When Ford Madox Ford died in June 1939, a few weeks before Europe compelled itself once again to go to war, only three people turned up to his funeral. In an obituary, Graham Greene compared his fellow writer’s passing to “the obscure death of… an impossibly Napoleonic veteran”; even Ford’s fans agreed that he was a relic in his own age, clinging on to an idea of England which had long since been carried away by the winds of war and commerce.
Ford’s contemporaries weren’t kind to him. As editor of The English Review, he gave literary debuts to D.H. Lawrence, Ezra Pound and Wyndham Lewis. Pound repaid him by referring to him as “Forty Mad-dogs Hoofer” — Ford was then known as Ford Madox Hueffer, before changing his name after the First World War to sound less German — while another protégé, Ernest Hemingway, went on to portray him in a memoir as a rambling, foul-smelling, snobbish old man. The first posthumous years weren’t much kinder, and Ford seemed condemned to the ranks of his period’s respected but unfashionable authors.
Then came a critical revival in the latter half of the century, mainly focused on his novel The Good Soldier, before the BBC came calling in 2012 and adapted his Great War-set tetralogy Parade’s End for television. Once placed onto the period-drama conveyer belt, Parade’s End was a hit. Tangled love triangle: check. Trench warfare and sex scenes: check. Benedict Cumberbatch as a tortured, posh genius: let the Baftas roll. Yet, for all the programme’s qualities, it devoted little attention to the radical vision of conservatism central to Ford’s books.
This spring marks the centenary of the publication of the first novel in the Parade’s End series, Some Do Not …, whose description of a particular historical moment of Tory destruction bears comparison to what may come at the ballot box later this year, an all but inevitable wipeout presaged by today’s grim local election results. Talk of Tory extinction is a little too breathless, but long-term exile is entirely plausible. Enter Parade’s End, a tale of enduring ideas being debased by a political class whose first priority is itself.
Ford’s story introduces us to Christopher Tietjens — that’s Cumberbatch — an aristocratic Government statistician appraised as both “the most brilliant man in England” and “the last Tory”. Married to a compulsively unfaithful wife, frustrated by the ineptitude of his colleagues and disturbed by the onset of modernity, Tietjens has an Anglican approach to morality and a High Tory approach to tradition. At least self-aware, he observes: “I’ve no politics that did not disappear in the 18th century.”
Ford’s own politics were by turns antique and radical. A conservative by habit, he called himself an “ardent suffragette”, backed the Republicans during the Spanish Civil War, and despised Mussolini. Disillusioned by what he considered the Conservative Party’s abandonment of its former values, he creatively dubbed it “the Stupid Party”, and wrote of “the true Toryism which is socialism”, marrying support of common ownership with a patriotic streak and suspicion of the industrial.
A great deal of this politics makes it into Parade’s End. While Tietjens places God, King and Country above all other responsibilities, and describes himself as a Tory to anyone who’ll listen, he is still accused by other characters of being a “socialist” for his distrust of bureaucratic hierarchies and aversion to market forces. Capitalism, or at least the version of it ascendant in the world Christopher inhabits, has no reverence for continuity or rootedness. When he develops amnesia after leaving the trenches, it parallels Ford’s view of Britain’s collective forgetting of its own history.
” ..borne out in the dismal results emerging this morning…”
Bit of a preempt, no? It’s a quarter past midnight and counting only began an hour ago, much less any results emerging. Notwithstanding that on this occasion you are on fairly safe ground, rewriting a past that is still in the future is not a good look. And quite apart from anything else you are unlikely to get away with it, ever. The internet remembers everything.
I thought rather the same.
Conceivably, it could be the sort of line that comes to haunt the chap who writes it, but it’s a pretty safe bet he’ll get away with it
Only the scale of the disaster is in the balance