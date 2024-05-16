For instance, pupils are told that “if you masturbate, you get to know your own body and what you like” and — sounding a bit like an advertising campaign by Sport Scotland — that “masturbation is a good way to reduce stress, relax the muscles, and can often help improve sleep, mood, and self-confidence”. You don’t have to be an unreconstructed Fifties throwback to think that students might be better left on their own to discover these things; that practically nobody is seriously worried about self-pleasure making you go blind or feeble-minded anymore, so there is no need for the enthusiastic overcompensation; and that hearing such points from a teacher might be a bit weird and disturbing. Indeed, as I read this part of the text, I started thinking it might not be a coincidence that asexuality is such a big trend with the kids these days. In the arena of sex education, knowledge is not always power; sometimes it is just TMI.

Another facet of the resource I found, presumably inherited at some stage from Seventies and Eighties Second Wave feminist framings, stressed that stereotypes about masculinity and femininity should be rejected. One part of a module even had “I understand that how I look, how I behave, or my aspirations should not be limited by stereotypes, my sex or expectations of what boys and girls should do” as a learning outcome. Yet in the next topic was some very 21st century material, in which “cisgender people” were defined as those who “identify with or express themselves in line with gender expectations associated with their sex”, and transgender people were those for whom “the sex they were born does not fit with how they feel inside”. There is no satisfactory way to join up these pedagogical dots.

“Let’s leave them to their blissful unawareness of contemporary sexual paradoxes for just that little bit longer.”

And there are other tensions in the documents for inquisitive minds to mull over. If consent is the be-all-and-end-all of human relations, then how does this fit with the fact that social pressures inadvertently change our sexual choices? If sex is often just harmless fun between consenting adults, then why — as the teaching resource also intimates — might it be better for young people to wait, and why are some of them reported as regretting it afterwards? If, contraceptive worries aside, choosing between vaginal and anal sex is no more fraught with complexity than choosing between ice cream flavours, why do prefer the vanilla version much more? Since adult society can barely address such questions, we should not expect those of school age to sort out the answers; but equally we should acknowledge that they are likely to be left deeply confused too.

Ultimately, though, the big problem with a lot of RSHE is that it tends to treat what is essentially a practical activity — namely, learning how to be a fully realised, happy, assertive, suitably respectful sexual being, properly tailored for the modern world and with all the emotional skills this requires — as if it was a theoretical subject like mathematics or history. It is as if we were trying to teach people to cook, only by giving them cookbooks, and then judging our degree of success by how accurately they repeat recipes back to us or describe meal plans, without letting them near a kitchen. Yet as in all “how to” subjects, you can’t really understand a set of instructions until you try to put it into practice. (Equally, nobody responsible would suggest hands-on classroom tutorials here.)

Devoid of a feedback loop with real-world experiences, for those children who have yet to hold another person’s hand let alone anything more involved, excelling at RSHE will have little relevance to how they end up behaving and feeling in the romantic wild. We can lecture them about appropriate boundaries, consent, partner satisfaction, privacy, trust, and all the rest of it, but until behaviour starts to connect with libido, it won’t mean much. Viewed in this light, anxiously micromanaging youngsters’ budding psyches to make sure they end up parroting all the right opinions looks rather more for our benefit than theirs. Perhaps, then, we might do some healthy boundary-setting of our own, and leave them to their blissful unawareness of contemporary sexual paradoxes for just that little bit longer.