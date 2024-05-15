In January 1942, retreating British troops blew up the causeway linking Singapore to Malaya. As the Raffles College schoolboy Lee Kuan Yew, the father of modern Singapore, heard the detonation boom across the Straits, he turned to his friend, he later recalled: “I said that’s the end of the British Empire. I think it was… The world as we knew it had disappeared.”
This is the situation we are rapidly approaching. In the Nineties, their heads spun by the unexpected Soviet collapse and the unipolar empire America won by default, the architects of our current order sincerely believed that a golden age of peace and prosperity could be won by the free movement of goods, wealth and people across national borders. Millions of words were devoted to lauding this new transnational order, as politicians busied themselves with the dismantling of hard-won state capacity, whose sacrifice would bring about the earthly paradise. To stand against this was to stand against progress; the protests of those who doubted the wisdom of the new order were merely the death-rattle of history’s losers.
Yet it is this order that is already dead, and the old world of hard power and industrial capacity is writing the outlines of the coming century. The ideological fantasies of the Nineties have placed the collective West at a great structural disadvantage even before the true confrontation begins. Rightly, in his recent Sorbonne speech, Macron observed that “the era when Europe bought its energy and fertilisers from Russia, had its goods manufactured in China, and delegated its security to the United States of America, is over”.
So, when Rishi Sunak professed to feel, as he did this week, “a profound sense of urgency, because more will change in the next five years than in the last 30”, and declared “the next few years will be some of the most dangerous yet the most transformational our country has ever known”, he was entirely correct. Where he is mistaken is in his belief that “the United Kingdom is uniquely placed to benefit”. Instead, Britain is almost uniquely exposed to the dangers of this harsh new world, through the compounded errors of those who ruled us during our brief holiday from history — and whose worldview, barely altered, rules us still. The world order crumbling around us is, unfortunately for us, the one around which our entire economic and political systems still revolve.
Britain is on a war footing, we are now told, as Sunak announces a return to the 2.5% of GDP defence expenditure previously announced by Boris Johnson just two years earlier: our fleet may be shrinking, our Army cannot withstand two weeks of war, and we still sell off what remains of our industrial capacity, but we are preparing for conflict nevertheless. In all the many examples of the gulf between Westminster’s bombastic rhetoric and concrete action, there is little that could instil a greater sense of dread. No one sane would wish to be led into war by the current Conservative Party, but then Starmer’s front bench hardly inspires confidence either: it is hard, observing the international situation and then glancing towards Westminster, to avoid feeling like a passenger sitting in the backseat of a vehicle revving up at the edge of a cliff.
Yet there is at least one modest victory we can console ourselves with before we crash the barriers: the destruction of the Conservative Party, at whose door half the blame for our current state of crisis can be laid. The possible extinction of the world’s oldest political party would, in less tumultuous times, seem a historic event: right now, it is the barest minimum we can hope for. Though a Starmer government may well be more competent than the revolving carousel of dysfunction the Conservatives have given us over the past decade, this is a very low hurdle to clear. Labour’s timid, vacillatory leader gives little sense of understanding the scale of effort necessary for national survival, and that the grand rebalancing of British strategy, announced by David Lammy, offers only a continuation of a worldview already splintering into wreckage, gives us little confidence in a dawning era of national renewal.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe