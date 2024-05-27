In 2021, at the age of 24, Chad Louw became South Africa’s youngest ever mayor. Then a member of the governing African National Congress party (ANC), Louw was elected in Oudtshoorn, a town in the Klein Karoo region of the Western Cape. This is a sparse, dusty world of open expanses, straight highways and dramatic mountain ranges. In the early 20th century, it supplied a global fashion for ostrich feathers, a boom period that endowed Oudtshoorn with a crop of stately colonial mansions known locally as ostrich palaces. Today, these buildings give the town a quaint character that sits uneasily amid the signs of poverty and unemployment.
Louw’s stint as mayor was short-lived, thanks to the fractious nature of municipal coalitions, but he remains active in politics. The son of a domestic worker and a warehouse worker, he belongs to a group known as the “coloureds”, whose mixed descent includes the Cape’s indigenous Khoisan people, Dutch settlers and Malay slaves brought to South Africa during the early colonial period. They share the language of the white Afrikaners who governed the country during apartheid, but under that regime endured severe discrimination similar to black South Africans. In my experience, few Westerners even know of the coloured people’s existence — and yet, they constitute about 8% of the country’s population, and more than 40% in the Western Cape.
When Louw joined the ANC in 2017, years of corruption and mismanagement had already tainted its image as the party of Mandela which ushered in democracy in 1994. But he believed the ANC was still the best vehicle for change. “There is more to do after 1994,” he tells me. “I wanted to implement what we were promised — not just freedom, which we have now, but economic freedom.” According to Louw, assistance has been too slow in reaching poverty-stricken rural areas. His own community of Dysselsdorp has recently benefited from a new housing project — but that was the first in 27 years. In particular, Louw wanted to fight on behalf of coloured people, many of whom feel neglected by the ANC. He even speaks of a “reverse apartheid”.
But in February this year, Louw left the ANC. The party, he says, has “become so toxic I don’t think that dream of economic freedom will be realised”. He found that political opportunities were distributed according to internal factions and personal relationships, while there was little interest in representing coloured people. Louw has now joined a small party called the Patriotic Alliance, which was established in 2013 and has been winning seats at municipal elections since 2016. The Patriotic Alliance has a strong emphasis on the interests of coloured people, though it says its populist stances on issues such as crime and illegal immigration resonate with ordinary South Africans more broadly. Louw, for instance, favours introducing the death penalty to counter South Africa’s severe problems with violent crime (the country recorded 27,500 murders last year), citing the precedent of El Salvador.
Louw’s story is emblematic of the ANC’s declining fortunes among young South Africans. Ahead of the national elections on Wednesday, which could well see the party losing its absolute majority for the first time, a survey of 18-to-24-year-olds showed a disturbing degree of disillusionment. Only 16% expressed optimism about the country’s future, the lowest score of the 16 African nations surveyed. Almost three quarters said South Africa is heading in the wrong direction, citing a bevy of grievances including government corruption, unemployment, the presence of undocumented migrants and problems with basic services such as water.
I have found a similar picture of frustration in my own conversations with members of the “born free” generation — those born after 1994, who have lived their entire lives under ANC rule. The electoral implications of these sentiments are still unclear, for they have contributed to pitifully low levels of voter registration and political engagement more broadly. But speaking to those who are engaged, the vision of national unity and gradual transformation which Mandela’s party stood for 30 years ago is now wearing dangerously thin. Among South Africa’s many different groups, there are few who do not feel in some way unjustly treated, and young people increasingly favour movements which speak to those injustices.
“The overall picture here is that South Africans are moving into smaller political silos, responding to movements that represent their particular identities and experiences”
This is simply ‘tribal politics’ as it is done north of the Zambesi. South Africa is merely reverting to the continental mean, where tribes fight over the spoils of the colonial order and patron chiefs direct their clients to vote along ethnic lines over a slowly diminishing pile of goods, most of which is spirited away to Swiss bank vaults. It took South Africa thirty years to reach the same point as Congo (which took weeks from independence) which is quite good going, so I doff my hat to them for that.
Here we read of Chad Louw campaigning with a “strong emphasis on the interests of coloured people”. Of Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe and its “tribal flavour”. And though the author can’t bring himself to mention it, the EEF self-defines itself as a black nationalist political party.
This isn’t democracy. It is tribalism. This isn’t the best manifesto for government winning. It is the largest tribe winning control of the treasury for themselves. It’s what humans do when there are clearly identifiable groups. To pretend otherwise is to ignore all of history.
The rainbow nation is literally that. Distinct, identifiable colours, with one colour on top of another. The rainbow flag is an emblem self-segregation. And it now flies high across the West, allegence to it a Test Act* for all who want public office.
* An ideological test in Restoration England.
How anyone could think that economic freedom would be possible under the ANC, which was rooted in communism and funded by the Soviet Union, is beyond me.
If you were in SA during the mid-90s, there was great optimism. In spite of its background, the ANC had some capable people who had spent decades waiting for their chance to build a new nation. Within ten years they were gone. Mbeki’s AIDS denialism was the start of the rot.
It’s pity, but once again we are reminded that revolutionary and liberation movements always make terrible governments.
The comments below are more accurate than anything the commentariat can come up with. That’s because the plain truth is too ugly for the printed page. I’ve lived here all my life and watched myself transition from progressive to liberal, to disillusioned liberal and finally to hardened conservative as the racists of the apartheid days have been proved right on every score. Yes, the mess of South Africa is the result of all the ugly things that ordinary people can see with their own eyes: tribalism, mass stupidity, and ideological overreach. There is no polite way to say it, other than Africa is Africa and always will be.
That’s because the people in Africa are really dumber than the world average. But, the Northeast Asians are supposed to be the smartest race on the planet, so why were they only democratic, South Korea and Japan, after being conquer or rescued by America? Intelligence itself is not enough for competent and free government.
Wessie may not be in SA and does not speak to the polls. A large fraction of the EFF vote is being taken by MK (i.e. they are the same people – they are both polling around 10%). He dismisses the Democratic Alliance (DA) with a single sentence (“never been able to get more than a quarter of the vote” despite it governing multiple municipalities (including Cape Town) and one of the 9 provinces (Western Cape) and polling well over 20%.
In a PR system fragmentation is almost inevitable and a quarter of the vote is significant. The DA has many young leaders, except they are of all races. But this doesn’t fit the doom-laden tribal narrative.
Having said that, a neglected aspect of the discussion is that this year, unlike previously, there are two votes for the National Assembly. If voters split their vote, and not among the current big three (ANC, DA, EFF,) but vote for the plethora of smaller parties (like the PA, but there a many others), then there will be even more fragmentation. The polls have not asked voters whether they intend to split their national vote, and there has been little voter education on the issue.
Wessie doesn’t like to talk about the DA, because it’s a “white” party, and the young black intellectuals he was hanging with don’t like the DA.
Almost half of South Africa’s 60 million citizens receive state grants, and the ANC is now promising to extend a monthly benefit dating from the Covid pandemic in the form of a basic income system.
How is that a good thing? Fostering a culture of dependency is never good for either side. The recipient, perhaps once grateful, now feels entitled. The benefactor has to siphon scarce resources from priorities to fund the dependency class. That’s a great way to disenfranchise the people who are paying the freight via their taxes.
Whatever unifying vision for the country might exist is lost in the tribalism that almost makes Western divisions seem quaint. Or a sign of things to come. Whenever I read a line along the lines of “especially as a young black woman” (or the demographic descriptions of your choice), it represents the lowest of low-resolution thinking. Identitarian politics is bad enough as the reductionist exercise that it is, treating human beings as nothing more than skin color and genitals. It’s far worse when individuals see themselves in those terms.
South Africa, like the United States, has effectively an open border. SA’s border is along its northern frontier across which millions of desperately poor African men and women have flooded south seeking economic betterment. These motivated newcomers, working without papers or subsidy, earn the entry-level jobs that historically have gone to native South Africans. There is real hatred by the locals for these newcomers as the newcomers begin their climb up the economic ladder stepping on the heads of those on the bottom rung.
Predict Genocide in SA within 10 years.
The widespread and unashamed ANC corruption is siphoning off the money ear marked for the community. Young people everywhere seem to feel they are the victims of the corruption of their elders in Government. A change is coming.
interestingly the Western Cape has a self determination movement to free themselves from the control of the national government. These movements may well grow especially with special circumstances like the large number of coloureds in the Cape.
I suppose the nightmare is though that, as someone above mentioned, it’s just endless reruns of Animal Farm: corruption, poverty and violence, leading to disillusionment, on to rallying behind a fresh faced new leader who turns into an unaccountable corrupt despot, and onto the next cycle.