It was May 1994, and the long period of Conservative rule finally appeared to be coming towards an end. After pulling off one of the most significant electoral shocks of all time in 1992 — confounding the pollsters, commentators and bookmakers — John Major’s government was soon longing for the days of opposition. Britain exited the ERM, and with that the Tories’ economic credentials were shredded. Maastricht and the Euro set MPs against each other, while the hypocrisy of “Back to Basics” was exposed by a series of sex scandals.
Popular culture soon made up its mind about the decaying standards of public life. On television, politicians were increasingly portrayed as devious, scheming and morally reprehensible: from Rik Mayall’s cartoonish but compelling portrayal of Alan B’stard in the New Statesman to Francis Urquhart and his “confederation of connivers, bed-hoppers, drug-takers and manipulators” in House of Cards. By the mid-Nineties, Paula Milne had begun drafting The Politician’s Wife, a dark drama which would see a shameless Tory Minister rape, lie and cheat his way to the top (with the overarching aim of privatising welfare). “I really detest the Conservative Party and anyone attached to it,” admitted Juliet Stevenson, the show’s star.
As faith in Westminster reached critical lows, the Independent’s Andrew Marr observed how “the failure of so many familiar nostrums has left an uncertain people, suspicious of promises and temperamentally ready for betrayal”. But there appeared to be a new hope for salvation: a revived Labour Party, personified by its new leader, John Smith. He was clear about the moral slide in politics. “People expect the government to act in their best interests, and when things go wrong, they expect someone to take responsibility for it,” he argued in one speech. But, corrupted by a long spell in office, conservatism had had its day: “Their vision of humanity consists of individuals as decision-making units concerned exclusively with their own self-interest, making transactions in a marketplace.”
However, Smith’s message of renewal went beyond philosophical temperament and propriety. His mission was rooted in a desire to re-skill Britain, and equip it for the demands of the 21st century. He spoke about being “horrified” by the inequality that had arisen out of the Thatcher years: “The graffiti on the walls and a sense of decline and decay; people in sort of huddled ghettos of the poor and the disadvantaged.” He turned Thatcher’s language of decline onto the Britain she created. To turn it around, power had to leave London. “Our structures and institutions are clearly failing properly to represent the people.” It is a critique assembled by many an Opposition leader since — but it is revealing of their later inadequacies that Smith’s character and his legacy continue to loom over them all.
Smith’s route to the top was long and arduous — he’d first had to watch the devastation of the Thatcher years from within a powerless and self-destructive Labour Opposition. But while some ambitious colleagues broke away from the party, Smith stayed and played the long game. And by 1994, it appeared that his time had come. When the Daily Telegraph commissioned a wide-ranging poll on voters’ attitudes towards Smith’s Labour Party, the results were described by Anthony King as Labour’s “most encouraging news for more than a decade”. Smith had eradicated the party’s “loony Left” image and won the battle for economic competence. The data showed that people trusted him. Almost three-quarters of the electorate thought he had the “air of a family doctor or a bank manager” and looked like a man with “high moral standards”.
A campaigning mood was soon underway. And on the night of 11 May, Smith took to the stage in London to make the case that there was now “a great hunger amongst our people for a return to the politics of conviction and idealism”. But it proved to be his last act. The next morning, he suffered a heart attack and died later in hospital.
How can a man who has had 4 attempts at defining a woman possibly clean up politics? Starmer’s currently for rent, striving for the middle way whilst offering the thinnest of policy gruel.
In power I believe he will wield his legal nous to finish off the British parliamentary system, building on Blair’s extrordinarily corrosive legacy. At that point it will be less about cleaning up politics than sidelining it.
It’s a good point, but against Starmer’s “legal nous” there’s his incompetence and lack of backbone. I wouldn’t put money on him achieving anything.
Starmer is to effective and responsible government roughly what the late Queen Mother was to Limbo Dancing.
Looking at how he’s changed Labour from his Corbyn inheritance your point about him changing anything seems already a little tired doesn’t it?
Political reputations are really made in Government and not Opposition.
It’s arguable that political reputations are initially made in opposition and destroyed in government ! Powell’s quote about all political careers ending in failure has never seemed more true than today – Major, Blair, Brown, Cameron, May, Johnson, Truss – none left at the time of their own choosing or without an aura of failure over them. Even Thatcher.
Perhaps there’s some hidden talent lurking behind the current Labour shadow front bench. We’d better hope so. I can’t see any of them being better in government than they appear in opposition. And that’s starting from a pretty low base.
Starmer hasn’t changed Labour. Yesterday’s quiet re-admission of Kate Osamor is yet more evidence of this. Any serious offence is quietly “investigated by the party” and almost without exception, the offender (whose guilt is never in doubt) is quietly readmitted many months later.
Starmer will eventually be caught out by his own self-righteousness and double standards. He’s just getting a free ride right now.
Fact the Left in Labour think it’s changed fairly dramatically creates a dilemma – are you or they correct?
Holding a coalition together, which is what all Parties are, not an easy Gig is it. Sometimes I think we understate how challenging that can be for Leaders both in Govt and Opposition. I think Starmer eventual reputation will be what happens in Govt in the context of a dreadful inheritance.
The Powell point a bit overplayed IMO. Certainly at the time of their rejection it can look/feel like a failure, but history can be kinder later.
You’ve just contradicted yourself there, in pretty short order!
If, as you claim “reputations are made in Government” you can’t at the same time cite his reputation in Opposition as a lodestone for his future performance!
Not quite LL. Historically few politicians are remembered who never held power. I think his eventual reputation will be determined by that. Thus far he’s shown an ability to change a political party for the better. That’s a good indication of tough, practical operator but if he never gains power and shows what he can really do it won’t count for much.
Only the public-facing veneer of Labour has changed. Starmer is a snake. The side-lining of people like Abbott is performative, as is the squealing from the Left. Osamor has just been re-admitted to the fold and people like Butler, Russell-Moyle, Begum, Huq, Sultana et al never left it. He will tack sharply left once elected, it’s just that it will be his Left, as potential troublemakers have been ousted.
Look how he reacted to Jamie Driscoll’s bid to be NE Mayor and the recent stitch-up of the leadership of Sunderland Council.
Sunderland set to have new council leader as Graeme Miller ousted by national party – Chronicle Live
He doesn’t have any legal nous ! Second rate at best.
The one time I visited Parliament was back in the early 90’s when I was a student and went out of curiosity.
I sat in the gallery and watched John Smith debate the Shadow Budget with David Mellor (then Chief Secretary). At one point, Mellor got up and pointed out that Smith had got a decimal point in the wrong place and had therefore made a terrible balls up of his budget math. Mellor sat down, rather theatrically, and offered Smith a free go at a response. The Tory benches howled while Smith sat like a prune. That night, on the news, there was one soundbite from Mellor, one from Smith, and you would never have known unless you’d been there that Mellor had done Smith up like a kipper.
So, whatever. Smith had feet of clay like any man; he died too early, which is tragic, but his memory is now hagiography. If he’d lived, he’d probably be written up as a big disappointment like most PM’s are.
Hagiography is about right. For a diferent view remember what Jack Straw said in his memoir about Smith: an alcoholic with no vision. Its probably right though that Labour would have won in 1997 under almost any leader.
‘It wasn’t until the fifth anniversary of Smith’s death in 1999 that people began to wonder how differently things might have turned out. Channel 4 commissioned an alternative history in which Andrew Marr outlined how taxes might have gone up, Peter Mandelson would have been relegated to agitating from the backbenches, and the expensive “vanity projects” like the Millennium Dome would have been axed. In the real world, Anne McElvoy reported how many MPs told her: “New Labour was never really necessary and that the party has sold its soul for nothing.”
And this is the substance of an article on Unherd? The ‘decline’ under the Thatcher years? I suppose this depends upon the economic parameters one chooses. Most economists and business people might disagree with this. Having lived through the entertainingly awful 1970s, I have a view on this.
It rather depends upon your idea of how things get paid for, and where the revenue for HMG comes from? Always assuming that even governments have to try and balance the books, even just the annual deficit, it’s usually a good idea to have a plan, if only to reduce the interest payments on the mounting national debt. I suppose that Sir Keir Starmer will not be cutting public spending? He’ll probably be happy to increase the £112.0 billion we spend just in interest payments?
The decline referred to, for example, in secondary education preceded the ‘Thatcher years’ by nearly 20 years, and it’s a shame that she left that to slide.
I paid good money to join this site. Thank God I only paid for a quarter. Didn’t Douglas Murray used to write here? Have I missed something?
Could we get somebody to give us an informed view of Javier Millei’s first months in office in Argentina?
PS The ‘soul of the Labour Party’ was sold some years ago. Bought and paid for by the middle-class public sector staff on guaranteed pensions, who run the country, supported by a very wealthy fan club. The ‘workers’ as in the people earning a living rather than claiming benefits were sold down the river some time ago. They are an embarrassment to The Labour Party. Quite a large number of them voted for Brexit, and they’ll never be forgiven for this.
PPS Oddly enough, and quite unusually, the parallels with the US are starting to appear. The Democrats are losing the ‘Blue Collar’ and ‘workers’ votes in some volume. A similar realignment in British politics may be coming along….
Dear oh dear N did you just pay for a subscription so you could read comforting stories?
He paid for quality. He feels he’s getting dross. In this case – IMHO – I think he’s correct.
And he’s right to complain.
Customers are what keep companies and organisations honest. It’s why public services in this country are so awful – they think they don’t have customers and don’t need to listen to their users. Same with governments these days.
He also makes some valuable comments.
And he never asked for “comforting stories”. Entirely your projection there.
We are also now aware of the full extent of Clinton’s character.
Mythology indeed. Honour John Smith for his fine deeds but don’t indulge in pointless speculation about what might have been.
Curiously no mention of John Smith’s role in Labour losing the 1992 election. Until Kinnock lost the election and resigned as Labour leader, Smith was Shadow Chancellor. Before the election, in an unnecessary act of honesty totally atypical of the political class Smith promised the electorate tax rises. The electorate decided that it preferred the Tory lies that a generous welfare state could be financed by low taxes.
“Because in the thirty years since Smith’s death, the desire for Labour to decentralise Westminster, upskill the workforce, move Britain closer to Europe and reform the voting system has only grown stronger.”
Really ?
I’ve seen very little decentralisation over the last 30 years. Yes, some new quangos and regional bureaucracies have been created, but power is more centralised in London (and the Treasury) than ever. And less accountable. We have more government. And its more expensive and less efficient. But not really more localised. Planning being a prime example of creeping centralisation.
Labour did nothing to “upskill the workforce”. They created an army of over-educated, but under-skilled graduates while also failing to train enough skilled doctors, nurses, scientists and engineers – result ! “Investing” in the wrong things – as always. The Tories just continued down the same road.
The author clearly wasn’t awake in June 2016.
The PR/AV referendum showed no great desire for voting reform.
But then this author parrots “the devastation of the Thatcher years” without any awareness of why that was necessary and the gains and opportunities that the necessary surgery and reforms of the early 1980s brought.
The article does raise – indirectly – the question of whether John Smith’s judgement was actually sound: “His judgement has been entirely wrong on all the key decisions he has had to make in the last decade.”
I’m not convinced he would have made the right calls when it really mattered in the early 1980s. Labour consistently opposed all reforms and changes. They’ve never has any serious policies to reform public services. Being a nice guy isn’t enough. Indeed, at such critical times, it’s probably a disadvantage.
The power of the Treasury was increased by Brown post-1997. Prior to then the Treasury determined departmental spending levels and then let the individual departments determine how they spent the money. Brown as Chancellor used control of the purse strings to try to control departmental spending decisions.
J Smith came across as a social democratic saint before Scotland turned Maoist. Kinnock too presents himself as a traditional Welsh conservatives.
But Sir Keir has no political roots at all and strikes me as quite dangerous in his amorality. Well, he would be dangerous if he wasn’t going to be so easily replaced as Labour leader once that rabble sees power.
On the morning of May 12th 1994 I was walking near St Paul’s and saw a Standard notice saying John Smith was dead. At the time and now I consider this a great loss.
Tony Blair did not have Smith’s moral values. There is reasonable concern over Keir Starmer’s principles. We can only hope.
Keir Starmer is no John Smith. He’s just Blair 2.0 in all his eloquent, prevaricating superficiality.
You can back it in that incumbent governments who grimly hang on to power via an upset victory will stink for their final term and get walloped at the next election. It begs the question: should incumbent governments who have been in power long enough to aggravate enough voters to turf them out, take their lumps and accept a moderate beating when their time is up, or should they fight tooth and nail to win just one more election and thus risk being obliterated at the next election and guarantee longer in opposition?
Smith seemed like a nice person but he clearly didn’t pass on his moral fibre to his daughter Sarah, whose coverage of the Sturgeon years for the BBC would have been a severe embarassment were the BBC capable of embarassment.
Of course, he was never tested in government, so we’ll never know.