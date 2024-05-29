“MAID has become a way to compensate for lack of resources and reduce healthcare costs.”
Kotalik maintains that there had been far too little investigation or oversight of MAID since its introduction. “There is no real governance of this national programme, which relies for the purpose of collecting information about applicants and deaths entirely on self-reporting by providers,” he said. “I’m concerned about the possibility of people choosing MAID without the full or correct diagnosis, especially in cancer when oncologists are not involved. Options for a cancer patient should not be assessed just by a general practitioner or nurse practitioner so I worry patients are not fully informed about alternative options with different treatments and more comfortable outcomes.”
Such warnings become even more pertinent in light of the surging MAID toll on Vancouver Island, a haven for wealthy retirees with its beautiful beaches, forests and mountains. Euthanasia campaigners often reject claims that reform leads to a “slippery slope”, although numbers keep rising and icriteria have been expanded in nations that led the way. In the Netherlands — which in 2002 pioneered assisted dying for patients — it accounts now for one in 20 fatalities, with 58 couples dying together last year and the rules extended to include terminally ill children.
Canada has also seen MAID cases soar each year — and once again, protections have been eroded. In 2021, the central rule that natural death had to be “reasonably foreseeable” was removed. Latest figures disclosed that 13,102 people ended their lives under the scheme in 2022, a rise of 30% over the previous year despite postponement until 2027 of the controversial expansion to people with chronic mental illness. The country is catching up fast on Holland’s rate with 4.1% of deaths aided by doctors. Its annual MAID report also revealed that more than one-third of those choosing to die felt themselves a burden on family, friends or caregivers. Inevitably, there have been significant controversies with reports of pressurised fatalities involving disabled, elderly and impoverished citizens.
Meanwhile, the rate of MAID cases under Vancouver Island’s health authority is more than twice as high as the rest of Canada; indeed, it may well be the world’s highest since it accounts for almost one in 10 deaths. I heard various explanations for this, ranging from the struggling state of the region’s cancer services through to a history of legal, social and medical activism in support of euthanasia.
Prominent practitioners include Stefanie Green, founding president of the Canadian Association of MAID Assessors and Providers, who has assisted more than 400 deaths. She spent two decades as a family doctor focusing on maternity and new-born care before turning to assisted dying. “I’d always been interested in the intersection between medicine and ethics,” she told me. “The more I looked into it, the more I was drawn to it. The skill set was almost identical. It required a knowledgeable person to take people through a natural event. I would be with them during a very intimate event. It would take time to build up the trust. It is intense, it is intimate, there are the family dynamics.”
When I asked if medically induced death was really “a natural event”, she insisted that “the death is imminent” before adding that she found the work deeply moving. “Patients are grateful, families are grateful, and I am facilitating their final wishes. I am certain in all the cases they are 100% eligible, both legally and medically. The work is done properly. It is not for me to decide on their situation. It is their personal autonomy.”
Green is both passionate and proud of her work: intriguingly, she faces far more protests over the single day a week she spends performing infant circumcisions from campaigners who argue it is an infringement of the child’s rights. She agrees, however, that patients such as Allison have every right to feel disappointed. “She should feel aggrieved that the Canadian health system is not working efficiently and failed her. I will also demand better resources with more doctors and nurses. The government has failed — but that is not reason to cancel the MAID programme. It needs to be delivered carefully and cautiously.” Likewise, she agrees society often fails people with disabilities. “We must act to remedy this — but this shouldn’t mean we cancel desired, needed, legal medical services.”
Green stresses that MAID requires people to make their own request to terminate their lives. “It cannot be triggered by anyone else. It cannot be coerced — subtly or explicitly. It must be consistent with their own values; they must demonstrate capacity. It is far, far more common to see people coerced out of their request for MAID than to have someone show up who has been coerced into making this choice — which we then note and find them ineligible.”
This debate is a moral minefield, with emotive and valid arguments on both sides. There is, however, a global drift towards legalisation of assisted dying, from Ecuador to Germany. In Britain, as lawmakers across the Channel prepare to debate assisted dying, YouGov polling suggests similar legislation would be backed by 44% of voters, although 31% remain unsure — and surveys have suggested twice as many people with disabilities would be concerned by a change in the law as support it, despite claims from campaigners to the contrary.
Christopher Lyon, a social scientist at the University of York, believes Britain should be very cautious in following Canada’s lead after witnessing his father’s assisted death in a drab Victoria hospital room in the summer of 2021. He was left highly disturbed by the experience, believing his father failed to meet the correct criteria for being moved rapidly to the category of “reasonably foreseeable” death, as well as being depressed and possibly drunk when giving consent. “It was absolutely horrific,” he said. “Britain would be wrong to go down this path. You see some people making the same arguments as in Canada about personal autonomy, control and the right to make decisions to end your life. It is perhaps a choice for people in very rare cases with extreme and unmanageable suffering at the very end of life, which is not what we see in Canada. But there is no doubt the evidence points towards a slippery slope with widening access — although it is really more of a cliff face. Ultimately, I doubt any assisted death system can be made safe.”
Lyon told me he was neutral on this issue before seeing his 77-year-old father die. “It is horribly hard to see your father in distress being killed by a doctor with no attempt to help. It is almost indescribable. It came across as so cruel — but also so avoidable.”
Well, the second of those two has the advantage of involving far less suffering, so that’s the one I’d choose.
And the worst news is that there was a treatment that would’ve saved your life.
Not in every case by any means.
Otherwise, my god, medical ethics is in a mess these days.
Really? It’s still a funny comment.
I have nothing against those wishing to truly exit life. What I have an issue with is state sponsored execution. When doctors start killing people then my faith and trust in that profession goes out the window. State sponsored euthanasia will be economic led. If you’re wealthy enough you’ll have access to end of life care. Those without will be steered towards the lethal injection.
I agree, and no amount of legal caveats will stop that. It’s as natural as water flowing downhill.
That’s what you are in a system with “free” medicine; a cost sink that they’d rather kill. I’d much rather be a paying customer who’s a source of revenue and profit, thank you very much!
Social darwinism, survival of the fittest, solves everything right
What an odd non sequitor.
“It cannot be triggered by anyone else. It cannot be coerced — subtly or explicitly.
how do you square that with the opening paragraph
By the time she saw a specialist early last year, he warned that she might only live a few months longer: chemotherapy tended to be ineffective for her cancer, buying a bit more time at best, and she was inoperable. Instead, she was told to go home, sort out her papers, and decide if she wanted medical assistance in dying.
It was still her choice.
The thing I find odd is that most Canadians who I know consider state-sponsored killing to be a “medical procedure” because it is done by a doctor. It’s actually a gross perversion of medical ethics. In Canada it seems that medicine is no longer about healing people but instead the core ethos is to reduce suffering, even if this requires killing the person. This had led to state-sponsored killing as an alternative to medicine and to state-supply of harmful and dangerous drugs to addicts instead of treatment (“safe supply”). The sleight of hand used by the proponents is to use an edge case that many sympathise with (terminally ill people tormented by pain) to justify what fairly quickly becomes suicide-on-demand for any problems in life.
The thing I find odd is that most Canadians who I know consider state-sponsored killing to be a “medical procedure” because it is done by a doctor.
It’s a matter of habit. The German Zondercommands consisted of completely ordinary German burghers. The first mass shootings were a problem for them, then it became regular work.
People mistakenly think that the taboo against killing is innate and powerful, whereas it is taught and can be quite easily forgotten.
I believe Poilievre has vowed to scrap MAID if elected? Possibly change ahead if so.
I think he has vowed not to expand it rather than scrap it (Trudeau has plans to expand to mental health conditions and for mature minors aged 12 and upwards)
A dreadful tale but the resultant either/or argument is very disappointing. If we refused to do anything because someplace else had screwed it up we would still be hunter gatherers.
The pro-euthanasia people need to engage positively with the ‘slippery slope’ objections instead of dismissing them as baseless.
If there is such a thing as an inalienable human right then it should be to decide on the time and manner of one’s death if that is what one chooses.
It should not be beyond the wit of civilised countries to allow that whilst at the same time protecting the vulnerable.
Forcing those in horrendous pain to live out their days in misery to satisfy someone else’s moral code is despicable cruelty.
‘It should not be beyond the wit of man’… doesn’t seem to apply in Holland, Belgium or Canada where men, wits or otherwise, have singularly failed to keep the matter within the original legal boundaries. Your comment is just another plea based on emotion not reason. Hopefully there are better wits than yours who can resolve the matter but it is far from easy.
99.99% of people don’t get to choose the time or manner of their death. Nor do we get to choose the time or manner of our birth, or our family, or most of the other things that happen to us in life. Why on earth would you extrapolate the desire of a tiny % of people who want to kill themselves into a right? Much less an inalienable one.
For me the arguments for assisted dying are all overwhelming – until you come to our old and awkward friend, real world consequences. End of life care? I’m listening. But assisted suicide? Nah.
if we make others feel they are a burden to us to the point they would rather end their life we are doing the whole human thing terribly wrong
Having just seen my dad out of this world, I can’t agree with you more
During Covid Antibiotics were denied to anyone with a positive covid test. This was by order of the Chief Medical Officer and the Chief Phamaceutical. There was then the un monitored use of midazolam.
Why anyone should really feel that the state has inadequate provision of health care but we will offer to very rapidly euthanise you so please do not worry.
I agree with the arguments that assisted dying will be abused ‘as surely as water runs downhill’, as someone has commented below. But I also have a deep unease about the loss of our ‘humanity’, the ineffable quality of conscious human life.
I lived in the U.S. for six years, early in my career. I didn’t have a special job or anything, but I had insurance the entire time and very good healthcare. Coming back to Canada in 2006, things were worse than they had been when I left. They’ve gotten much worse since then. At least I had a doctor I could get to see within a few days and access to same-day nurse practioner. Now I only have a nurse practioner and it takes a couple of weeks to get an appointment.And I live in one of Canada’s largest cities.
Nationalized medicine, like anything else that is nationalized, suffers from the finite nature of other people’s money. I have had to endlessly explain to Americans who think it’s a great idea that such systems operate by necessarily saying “no” to things that people here believe can only be answered with “yes.”
The MAID program is an offshoot of fiscal reality, whether one wants to acknowledge it or not. When the state saves money by killing people rather than treating them, it has created a massive incentive to kill even more people. What began with the terminally ill has since expanded well beyond its stated intentions, which is par for the course with almost any govt initiative.
It is called DEBULKING and not DEBUNKING surgery.
It’s not a broken healthcare system, it’s a broken society one step from Nazi treatment of mentally sick. Progressives in its best.
GB and Canada are both areas I would never live due to the health system. I have known people waiting for help in Canada who died while waiting…This socialist/whacked out idea of govt run health is great for a commune but not for a real country. The USA will NEVER have it and I am glad…Need real healthcare? Real experts? The Best? Come to America…we protect your countries and glad to protect your health…
Hmmm… the USA which you say has “the best” healthcare actually has only the 47th best survival rate in the world. The 46 other countries with a much better survival rate have a highly subsided or completely subsidised national health system.
Our medical system in canada is openly failing and our leaders do nothing. It is surreal here.
Leaving aside the debate and strong cultural bias against euthanasia from a trad Kantian/Christian perspective, there does seem to be a practical applied issue at hand here. Leftists and public sector blob- bots seem to want to propagate a type of Mandatory Suicide. ( thanks Hanneman, J. RIP) This has nothing to do with a persons inability to tolerate their living circumstances, it is more about how many people they can kill. I do hope they can turn this view point back on themselves and leave the innocent alone. Perhaps they should take the advise of another great composer, Allin, GG: use a gun, use a knife, take some pillls just take your life.
A similar argument to the present piece is given in Noah Smith’s Substack. He is an economist and notes “the perverse incentives for euthanasia”. It is a cheap form of “treatment” so providers seek to substitute it in place of more expensive forms. There is a lot of money to be saved.
I have, in searching around this issue found two points that this piece does not make. First, in the USA, rates of assisted dying have stayed pretty constant. This may be because all that is permitted is providing poison for the “patient” to drink (assisted suicide), not actually putting them to sleep (euthanasia).
Second, it is suggested that the more strongly a right to die is asserted the more euthanasia there is.
The point that access to euthanasia goes along with reduced access to palliative care is not one I have heard before. I am not sure that it is always true, but it is an important point.
https://www.noahpinion.blog/p/the-perverse-incentives-of-euthanasia
“The country is catching up fast on Holland’s rate with 4.1% of deaths aided by doctors.”
There’s a problem with the statistics here. How many of those opting for assisted dying would have taken their lives by other means if it was not available? Is there a corresponding reduction in the rate of suicides?
“Hard cases make bad law” comes to mind. This one case had a promising ending, the longer term survival of this one particular patient. So, therefore the reasoning goes, that it must be right that hundreds of other patients, not so extremely lucky, must suffer in extreme agony till nature takes it’s course, and they can only die then. It is imposed cruelty that we would never visit on our loved pets.
Life is suffering.
So the argument seems to be that because the health care system (whether in Canada or the UK) is struggling, and some people are going to die of cancer who, in an ideal world, would survive it, the problem should be compounded by ensuring that those people who do die must die in a lingering and painful way rather than quickly and painlessly? Have I understood that correctly?
No, you haven’t understood correctly.
Well, that’s what it looks like from my reading of it.
Me Too (sorry).
I must admit that was my general reading of it.
In a perfectly performing health sector some of these people would have a better chance of survival, but that isn’t the system we have in many cases. So given the choice between waiting times causing a lingering death or popping some pills for a quick one I’d choose the quick one
The problem here is that the universal system has to quantify individual human beings as units based on how much they cost the human collective. There is absolutely a socialist financial calculation being made here. It’s strict utilitarianism not compassion.
Why do ALL citizens have to participate in a “shared insurance system” that “ethically” suggests certain people would cost far less if they weren’t around? Personally, I would not want any of my tax dollars going to assisted dying and neither would many others…at least in the less “enlightened” parts of the U.S.
I have, in my long life, always opposed socialism in all its forms. Nonetheless we (in Western countries at least) pay taxes to governments, and acquire (with any luck) certain benefits in return. Why shouldn’t those benefits include some things that we might find useful at some point, like the opportunity to die painlessly at a point of our choosing? The decision on whether to die is after all the individual’s alone.
Why do you want the government involved in that? The point of taxes (at least in America) used to be building basic functional infrastructure (roads, bridges, water lines, power plants, sanitation systems, etc) and fund services that protect the community and infrastructure like cops and firefighters. The role of government used to be coordinating those basics. Do we need to keep continually expanding the government’s role until it’s a Perpetual Nanny State?
Why does anyone want the government involved in population sorting? I don’t wish pain on anybody but it’s incredibly obvious that you’re going down a slippery slope by casually assuming “Assisted Dying” is a liberatory program.
Well, it would seem that you live in the US. In the US, pretty much everyone has access to a gun, and can thus take their own life easily enough. Even though I am in Australia, I too am in that fortunate position, so it’s not really an issue for me. However, not everyone is in that position, particularly in the UK, where gun ownership is rare. Is your objection purely a financial one? Would you be happy enough with me going to my doctor and saying “Give me the green needle” if I pay the full cost of it, and don’t put you to any expense, or is there some “religious objection” underlying your position?
It’s about the type of local society I want to live in. I’m under no illusion that I can prevent Canadians or Australians from implementing these assisted dying laws. I can’t even prevent Oregon or California. But I can at least have a say in the laws of my state and I think our laws are infinitely better than Oregon or California’s laws. As a result, the culture is better. For instance, we don’t permit public encampments to signal our “compassion for the unhomed.”
In a Federal Democratic Republic like the US, Healthcare is local. You get to decide what sort of society you want funded with your tax dollars. I don’t feel any need to help fund projects that merge “bioethics” with cold, calculated utilitarianism so I don’t live in a State that does. I didn’t want to wear a mask everywhere so I left the place that forced me to do it. It’s not me imposing anything. I don’t want to be part of any universal public insurance system because eventually it will have to police lifestyles and ration services due to demand constraints. Assisted dying is just a bureacratic cost solution. It speaks to a culture of nihilism.
Opinion noted. I for my part value freedom, and I can think of no greater freedom than the ability to choose when to leave this world.
Then why do you need the Gov’t to help you?
He’s explained why he can make his own autonomous decision to end his life. But in countries like mine that solution is not available to most people, so we need medical professionals to provide assistance which they cannot do without appropriate legislation.
But it is no longer the individual’s choice at this point. There is a sickeningly coercive element here, especially when a government is involved whose attitude towards large swathes of its own population is infamously less than positive, and whose primary concern is not the lack of compassionate care for those suffering, but instead the lack of bureaucratic oversight throughout the whole ‘suicide’ process.
Ultimately the individual still has a choice if they want to die. It’s not a good choice, and it’s a very messy one, but it’s still their’s. Involving the government does not make it any better or less messy; it only runs the risk of that choice being taken away from people entirely.
I think it should always be the individual’s choice, but once the individual has freely indicated they want to exercise that choice, then it is nobody else’s business at all.
Well, yes it shouldn’t be anyone else’s business. But involving the government *makes* it someone else’s business, namely the taxpayer. And the water-cooler dictators in charge of the public purse don’t give 2 sh**s about your autonomy.
But all of this seems to be dancing around the point. I am not arguing against a person’s right to choose in the abstract, but against giving government bureaucrats the power of life and death over the citizenry. And not in any kind of abstract theoretical, but very literally in the here and now. I live in Canada, and let me tell you as someone with a disability who’s been dealing with our much vaunted healthcare system for over 20 years, there was probably a dozen or more doctors or administrator’s at any given point who would’ve *gladly* suggested my parents euthanize their defective child if it had been an option open to them. People like myself are little more than a number in a spreadsheet, and a particularly annoying and burdensome one at that.
This whole issue has moved well beyond whether or not a person suffering unbearable pain at the end of their life should be allowed some extra help out the door. It’s about whether human life has any intrinsic value. It’s about whether there should be something standing in the way of governments deciding to bump you off because you’re too inconvenient, ’cause their own morality certainly isn’t going to. It’s about whether we want to live in a society that sees nothing wrong with the idea of state-sponsered euthanasia of the physically and mentally feeble. I recall Germany tried a policy like that sometime in the early 20th century, with the way people talk about this now I’m surprised that era isn’t looked back on more fondly.
The whole idea of ‘dying with dignity’ in this case is a croc. I can’t think of a death *less* dignified than being put down by the state because your existence unbalances the books. Too often proponents of these policies invoke the idea of ‘well if I was in that position I’d want that as an option’. But are you in that position? The comfort you derive from that abstract theoretical should not come at the cost of a very real threat to the lives of someone like myself.
Because the evidence of euthanasia in the countries that have introduced it is that medical systems begin to stop offering palliative care to those don’t choose to kill themselves. In nationalised health systems, your desire to kill yourself at a moment of your choosing conflicts with my desire to be treated humanely as I lay dying. You obviously haven’t read the article, but do do you understand the premise a bit better now?
Show me this evidence & find some manners while you’re at it.
The article in question is full of evidence. And I’m sure I could scrounge up quite a few more examples, if that would please you.
This isn’t a new phenomenon. It’s quite a longstanding issue here in Canada, one that is going *exactly* as many of its critics feared it would.
Ok Dr Death, while I find some manners why don’t you read the article? There is evidence in it from the UK and Canada. Real world experience beats theoretical talk about freedom.
The article says nothing of that nature, that palliative care is restricted to push people towards assisted dying.
I see no conflict. If you choose not to ever avail yourself of “assisted dying”, I support your right to remain in this world until the time of your “natural” (by which I mean “unassisted”) death. However, it seems the converse is not true.
And that’s the crux of it. Those who’re arguing against legal assisted dying are seeking to curtail your freedom to choose not to prolong unnecessary pain and distress. If they wish to choose the latter, those in favour of assisted dying are happy to let them.
I’m not arguing against assisted dying. I’m arguing against euthanizing the disabled. It’s simply that implementing the former without stringent and ironclad safeguards based on the intrinsic value of human life will inevitably lead to the latter. That isn’t some baseless fear mongering, but observable fact.
And bureaucratizing suicide is not ‘giving people more freedom’. All it is, no matter how much you gussy it up with pretty language, is granting the government the right to decide which of its citizens is worthy of life saving treatment, and which should be ‘encouraged’ to spare the rest of us the burden of their existence.
I’ve never seen any evidence of this. Where can I find it?
They don’t. They’re free to pay for private care if they don’t want to use the public system
Death is universal, we’re all doomed, imagine how bad it will be after 2030 when all the boomers are over 65, there will be millions more people they won’t be able to take care of, whether it’s private or public. Soylent Green will be coming back to the theater near you
70 years ago radiotherapy and chemo were poorly understood and very expensive. Because the alternatives were dying early and painfully, we put enough effort into their development and supporting infrastructure such that they are now cost effective treatments available to all in the developed world, saving lives daily. Except in Canada today, where assisted death is now promoted above even basic palliative chemo as this story highlights.
If 70 years ago we logically and rationally decided it was too complex and too expensive for ordinary people and instead opted to simply end the lives of ordinary people to avoid pain, the development of the infrastructure to support widespread use of radiotherapy and chemo would not have happened, and today they would remain expensive and restricted.
Assisted suicide will rob ordinary people of access to future medical advancements. Assisted suicide will absorb all social and political pressure to do better for ordinary people. Assisted death will be used to mask the outrageous failings of public healthcare management in Canada and elsewhere.
How can the term “rob” be applicable when a path has been freely chosen? I may die today of something that could be easily cured in a year’s time. Them’s the breaks. Some may choose to cling to life with white knuckles, hoping for a “new treatment” (as is their right), but when my time comes, I intend to stride up to the door to the “other side”, turn the handle, and walk through.
Pretty much!