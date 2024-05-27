My daughter started cutting herself when she was in the eighth grade. By the ninth, she had scars on both her wrists and her thighs, shallow ones, but visible. Covid lockdowns were beginning to end, but they had taken their toll on this young girl who had been isolated from friends. But the biggest pain was caused by her complex relationship with her father, who had treated her with neglect bordering on abuse. It would have been an awful lot for any adult to bear. She was only 14.
My own response to her cutting was pretty minimal. I saw the scars on her arm, but rather than move into pro-active hyperdrive, I barely acknowledged them. I was taking a gamble, and I knew it. Of course, I was far from indifferent to her pain. But I felt that sometimes moving into a full therapeutic response has the opposite effect of that intended: it might indulge with amped-up seriousness what might simply be an otherwise painful but manageable part of life. I knew that the wound caused by her father would take time to heal, time and other happier things to fill up her heart. And I wanted her to get better without the pathologising rigmarole. But how?
What a professional or a parent can’t accomplish, a friend often can. My daughter was partnered with a group of three boys in her home economics cooking class, all of them “toxically” — and wonderfully — male: irreverent, funny, and just the right amount of mean. “Don’t let Nat get near the knife!” they’d tease. “Knives are for cutting vegetables, Nat. Vegetables.”
This ridicule might strike some as unusually cruel, a form of bullying and an instance of an “unsafe place” in her public school. But it was the mockery and jokes which were precisely what was healing for Nat. In her words: “It showed that they cared because they acknowledged my hurt, but they also showed that I didn’t have to let it overcome me. By drawing attention to my scars, they showed me that I didn’t have to feel ashamed of them. By laughing at me, they showed me that it was okay to laugh at myself.” And just like that, her cutting stopped.
But as I see it, there was another, deeper aspect to their ridicule that helped her to heal. It was the faith they had that she would take the jokes with a good spirit. Implicit in their teasing was their understanding that N would join in on the fun. And the bond created by that faith was the healing she needed. They trusted her to know that implicit in their mockery was care and love. Their leap of faith meant she felt less alone.
A university chaplain once told me something that seems to capture the spirit of our age: the highest ethic for the students she talks to, she said, is to not hurt another person’s feelings. That is a line that the kids will not cross. Not only do we not presume to tell one another how to live, we affirm others in their choices (largely to feel affirmed ourselves in our ethical, nonjudgmental behaviours. We are all such good people). Yet this seems to me to be profoundly anti-life, as well as deeply disrespectful of another’s capacity for good faith. How can one even begin to form real relationships if one is too afraid to hurt another person? How can we discuss ideas and feelings, debate them or contest them? How can we be authentic if we are constantly monitoring our every thought and action so as to not disrupt another’s sense of well-being?
“How can one even begin to form real relationships if one is too afraid to hurt another person?” “How can we be authentic if we are constantly monitoring our every thought and action”
Words of wisdom from Dr Jordan Peterson.
I don’t think you should put your daughter’s mental distress into the public domain in print under any circumstances – not even if she gave you permission to do so. But what do I know.
She also provided a very unflattering characterization of the child’s father in the first paragraph. That characterization might be entirely accurate, or it might not. We only have the author’s account of events.
The author makes a convincing case about the usefulness of pointed jokes and the ability to laugh at ourselves. Her decision to provide what may be a partisan account of her family life as a starting point for her article, however, seems ill-advised and unnecessary.
Yeh, is it the same guy she’s speaking about in the last paragraph as deserving all her ‘faith and openness.’
Possibly not..
Quite revealing, probably by accident.
The father of her daughter is not the man she claims to have married in the final paragraph.
Which begs the question… who’s daughter is she?
What a weird thing to say! How is a loving goodbye ever a cause of death? Only a humanities major would even consider such a statement as something to be taken seriously. They are totally unrelated and telling someone you love them does not cause the universe to kill that person off. What a bizarre and superstitious idea to entertain. I bet her present husband believes in psychics. He’s as unhinged as the author is.
“We only have the author’s account of events”
It’s sort of an inherent part of everything one reads; from Heidegger to the back of the cereal box.
I’m sure the author’s daughter and the girl’s father will survive this “violence” unscathed. And also that we all have better things to do than policing other people’s use of the language. It’s Ms. Simon’s business, not ours.
Or, perhaps the author trusted you to understand the very important intention within this essay? This can only be transmitted with reference to intimate relationships. She trusts her daughter not to be offended (and no doubt will have discussed this with her) whilst those who “take offence” on her daughter’s behalf have entirely missed the point of the essay.
In order to create something worthwhile, we have to “break the window”. No need to be a pane.
Look out look out, the scolds are about.
Give her a pass… she does indicate how important a father is in a young girls life.
Most feminists treat a father as completely superfluous.
Exactly. Thank you for your comment.
A wonderful essay. More of the same, please.
@Marilyn Simon
“Consider this anecdote: a friend of mine has a son-in-law who is a trans man. This friend, who is the mother-in-law, was once waiting to use the restroom while her son-in-law was in it. When he came out of the restroom — at last — carrying with him a magazine my friend said to him”
“Trans men” are women. That was your friend’s daughter-in-law. Stop using woke language. You’re demeaning yourself.
When you are speaking about a specific individual like this, there is really no deep philosophical reason not to be polite. Bob Dylan’s ‘real’ name is Robert Allen Zimmerman, but why would anyone insist on that?
We could get along much better if *both* sides stopped obsessing about what people ‘really’ are, and dealt with the practical questions one by one. For a trans woman (natal male) should we use female pronouns? Why not. What should the medical records say? ‘Natal male’. Should this person be admitted to female prisons or sports teams? No. Should this person be admitted to all-women shortlists, or radical feminist conclaves? Up to the organisers to decide. Not all the problems are so easy to deal with, but we could deal with quite a few if we stopped being absolutist about it.
Speaking to…not about. You are under no obligation to present their identity crisis as objective reality to third parties.
Why is it always the people being told to support a lie who have to be polite? That Dylan’s given name is Robert has no bearing on anything. Lots of Roberts go by some nickname, but in the end, there is no pretense that their legal name is something other than Robert. This is unlike pretending the biological man is a she. He isn’t. Politeness cuts both ways.
It was this type toxic politeness by everyone around her that led this young woman to spiral into a serious life changing mental illness. Affirming people benefits you socially – not the person you affirm.
I think you could send this essay to any activist or counsellor who advocates the introduction of “allies” and teaches of the dangers of micro-aggressions. The only problem is I don’t think they’d understand a single word.
If you fight for your limitations you will get to keep them.
Very interesting and yes, being the butt of a good-humoured joke and laughing along with the joker is a good thing. My late husband could do it and I loved him all the more for his response. I’ve been trying to do the same, especially since I can be quite rude so I should expect to take as much as I dish out. It does get easier to laugh along with the teasers and I think it’s better for the mind.
Trans identifying people truly are a humourless bunch.
I liked this essay and she has a really interesting substack. I trust she discussed it with her daughter. There is a difference between bullying, which is bad, and gentle teasing which is healthy. I guess the difference depends on the intention. The latter stops you taking yourself too seriously which today’s narcissism encourages. Hyper sensitivity and being quick to take offence is our fragile narcissism and the cure is not to strengthen your ego but to stop making everything personal.
There needs to be trust established in a relationship before jokes can be made at the others expense. It also depends on knowing if the other person can laugh at themselves without taking offense. The capacity to laugh at oneself is a gift indeed,
