the EU technocracy making decisions on our behalf we end up with an explosion of Quangos, devolution, and uncontrolled immigration. This has all been devolving power from Parliament and emasculating it from proper leadership and effective governance. Blair did so much damage, and the Con-socialists have merely perpetuated it. I do not see this being addressed with the current set of numpties in parliament today.
As an English-identifying Londoner with Scottish parents, and having lived in Scotland as an adult, the attitudes of this whole article are English, English, English, English, English….
317 years of union and my fellow countrymen still think like this. This is one reason why the union is breaking apart. Spend some time in Scotland.
And by the way, I wonder if the economic and social legacies of the current UK govt’s 14 years in power has any role…
It’s possible that enthusiasm for Scottish independence increased in the years leading up to the referendum because of the general growth of identity politics. Scotland was fertile ground for this as, for whatever reason, it no longer featured as prominently and positively in so many aspects of national life as it had done. So a victim narrative based on ‘foreign’ oppression may have been widely accepted.
Also, there was certainly growing resentment with a Labour party that had little interest in Scotland other than the seats it returned to Westminster; the protest vote went to the Nationalists.
Scottish nationalism seems buried for now. By the time the SNP has cleared up its mess, circumstances may never be as favourable to its cause again.
