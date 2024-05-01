One is an amateur filmmaker and stay-at-home-dad whose wife is an executive at a financial services firm. Another founded two technology companies and is taking some time out after selling each for millions of dollars. The third supports himself with proceeds from investments. Each of these men is a friend of mine. Viewed as economic statistics, however, they have two other things in common. First, each is wealthier than is typical for men in their early 30s. Second, each is part of a growing population that many experts think are undergoing an existential crisis: men who are in the prime of their working lives, but who neither have a job nor want one.
Many view the co-existence of these two economic characteristics as, if not a paradox, a cause for concern. Indeed, a number of observers, from Left-leaning policy wonks like Larry Summers and Richard Reeves to Right-leaning US senators such as Josh Hawley, appear terrified of its implications. In March, for instance, as the Nasdaq soared to new records, the rate of prime-age labour force participation fell for men, despite rising for the population as a whole. So, what’s driving this, and how is it remaking the relations between the sexes at a time of escalating gender conflict?
Here, my friends could spare the social-policy establishment some man hours: they are a microcosm of a cause-and-effect relationship that ties together two trends. Among the surest ways to cause people to work less is to make them wealthier. When you have wealth — accumulated money and assets — you can afford to rely less on income from paychecks. “A larger bribe,” as one Harvard professor puts it, “will be required to convince a wealthier person to enter the labour market.” And a defining characteristic of the US economy in the 21st century has been an explosion in household wealth. In 1999, on average, the American household had $661,000 (in 2023 prices). By 2023, this had exploded to an average of $1.15 million. By historical standards, this is a mammoth gain: in the four decades before 1999, the increase in average household wealth was just $358,000.
Much of this wealth, it turns out, has accrued to men. “Although the gender income gap has narrowed,” according to a 2022 publication by Harvard’s Angela Lee, “the gender wealth gap has widened from the mid-Nineties to the mid-2010s.” The numbers are stark. “Women’s median wealth as a percentage of men’s median wealth dropped from 90% in the mid-Nineties,” Lee reports, “to 60% in the mid-2010s.” Why was this? The straightforward answer is that men were probably bigger asset-holders to begin with, and have historically tended to earn more money from their jobs and to work longer hours than women. Financial markets also reward bigger risks with bigger rate of return and, on average, men have tended to make riskier investments.
Other sources of wealth data tell the same story as Lee’s study. According to the US Census Bureau, the average man aged 25-54 who’s left the labour force now reports 21% more in income from investments than one with a job. The surprise, then, would be if America’s men were not choosing to work less.
So deeply has this trend become entrenched that it appears in one of the oldest and easiest to measure vectors of privilege: height. A population’s average height is a barometer of its economic status: it is economics’ equivalent to psychology’s “the body keeps the score”. The skeletons of the mummified elite in ancient Egypt are, on average, 3.6 inches longer than those of its commoners. The aristocrats of late-18th century Germany were 5.2 inches taller, on average, than its peasants. Data from the 20th century confirm this isn’t down to genetics. When South Korea grew rich while North Korea fell into the abyss, despite sharing a genetic pool, men in the south became three inches taller.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
I think this article highlights another difference between men and women: men are better at leisure. Women always seem to want to be doing something, instead of just being able to chill, even when they have the opportunity.
The old saying “A woman’s work is never done” is probably due in equal measure to the amount of domestic/childcare work they undertake as well as paid employment, and that they also go looking for work. I am, of course, generalising here and personality also plays a part but – would you Adam and Eve it – the workforce data presenting in Western 21st century employment stats seems to back it up.
I guess I’ve missed the point of this article. I understand that some men have acquired sufficient assets to leave the working world at a relatively young age. But, as the author notes, the percentage of men in that situation is quite small. He hints, but never quite states, this is a growing trend, although I’m not convinced. For now, though, relatively few men enjoy the ability to quit full-time work, so will this phenomenon ever be more than an economic oddity?
At the same time, more women are entering the workforce and finding their careers unfulfilling. This is an older and more significant story, and it’s unclear to me it’s related to the departure of a few men from the workforce. Women’s disappointment with a full-time career is entirely predictable: they were fooled by a mirage. Most men in the modern world don’t enjoy their jobs that much either. Perhaps there was a time, in the post-war boom years, when fulfilling, enjoyable careers were easy to obtain for men. But the rise of neoliberalism and globalization reduced all of us, despite our formal legal designation as full-time employees, to independent contractors fire-able at will. Our careers are more like random walks.
Then there’s the author’s suggestion that voluntarily retired men find their non-working status unsatisfying. Is that true? Like the author, I know relatively young men who exited the full-time workforce at the earliest opportunity. In my experience, those men don’t regret their decision and are willing to occasionally work but only on their own terms.
In my opinion, a small, privileged group of men renouncing full-time work in the modern, thankless economy doesn’t constitute a social trend. Most men still don’t have that option, and as women increasingly take on the best paid jobs, and accumulate assets, we’ll likely see a similar phenomenon among them.
As an aside, the author’s career summary next to his name is given as: “a former White House economic official who now works at a global macroeconomic consultancy.” I don’t know if it’s the author’s intention, but he sounds like a card-carrying member of the Deep State.