All of this is only slightly complicated by the possibility that what happened to these women may be nothing much — or at least, nothing they didn’t sign up for. The nature of the pageant circuit is such that, by the time a woman wins a national crown, she’s been sashaying across the stage at regional and county and state competitions for years. It’s virtually impossible that either Voigt or Srivastava failed to realise the nature of the business they were in, or the compromises they would be expected to make, including but not limited to the signing of contracts delineating their duties as Miss USA representatives. Some have attempted to spin these documents as a form of sexist exploitation — “This is an organisation that preaches women’s empowerment,” one former pageant winner said, sardonically — but surely an empowered woman can decide for herself whether the price of admission to any given organisation is one she’s willing to pay. The contracts may be draconian — or maybe they just feel that way to a generation that doesn’t seem to entirely grasp that there’s a difference between courageous whistleblowing and just talking shit about your boss in public — but the women did agree to sign them, for whatever that’s worth.

“It’s virtually impossible that either Voigt or Srivastava failed to realise the nature of the business they were in.”

Indeed, how you interpret the resignations of Voigt and Srivastava probably depends on this last thing: having agreed to abide by a certain set of rules, how obliged should the beauty queens be to fulfil said commitments? The sympathetic take, of course, is that stepping down is a brave and daring sacrifice, one that sends a powerful message. The more cynical one is that they found a way to avail themselves of all the attention and influence and resources afforded to pageant winners while abdicating the attendant responsibilities — and all under the unassailable pretence of self-care.

I genuinely have no idea which of these interpretations hews closer to the truth. But what seems undeniable is that if you are a beautiful and gifted young woman, you can renege on practically anything just as long as you invoke mental health as the reason for doing so. It’s the same phenomenon we’ve seen in recent years in the sporting world, when Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles bowed out of press engagements, competition or both, citing struggles with depression and anxiety — and amid a similarly polarised debate over the difference between care and coddling.

Then, as now, questions arose as to whether we had overcorrected from the days when traumatised young women were dismissed as hysterical or attention-seeking, to the point where we were now instilling in them a complete intolerance for even ordinary and necessary discomfort. Add to this the unprecedented focus amongst young people on mental health, one that some clinicians worry is resulting in the pathologisation of everyday annoyances as crises requiring medical intervention.

It makes it difficult to know, when someone like Voigt suggests that pageant queendom was a danger to her “mental health and well-being”, if she’s truly in crisis or merely availing herself of the one socially acceptable excuse for flaking out — which in turn raises the question of whether every invocation of mental health should be taken at face value. Does it serve young women to treat the spectre of their emotional distress as simply too precious to question? Is there any scenario in which a person in Voigt’s position might still be told that her discomfort is regrettable, but something she’ll have to deal with, for no other reason than that she made a commitment and people are counting on her?

The answer to this question may in fact be “no” — or at the very least, that keeping one’s promises is no longer something we place all that much value on as a society. At one point, I tried to figure out if there had ever been a similar situation in which a man abdicated his responsibilities while citing the same need for self-care. What I came up with is not perfectly analogous to the Miss USA snafu, but nevertheless compelling: an actual prince cutting ties with an actual monarchy in the name of his mental health.