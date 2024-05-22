To better understand Labour’s “true” lead, FocalData, inspired by the work of Dylan Difford, compared the local election results to historic data on local-to-general election voting behaviour from the British Election Study. For the seats where we did not have a complete picture from the locals, we used the results from the latest public MRP polls.

As you can see from the table above, a significant chunk of Liberal Democrat and Green local election voters said they intended to vote for Labour in a general election. We thus allocated 30% of Lib Dem voters and 34% of Greens to the Labour column in our projection.

This locals-to-general election transition model produced a Labour lead of 12 points in Great Britain, with the party on course for a majority of around 140 seats (394 seats for Labour vs 160 for the Conservatives). At the national level, our projection puts Labour on 38%, the Conservatives on 26%, the Lib Dems on 13%, Reform on 7% and the Greens on 5%.

The efficiency of Labour’s vote

The second important story that emerged from the local elections relates to vote efficiency: the likelihood of a supporter to actually vote. If we take our local-to-general election projection and group Conservative and Labour-held seats based on their partisanship compared to the national average, we find that the Conservative-to-Labour swing is much higher in Conservative-held seats. In other words, Labour are winning votes exactly in the places it needs to form a majority government.

To examine vote efficiency in more detail, we started with Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher’s estimates of the notional results for the 2019 general election on new constituency boundaries. To estimate the outcome if the national popular vote was tied between the two main parties, all seats not held by the Conservatives or Labour were removed and each constituency was adjusted via a uniform national swing. Seats with a more than 25-point gap between the two parties were designated as “safe” and those with a 10–25-point gap were designated as “lean”, with all others marked as battleground seats. As you can see below, Labour appears to be winning over voters exactly where it needs to, with proportionally larger swings projected in the safest Conservative seats.

An important side effect of better-distributed voters will be a huge increase in the number of marginal seats at the next election. The chart below shows all seats ordered by marginality in 2019, along with our 2024 locals projection. The number of seats with a winning margin smaller than five points has more than trebled, from 56 in 2019 to an estimated 175 in 2024. While we expect some of this tight distribution to be an artifacts of MRP modelling, there is no doubt that this election will see seats in play that have not been in more than 20 years.