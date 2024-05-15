“There are no beautiful surfaces without a terrible depth,” wrote Friedrich Nietzsche, though you’d be forgiven for thinking it was Taylor Swift, or maybe one of the latter-day Instagram poets. The line originally appeared in one of the philosopher’s more obscure notebooks, and obscure it might have remained, if it hadn’t been so perfectly tailored to the age of the aesthetic inspirational quote. What beautiful surfaces did Nietszche have in mind? Who knows; who cares! The line slaps, that’s what matters: it’s practically begging to be stripped of all context and tattooed on a millennial’s ribcage, remixed with a “dark academia” Canva template and posted to Tumblr — or, as was the case last week, acting as the headline for the resignation letter of a teen pageant queen from New Jersey.
“After careful consideration, I’ve decided to resign as I find that my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organisation,” reads the Instagram post from UmaSofia Srivastava, the 17-year-old winner of the 2023 Miss Teen USA title. Although Srivastava described her decision as months in the making, many were struck by its suspicious timing — just days after the resignation of the 2023 Miss USA winner Noelia Voigt, who announced that she was stepping back from her duties to focus on her mental health. A coincidence? Maybe, but between the reference to “values” in Srivastava’s post and the ominous tone of Voigt’s (“Never compromise your physical and mental well-being,” she wrote), the general impression was one of impending crisis, and of the pageant queens fleeing an unstable structure on the brink of collapse.
A week after their announcements, the sense of scandal lingers, with interested parties glued to the drama as though it were a glittering spectacle all its own. This is entirely in keeping with the broader role of pageants in American culture, where the notion of depth, terrible or otherwise, beneath the beauty queen’s jewel-encrusted gown and plastered-on smile has been the basis for blackly funny satires (see: Drop Dead Gorgeous, Insatiable), as well as the entire reality show oeuvre represented by Toddlers and Tiaras and its ilk. The pleasure of the pageants themselves is as much about spotting cracks in the contestants’ picture-perfect veneers as admiring their beauty and accomplishments — hence the incredible virality of moments like the 2007 meltdown of the Miss Teen USA contestant from South Carolina, who appeared to short-circuit while trying to answer a question about Americans’ lack of geographical literacy. In a post-feminist world, the entire concept of beauty queens feels like a bizarre relic of a less-enlightened era, and one that should be viewed with suspicion — which might be why it took all of five minutes for a commenter on Voigt’s Instagram post to notice that if you isolate the first letter of the first eleven sentences of her statement, you get the phrase, “I AM SILENCED”.
If it’s unclear just what this hidden message-within-a-message means, it is nevertheless spectacularly effective bait — as is Srivastava’s post with its clever use of the Nietszche quote. If you look closely at this second item, you’ll notice the ghost of a photograph, faded but discernible in the negative space not overlaid by text: a picture of the teen beauty queen weeping and clutching her heart as she’s crowned the pageant queen.
The attention-grabbing nature of these posts, with their implicit suggestion that you may see true horrors lurking beneath the surface if you examine them closely enough, gives permission to the audience to do what they already wanted to do anyway, which is look and theorise and look some more. The whiff of scandal inside the Miss Universe organisation is tailor-made for the era of what the writer Phoebe Maltz Bovy calls “photogenic feminism” — a catchy term to describe the women’s issues “that lend themselves to two readings, one earnestly feminist, the other lowest-common-denominator titillation”.
Whatever may have happened to these women, it seems certain that nobody would be paying this kind of attention to a similar story that did not include images of pageant princesses in bejewelled leotards and high heels. The beautiful woman in sensational and titillating peril is no more urgent a victim than a minimum-wage worker in a hairnet getting groped by her boss, but that first story is the one people want to read.
