‘I was offered assisted dying over cancer treatment’ In Canada, a broken healthcare system is killing patients

Allison Ducluzeau with her doctor after receiving treatment.

May 30, 2024   8 mins

Two years ago, over the Thanksgiving holiday, Allison Ducluzeau started to feel pain in her stomach. At first, she assumed she had eaten too much turkey, but the pain persisted. A couple of weeks later, she saw her family doctor who requested CT scans, although none were sorted. Soon after, as the agony worsened, her partner insisted she went to the emergency unit at their local hospital on Vancouver Island. Finally, doctors confirmed the couple’s worst fears: she was almost certainly suffering from advanced abdominal cancer.

Allison, then 56, later learned that she had stage 4 peritoneal carcinomatosis, an aggressive condition. By the time she saw a specialist early last year, he warned that she might only live a few months longer: chemotherapy tended to be ineffective for her cancer, buying a bit more time at best, and she was inoperable. Instead, she was told to go home, sort out her papers, and decide if she wanted medical assistance in dying.

Unsurprisingly, Allison was devastated. “I could barely breathe — I went in there hoping to come out with a treatment plan but was just told to get my will in order.” That night was the worst of her life as she broke the shattering news to her son and daughter at her home in Victoria. “I told them I might only live for another two months,” she recalled. “If I’d not had my children, I might have accepted MAID [medical assistance in dying] — but when I saw the effect on them, having just been through the deaths of my own parents, it made me dig really deep.”

So, determined to find help, she researched her condition, spoke to doctors as far away as Taiwan, flew to California for scans and eventually travelled to Baltimore for treatment. She had discovered that patients could be given debulking surgery to reduce their cancer, followed by targeted use of heated chemotherapy — yet back in Canada, she could not get even an initial telephone chat with a surgeon who performed such operations for two months. Aided by her tight circle of friends and relatives, she raised almost half the $200,000 cost for the operation by crowdfunding. By the time she managed to see an oncologist in her home province of British Columbia, she was already on the road to recovery.

Today, Allison is in remission. She lifts weights daily, and goes running and cycling. She recently married her partner on a beach in Hawaii in front of her children. But she remains infuriated that Canadian doctors offered to kill rather than treat her. “The way it was presented was shocking,” she told me. “I was disgusted to be offered MAID twice. Once I was even on the phone, when I was on my own having just come back from Baltimore. It left me sobbing.”

As the debate over assisted dying heats up in Britain, with Keir Starmer promising a free vote on the matter if he wins the general election, and with politicians in Jersey approving plans for its use only last week, we should take notice of Allison’s case. For she does not share the ethical or religious concerns held by many opponents of euthanasia. Nor does she oppose Canada’s 2016 MAID reform; she agreed with her father five years later that it was an “appropriate” option for his intensifying pain after many years of prostate cancer.

But she has deep worries about assisted dying being offered by doctors in a health system that is floundering — especially with inadequate and overwhelmed oncology services when cancer patients comprise almost two-thirds of the soaring numbers of citizens opting for MAID. “We do not have a good standard of care here, especially for cancer — and that is why it is so dangerous to have MAID, especially when it can be used to take a bit of pressure off physicians and the government.” She knows of three other cancer patients whose families fear they died needlessly — including the person whose home she bought after downsizing to pay her medical bills in the US.

Allison’s very existence challenges those who argue that Britain — with its flailing health and social care systems, shamefully long waiting lists and historically poor cancer survival rates — should rush headlong into legalisation of assisted death. So, what would she tell those advocating for the reform? “I would tell Britain to only accept assisted dying when the health service is fixed — otherwise it is a very dangerous step to take. We deserve decent and timely care rather than offers of faster death.”

“I would tell Britain to only accept assisted dying when the health service is fixed.”

Like her, I have no qualms over the ethics of assisted dying as an atheist — but huge concerns over its realities. This is based on my reporting on the issue from the pioneering nations of Belgium and the Netherlands, with evidence of the implications for vulnerable groups, especially those already suffering medical discrimination and societal marginalisation. One study last year, for instance, revealed eight Dutch people were subjected to euthanasia simply because they felt unable to live with their learning disability or autism, along with 16 other closely related cases. Disturbingly, many included being lonely as a central cause of their unbearable suffering.

Yet until talking to Alisson, I had not considered the implications of injecting this irreversible reform into a struggling healthcare system. In British Columbia, faced with growing waiting lists and corrosive healthcare bureaucracy, there have been reports of a number of cancer patients forced to resort to MAID. Samia Saikali, for instance, a 67-year-old grandmother in Victoria, chose to end her life that way after waiting more than 10 weeks to see a specialist. “The word cruel comes to mind,” said her daughter Danielle, pointing out that, with aggressive cancer, this delay can be the difference between having a shot at life or certain death. “Cruel to be given such a terrible diagnosis and then told to just wait and sit and wait.”

Yet studies indicate that Canada’s cancer care and survival rates are better than the UK, where waiting lists rose every year over the past decade. The NHS target for starting treatment after diagnosis is 62 days, showing how complacency is built into the British health system. But even this dismal target is missed for more than one-third of patients, despite there being evidence that each month of delay reduces the survival chances by about 10%. One study earlier this year into why British survival rates have fallen behind countries such as Canada found the average wait in Scotland for chemotherapy was 65 days — and 81 days for radiotherapy in Wales.

Concerns have been highlighted by Canadian bioethics professor Jaro Kotalik, co-editor of the first full analysis of his country’s reform, who warned British MPs last year that MAID seems to be more and more “a way to compensate for lack of resources and reduce healthcare costs”. He added that palliative care “appears to be a casualty of MAID” with reduced access, leaving some patients to feel that assisted dying was their only option since “their suffering has been inadequately addressed or because they perceive that their families or social supports would carry an excessive burden”.

“MAID has become a way to compensate for lack of resources and reduce healthcare costs.”

Kotalik maintains that there had been far too little investigation or oversight of MAID since its introduction. “There is no real governance of this national programme, which relies for the purpose of collecting information about applicants and deaths entirely on self-reporting by providers,” he said. “I’m concerned about the possibility of people choosing MAID without the full or correct diagnosis, especially in cancer when oncologists are not involved. Options for a cancer patient should not be assessed just by a general practitioner or nurse practitioner so I worry patients are not fully informed about alternative options with different treatments and more comfortable outcomes.”

Such warnings become even more pertinent in light of the surging MAID toll on Vancouver Island, a haven for wealthy retirees with its beautiful beaches, forests and mountains. Euthanasia campaigners often reject claims that reform leads to a “slippery slope”, although numbers keep rising and icriteria have been expanded in nations that led the way. In the Netherlands — which in 2002 pioneered assisted dying for patients — it accounts now for one in 20 fatalities, with 58 couples dying together last year and the rules extended to include terminally ill children.

Canada has also seen MAID cases soar each year — and once again, protections have been eroded. In 2021, the central rule that natural death had to be “reasonably foreseeable” was removed. Latest figures disclosed that 13,102 people ended their lives under the scheme in 2022, a rise of 30% over the previous year despite postponement until 2027 of the controversial expansion to people with chronic mental illness. The country is catching up fast on Holland’s rate with 4.1% of deaths aided by doctors. Its annual MAID report also revealed that more than one-third of those choosing to die felt themselves a burden on family, friends or caregivers. Inevitably, there have been significant controversies with reports of pressurised fatalities involving disabled, elderly and impoverished citizens.

Meanwhile, the rate of MAID cases under Vancouver Island’s health authority is more than twice as high as the rest of Canada; indeed, it may well be the world’s highest since it accounts for almost one in 10 deaths. I heard various explanations for this, ranging from the struggling state of the region’s cancer services through to a history of legal, social and medical activism in support of euthanasia.

Prominent practitioners include Stefanie Green, founding president of the Canadian Association of MAID Assessors and Providers, who has assisted more than 400 deaths. She spent two decades as a family doctor focusing on maternity and new-born care before turning to assisted dying. “I’d always been interested in the intersection between medicine and ethics,” she told me. “The more I looked into it, the more I was drawn to it. The skill set was almost identical. It required a knowledgeable person to take people through a natural event. I would be with them during a very intimate event. It would take time to build up the trust. It is intense, it is intimate, there are the family dynamics.”

When I asked if medically induced death was really “a natural event”, she insisted that “the death is imminent” before adding that she found the work deeply moving. “Patients are grateful, families are grateful, and I am facilitating their final wishes. I am certain in all the cases they are 100% eligible, both legally and medically. The work is done properly. It is not for me to decide on their situation. It is their personal autonomy.”

Green is both passionate and proud of her work: intriguingly, she faces far more protests over the single day a week she spends performing infant circumcisions from campaigners who argue it is an infringement of the child’s rights. She agrees, however, that patients such as Allison have every right to feel disappointed. “She should feel aggrieved that the Canadian health system is not working efficiently and failed her. I will also demand better resources with more doctors and nurses. The government has failed — but that is not reason to cancel the MAID programme. It needs to be delivered carefully and cautiously.” Likewise, she agrees society often fails people with disabilities. “We must act to remedy this — but this shouldn’t mean we cancel desired, needed, legal medical services.”

Green stresses that MAID requires people to make their own request to terminate their lives. “It cannot be triggered by anyone else. It cannot be coerced — subtly or explicitly. It must be consistent with their own values; they must demonstrate capacity. It is far, far more common to see people coerced out of their request for MAID than to have someone show up who has been coerced into making this choice — which we then note and find them ineligible.”

This debate is a moral minefield, with emotive and valid arguments on both sides. There is, however, a global drift towards legalisation of assisted dying, from Ecuador to Germany. In Britain, as lawmakers across the Channel prepare to debate assisted dying, YouGov polling suggests similar legislation would be backed by 44% of voters, although 31% remain unsure — and surveys have suggested twice as many people with disabilities would be concerned by a change in the law as support it, despite claims from campaigners to the contrary.

Christopher Lyon, a social scientist at the University of York, believes Britain should be very cautious in following Canada’s lead after witnessing his father’s assisted death in a drab Victoria hospital room in the summer of 2021. He was left highly disturbed by the experience, believing his father failed to meet the correct criteria for being moved rapidly to the category of “reasonably foreseeable” death, as well as being depressed and possibly drunk when giving consent. “It was absolutely horrific,” he said. “Britain would be wrong to go down this path. You see some people making the same arguments as in Canada about personal autonomy, control and the right to make decisions to end your life. It is perhaps a choice for people in very rare cases with extreme and unmanageable suffering at the very end of life, which is not what we see in Canada. But there is no doubt the evidence points towards a slippery slope with widening access — although it is really more of a cliff face. Ultimately, I doubt any assisted death system can be made safe.”

Lyon told me he was neutral on this issue before seeing his 77-year-old father die. “It is horribly hard to see your father in distress being killed by a doctor with no attempt to help. It is almost indescribable. It came across as so cruel — but also so avoidable.”

Ian Birrell is an award-winning foreign reporter and columnist. He is also the founder, with Damon Albarn, of Africa Express.

ianbirrell

Right-Wing Hippie
Right-Wing Hippie
16 hours ago

Cure a man of his disease, and you'll just have to treat him again someday. Cure him of life, and you'll never have to treat him again.

63
0
Reply
Hugh Bryant
Hugh Bryant
3 hours ago
Reply to  Right-Wing Hippie

More time on the golf course. More left in the budget. What's not to like?

7
0
Reply
Seb Dakin
Seb Dakin
11 hours ago

The bad news, the cancer’s going to kill you in months.
The good news, we can kill you instead if you want.

45
0
Reply
Martin M
Martin M
9 hours ago
Reply to  Seb Dakin

Well, the second of those two has the advantage of involving far less suffering, so that's the one I'd choose.

16
-26
Reply
Martin Smith
Martin Smith
4 hours ago
Reply to  Martin M

And the worst news is that there was a treatment that would've saved your life.

26
-1
Reply
Rocky Martiano
Rocky Martiano
35 minutes ago
Reply to  Martin Smith

Not in every case by any means.

0
0
Reply
sal b dyer
sal b dyer
11 hours ago

Note to editor, It’s debulking surgery, not debunking surgery.
Otherwise, my god, medical ethics is in a mess these days.

44
-2
Reply
Andrew Daws
Andrew Daws
3 hours ago
Reply to  sal b dyer

That has been corrected, so feel free to remove your comment

She had discovered that patients could be given debulking surgery to reduce their cancer,

2
-3
Reply
julia abbott
julia abbott
42 minutes ago
Reply to  Andrew Daws

Really? It's still a funny comment.

0
0
Reply
Stuart Sutherland
Stuart Sutherland
6 hours ago

I have nothing against those wishing to truly exit life. What I have an issue with is state sponsored execution. When doctors start killing people then my faith and trust in that profession goes out the window. State sponsored euthanasia will be economic led. If you're wealthy enough you'll have access to end of life care. Those without will be steered towards the lethal injection.

40
-1
Reply
Martin Smith
Martin Smith
4 hours ago
Reply to  Stuart Sutherland

I agree, and no amount of legal caveats will stop that. It's as natural as water flowing downhill.

12
0
Reply
Arthur G
Arthur G
13 hours ago

That's what you are in a system with "free" medicine; a cost sink that they'd rather kill. I'd much rather be a paying customer who's a source of revenue and profit, thank you very much!

Last edited 13 hours ago by Arthur G
26
-1
Reply
Dave Canuck
Dave Canuck
55 minutes ago
Reply to  Arthur G

Social darwinism, survival of the fittest, solves everything right

1
0
Reply
Arthur G
Arthur G
53 minutes ago
Reply to  Dave Canuck

What an odd non sequitor.

0
0
Reply
Andrew Daws
Andrew Daws
3 hours ago

“It cannot be triggered by anyone else. It cannot be coerced — subtly or explicitly.
how do you square that with the opening paragraph
By the time she saw a specialist early last year, he warned that she might only live a few months longer: chemotherapy tended to be ineffective for her cancer, buying a bit more time at best, and she was inoperable. Instead, she was told to go home, sort out her papers, and decide if she wanted medical assistance in dying.

22
0
Reply
Rocky Martiano
Rocky Martiano
33 minutes ago
Reply to  Andrew Daws

It was still her choice.

0
-1
Reply
owen crassweller
owen crassweller
3 hours ago

The thing I find odd is that most Canadians who I know consider state-sponsored killing to be a "medical procedure" because it is done by a doctor. It's actually a gross perversion of medical ethics. In Canada it seems that medicine is no longer about healing people but instead the core ethos is to reduce suffering, even if this requires killing the person. This had led to state-sponsored killing as an alternative to medicine and to state-supply of harmful and dangerous drugs to addicts instead of treatment ("safe supply"). The sleight of hand used by the proponents is to use an edge case that many sympathise with (terminally ill people tormented by pain) to justify what fairly quickly becomes suicide-on-demand for any problems in life.

22
-1
Reply
El Uro
El Uro
3 hours ago
Reply to  owen crassweller

The thing I find odd is that most Canadians who I know consider state-sponsored killing to be a “medical procedure” because it is done by a doctor.
.
It’s a matter of habit. The German Zondercommands consisted of completely ordinary German burghers. The first mass shootings were a problem for them, then it became regular work.

Last edited 3 hours ago by El Uro
7
-1
Reply
Peter Mott
Peter Mott
1 hour ago
Reply to  El Uro

People mistakenly think that the taboo against killing is innate and powerful, whereas it is taught and can be quite easily forgotten.

2
0
Reply
Christopher Chantrill
Christopher Chantrill
12 hours ago

I've never liked the look in the eye of the Canada goose down at the lake. His name is Justin.

17
0
Reply
Right-Wing Hippie
Right-Wing Hippie
12 hours ago
Reply to  Christopher Chantrill

Who names goose down?

9
-1
Reply
David Jory
David Jory
3 hours ago
Reply to  Right-Wing Hippie

A Boy Named Sue?

1
0
Reply
Jo Jo
Jo Jo
6 hours ago

I believe Poilievre has vowed to scrap MAID if elected? Possibly change ahead if so.

15
0
Reply
anna moore
anna moore
3 hours ago
Reply to  Jo Jo

I think he has vowed not to expand it rather than scrap it (Trudeau has plans to expand to mental health conditions and for mature minors aged 12 and upwards)

6
0
Reply
Neiltoo .
Neiltoo .
6 hours ago

A dreadful tale but the resultant either/or argument is very disappointing. If we refused to do anything because someplace else had screwed it up we would still be hunter gatherers.

13
0
Reply
Martin Smith
Martin Smith
3 hours ago
Reply to  Neiltoo .

The pro-euthanasia people need to engage positively with the 'slippery slope' objections instead of dismissing them as baseless.

17
-2
Reply
Neiltoo .
Neiltoo .
3 hours ago
Reply to  Martin Smith

If there is such a thing as an inalienable human right then it should be to decide on the time and manner of one’s death if that is what one chooses.
It should not be beyond the wit of civilised countries to allow that whilst at the same time protecting the vulnerable.
Forcing those in horrendous pain to live out their days in misery to satisfy someone else’s moral code is despicable cruelty.

7
-3
Reply
Martin Smith
Martin Smith
2 hours ago
Reply to  Neiltoo .

'It should not be beyond the wit of man'… doesn't seem to apply in Holland, Belgium or Canada where men, wits or otherwise, have singularly failed to keep the matter within the original legal boundaries. Your comment is just another plea based on emotion not reason. Hopefully there are better wits than yours who can resolve the matter but it is far from easy.

Last edited 2 hours ago by Martin Smith
7
-1
Reply
Arthur G
Arthur G
50 minutes ago
Reply to  Neiltoo .

99.99% of people don't get to choose the time or manner of their death. Nor do we get to choose the time or manner of our birth, or our family, or most of the other things that happen to us in life. Why on earth would you extrapolate the desire of a tiny % of people who want to kill themselves into a right? Much less an inalienable one.

1
0
Reply
Helen Nevitt
Helen Nevitt
3 hours ago

For me the arguments for assisted dying are all overwhelming – until you come to our old and awkward friend, real world consequences. End of life care? I'm listening. But assisted suicide? Nah.

13
0
Reply
Adam Hopkins
Adam Hopkins
2 hours ago

if we make others feel they are a burden to us to the point they would rather end their life we are doing the whole human thing terribly wrong

5
0
Reply
Alan B
Alan B
1 hour ago
Reply to  Adam Hopkins

Having just seen my dad out of this world, I can't agree with you more

0
0
Reply
Simon Hodgson
Simon Hodgson
3 hours ago

During Covid Antibiotics were denied to anyone with a positive covid test. This was by order of the Chief Medical Officer and the Chief Phamaceutical. There was then the un monitored use of midazolam.
Why anyone should really feel that the state has inadequate provision of health care but we will offer to very rapidly euthanise you so please do not worry.

6
-2
Reply
Marsha D
Marsha D
3 hours ago

I agree with the arguments that assisted dying will be abused 'as surely as water runs downhill', as someone has commented below. But I also have a deep unease about the loss of our 'humanity', the ineffable quality of conscious human life.

4
0
Reply
D. Gooch
D. Gooch
2 hours ago

I lived in the U.S. for six years, early in my career. I didn't have a special job or anything, but I had insurance the entire time and very good healthcare. Coming back to Canada in 2006, things were worse than they had been when I left. They've gotten much worse since then. At least I had a doctor I could get to see within a few days and access to same-day nurse practioner. Now I only have a nurse practioner and it takes a couple of weeks to get an appointment.And I live in one of Canada's largest cities.

3
0
Reply
Alex Lekas
Alex Lekas
1 hour ago

Nationalized medicine, like anything else that is nationalized, suffers from the finite nature of other people’s money. I have had to endlessly explain to Americans who think it’s a great idea that such systems operate by necessarily saying “no” to things that people here believe can only be answered with “yes.”
The MAID program is an offshoot of fiscal reality, whether one wants to acknowledge it or not. When the state saves money by killing people rather than treating them, it has created a massive incentive to kill even more people. What began with the terminally ill has since expanded well beyond its stated intentions, which is par for the course with almost any govt initiative.

3
0
Reply
Fafa Fafa
Fafa Fafa
11 hours ago

It is called DEBULKING and not DEBUNKING surgery.

4
-2
Reply
El Uro
El Uro
3 hours ago

It's not a broken healthcare system, it's a broken society one step from Nazi treatment of mentally sick. Progressives in its best.

2
0
Reply
T Redd
T Redd
1 hour ago

GB and Canada are both areas I would never live due to the health system. I have known people waiting for help in Canada who died while waiting…This socialist/whacked out idea of govt run health is great for a commune but not for a real country. The USA will NEVER have it and I am glad…Need real healthcare? Real experts? The Best? Come to America…we protect your countries and glad to protect your health…
TR
TR

2
0
Reply
Howard Kornstein
Howard Kornstein
1 hour ago
Reply to  T Redd

Hmmm… the USA which you say has "the best" healthcare actually has only the 47th best survival rate in the world. The 46 other countries with a much better survival rate have a highly subsided or completely subsidised national health system.

2
0
Reply
Arthur King
Arthur King
1 hour ago

Our medical system in canada is openly failing and our leaders do nothing. It is surreal here.

1
0
Reply
mike otter
mike otter
1 hour ago

Leaving aside the debate and strong cultural bias against euthanasia from a trad Kantian/Christian perspective, there does seem to be a practical applied issue at hand here. Leftists and public sector blob- bots seem to want to propagate a type of Mandatory Suicide. ( thanks Hanneman, J. RIP) This has nothing to do with a persons inability to tolerate their living circumstances, it is more about how many people they can kill. I do hope they can turn this view point back on themselves and leave the innocent alone. Perhaps they should take the advise of another great composer, Allin, GG: use a gun, use a knife, take some pillls just take your life.

Last edited 1 hour ago by mike otter
0
0
Reply
Peter Mott
Peter Mott
1 hour ago

A similar argument
I have, in searching around this issue found two points that this piece does not make. First, in the USA, rates of assisted dying have stayed pretty constant. This may be because all that is permitted is providing poison for the “patient” to drink (assisted suicide), not actually putting them to sleep (euthanasia).
Second, it is suggested that the more strongly a right to die is asserted the more euthanasia there is.
The point that access to euthanasia goes along with reduced access to palliative care is not one I have heard before. I am not sure that it is always true, but it is an important point.
https://www.noahpinion.blog/p/the-perverse-incentives-of-euthanasia

0
0
Reply
Rocky Martiano
Rocky Martiano
30 minutes ago

“The country is catching up fast on Holland’s rate with 4.1% of deaths aided by doctors.”
There’s a problem with the statistics here. How many of those opting for assisted dying would have taken their lives by other means if it was not available? Is there a corresponding reduction in the rate of suicides?

0
0
Reply
Howard Kornstein
Howard Kornstein
1 hour ago

“Hard cases make bad law” comes to mind. This one case had a promising ending, the longer term survival of this one particular patient. So, therefore the reasoning goes, that it must be right that hundreds of other patients, not so extremely lucky, must suffer in extreme agony till nature takes it’s course, and they can only die then. It is imposed cruelty that we would never visit on our loved pets.

0
-1
Reply
Bret Larson
Bret Larson
22 seconds ago
Reply to  Howard Kornstein

Life is suffering.

0
0
Reply
Martin M
Martin M
15 hours ago

So the argument seems to be that because the health care system (whether in Canada or the UK) is struggling, and some people are going to die of cancer who, in an ideal world, would survive it, the problem should be compounded by ensuring that those people who do die must die in a lingering and painful way rather than quickly and painlessly? Have I understood that correctly?

10
-24
Reply
Andrew Morgan
Andrew Morgan
14 hours ago
Reply to  Martin M

No, you haven’t understood correctly.

27
-3
Reply
Martin M
Martin M
13 hours ago
Reply to  Andrew Morgan

Well, that’s what it looks like from my reading of it.

1
-10
Reply
Rocky Martiano
Rocky Martiano
8 minutes ago
Reply to  Martin M

Me Too (sorry).

0
0
Reply
Billy Bob
Billy Bob
5 hours ago
Reply to  Andrew Morgan

I must admit that was my general reading of it.
In a perfectly performing health sector some of these people would have a better chance of survival, but that isn’t the system we have in many cases. So given the choice between waiting times causing a lingering death or popping some pills for a quick one I’d choose the quick one

1
0
Reply
T Bone
T Bone
13 hours ago
Reply to  Martin M

The problem here is that the universal system has to quantify individual human beings as units based on how much they cost the human collective. There is absolutely a socialist financial calculation being made here. It’s strict utilitarianism not compassion.

Why do ALL citizens have to participate in a “shared insurance system” that “ethically” suggests certain people would cost far less if they weren’t around?  Personally, I would not want any of my tax dollars going to assisted dying and neither would many others…at least in the less “enlightened” parts of the U.S.

11
-1
Reply
Martin M
Martin M
12 hours ago
Reply to  T Bone

I have, in my long life, always opposed socialism in all its forms. Nonetheless we (in Western countries at least) pay taxes to governments, and acquire (with any luck) certain benefits in return. Why shouldn’t those benefits include some things that we might find useful at some point, like the opportunity to die painlessly at a point of our choosing? The decision on whether to die is after all the individual’s alone.

Last edited 11 hours ago by Martin M
6
-13
Reply
T Bone
T Bone
11 hours ago
Reply to  Martin M

Why do you want the government involved in that?  The point of taxes (at least in America) used to be building basic functional infrastructure (roads, bridges, water lines, power plants, sanitation systems, etc) and fund services that protect the community and infrastructure like cops and firefighters. The role of government used to be coordinating those basics.  Do we need to keep continually expanding the government’s role until it’s a Perpetual Nanny State?

Why does anyone want the government involved in population sorting?  I don’t wish pain on anybody but it’s incredibly obvious that you’re going down a slippery slope by casually assuming “Assisted Dying” is a liberatory program.

14
-2
Reply
Martin M
Martin M
11 hours ago
Reply to  T Bone

Well, it would seem that you live in the US. In the US, pretty much everyone has access to a gun, and can thus take their own life easily enough. Even though I am in Australia, I too am in that fortunate position, so it’s not really an issue for me. However, not everyone is in that position, particularly in the UK, where gun ownership is rare. Is your objection purely a financial one? Would you be happy enough with me going to my doctor and saying “Give me the green needle” if I pay the full cost of it, and don’t put you to any expense, or is there some “religious objection” underlying your position?

Last edited 8 hours ago by Martin M
4
-3
Reply
T Bone
T Bone
10 hours ago
Reply to  Martin M

It’s about the type of local society I want to live in.  I’m under no illusion that I can prevent Canadians or Australians from implementing these assisted dying laws.  I can’t even prevent Oregon or California.  But I can at least have a say in the laws of my state and I think our laws are infinitely better than Oregon or California’s laws.   As a result, the culture is better.  For instance, we don’t permit public encampments to signal our “compassion for the unhomed.”

In a Federal Democratic Republic like the US, Healthcare is local. You get to decide what sort of society you want funded with your tax dollars.  I don’t feel any need to help fund projects that merge “bioethics” with cold, calculated utilitarianism so I don’t live in a State that does.  I didn’t want to wear a mask everywhere so I left the place that forced me to do it.  It’s not me imposing anything.  I don’t want to be part of any universal public insurance system because eventually it will have to police lifestyles and ration services due to demand constraints.  Assisted dying is just a bureacratic cost solution.  It speaks to a culture of nihilism.

13
0
Reply
Martin M
Martin M
9 hours ago
Reply to  T Bone

Opinion noted. I for my part value freedom, and I can think of no greater freedom than the ability to choose when to leave this world.

7
-5
Reply
Arthur G
Arthur G
46 minutes ago
Reply to  Martin M

Then why do you need the Gov’t to help you?

1
0
Reply
Rocky Martiano
Rocky Martiano
2 minutes ago
Reply to  Arthur G

He’s explained why he can make his own autonomous decision to end his life. But in countries like mine that solution is not available to most people, so we need medical professionals to provide assistance which they cannot do without appropriate legislation.

0
0
Reply
Thomas K.
Thomas K.
11 hours ago
Reply to  Martin M

But it is no longer the individual’s choice at this point. There is a sickeningly coercive element here, especially when a government is involved whose attitude towards large swathes of its own population is infamously less than positive, and whose primary concern is not the lack of compassionate care for those suffering, but instead the lack of bureaucratic oversight throughout the whole ‘suicide’ process.

Ultimately the individual still has a choice if they want to die. It’s not a good choice, and it’s a very messy one, but it’s still their’s. Involving the government does not make it any better or less messy; it only runs the risk of that choice being taken away from people entirely.

10
-1
Reply
Martin M
Martin M
11 hours ago
Reply to  Thomas K.

I think it should always be the individual’s choice, but once the individual has freely indicated they want to exercise that choice, then it is nobody else’s business at all.

5
-2
Reply
Thomas K.
Thomas K.
8 hours ago
Reply to  Martin M

Well, yes it shouldn’t be anyone else’s business. But involving the government *makes* it someone else’s business, namely the taxpayer. And the water-cooler dictators in charge of the public purse don’t give 2 sh**s about your autonomy.

But all of this seems to be dancing around the point. I am not arguing against a person’s right to choose in the abstract, but against giving government bureaucrats the power of life and death over the citizenry. And not in any kind of abstract theoretical, but very literally in the here and now. I live in Canada, and let me tell you as someone with a disability who’s been dealing with our much vaunted healthcare system for over 20 years, there was probably a dozen or more doctors or administrator’s at any given point who would’ve *gladly* suggested my parents euthanize their defective child if it had been an option open to them. People like myself are little more than a number in a spreadsheet, and a particularly annoying and burdensome one at that.

This whole issue has moved well beyond whether or not a person suffering unbearable pain at the end of their life should be allowed some extra help out the door. It’s about whether human life has any intrinsic value. It’s about whether there should be something standing in the way of governments deciding to bump you off because you’re too inconvenient, ’cause their own morality certainly isn’t going to. It’s about whether we want to live in a society that sees nothing wrong with the idea of state-sponsered euthanasia of the physically and mentally feeble. I recall Germany tried a policy like that sometime in the early 20th century, with the way people talk about this now I’m surprised that era isn’t looked back on more fondly.

The whole idea of ‘dying with dignity’ in this case is a croc. I can’t think of a death *less* dignified than being put down by the state because your existence unbalances the books. Too often proponents of these policies invoke the idea of ‘well if I was in that position I’d want that as an option’. But are you in that position? The comfort you derive from that abstract theoretical should not come at the cost of a very real threat to the lives of someone like myself.

7
0
Reply
Aidan Twomey
Aidan Twomey
9 hours ago
Reply to  Martin M

Because the evidence of euthanasia in the countries that have introduced it is that medical systems begin to stop offering palliative care to those don’t choose to kill themselves. In nationalised health systems, your desire to kill yourself at a moment of your choosing conflicts with my desire to be treated humanely as I lay dying. You obviously haven’t read the article, but do do you understand the premise a bit better now?

10
-2
Reply
Dr E C
Dr E C
8 hours ago
Reply to  Aidan Twomey

Show me this evidence & find some manners while you’re at it.

5
-7
Reply
Thomas K.
Thomas K.
7 hours ago
Reply to  Dr E C

The article in question is full of evidence. And I’m sure I could scrounge up quite a few more examples, if that would please you.

This isn’t a new phenomenon. It’s quite a longstanding issue here in Canada, one that is going *exactly* as many of its critics feared it would.

8
0
Reply
Aidan Twomey
Aidan Twomey
7 hours ago
Reply to  Dr E C

Ok Dr Death, while I find some manners why don’t you read the article? There is evidence in it from the UK and Canada. Real world experience beats theoretical talk about freedom.

8
-2
Reply
Billy Bob
Billy Bob
5 hours ago
Reply to  Aidan Twomey

The article says nothing of that nature, that palliative care is restricted to push people towards assisted dying.

0
0
Reply
Martin M
Martin M
7 hours ago
Reply to  Aidan Twomey

I see no conflict. If you choose not to ever avail yourself of “assisted dying”, I support your right to remain in this world until the time of your “natural” (by which I mean “unassisted”) death. However, it seems the converse is not true.

2
-6
Reply
Lancashire Lad
Lancashire Lad
7 hours ago
Reply to  Martin M

And that’s the crux of it. Those who’re arguing against legal assisted dying are seeking to curtail your freedom to choose not to prolong unnecessary pain and distress. If they wish to choose the latter, those in favour of assisted dying are happy to let them.

Last edited 7 hours ago by Lancashire Lad
3
-2
Reply
Thomas K.
Thomas K.
6 hours ago
Reply to  Lancashire Lad

I’m not arguing against assisted dying. I’m arguing against euthanizing the disabled. It’s simply that implementing the former without stringent and ironclad safeguards based on the intrinsic value of human life will inevitably lead to the latter. That isn’t some baseless fear mongering, but observable fact.

And bureaucratizing suicide is not ‘giving people more freedom’. All it is, no matter how much you gussy it up with pretty language, is granting the government the right to decide which of its citizens is worthy of life saving treatment, and which should be ‘encouraged’ to spare the rest of us the burden of their existence.

4
0
Reply
Billy Bob
Billy Bob
5 hours ago
Reply to  Aidan Twomey

I’ve never seen any evidence of this. Where can I find it?

0
-1
Reply
Billy Bob
Billy Bob
5 hours ago
Reply to  T Bone

They don’t. They’re free to pay for private care if they don’t want to use the public system

0
0
Reply
Dave Canuck
Dave Canuck
47 minutes ago
Reply to  T Bone

Death is universal, we’re all doomed, imagine how bad it will be after 2030 when all the boomers are over 65, there will be millions more people they won’t be able to take care of, whether it’s private or public. Soylent Green will be coming back to the theater near you

0
0
Reply
Nell Clover
Nell Clover
6 hours ago
Reply to  Martin M

70 years ago radiotherapy and chemo were poorly understood and very expensive. Because the alternatives were dying early and painfully, we put enough effort into their development and supporting infrastructure such that they are now cost effective treatments available to all in the developed world, saving lives daily. Except in Canada today, where assisted death is now promoted above even basic palliative chemo as this story highlights.

If 70 years ago we logically and rationally decided it was too complex and too expensive for ordinary people and instead opted to simply end the lives of ordinary people to avoid pain, the development of the infrastructure to support widespread use of radiotherapy and chemo would not have happened, and today they would remain expensive and restricted.

Assisted suicide will rob ordinary people of access to future medical advancements. Assisted suicide will absorb all social and political pressure to do better for ordinary people. Assisted death will be used to mask the outrageous failings of public healthcare management in Canada and elsewhere.

Last edited 6 hours ago by Nell Clover
11
0
Reply
Martin M
Martin M
6 hours ago
Reply to  Nell Clover

How can the term “rob” be applicable when a path has been freely chosen? I may die today of something that could be easily cured in a year’s time. Them’s the breaks. Some may choose to cling to life with white knuckles, hoping for a “new treatment” (as is their right), but when my time comes, I intend to stride up to the door to the “other side”, turn the handle, and walk through.

1
-2
Reply
Neiltoo .
Neiltoo .
6 hours ago
Reply to  Martin M

Pretty much!

0
0
Reply