There are few things in life more satisfying than hearing your own voice blasted out of a giant sound system in the bowels of a German sex club. What a glorious scene to soundtrack. People being tortured in public for kicks. People having molten wax poured all over their genitalia by leather-clad pain merchants. Threesomes, foursomes, fivesomes, slave markets, dwarf love and fisting. And you’re a part of it all. You get to be in on the action, omnipotent, God-like. I was up to no good in the bogs with a pal of mine last summer at Berlin’s notoriously shame-free KitKatClub and through the walls a familiar bass line began to seep: it was the sound of “Roberto’s Tumescence”.
Berlin is my favourite city. I relocate there every summer now. It always bothered me that the groups I’d been in found popularity in Paris, but not Berlin. I don’t want to sound ungrateful, but it left me feeling like an anachronism. Paris is where you go for fashion, for very long walks, to read or write, to have affairs and to eat red meat. It’s architecturally ill-equipped to support nascent music scenes. A nascent music scene requires a populace long neglected by their government, living in a kind of post-industrial tabula rasa, a DIY-or-die kind of pressure. Detroit, Manchester, Sheffield, New York before they cleansed it. Even though it’s been several decades since the reunification that spurred the city’s techno explosion — an explosion now sanctified by Unesco no less — Berlin still has that unfinished energy.
It doesn’t have a curfew either. There’s no infantilising call of “bedtime” from on high. If a club stays open for days, you can sort of “move in” over the weekend. You can learn a lot about yourself if you try this for a few days. Especially if that club is a throbbing, homosexual techno dungeon. Ironically, this governmental act of faith in the good behaviour of its populace came about not long after the fall of the Third Reich. Before the erection of the wall, a tit-for-tat extension of opening times had ensued between the western segment of the city and the Soviet.
In the west, last orders had been 9pm; in the east, 10pm. The moment the west upped the ante, the east responded in kind, until a hotelier named Heinz Zellermayer grew sick of the stand-off. Over a bottle of whiskey, he’s said to have told the commandant of the western sector that “mayhem only comes when the bartender has to say ‘closing time’”. He insisted that zero curfew wouldn’t just be good for business, but would also make for a fine demonstration of liberal values.
The Western powers voted 2–1 in favour of never-ending nightlife: France and America for, Britain against, claiming it would render the city “too rowdy”. I wonder how that same freedom might pan out here in London? For the most part, ours is a culture of post-pub living-room cocaine binges. We are one-room adventurers. Maybe that’s for the best? We lack the inherent love of “order” that underpins the German psyche. Where drink and drugs are concerned, we sprint. We cannot be trusted with a marathon.
The stakes are high in Berlin if you’re looking for a good time. It’s death or glory. You might stumble into transcendent communion with a group of strangers in a warehouse somewhere; you might just as easily stumble into a plague of self-doubt and misdirected recriminations. If you want to play, you also have to accept getting played — by the music and by the heroically cynical door policies.
Ugh, please…
“Disappear into yourself”. This whole essay is an exercise in that.
“Extra-moral zones where nature’s lack of design is put on trial”. Sounds cool; philosophically incoherent. You contradict yourself when describing techno as “elegant” and the chaos as “perfectly tuned”. So let me get this straight: the club is beyond morality, but somehow not beyond aesthetics? Why one and not the other? Is all art not just the product of undesigned beings, without any objective value? You’d probably agree with such a statement eighteen hours into a drug binge.
However, your essay is an attempt to say why this culture “matters” in some kind of mystical sense. You oscillate between nihilism and pseudo-religiosity depending on when it suits you. In your worldview, nothing is cool, least of all being accepted into an orgiastic nightclub by some other random ball of matter and energy. So why try convincing anyone that this lifestyle has a shred of a shadow of meaning?
“You might stumble into transcendent communion with a group of strangers in a warehouse somewhere; you might just as easily stumble into a plague of self-doubt and misdirected recriminations.” Those are terrible odds.
Fully agree with you on this. I’ve experienced clubbing in Manchester (no drugs involved, or even necessary, a couple of drinks excepted) and look back fondly on those times. They were a form of release at the weekend after a hectic week at work; also, a great fitness workout. That’s where the significance ended.
The author of this piece takes it all far too seriously. He should, to coin a phrase, “get a life”.
The activities of consenting adults in private are for them to decide.
When did I suggest people shouldn’t be free to decide?
You didn’t, but you appear to not approve of or understand club culture. You can judge it any way you see fit but it’s unlikely to be a fair assessment. Those occasions where the music, the crowd and yes, the drugs, are in a state of balance are indeed something like a transcendent experience. Nearly anll who participate enjoy it and then return to ‘normal’ life without any harm done.
I’m aware of the culture. I’ve been off my tits on MDMA in basements so sweaty that it condenses on the ceiling and falls as rain.
I get why you call the experience transcendent; I too have felt the “balance” you describe. It does have a religious element to it, in the more pagan, shamanistic sense.
So I’m no stranger to this essay’s line of argument; I’ve heard it expressed in smoking areas across London, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more. My comments weren’t meant to be mean-spirited, but rather to explore some of the contradictions as I saw them. I would encourage anyone to examine the foundations of their worldview, together with its fruits, and see where it leads them.
For me, club culture wasn’t ultimately fulfilling – not in the deepest spiritual sense. My view (and as a consenting adult, you are free to disagree) is that the “salvation” that Lias’ friend “aches for” comes through Christ.
It’s a mistake to think clubbing can fulfill your deepest spiritual needs but that doesn’t diminish its value. Your closest personal relationships and to some extent your work/contribution to society are the place to look for that. It’s an insight so many people have at the end of life but everyone ignores it while living their own. As for religion, I’ve always preferred facts, they’re more reliable.
The description of Berlin is reminiscent of the seedy side of Berlin described by Christopher Isherwood, back in the early 1930’s. That ended well.
I enjoyed this essay. All I read nowadays is young people in despair: low paid jobs, no chance of buying a house, no chance of starting a family. And Western governments have taken to legislating our every act and pleasure.
Meanwhile, guys like the author, and the patrons of Berghain (which I’d never heard of), are having uninhibited fun. It’s a lifestyle I associate with the 1970s/1980s and I thought had died out after that.
I was never the Berghain type, but I’m glad there are still people out there chasing that intense feeling of being alive.
Lol. Next time I feel like some “uninhibited fun” in public, I’ll certainly be giving the ol’ Vaseline enema a go.
“Vaseline enema” is an oxymoron, silly; it’s far too viscous and sticks like shit to a blanket.
Might I suggest a weak coffee solution – then you can tick the alt-health box at the same time.
Having another man’s organ rammed up your exit port might certainly create an intense feeling of being alive, but not my cup of tea.
I used to frequent Trade at Turnmills in the 90’s. An after hours gay sweatbox and for my money the wildest and most welcoming dancefloor the UK has ever seen. They were great times. Formative times for me and many others. Unfortunately with the war on fun carried out by prudish and spiteful organisations (like Islington Council and their crusade against Fabric a few years ago) that has crippled our nighttime economy it’s difficult to have that kind of uncivilised fun in the UK anymore. I’m sad that further generations won’t have opportunities to go to these strange places full of strange people and find them welcoming.
Oh, jeez, what now, UnHerd?
Please, UnHerd, no more of this –
I share the sentiment, but more of it is precisely what we need. Look, just look, at what we have become. If this is not a clue, what hope for us is there?
Now that us Gen-Xers are clocking up the half century, a much more appealing form of ‘clubbing’ is the all-dayer. All you need is a function room with a bar and a PA system. Plenty of seating, decent pints and hopefully some pub grub on offer at dinner time. All done by 10 pm and you can toddle off home for some cocoa and a nice, long kip.
In any case, I doubt that I’m cool enough to get past the Berghain bouncers these days, even if I was a bit of a ‘face’ on my local techno scene in the 90s.
Christ, Lias, you’re like a broken record. Can you actually write about anything else?
Pray for this man. He needs it.
“Sprawled semi-spread eagle across a monitor, wearing nothing save a half a tub of Vaseline, with one hand wrapped around a microphone, the other searching my own cavity, I think I won that love. I emptied myself entirely.”
Nuff said!
Very odd. Some essays on this sight are brilliant. And then this…