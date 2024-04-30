The world seems to be awash with new ways of being in a relationship — or so a flurry of articles examining polyamory would have us believe. Last month, The New York Times featured a 20-person “polycule”; earlier this year, The Cut published a “practical guide to modern polyamory”, which distinguished between fleeting “comet partners” and monogamish “nesting partners”. We’ve read about “one-penis policies” and the risk of becoming “polysaturated”.
While the lexicon does invite ridicule, critics of the movement warn that far from being a joke, polyamory is a threat to a healthy society rooted in stable two-parent households. The rejection of any constraints on sexual freedoms has been described as a selfish individualism dressed up in therapy speak of self-growth. It is “literally just being a narcissist without any of the guilt or suffering or personal responsibility… it’s a deeply troubling anti-social behaviour,” say Dasha Nekrasova and Anna Khachiyan on their podcast Red Scare. The contemporary philosopher Byung-Chul Han is more extreme, arguing that our era of capitalism is characterised by a narcissism so overwhelming that we are incapable of real love. Love is replaced by sex and the marketisation of dating creates a freedom of choice that threatens desire itself. In this view, non-monogamy is a product of capitalism, consumerism and individualism that is potentially unique to our time.
But non-monogamy is nothing new: romantic and sexual partnerships involving more than two people have been incredibly common throughout history. In G.P. Murdock’s canonical 1967 Ethnographic Atlas, an anthropological encyclopaedia of around 1,100 pre-industrial cultures from across the world, 80% of societies were recorded as allowing polygyny, the marriage of one man to multiple women (marriage meaning a long-term, socially recognised union that is not necessarily religiously sanctioned). Strict monogamy was a sizeable minority, occurring in 20% of societies.
It might appear, then, that while non-monogamy is not a radical contemporary invention, today’s style of non-monogamy — in which both men and women are free to seek additional partners — makes us a potential outlier in human culture. But while Murdock did record four societies as practising polyandry, the marriage of one woman to multiple men, he missed almost all of the 28 polyandrous societies in the Tibetan plateau alone, and the further 53 beyond it. And where polyandry is found, so too is polygyny, indicating that these groups have liberal sexual norms for both sexes, much like polyamorists today.
There are plenty of reasons why a pre-industrial society would encourage non-monogamy — and narcissistic individualism is not one of them. For the Irigwe of Nigeria, for instance, a mixture of polygyny and polyandry may have served to create alliances between different lineages and tribal groups. Women have primary husbands but are free to seek out secondary or tertiary ones. Soon after she leaves, her first husband will show up to try and get her back, at which point custom dictates that he is offered beer by his wife-taker. “It is considered bad manners for a prior spouse to sulk…but he never misses a chance to criticise the quality of the beer.” Given the overlap between non-monogamy and alternative lifestyles, it is conceivable that polyamorous couples today might still be insulting each other’s homemade beer.
Non-monogamy is a useful solution to other practical issues. Among the Inuit, men would marry their wives to their younger brothers to protect them from being kidnapped while they were off on long hunting trips. Fraternal polyandry also emerged in Tibet, where sets of brothers were married to the same woman to avoid land being divided between multiple couples. The European solution to this same problem was primogeniture.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe
There are plenty of reasons why a pre-industrial society would encourage non-monogamy
But I don’t live in a pre-industrial society. I don’t want to live in a pre-industrial society. I am baffled by the assumption that our aspiration should be to emulate societies that never invented the printing press, let alone electricity. And if we’re going to copy “pre-modern” cultures, why is our default always some hill tribe in Rajasthan? Why not pre-modern England, or France, or Germany, where, I might note, monogamy was the societal norm, and which eventually stopped being pre-modern and started being modern? Perhaps I’ve just answered my own question: the appeal of the non-Western pre-modern society is precisely that it does not contain within it the seeds of modernity, and therefore can remain in the utopian, idealized pre-modern state forever.
I agree. There’s more than a hint of Rousseau’s idea of the “noble savage” here. It’s all too easy for anthropologists to cherry-pick, highlighting relaxed sexual mores which appeal to the jaded Westerner, and ignoring the nasty stuff – perpetual war, slavery, child sacrifice, euthanasia of the disabled and the old, and so on.
I know, right? This is one of the silliest articles ever written! I couldn’t even finish it, because I felt my brain cells shrivel during this laborious exercise. What is it with this focus on fringe sexual behaviours, and these desperate attempts to justify and seek acceptance for their weirdness? I am going to hit the pause button on this rather mediocre writer.
It’s not the variety of relationships, nor their antiquity or lack thereof. It’s the obsession and visibility with all kinds of sexual topics, including obsessive heterosexuality. Societies do this when they believe they have nothing more urgent and basic to worry about.
And how well are these societies working in a modern world? Namibia has relatively high poverty, a 34% unemployment rate, and poor access to basic services; not exactly a beacon of economic and social growth and success! I see very little worth emulating in these cultures which are pre-industrial, often tribal, and frequently based on subsistence farming. No thanks! I want monogamy and exclusivity in my marriage, and I would not recommend that anybody try to get in between my husband and me! I am a ginger, and I have quite a temper!
Is enough hassle keeping one partner happy, let alone several. These days I just enjoy a cup of tea in the evenings, having to keep multiple women occupied instead sounds exhausting
No mention of the fact that the 20% of societies that are monogamist ended up dominating the world? And all meaningful technological and scientific advances of the last 1000 years come from monogamist societies?
It’s pretty obvious why. When virtually every man has a wife and family to protect, they’ll all line up to fight for that society. When a small number of wealthy men can monopolize young women, more than half the men in a society are actively rooting for its demise.
But people behind this movement are more interested in humping lots rather than building societies. The future requires sacrifice, duty, commitment… foreign ideas to these arrogant children
I do enjoy the elderly ranting about how selfish/entitled/arrogant (delete as appropriate) the youngsters are today.
This is a generation that sold off everything the generations before such as the utilities and council houses and pocketed the cash, never building new for the generations that followed. A generation who put nothing aside to pay for their end of life care and now expect the youngsters to fork out to pay the health costs and triple lock pensions.
A generation that has left a tiny army that will cost billions to replenish and a vast infrastructure deficit that they didn’t want to fund
I don’t know what the emergence of polyamory in modern society means, or whether it’s helpful, but the article certainly provided an interesting history of the practice. I imagine O. Campbell will pass her Ph.D viva with flying colors.
Good article, which shows that the Judeo-Christian way is not the only way. None of these “Poly” things is for me (I have on a couple of occasions made hard work of having even one wife), but I am generally supportive of the concept.
Each to their own. If you enjoy then fill your boots. Maybe 25 years ago I might have given it a go but I’m too old now for that carry on