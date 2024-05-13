Indeed. A “sensation called hunger”.

Thus did American eating mania crash into a new derangement: the diet. At the height of America’s literary renaissance, when Emerson, Thoreau, Dickinson and Whitman were furiously scribbling curricular content for the next century’s American Literature courses, neither Walden nor Moby Dick could boast sales anywhere near Sylvester Graham’s edition of Discourses on a Sober and Temperate Life. “Few things are more deceptive to children or adults, than soft lazy dishes,” Graham declared. “This is a universal rule.”

In 1838, the famous vegetarian (and author of more than 100 books) Dr William Andrus Alcott railed against ginger, fennel, cardamom, nutmeg and coriander, declaring that molasses and sauces were indecent “drugs”. He worshipped “pure, plain, unperverted pudding”. And he inspired a terror of mince pie, which might actually consist of a dozen or so ingredients, and thus would “stupify our immortal souls”.

Meanwhile, the founder of Seventh-Day Adventism, America’s “Prophetess of Health”, Ellen Harmon White, sought God through her plant-based diet. In her wake, America’s diet culture has continued the tradition of eating as a way to pursue both spiritual and capitalist perfection, from Joran Rubin’s recent The Maker’s Diet (that implores disciples to eat what Jesus ate) to the latest from Park Avenue’s “top diet doctor”, Jana Klauer: How the Rich Get Thin. Not to mention the long history of American cookbooks wooing audience by trumpeting themselves as quasi-spiritual tomes: The Sauce Bible, The Smoothies Bible, The Bread Bible, and The Pie and Pastry Bible. Linking sanctity and thinness had long been a fixture of the American psyche, most recently demonstrated by participants in a recent survey of 260 Latter Day Saint BYU students, who judged that “smaller-bodied females” were, as a rule, “more moral than larger-bodied females”.

The American desire to discipline the dysfunctional stomach would soon be subverted into another instantly recognisable tradition: the fad diet. The evangelist John Wesley advised those who suffered from scurvy to “live on turnips for a month”. Dr Alcott’s associate, Samuel Larned, decided to subsist for one year on nothing but crackers. The next year, he ate nothing but apples. America introduced the milk diet, the turtle diet, grapefruit, bone broth, the infamous cabbage soup diet of the Fifties and the Nineties classic 12-step eating recovery programme, “The Love-Powered Diet”.

But the American stomach would not be so easily deterred from its voracious rounds, typified by what would prove to be a pivotal year in the history of eating. In 1997, when George and Richard Shea founded the International Federation of Competitive Eating (since re-branded as Major League Eating), which over the past quarter century has sponsored hundreds of eating contests — featuring gorgers of everything from jalapeños to buffalo wings, oysters to doughnut, pancakes to sushi, bologna to straight mayonnaise — not to mention the greatest triumph of American consumption, the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest. The professional gurgitator would be the final incarnation of the digestive imperialists, the grotesque and stunted descendants of industrialists, frontiersmen, and founders.

The dream of consuming everything might have been disciplined to a 12-minute eating contest, but it would not die. As the dimensions of American ambition contracted from mountains and valleys to the virtual horizons of the smartphone, it was, perhaps, inevitable that the fate of American eating would at long last devolve into yet another triumph of technology, the unsexy and unsavory glucagon-type agonist — and thus where we find ourselves today, stuck between the glories of Ozempic and the horrors of Ozempic face.

Novo and Lilly and Amgen come at the end of a long line of American diet history, whose gurus might have been surprised to learn the side effects of not eating, as monthly doses of Nordisk peptides have been known to cause nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, flatulence, constipation, fatigue, not to mention an increased risk of vision changes, kidney problems, gall bladder disease, hypoglycemia and pancreatitis. Such are minor inconveniences in light of the true American dream: the nirvana of bodily perfection. A shot of pure poison is a small price to pay for a glimmering mirage of health and wealth on Facebook, even if the sagging, haggard, fat-starved face has now been joined by Ozempic butt and boobs.

Will there be no more July 4th hot dog eating contest? No more avocado shortages on Super Bowl Sunday? No more gastroporn on Reelz? Can we finally foresee the tragic death of the foodie? Will there be no more food fads, food taboos, food fetishes and paranoias regarding what would or would not pass the holy threshold of our lips? There is much to mourn.

And, perhaps, something to celebrate. Ozempic may toll the death knell for America’s age-old mania of stuffing everything into our imperial systems, a delusion that dates back to our famished origins, when out of the howling wilderness appeared the grim shadows of natives bearing the makings of the first Thanksgiving. The American identity, no longer confined by the twin poles of feast and famine, might seize the moment to define itself anew.