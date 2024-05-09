I have just spent a week in the US: one in which the main news stories were not about Gaza, but rather about university encampments and occupations protesting what is happening in Gaza. Everyone seemed fascinated by this strange shadow play, whose protagonists were self-indulgent Ivy League students and their hawkish critics rather than Hamas members or IDF soldiers. Whatever political and psychological dynamics were animating the furious homegrown conflict, it seemed to have little to do with what was happening thousands of miles to the East.
The fog of war was real, though involved no confusion about body counts or potential crimes against humanity. Instead, the burning questions were about whether a Jewish student at Yale really had been “stabbed in the eye” by pro-Palestinian protestors as was initially reported, or whether she had accidentally got in the way of some exuberant flag-waving; whether a UCLA student had been “beaten unconscious”, or instead fallen over in a chaotic kerfuffle and gone deliberately limp. Never mind for the moment what atrocities were or were not being committed in Gaza: more to the point, did pro-Israel supporters at UCLA knowingly risk the life of someone with a severe banana allergy, by throwing several pieces of the fruit into the “liberated zone” there?
Enterprising postgraduates across the land were seizing their media moment, perhaps breathing a sigh of relief that there was now a good excuse not to finish that dissertation for at least one more year. At Columbia University, Johanna King-Slutzky — a 34-year-old specialist on the Romantic imagination — apparently drew upon acquired reserves of Byronic hyperbole to suggest to journalists that fellow protestors who had deliberately barricaded themselves into a university building were at risk of “dehydration and starvation”. Upon questioning, she clarified that she wanted the powers-that-be “to not violently stop us from bringing in basic humanitarian aid”; a counterfactual scenario which, she admitted after further probing, had not yet happened, nor had even been threatened. Near-universal derision followed, absolutely correctly.
Though Columbia hogged most of the headlines, many other universities had encampments too. Visiting Cornell to give a talk, I saw its version: a huddle of tents, cringe-inducing artwork, and earnest placards in a corner of the main quad, sporadically erupting to the sounds of loud hailers and chanting. One of the main spokespeople for the Cornell protest was 30-year-old Momodou Taal: a British postgrad and veteran of many previous media interviews, who also happens to be the great-grandson of former Gambian President Sir Dawda Jawara. (Here I should declare a personal connection: it was on Taal’s podcast last year that philosopher Judith Butler first aired the perfectly sane theory, later prosecuted in her new book, that the Pope, Vladimir Putin, J.K. Rowling, and I are the four horsemen of the “anti-gender” apocalypse.)
Back in November, a CNN report about the impact of the war upon US college students included an interview with Taal, and described how he was tired of being questioned about whether he supports Hamas or not. As a black Muslim, he said, he “felt like there was an implicit presumption in the question that he supports terrorism”. Granted, an unfair connection with his race and religion might be the best explanation for the presumed association: or maybe it was Taal’s tweet from 7 October, still publicly available, which stated: “Today has shown us what is possible when you are organised… It’s not about the numbers. But how you organise and execute”.
In short, then, the past week served up ample material for riotous mirth or contemptuous eye rolls. Though many students are sincere and well-intentioned in their objections to what is unfolding in Gaza, watching self-appointed leaders role-playing at Left-wing radicalism in the hope of future glittering career prizes will never not be ludicrous. Equally, approaching a bloody war like a rabidly partisan football fan on matchday, as Taal seemingly does — automatically primed to deny atrocities committed by your favoured side, and to downplay the devastating effects on opponents — is hardly a sign of moral sainthood, albeit that the phenomenon is now near-ubiquitous.
It’s because we’ve become so polarised as a society. If you’re not on my team, you’re evil and wrong and you can’t possibly have anything useful to say. And I have a legitimate right to insult, ignore and silence you by any means I think I can get away with.
Goodbye nuance. Goodbye curate’s egg. Goodbye granularity, examination, persuasion, compromise, objectivity and grace.
Hello kindergarten and the chorus of ‘Four legs good, two legs bad’.
Surely we can do better than this.
This is the most elegant summary of the frustration I’ve increasingly felt in recent times.
What happened to shades of grey, when holding apparently contradictory points of view was viewed as a sign of intelligence, not weakness? When debate and compromise weren’t seen as surrender?
Most people don’t confuse noise for volume. Too bad our politics and media do.
Not if you start by only recruiting very left wing lecturers.
The fish rots from the head
In my experience, all the vilification only occurs from the Left. What the Left calls “extreme far right”, — which are, in the old currency, ordinary liberal or conservative viewpoints — are far more civil. That’s because liberals and conservatives value civility. The left don’t, they see civility as a mask to obscure the structurally oppressive f*sc*sm they’re convinced lurks behind it. Perhaps if you dig the internet deep enough, you’d find fringe, actually far-right views that are pretty nasty — it stands to reason that they’d be out there somewhere. But these are so far from mainstream — so far outside the Overton window — most people would never encounter them. I certainly don’t. On the other hand, shrieking, hysterical, bullying, vilifying Leftism is run of the mill mainstream, very much within the Overton window. Every university campus has a quadrangle lawn full of screaming vilification at the moment — and it would be physically dangerous to confront them.
“In my experience, all the vilification only occurs from the Left”.
Thus you vilify the entire Left, in absolute and totally one-sided terms.
I think it would be physically dangerous–in one measure or another– to confront any large crowd with many hostile people, including the Jan 6th rioters or Unite the Right marchers. Were those events populated by some vanishingly small fringe we’d have to search out with a figurative magnifying glass?
I see plenty of indication that the worst actors were in the decided minority in both those crowds. Yet as we see when we flip the script, to say that a gathering is “mostly peaceful” or spoiled by a few bad actors is quite meaningless when there’s a sizable minority causing intentional mayhem. Many of us would feel more or less safe in a given riled-up crowd. But we can try harder to escape being, as Dr. Stock says, “automatically primed to deny” any real blame for our “favoured side”, our preferred group of extremists.
Down with ALL oppressive intolerance.
Well stated. But Professor Stock and many others on the left side of the argument completely fail to acknowledge that only one side of the two combatants in Gaza openly, brazenly and proudly call for the extermination of the people on the other side. And only one of the combatants exists solely for that purpose.
It’s hard to fathom why the left fails to see the utter hypocrisy. The dum-dum test I have used in this situation is to replace the word, “Jew” with the word, “Black”. The left would become apoplectic, and justifiably so, if anyone uttered such hate at any other group.
And no mention of the fact that many of these “protesters” are paid hacks. Upwards of 50% of them, according to police reports after the mass arrests.
I’m confused. I assumed you’re talking about the fundamentally religious nutjobs who keep parping on about Amalek aren’t you?
Whether or not you agree with the conclusion – what would you think the appropriate response should be to someone who, in your view, actively supports a genocide? I’ve always thought that my response were I to be confronted with this situation would not be to respond with much ‘civility’.
Turns out I was right.
What is your definition of genocide?
It was not us who started this war, the leftists started this war with all of us, the extreme right, the right and people with common sense. During a war, you have every right to kill those who started the war and want to kill you.
A well-stated and welcome comment. Thank you for this distilled response to Dr. Stock’s strong, expansive article.
We can do better, but this is what the people who run academia have chosen to do and the same toxin has infected politics, the workplace, and even personal relationships. The Overton window is so far left that defending women from predatory or creepy men is now far-right and phobic.
Fair enough general point. But the question becomes when did tent city communes and building occupations become political speech? You have a singular left-wing ideology with a near Monopoly on public disruption.
If the claim is that some of these schools are private universities that have the right to enforce their own rules, fine. But they should bare the financial consequences of failed academics that these “protests” created. Public funding of private institutions from the taxpayer purse is a privilege not a right.
Let’s take the politics out of it for a moment. If an oversexed and inebriated male student walks up to a female student in the students’ union bar, stares at her cleavage and says, “Fancy a shag, love?”; is he exercising his rights to free speech, or is he committing a disciplinary offence? I think most people across the political spectrum would say such behaviour is best discouraged. This is not safetyism, it’s common courtesy. It’s good manners.
Nor is it unfair to see this primarily from the woman’s perspective. It’s a shame Prof. Stock did not talk to Jewish students at Cornell to get their point if view. Failing that, she could try talking to the Jewish chaplain at Leeds, you know, the one who in hiding after getting death threats.
In the old days the female student would slap the inebriated male on the face and bustle away, and not bring in the authorities unless he continued to pursue her. Which in the old days he wouldn’t. That women do not feel safe doing this these days is a loss of power by women, not a gain.
It’s poor behaviour (unless she relies ” take me, take me big boy”) but not one that requires forml sanctions.
What’s wrong with the lad taking a shot at a bar? Sounds like in your estimation it should be illegal to hit on women in bars.
I suppose the proper way would be to fill out a consent form and post it to the women to be signed in triplicate that she allows the lad to deign to communicate with her.
Absolutely wild that we’ve come to a point where we’re talking about how terrible it is that someone uses a terrible pick up line at a bar. This overbearing safetyism is the reason that the latest generation are barely having any sex – you can’t know how to flirt properly if you never had the opportunity to flirt badly.
The point I am trying to make here is that a given action can be interpreted quite differently by the involved parties. A crass pickup line is nothing to a man – either it works or it doesn’t. For a woman, it is demeaning, annoying, and even frightening.
In the same way, what Prof. Stock dismisses as, “a huddle of tents, cringe-inducing artwork, and earnest placards in a corner of the main quad, sporadically erupting to the sounds of loud hailers and chanting,” can be perceived by Jewish students as sinister, hostile and threatening.
So where do we draw the line? Do we tell women/Jews to stop being a bunch of oversensitive cry-babies and grow up? Or do we accept their point of view as valid, and curtail our freedom to say and do what we want? And if the latter, who should discipline those who won’t toe the line – the universities or the state?
I see the balance you’re trying to hit. I think your main point is that the fear of Jewish students is in many cases very real and understandable. These are not normal, organic protests full of rational expectations. One has to suspend reality to see mass tent city encampments and building occupations as political speech.
Comparing a woman being hit on in a bar vs. Jews facing people who call for their extermination on their college campus is a bit jarring.
I know. It was the best analogy I could think of. Possibly you can think of better examples.
The signatures would, of course, have to be witnessed
Okay. If a man asks me if I want to shag when he approaches me, then I’m allowed to say, “Well, I don’t think so. You have short fingers, and we know what that means.”
I read a post a few days ago about one of the USA Ivy League universities in which pro-Palestinian students were entering classrooms, demanding a show of hands by the seated students for all those who supported the Palestinian cause and photographed them so as to have a record of all those who did not raise their hands. That is horrendous behaviour and university administrations who fail to address such vile intimidation (e.g. by permanently expelling any student found guilty) are facilitating unsafe campus environments and exposing some students to danger and potential harm.
On the other hand you could use the photos to identify those that did raise their hands and give them a good seeing too
Is it safetyism to be concerned when a Jewish student is confronted by a crowd of people chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” at the top of their lungs? Or when that a person moves in front of that Jew and tries to stop her from entering the campus? That’s intimidation, and it is criminal.
Methinks the lady doth protest too little.
Exactly. Prof. Stock should have talked to the Jewish students.
It is often remarked that the modern liberal quest to free both self and society from traditional cultural norms and boundaries tends to coincide with increased acceptance of state surveillance and authoritarian social control
I call it “libertine authoritarianism”: you can do and say whatever you like, so long as you don’t threaten the power of the state–or, as is increasingly common, the non-governmental governing elite.
You need to go back 90 years, to Huxley’s preface to Brave New World: “as other freedoms decrease, sexual freedom tends to increase.” That is why I think of sexual and body freedom as the Last Freedom, the one that appears when all others fade.
That’s what the transhumanists and proponents of Queer philosophy want in their vision of an ultraperrmissive society; and that’s what they’re getting in North America today- left-wing liberty.
Practise Question 4. “Momodou Taal” is ‘British’. Discuss (be both inclusive and decisive). Consider, briefly, whether you can meaningfully belong to a nation if you hate its history, hate its ethnic majority, hate its traditional religion and ethics, wish to overthrow its politics, do not wish in any way to integrate meaningfully with any of the above, and choose mostly to both live and study abroad (extra points available for inventiveness and demonstrating creative/wishful thought processes). Show your working.
I’ll take Infiltrative Reverse Colonialism for 800, please.
That chap Taal, who sounds otherwise wholly unappetising, was right about one thing.
“It’s not about the numbers. But how you organise and execute”
The very existence, and prosperity, of Israel is proof of that.
You could say that about Western Civilization in general.
It’s said that a third of Columbia’s campus is composed of foreign students and more than half arrested were not even students at Columbia. First, colleges are getting really ‘piggy’ in their pursuit of money. They go after foreign students because they pay the $100k per year of attending (and a number of these foreign students have their parents buy them apartments in the city to live in). No matter how you cut it this imbalance and introduction of large sums of foreign money creates on a campus where there are many other American-born who are struggling to attend creates a weird dynamic. Secondly, regarding the non-students who are protesting and becoming really violent and destructive represents another stream of huge funding gushing in from people and places like George & Alex Soros, the Rockefeller family, the Tides foundation etc. Wherever one turns it’s a rot and decadence fueled by money from illiberal & often foreign sources. It’s not clear how one should counteract the decay.
Its amazing what you can do with billions of dollars being thrown at you from abroad every year.
““I thought that this university accepted me because I am an advocate, because I am someone who will fight for what they believe in, no matter what,” mournfully recounted one Vanderbilt alumnus, originally lauded by faculty and administrators for making a stand against perceived oppression, but now expelled for the very same thing.”
Hoist by their own keffiyeh, one might say.
The culture of assertive victimhood is everywhere. Somehow all kinds of anarchic violent behaviours have learnt to adapt by claiming to be the victim. From Floyd, to Trans, to Gaza, it’s all the same thing.
Spot on
Free speech and assembly doesn’t include encampments, no-go zones, occupation, vandalism, and harassment. These kids are no different from the vicious children of Mao’s Cultural Revolution. They may be cosplaying, but attacking police, staging mock executions, and calling for the guillotine is not protected by the First Amendment.
“Just as the modern Left either tends to cheer or stay silent as Right-coded views are eliminated from the academy either by stealth or by force, many on the supposedly freedom-loving modern Right apparently have little to say about the violation of the basic right to peaceful speech and assembly, when it comes to defending the perceived interests of Palestinians.”
Yes, in the States, Republicans and conservatives often twist their tribalism into pretzel shaped “freedom-loving” rhetoric. The Right often isn’t objective when it comes to their principles, but there have been numerous examples of pro-Hamas/Palestinian protesters here in the States who demand their freedom to assemble, as in camp out on campus public property, who are blocking anyone, especially Jews, from entering campus public property, explicitly saying that if Palestinians in Gaza are going to suffer during the Gaza war, then Jews worldwide must also suffer during it. Whenever there is an Islamist terror attack, the Left immediately yell “NOT ALL MUSLIMS!” But one of the ways they are globalizing the intifada is inverting that to “YES ALL JEWS!” What I’m trying to say is if Democrats and progressives are not going to be honest brokers and use the ends to justify the means, it looks like Republicans and conservatives are finally waking up to the fact that they have to fight dirty if they will ever win any cultural and political wars. The RNC is just now starting to advocate for early and mail-in voting as a way to win elections because if they want to win elections they will have to meet the DNC on its own turf.
Dear Kathleen Stock!
It is very pleasant to talk about the university as a platform for discussion after this area has been paved and turned into a parking lot with left-hand traffic. Even when the protests move to convenient student audiences, discussion as such will not arise. What you see now in the open air is debate in its modern sense, which leftist teachers with their spirit of intolerance and contempt for the arguments of reason taught students for so long. I, who lived under socialism, simply shake with anger when I see 20-year-old idiots with slogans glorifying Marx and the fight against “neo-colonialism”.
You simply don’t understand how dangerous these young degenerates are and what awaits the countries where they come to power.
I agree we need to defend the speech of all, especially that speech we find contemptible. I wonder however if the author has missed the key difference of these protests, that is the conflation of action with speech. The New Left and their contemporary off spring have asserted that certain forms of speech (and indeed silence) were violence. As was noted by Tom Slater on Spiked, we are witnessing the corrolary of this mantra, whereby many of these activist believe occupying public buildings and refusing access to others, vandalism, and physical intimidation of their peers and the press is the expression of their opinion. Their oft repeated mantra of ‘we will not engage in discussion’ is proof that they have left rationality far behind.
They are evil fanatics in the strictest sense of the word.
“But the task will be fiendishly difficult, requiring nerves of steel to avoid hastening the slide of our academic institutions towards the suppression of lawful speech, all in the alleged interests of certain identity groups.”
That’s why things like law and rights are supposed to be impartial. The problem is that this has been so undermined by special interests in the last few decades that nobody seems to understand the principle any more. Its just another tool to be weaponised when it suits them and ignored when it doesn’t.
Freedom of speech within the law has to apply to people we disagree with or it is worthless. That does not extend to include the freedom to damage property and threaten or commit violence.
This is a very naive view of the protests. Protestors have carried signs arguing for a ‘final solution” (George Washington University) and at Columbia, calling Israel a ‘nation of pigs.” These are calls for degradation and extermination, not anti-war protests.
Yes, what if replaced Jews with Black? Things would be very different.
I was uncomfortable watching the congressional grilling of the Ivy League presidents. Of course what the students said was appalling. Equally obviously, from the perspective of western liberalism (not the American brand of liberalism) the right to say appalling things needs to be preserved. The discussion completely lacked nuance. You can’t complain about the coddling of the American mind and the demise of the universities, and simultaneously bristle at offensive speech when it comes along, can you? So how do you protect Jewish students while simultaneously protecting basic rights?
The President of the University of Florida seems to have got it spot on.
“First, universities must distinguish between speech and action. Speech is central to education. We’re in the business of discovering knowledge and then passing it, both newly learned and time-tested, to the next generation. To do that, we need to foster an environment of free thought in which ideas can be picked apart and put back together, again and again. The heckler gets no veto. The best arguments deserve the best counterarguments.
To cherish the First Amendment rights of speech and assembly, we draw a hard line at unlawful action. Speech isn’t violence. Silence isn’t violence. Violence is violence. Just as we have an obligation to protect speech, we have an obligation to keep our students safe. Throwing fists, storming buildings, vandalizing property, spitting on cops and hijacking a university aren’t speech.
Second, universities must say what they mean and then do what they say. Empty threats make everything worse. Any parent who has endured a 2-year-old’s tantrum gets this. You can’t say, “Don’t make me come up there” if you aren’t willing to walk up the stairs and enforce the rules. You don’t make a threat until you’ve decided to follow through if necessary. In the same way, universities make things worse with halfhearted appeals to abide by existing policies and then immediately negotiating with 20-year-old toddlers.
Appeasing mobs emboldens agitators elsewhere. Moving classes online is a retreat that penalizes students and rewards protesters. Participating in live-streamed struggle sessions doesn’t promote honest, good-faith discussion. Universities need to be strong defenders of the entire community, including students in the library on the eve of an exam, and stewards of our fundamental educational mission.
Actions have consequences. At the University of Florida, we have repeatedly, patiently explained two things to protesters: We will always defend your rights to free speech and free assembly—but if you cross the line on clearly prohibited activities, you will be thrown off campus and suspended. In Gainesville, that means a three-year prohibition from campus. That’s serious. We said it. We meant it. We enforced it. We wish we didn’t have to, but the students weighed the costs, made their decisions, and will own the consequences as adults. We’re a university, not a daycare. We don’t coddle emotions, we wrestle with ideas.
Third, universities need to recommit themselves to real education. Rather than engage a wide range of ideas with curiosity and intellectual humility, many academic disciplines have capitulated to a dogmatic view of identity politics. Students are taught to divide the world into immutable categories of oppressors and oppressed, and to make sweeping judgements accordingly. With little regard for historical complexity, personal agency or individual dignity, much of what passes for sophisticated thought is quasireligious fanaticism.
The results are now on full display. Students steeped in this dogma chant violent slogans like “by any means necessary.” Any? Paraglider memes have replaced Che Guevara T-shirts. But which paragliders—the savages who raped teenage girls at a concert? “From the river to the sea.” Which river? Which sea?
Young men and women with little grasp of geography or history—even recent events like the Palestinians’ rejection of President Clinton’s offer of a two-state solution—wade into geopolitics with bumper-sticker slogans they don’t understand. For a lonely subset of the anxious generation, these protest camps can become a place to find a rare taste of community. This is their stage to role-play revolution. Posting about your “allergen-free” tent on the quad is a lot easier than doing real work to uplift the downtrodden.”
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-adults-are-still-in-charge-at-the-university-of-florida-israel-protests-tents-sasse-eca6389b?st=lwf5z7ny56lhed4&reflink=desktopwebshare_permalink
I don’t think there is anything in that speech I can disagree with, it needs shouting from the roof tops of every university.
It’s hard to believe that such commonsense speech is considered unique and praiseworthy today. Thank God that men like this still exist! They used to be the norm and run for public office.
I got the sense that she was implying that Jewish students who were offended or frightened by the pro-Palestine crowd were victims of “safetyism.” She mentions that there were Jews participating in the protests, so claims of antisemitism were overblown. What does she think “From the river to the sea” means? It means killing every Jew in Palestine. “Go back to Poland” they chant. Poland. where three million Jews were murdered. That’s okay? Sure it’s free speech, but it is also a call to murder Jews.
If a Jewish student wearing an Israeli flag t-shirt tried to walk across a campus commons where pro Palestinians had set up camp, would he be successful? No, he would be blocked, perhaps violently, and turned back. This is not freedom of assembly, this is anti-Semitic violence.
University of Toronto
April 28 email to students from management
“Unauthorized activities such as encampments or the occupation of university buildings are considered trespassing. Specifically, our Code of Student Conduct prohibits intentional damage to university property, unauthorized entry and use of university property contrary to instructions, disruptions of university activities, and other offences to property and persons.”
U of T erected a fence around the area likely to be used as a “campground”. The protesters moved in anyway.
May 2
The University of Toronto says it will be letting an encampment set up early Thursday morning by pro-Palestinian protesters to stay for now as long as “activities remain peaceful.”
May 8
One of the spokespeople for the protesters, says university administrators are giving them “the runaround” by discussing sanitation and other issues related to the encampment but are “not addressing the core issue. Demonstrators have been calling on the university to disclose ties with the Israeli government and divest from Israeli companies
May 8
“A Jewish student reported seeing a flag for Samidoun, a group whose leader in British Columbia was arrested last week for allegedly praising the October 7 atrocities committed by Hamas. Samidoun also has ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a designated terror group.”
“On Wednesday, Jewish university students gathered on Parliament Hill to raise the alarm about a rise in antisemitism on their campuses. They appeared alongside several Liberal MPs who helped initiate a parliamentary committee study about antisemitism on campuses scheduled to begin Thursday.”
Stock makes a fair point that calling in the heavies to deal with demonstrators seems a bit like “that’s what the other guys do”. Some Canadian conservatives are asking why Trudeau doesn’t use the Emergencies Act that he so readily applied to the Freedom Convoy. That view is a tad overwrought but understandable.
The real question is why didn’t unis like U of T just apply the rules they spelled out so clearly? Is it because the school administration and faculty are generally supportive or sympathetic to the pro-Pals or are we to assume that ignorance and incompetence blinded them to the obvious path the protests would lead towards out and out anti-Semitism? Is it too cynical to suggest that having made a hash of it they’ll just stall until the police and/or government step in with bully boy tactics and save their progressive haloes from getting tarnished?
It’s far less cynical to presume that those in charge agree with the protests, which is why they ignore their own rules. Over time, silence has this way of looking very much like agreement.
Sad but true. I know it’s been said before but it bears repeating: identifying as pro-Pal (which is in truth pro-Hamas) is easy when the oppressor is White but when the whites are also Jews then it gets awkward. The fact that Jews have swept the historical injustice medals since forever has really thrown a wrench in the progressive moral gearbox.
The problem here is that older left-wing agitators see an opportunity at these colleges. Them the Right draws in equivalent thugs for a scrap. I’m not inherently against legislating against hate speech but it will doubtlessly be applied against criticism of the trans medical complex too. In the end, we may just have to let people find out for themselves.
Could not agree more! I cant believe no one has made this point already…Thank god we have Kathleen Stock and JKR providing an umbrella for the timid and in this case pointing out that free speech cuts both way.
Speech yes. Encampments, calls for death to certain people, harassment, and trashing property not so much.
Groups and causes are often defined by their most extreme actors. When your cosplay adventure includes signs calling for intifada, heralding some version of a final solution, or telling Jews to “go back to Poland,” then that will stand out, even beyond the ignorance of participants who can neither river nor sea in a chant whose goal is obvious.
Also, this was not just a case of random, “spontaneous” protests – because nothing says spontaneity like hundreds of pre-printed signs and identical camps sprouting up everywhere – it was a case of students trashing campus buildings, stopping others from freely moving about, and then clutching their pearls when people had enough.
Perhaps more than anything, this episode says that ex-Harvard President Claudine Gay was speaking for the campus majority in saying talk of genocide against any group should be seen in “context.” Had any of this been hurled at blacks, Muslims, gays, etc., the reaction would have been far different and I do not believe anyone can dispute that. These campuses have freely impugned whites, males, Christians, and anyone with a cursory understanding of biology. That Jews would be next is hardly novel.
Considering the vicious hatred of the rampage of Oct. 7 and the preponderance of Hamas symbols and phrases being used by the protesters it’s difficult to not see inherent antisemitism. The threat doesn’t need to be spoken, it’s obvious.
During the protests against the Vietnam War no one was waving NVA flags or chanting North Viet Communist Party slogans because the issues were humanitarian, not geo-political. We didn’t care who won, we just wanted the killing to stop.
Stock’s essay was, as always, a great read but I prefer Kat Rosenfield’s take on the situation; uninformed students playing at being radical while serving as useful idiots for an angry, intolerant and psychopathically violent terrorist group. These people (Hamas et al) are worse than the IRA.
The sooner students get back to the real purpose of going to university, ie getting drunk and having sex with each other, intermingled with studying their subject and passing exams in that subject, the better.
Much of the protest has not been a demonstration of the peaceful right to protest, though. Calls for the destruction of Israel, for deaths to Zionists ( the new term for Jews); the intimidation of Jewish and other students, blocking their freedom to move around the campus; to access buildings. Crazy scenes.
Kathleen I appreciate a lot of what you write on many issues, and I’ve certainly been with you all the way in your fight against the intimidation, censoring and bullying you were subject to at Sussex, but I detect that your own anti Israel leanings and concern about accusations of anti semitism have clouded your judgement somewhat here. I’m not a conservative ‘free speecher’ nor am I jewish, yet I’ve still been truly alarmed at some of the scenes coming out of the U.S.
This is a great column and a great reminder I needed not to write off the protesters fully. The war is ugly, people are dying. But a big concern I have here in the U.S. is how many of the arrestees aren’t college students at all, but professional protesters, who arrive with manuals for the most effective violence, and who are funded by???
I appreciate the description of narcissistic millennials. Black men seem to have special credentials here, warranting default leadership. (At Columbia, Khymani James, who gets bonus “oppressed” points for being “queer” and who uses he/she/they pronouns, was banned from campus after posting on social media his comments that Zionists don’t deserve to live. “As a Black man in America … I won’t be apologizing for anything,” he later said.)
Stock also is correct to call out “supine university bosses who … spent years positively incentivising an entire generation to think of themselves as pleasingly disruptive social radicals, acting on behalf of a variety of oppressed victim classes….”
However, aggressive crackdowns involving the police are more a result of this stupidly indulgent policy than a flipflop. Existing, content-neutral campus polices forbid tent encampments, disruption of classes, damage to buildings, all of which have characterized these protests. Campus administrators should have enforced those rules unapologetically from the start; they did not, instead capitulating and deferring, and protests escalated beyond what they could handle.
Excellent clear-eyed piece again by Stock. Whenever I ponder cancelling my UH subscription we get one of these and it more than earns its keep.
Will someone please make her editor of the Guardian, the FT or Private Eye?
I quit UH when I had an embarrassing tantrum concerning my comments. But I came back for the essays. They are almost always thought provoking.
Yep, turns out it’s not about ‘freedom of speech’ but ‘freedom for me to speak’. Quelle suprise…
What is meant by “Conservatives.” Are we talking about Fiscal Conservatives, Country Club Conservatives, Cultural Conservatives, Environmental Conservatives, Populist Conservatives or just calling every powerful person a conservative regardless of how left-wing they are?
Professor Stack is taking an inherently biased left-wing lens here but talking like a centrist. Being a Terf doesn’t make you a centrist. There’s an anti-conservative bias built into this article that is obviously partial. The article is unbalanced is because she starts her baseline analysis far left of center…if we assume “center” means no bias toward left or right. Is this an attempt to reestablish left wing bonafides through what the Left media calls “bothsideisms. Or is it an unbiased objective analysis?
Good, that’s the problem of feminist critique. It’s inherently untrusting of conservatives, while conservatives definitely shouldn’t trust it. Political standpoint is all, as the existence of these ironclad ideological backgrounds is the main problem in thr culture today.
Unbiased doesn’t mean starting wherever you deem the centre to be. It means accepting roughly the same standard of evidence for all claims.
It also means accepting that views you disagree with have as much right as yours to be expressed.
And that is precisely what she is not doing. There’s tent city communes all over US campuses and every one of them promotes the same ideological message.
If a bunch of second amendment activists donning crosses started overwhelming parks en masse would you just say “Oh good for them. Exercising their speech rights. We must allow them to exclude the majority at the expense from public land at the expense of a radical minority.”
No you would not say that. Left-wing causes are granted substantially more disruptive freedom than right wing causes.
Hang on, who are we talking about here?
You accused KS of bias. But her point seems to me to be that it is strange for conservative champions of free speech to get so upset about speech they don’t like. She’s not being biased, she is pointing out an inconsistency. And she is going out of her way to say what idiots she personally thinks the students are.
A defense of free speech, if it is to mean anything, means a defense of speech (and ultimately politics) you don’t like.
But you then accuse me of being off base and then provide a weird counterfactual that makes no sense.
Tent City encampments, occupying buildings, gluing yourself to the street and desicrating public art are not “expressions of speech.” These are intimidation tactics to compel a result that you want.
Though I think the “protest demands” are absurd, they’re more than entitled to gather and hold those views. What they’re not entitled to do is exclusively hold community space to leverage political demands. What is so complicated about this? They’re effectively squatters.
Wait a minute. Are you say that supporters of the Second Amendment are the majority? Only about 38 or so percent of Americans own guns.
She is clearly Left-leaning, attempting to pitch toward the middle of the strike zone as you say. However, I think she’s pretty moderate–for an (ex-)academic lesbian.
I respect her. I just thought this was a disingenuous piece.
Understood. I think she’s does well to use her platform and rhetorical skill to address a readership that is to the Right of her overall, but with whom she shares elements of common cause. The prevailing bias at UnHerd is well to the Right, which most commenters, including you, don’t object to very often.
Like I said before, I think the Unherd Commentariat is well to the right of its Authors. I joined this site after listening to Freddie Sayers interview with RFK because he was so fair. I think of Freddie as a reasonable social liberal/British centrist. But how many regular writers or even guest writers are right of Freddie.
Maybe Ayaan and Jacob Howland?
I’m basically coming from the Beck/Shapiro/DeSantis tree of political thinking…which is economically and culturally far more Conservative than Carlson/Owens/Trump. My viewpoint is not represented anywhere in the writing. And fine, it’s a British site. Brits are more secular and economically liberal than Americans in general. I knew that when I joined. But my guess is the Commentariat would swing a bit left if more Conservative writers were given voice. Contrarianism rules message boards. This board is pretty economically populist which I am not.
What strikes me now, as a result of comparing the campus ‘wars’ to the war itself, and the suggestion that one is a “shadow play” of the other, is how much the war itself resonates with a pantomime. The awful, absurd events even include protagonists stepping forward and shouting, “Oh, yes he did!” and “Oh, no he didn’t!” The war is a horror that the spectator element makes tragic.
I would comment, but there’s a high likelihood UnHerd will block it. So I won’t bother.
Antisemitic speech is illegal in the UK
I didn’t know that rich American kids were so keen on a 40 year old British comedy,come back Rick from The Young Ones,all is forgiven (I bet one of them even has a hamster called Special Patrol Group).
Great article. So much to cover. Where to begin.
First a few nits to pick. American universities ARE unsafe simply by virtue of the fact that most of them exist within American cities, which are among the most unsafe crime ridden places in the world. Most of them are marginally safer than the surrounding areas because they spend significant amounts of money on their own police forces that do nothing but patrol a few square miles of campus just so they can make such a claim. I suspect their fence maintenance budgets are not to be sneezed at either. The universities that are safe, like the one I attended, tend to be smaller schools, mostly private but some public, ones in smaller towns throughout the heartland. By some strange coincidence, these universities never seem to make the evening news for having hordes of protesters disrupt campus even in the small towns where there isn’t much news in the first place. Perhaps it’s because these institutions are mostly populated by middle to lower class kids who are less spoiled, less sheltered, and more interested in their education and future careers than fixing the world’s ills or being seen by others doing so. I admit this is all wild speculation on my part. More likely they’re just redneck spawn who haven’t enough intelligence to understand how horrible and racist they are, or perhaps somehow shadowy colonialist forces have gained control of these institutions *sarcasm_off*
As for the sudden appeal of safetyism among conservative and right leaning media voices, I can only refer to the old adage that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. Progressives and Democrats started this game of identity politics. They defined the boundary lines. They made the rules. They set up this dynamic of oppressor and oppressed, colonizer and colonized, white and everybody else. It’s more than a little disingenuous to complain when the other side hits back using the same tactics. A reasonable person should have expected this. I certainly have been. As the identity politics movement expanded from being primarily about blacks and whites in America into including ever more different and diverse ‘oppressed’ minorities, it was inevitable that eventually some of them would come into conflict over something. Further, one cannot talk about the unfair treatment of blacks or anybody else without implying divisions between people, divisions which can then be used for any purpose. Further, continually dividing people into different minority groups eventually leads to a world where there is no majority, no base culture, no assumed default, just self-identified aggrieved minority groups sniping at each other. We’re getting awfully close to that in the US. White males are increasingly using the language of identity politics to describe their oppression by feminists, anti-racists, etc. Women use the same language against men. Today it’s just voting patterns, but history is a continuous process. Like will sort with like. Communities will define themselves by who they include and who they shun. One day we might very well be drawing national borders along the lines established by the SJW’s of today. It’s the law of unintended consequences, and it does not care how pure one’s good intentions may be.
I suspect this was one of the easier articles for Kathleen. It’s good, but with such an absurdly humorous topic how could it not be? There are people who regularly protest and agitate for the rights of homosexuals now protesting and agitating in favor of a people, the Palestinians, and an organization, Hamas, who regularly execute people just for being homosexuals. If one enjoys the theater of the absurd, as I do, this is truly wonderful stuff that miraculously came about on its own without any genius humorist to claim it. If it were a script for a Hollywood movie, every producer would reject it for having a premise the average ten year old could see through, and he’d probably have a chuckle for doing so. It’s almost ‘Springtime for Hitler’ level ridiculous. Just as the obvious needs no justification, the absurd requires no criticism. It’s very existence is self-contradictory, and it’s embarrassing for everyone involved to have to entertain such silliness in a serious way. When the various university heads decided to intervene, I wonder if they were really motivated by an impetus to combat antisemitism, or just wanted conservatives and every other serious thinking person to stop laughing at them.
I do agree it was wrong to shut down the protests. I’m a bit of an absolutist when it comes to free speech. I’d defend far more despicable views that were far less amusing. It’s a bad precedent to be sure, but it’s not as if these universities were bastions of free expression before. Their m.o. for the last dozen years or so has been to give tacit approval for their students to ‘cancel’ any divergent political viewpoint and quietly pat them on the back for doing so because it helped a political cause they agreed with. They didn’t care about free speech then, so why should we be surprised they’re willing to send in the stormtroopers now. It’s perfectly consistent with their established pattern of promoting particular political positions at an organizational level. If this is what it takes to wake people up to what elite universities have been doing for a while now, it’s a silver lining to all this nonsense. .
Not quite.
Jewish students and even professors at Columbia were physically barred from entering parts of the campus. Jewish passers-by were threatened, and several buildings were “occupied” and vandalized.
Large crowds of people, many of them of Middle Eastern descent, albeit often with American accents, wore kaffiyeh’s in the pattern popular with terror operatives.
My own daughter was prevented from having dinner at her campus, as protestors blocked the cafeteria, and was repeatedly asked if she was Jewish. (We are lapsed Roman Catholics, ethnically.)
At several campuses, the American flag was taken down and the Hamas or PLO flags raised.
These are not minor matters.
We in America were careless, for decades, about whom we allowed into our country, and now have several members of Congress who openly sympathize with Hamas.
Worse, we let Marcusean academics brainwash our own children.
We have a lot of work to do to fix this. Mass deportations may be needed – support for either communism or for terror groups can revoke a visa, or denaturalize a newly naturalized citizen – and we more desperately need to wrest control of academia away from people who think Marx, Mao, and Marcuse had the right ideas.
Hear Hear. Great column, as usual.
“have now swung to the other extreme without missing a beat, and are cracking down excessively on behaviour they used to tolerate or even encourage”
Because you have to know who is in charge and who you can’t criticise.
The beauty of using words against anyone who stands up to anything – let us start with infantilism:
Vietnam War Protests: Opponents of the anti-war movement during the Vietnam era might have labeled the predominantly young protesters as engaging in infantile or immature behavior, suggesting their actions were more about rebellion than substantive political change.
Protests Against Trump’s Presidency: Critics of the women protesting Trump’s policies, particularly around issues like gender equality and sexual misconduct, might have used the term to trivialize the protests as emotional or irrational rather than grounded in legitimate political concerns.
Roe v. Wade: In the context of debates and protests about abortion rights, particularly with the discussions around overturning Roe v. Wade, detractors might use infantilism to dismiss the female activists as not fully understanding the issues or reacting based on emotion rather than reason.
I bet tomorrow whatever the issue is, you will be called stupid, uneducated, and infantile! Even if you are, and especially if you are Harvard, Columbia and Yale graduate…
I would be more appreciative of this thoughtful article, if Ms. Stock had pointed out the fact that many of the people arrested at these protests in support of Palestine, were not students at all. Instead, there are apparently a host of organizations who support that cause, in one way or another, whose members found ways to show up on campus, and participate in organizing, training and guiding the students present in their protests, while also participating in the actions taken.
It’s one thing to decry the effects of our current education system’s flaws in teaching liberal arts to impressionable young people. It’s quite another to ignore serious sources of anonymous, unreported activism who are riling up those same students, exacerbating the challenges of university administrations and law enforcement to deal with the consequent chaos and illegal activity.
Otherwise, I appreciate Ms. Stock’s admonition to protesters opposing the students pointing out that free speech often requires us all to experience distasteful conversations.
In theory, I agree with Kathleen, but – imagine how long an encampment of tent dwelling Proud Boys would be tolerated before the truncheons were deployed. Double standards?
I’ll happily support free speech but it shouldn’t be selectively applied.
It is undeniable that the protests reflect deep-seated anti-semitism. How many campus protests have you seen in reaction to any other wars where vastly more people are killed? Not a single one.
Of course the students are not to blame for the extreme bias in reporting of the Israel-Palestine conflict. That is the fault of the entire world who do exactly the same thing.
Of course many will insist that they are anti-Zionist rather than anti-semitic. However how can one possibly justify anti-Zionism? Is there any other form of national self-determination that is considered unacceptable? Of course not. Anti-Zionism is unique because it is Jewish self-determination.
The examples of bias in reporting on the Israel/Palestine conflict are so many and various that it is difficult to know where to start.
A recent example is the widespread reporting of the ICJ as ruling that it was plausible that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza. Even retired Supreme Court judges believed this, having not bothered to read the ruling itself. The ICJ judge who wrote the ruling has tried to correct this misreporting, but she has been ignored. The truth does not matter because what matters is what people want to believe, and they want to believe badly of Israel.
The fact that Israel has no choice but to defend itself from a group that openly wants to eliminate every jew from the region is not relevant. The fact that the IDF make more effort than any other military in history to avoid civilian casualties is not relevant. The fact that the civilian:combatant death ratio (2:1) is far lower than a typical urban war (9:1) matters not.
This is one of those ‘don’t make me tap the friend-enemy distinction sign’ articles. I don’t hold the right to the same standards as the left. Why on earth would I?
Excellent article as usual, but I must say that I find Stocks’ apparent surprise regarding the Right’s alleged U-turning on safetyism surprising – I don’t think she’s been paying proper attention over the last decade or so. They’ve been happy to exploit it for years – and did so in spades in the 2019 General Election and prior to that the Scottish Independence campaign of 2014 (with all the ‘vile cybernat abuse’ hogwash).
A few examples I think are instructive here.
A week ago in a reply to Hadley Freeman’s piece that rehashed some of her early whines about the Labour Antisemitism furore, I asked Unread commentors for any actual examples of this. Of course some came back with the EHRC report (which identified a grand total of, wait for it, 2 serious cases – neither of which they felt able to defend the technicalities of in court). Then there was the years old instances of poster-liking, conference introductions and off-hand quips about irony. Most of what else there was could (and IMO) should have simply been filed under ‘Robust Debate’ and put in the folder marked ‘Get A Grip’. I’m sure some of this was unpleasant, but we were then talking about a party of over half a million members.
[You can look up my request and responses in the thread if you like, but the comment seems to disappear and re-appear randomly – possibly (and rather ironically) due to WordPress/Unherd’s unnecessarily ‘safetyist’ comment reporting features].
Another example came in the infamous(ly distorted) John Ware ‘Panorama’ edition on Labour’s supposed antisemitism (the one in which he interviewed half a dozen anonymous members of the Jewish Labour Movement’s governing council without informing the viewers who they were). In one example given great prominence we heard of the terror felt by a young male (JLM member) Labour ‘investigator’ allegedly being asked ‘where are you from’, by two elderly Liverpudlian female members at the end of an interview the Party had subjected them to. It would have been hilarious if it wasn’t so serious.
[It later transpired that the women had recorded the entire exchange and the poor, wee little Labour snowflake had either misremembered, massively misinterpreted or simply made up his claims that led to him feelin so unsafe.]
Likewise we had the preposterous windbag, Margaret Hodge able to get away with describing her being subject to a Party disciplinary procedure for a foul-mouthed rant at her boss as being like ‘getting a knock from the Gestapo’. Again utterly laughable, again treated with the utmost seriousness by the Establishment and the Right.
[It later turned out that the vast (90%+) of the 200 odd complaints of antisemitism she bunged up Labour’s complains procedure with weren’t from members anyway].
We had great prominence given to Maureen Lipman tearily telling us of how she was going to leave the Labour Party because she no longer felt safe in it under Corbyn’s leadership. No one in our Establishment media felt able to challenge her on the fact that she’d made exactly the same threat a few years previously under the, correct me if I’m wrong on this, Jewish Ed Milliband.
I’m sure members of our various Jewish communities did feel unsafe at the prospect of a Corbyn Labour government, but that was hardly surprising given the blanket coverage afforded those and many more such examples by our media – or for that matter the completely ignored Jewish Labour members who felt entirely safe and supported in the party.
And now they’re at it again. There’s barely a day goes by now that The Daily Sceptic’s ‘News Round-Up’ feed doesn’t include something about someone feeling unsafe or their campuses not being safe-spaces.
Oh and of course we have just had the spectacle of the ludicrous Gideon Falter getting to complain about how unsafe he felt not being able to walk agains the flow of a anti-genocide march (even though he was accompanied by a little group that included a member of the Israeli President’s security team).
The Right are absolutely correct to throw the hypocrisy of the various US university governors back in their faces, but to pretend they’re not neck-deep in it too when it suits them is utter codswallop.
[Let’s now see how the visibility of this comment progresses over the next couple of days].
I’m keeping a copy of your comment, because it’s one of the best I’ve seen on the Labour right’s use of false accusations of antisemitism.
Those on the right have deliberately conflated antisemitism with anti-Zionism to purge left-wingers from the party. Many of those falsely accused are themselves Jewish; a member of the left-wing group Jewish Voice for Labour is 37 times more likely to be investigated for antisemitism than a non-Jewish Labour Party member.
Glad to see that not everyone accepts the mainstream narrative.
Thanks Dulle. I’ve found the hypocrisy of so many of the ‘anti-woke’ blabber-mouths on this issue at times infuriating and at times hilarious. Over Covid I found myself warming to some of them for taking a stance against all of it, but they’ve so quickly reverted to type.
I’m sure you have, but if you’ve not watched Al Jazeera’s series on ‘The Labour Files’ you absolutely must (and everyone else should). It won a US documentary series award, but was steadfastly ignored here by the Establish media in the UK.