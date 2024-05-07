X Close

The personal has consumed the political Feelings matter more than ideas

May 8, 2024   6 mins

“The 2016 election cycle will be remembered for many things, but for those who work in politics, it may be best remembered as the year that political data reached maturity.”
— Andrew Therriault

In 2004, 22-year old Andrew Therriault wanted to get a Democrat president elected. “I got in my car and drove to Ohio,” he told me. “I walked around college campuses, signing students up to vote and all that.” But John Kerry did not get elected, and Therriault “wound up after the election, back at my parents’ house, broke, depressed and unemployed”. Talking to strangers about politics, he concluded, was not his forte.

Ten years later, Therriault found a job that did feel right: Director of Data Science for the DNC, the organising body of the US Democratic Party. By 2016, he was editing the O’Reilly publication Data And Democracy, from which the above quote is taken, describing in detail exactly how data can be used for political campaigning.

With hindsight, the 2016 election cycle was probably not best remembered as “the year that political data reached maturity”. It was, however, the year that many journalists and researchers discovered for the first time how data-driven, personalised political campaigning works, when they sought explanations for the political shocks of Britain voting Leave and the US voting Trump.

But Barack Obama had already won two Presidential elections using those techniques with increasing sophistication. A Guardian article in 2012 spared a single paragraph to privacy concerns between gushing about “a vast digital data operation that for the first time combines a unified database on millions of Americans with the power of Facebook to target individual voters to a degree never achieved before”, and the way, probably unconsciously, “the individual volunteer will be injecting all the information they store publicly on their Facebook page — home location, date of birth, interests and, crucially, network of friends — directly into the central Obama database”.

Despite the furore over Cambridge Analytica, and the supposed (but implausible) psychological manipulation of 2016 voters via social media, digital political campaigning remains the norm. Hardly surprising, in a world where we increasingly turn to personalised channels, and especially social media, for our news and commentary. How else could campaigners reach potential voters?

In the recent UK local and mayoral elections, the Labour Party spent over half a million pounds (£570,160) on advertising via Meta alone — that’s Facebook and Instagram. The Conservatives lagged behind with a mere £336,668, perhaps because their adverts tended to target pensioners who spend less time on social media: one with the headline “Tax the Codgers” was shown only to over 55s. Thanks to WhoTargetsMe you can now dig into the broad strategies of digital political campaigners, though not the details of how specific ads are targeted.

I asked Andrew Therriault how many data points he would have on a typical voter — dozens? Hundreds? Thousands? “Thousands,” he says, as if that’s obvious. But to think of that as a list of thousands of things he’d know about an individual voter would be misleading. Yes, it would include voter registration details — name, address, age — and perhaps answers previously given to surveys. But to that basic voter database Therriault’s team would add census data for the neighbourhood. Political campaigns also regularly use commercial data from data brokers such as Experian and Acxiom, collected from our interactions with businesses. Even though it’s hard to match data from those sources to individual voters, they can be used to build models, so what they do know about you can be used to predict things that they don’t know.

Being able to profile individual voters helps a campaigner decide who to target, and tailor the message to them. There are two kinds of people worth targeting: those who might be persuaded to support your side, and those who need a push to get out and vote. “Persuade or mobilise,” as Andrew Therriault puts it.

Like other kinds of personalised advertising, political campaigns aim to show the most effective message to the right person, at the right time. And, also like other adverts, digital media allow the advertiser to monitor which ads are the most effective for this kind of person, by running trials of different variants to see which gets the best response. It is, in short, a huge feat of digital technology. It would be a mistake, however, to see the technology itself as driving this political change. Rather, the change from mass movements to “The Personal Is Political” predates the capacity to deliver a tailored message to an individual on a device that accompanies them everywhere.

“It would be a mistake, however, to see the technology itself as driving this political change.”

The era of mass politics is not very old. In 1848, “the springtime of the peoples”, a huge Chartist demonstration in London tried to deliver a petition calling for universal male suffrage, secret ballots, and other reforms to parliament. According to the Illustrated London News, it took a cart drawn by four farm horses to carry the signatures in “five huge bales or bundles”. The government fortified all the bridges in London to prevent the assembled masses reaching Westminster, and went on to arrest the leaders and suppress the movement.

The road to every citizen getting a vote would be long and hard. In the US, race was the bar to democratic equality: in the UK, it was property, which excluded some men until 1918, and a third of women until 1928. In France, where all men did get the vote in 1848, women would wait until 1944.

But the ability to vote a government in — or out — was not the only form of mass politics. By 1874 around 10%  of the adult population of Britain were members of TUC-affiliated unions (mostly men). Organisations pressing for equal rights for women, or for non-whites in America, also demanded equality beyond the vote. However, by the time Martin Luther King made his “I Have A Dream” speech in 1963, the character of those mass movements was changing. Even as King called on the US Government to make good the “promissory note” to all Americans, black and white, guaranteeing “the unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”, that universalist vision was fragmenting and turning inwards.

Tom Hayden, later Senator Hayden, was in the immense crowd that heard King that day. After being inspired by Jack Kerouac’s On The Road to hitchhike across America, Hayden became a Civil Rights activist and spent some time in jail. There he drafted what would become the 1962 Port Huron Statement, a manifesto for Students for a Democratic Society:

“We oppose the depersonalisation that reduces human beings to the status of things,” it declares. “The goal of man and society should be human independence; a concern not with image or popularity but with finding a meaning in life that is personally authentic.” Politics, he said, should be a “means of finding meaning in personal life”, imbuing it with a therapeutic sensibility. The Port Huron Statement captures a moment at the beginning of a new political age. It talks of “loneliness, estrangement, isolation”, and “the felt powerlessness of ordinary people.” It matters not only that people lack power, but that they feel powerless.

The distinction between politics and personal feelings was fraying, and as the Sixties drew to a close, a slogan emerged to capture this new kind of politics. “The Personal is Political” is the title of a short 1969 article written by Carol Hanisch, an activist in the Mississippi Civil Rights Movement, and a founder of New York Radical Women, the group that protested at the Miss America contest in 1968. They were all women who were active in other movements — Civil Rights, Anti-War or the New Left — who wanted to discuss politics without men present. After the meeting ended, they kept arguing into the small hours at a nearby restaurant over apple pie a la mode.

I asked Hanisch what she thought of the shift towards seeing the world in terms of identity. “It cannot be a positive change,” she told me. “We lose all sense of a need for unity to take on the source(s) of our oppression. Instead it invites us to escape the real world by “living in our heads”. It allows us to believe that if we can change ourselves and/or just a few people, everything will be fine, which is, of course, nonsense. We’re talking society-wide oppression here, not just individual attitudes. You can’t ‘identify’ yourself out of oppression, though over the centuries people sure have tried!”

Today, we take disagreement very personally. Not only issues that are entangled with our everyday lives, our feelings or how we see ourselves: even geopolitical issues or which political party we vote for are taken much more personally. People are less open to social connection with those who disagree with them politically. Survey after survey has shown that, increasingly, we are more likely to see those who disagree with us politically as closed-minded, selfish, hypocritical, immoral or lazy, and less likely to call them intelligent or honest. Negative feeling towards the other side, politically, has been steadily increasing since the Eighties.

I asked Andrew Therriault if he thought politics in general had become more personal.  “Yeah, from both the voters and the candidate side it’s become more individualised, in terms of even the basic facts we’re working with,” he says. “This idea that your political reality can be whatever you want it to be, and whatever someone else wants to tell you it should be. And there does not seem to be that sort of common grounding we once had when things were less personalised.”

Politics, in other words, is turning into a form of self-expression. It is no longer an arena to which we all bring our conflicting visions of how the world should be, and try to persuade others to join us in working towards ours — or even, in which we might listen to other people’s ideas and change our minds.

***

This article includes material drawn from Technology Is Not The Problem, published by HarperCollins.

Timandra Harkness presents the BBC Radio 4 series, FutureProofing and How To Disagree. Her book, Big Data: Does Size Matter? is published by Bloomsbury Sigma.

TimandraHarknes

Saul D
Saul D
16 hours ago

The Wikileaks archives (currently not working) showed how huge the data and targeting efforts were in 2008 and 2016 with the Democrats being much more sophisticated and bigger scale than the Republicans.
The technique is to use big data to mine for a cause that an individual voter is personally vested in, and then use linked campaigning groups and supposedly single-issue groups to bring the voter into the party’s fold using one issue, or adding issues if possible to lock the voter in. This is why the Democrats are linked to such a wide range of single-issue groups, with funding and co-ordination between those groups behind the scenes (which is why pro-Palestine groups share funders with pro-environment groups, and also why pro-Palestine and pro-Israel groups are pulling the Democrats apart).
It works until the manipulation becomes visible, because the party can’t fund or deliver to every single issue cause. Promises are not kept. But it also creates a hole in that there is no real overarching set of big policies on things like the economy for everyone to get behind. It’s all just get into power.
It also requires funders with very deep pockets because very little is organic or grassroots based – small groups of activist students/recent grads get handed pockets of grant funding just to make the required noise. That makes the party beholden to the moneymakers, their preferences, and agendas that can be a long way away from voter preferences.

17
0
Reply
laurence scaduto
laurence scaduto
9 hours ago
Reply to  Saul D

Very astute.
But let’s be honest. You and me both spend too much time thinking about this crap.

2
0
Reply
UnHerd Reader
UnHerd Reader
16 hours ago

Disagree. Individuals appear more inclined today to identify and involve themselves with issues that do not effect them personally. The political has become the personal. Although I don’t advocate voting narrowly in ones own self interest, going out of your own way to get involved in another’s can be worse.

9
0
Reply
AJ Mac
AJ Mac
9 hours ago
Reply to  UnHerd Reader

Nice inversion. Reminds me of how reversing the cliché to “invention is the mother of (perceived) necessity” seems truer in many cases. I do think personal/political blurring goes in both directions, and a strong opinion about something that doesn’t affect us as individuals (strictly speaking) can still carry a heavy sense of personal investment, perhaps at the societal level.
Data free claim: On average, nowadays people have a greater number of fervent opinions about people, places, things, and ideas than they once did, and they are likelier to regard those opinions as core truths or articles of faith than opinion-holders of earlier times.

3
0
Reply
T Bone
T Bone
7 hours ago
Reply to  AJ Mac

Information overload. Can’t make sense of the world. Too complex. Organizing thoughts and weighing priorities becomes a challenge. Most people fall back on simple analysis. Passion overwhelms logic.

3
0
Reply
AJ Mac
AJ Mac
6 hours ago
Reply to  T Bone

Good point. Plenty of oversimplification and self-certainty in earlier times but the level of overload is recent. And so many of the multiplying things one may feel pressure to have an opinion about are now divided along the sociopolitical fault line(s).

0
0
Reply
laurence scaduto
laurence scaduto
9 hours ago
Reply to  UnHerd Reader

Those without genuine grievences of their own have to adopt some from somewhere; if only to save themselves from the shame of ‘a positive outlook on life’. Next thing you’ll know they’ll be accused of having ‘a sunny disposition’. Heaven forbid!

0
0
Reply
Steve Jolly
Steve Jolly
7 hours ago
Reply to  UnHerd Reader

Clever reversal, and it begs the question of which is the cause and which the effect. Which came first? Did the personal become political or did the political become personal? My thoughts is that this tendency of people to define themselves in terms of political causes that may or may not involve them personally is likely a result of a dearth of traditional sources from which people might draw their identity. Identity traditionally comes from things like language, culture, religion, ethnicity, or to summarize it in a single word, tribe. We identify with ‘our people’, ‘our tribe’ and discriminate between ‘us’ and ‘them’. While materialistic science has eroded religious faith and cultural practices, globalist economics has espoused the destruction and devaluation of culture, ethnicity, nationality, and even the idea of the nation state and national borders for the sake of economic efficiency.
This cannot continue indefinitely of course. Nature abhors a vacuum and if there are no natural, organically formed sources from which people might draw their own tribal affiliation, they will simply make up a new one. If everyone had the same color skin, hair, and eyes, they’d put on different color hats and kill each other over that. I don’t even have to be hypothetical because it happens in American cities when rival gangs kill each other over gang affiliations even when the gangs share the same race/ethnicity, very literally killing each other over ‘the color of a rag’, to quote Darius Rucker.
This is what humanity is. Trying to change it is like trying to teach a lion vegetarianism. It cannot succeed without fundamentally changing the thing in question. If it could be done, through some combination of genetic manipulation and behavior modification, would a vegetarian lion still be a ‘lion’ as we understand the word or would it be something else, something artificially created that wasn’t a lion anymore? By the same token, would a non-tribal human still be human?
Considered from this perspective, the political difficulties of our modern era make a great deal more sense. Globalists and progressives are trying to force humanity into an unnatural state, but nature assets itself anyway in unanticipated and novel ways. These unintended consequences then require further interventions and greater restrictions, which produces still more unintended consequences It’s little wonder that so many idealistic philosophies (communism being the most obvious example) that start out as an attempt to ‘improve’ human society end up as totalitarian nightmares.

1
0
Reply
Alex Lekas
Alex Lekas
11 hours ago

In 2004, 22-year old Andrew Therriault wanted to get a Democrat president elected.
Therein lies the problem – the misguided belief that “my” team is inherently superior to the other, no matter whom it nominates or what policies it pursues. And that discounts the even more foolish notion of a 22-year-old being in a position to dictate anything to anyone or us caring what he wants.

6
0
Reply
Simon James
Simon James
18 hours ago

So the shifting of social and cultural norms to increasingly reflect female preferences means that politics as we’ve known it won’t work anymore?

7
-3
Reply