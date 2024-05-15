North Macedonia is a country with a past — or no past, depending on your perspective. The landlocked Balkan country’s architecture, history, flag and even its name have all become an ideological battleground, contested by nationalists and Europhiles, disputed by Macedonians and Albanians, besieged by Greece and Bulgaria. Conservatives seek to preserve or construct a Macedonian national identity, while hostile neighbouring states demand the country relinquish its historic claims as a quid pro quo for EU accession.
As the country went to the polls over the weekend, these tensions were readily apparent on the streets of capital Skopje. Eurosceptic, Right-nationalist VMRO-DPMNE won a landslide, booting out the pro-EU Social Democratic Union after seven years in power. But on both sides of the river, in a city still visibly divided between the red-roofed homes of the Albanian minority and the gleaming bronze and marble of the renovated Macedonian city centre, it is cynicism that dominates the political conversation.
“When VMRO were last in power, the country was corrupt, but now under the Social Democrats young people returned,” insists a young activist for a pro-European, Albanian party. But he’s immediately undercut by the low mutter of his fellow campaigner: “Yeah, right. That’s not true at all.”
And indeed, VMRO are resurgent. The party borrowed its striking name from the historic Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organisation, an insurrectionist group which fought for Macedonian self-determination and union with neighbouring Bulgaria at the beginning of the 20th century. It was at this time, during the region’s long, chequered occupation by Ottoman, Bulgarian and Serbian forces, that the idea of a separate, non-Bulgarian Macedonian nation gradually emerged.
President Joseph Broz Tito’s communist, non-aligned Yugoslav Federation granted the territory of present-day Macedonia its first true autonomy, as a federal “People’s Republic”. Following a devastating 1963 earthquake which flattened the Skopje skyline, Yugoslavia’s good standing in both East and West brought about an unprecedented Modernist reconstruction bankrolled by both Moscow and Washington — a remarkable and unprecedented collaboration, occurring just a few months after the Cuban Missile Crisis. Skopje was feted worldwide as the “City of International Solidarity”.
But as Yugoslavia disintegrated in tandem with the USSR’s collapse, competing nationalist leaders emerged to stoke inter-ethnic tensions. Despite accusations of authoritarianism and gross corruption, VMRO rose to long-term political dominance, profiting from anti-Albanian sentiment precipitated by a brief 2001 insurgency along the country’s border with Kosovo while simultaneously forming tactical electoral alliances with Albanian parties.
In 2014, VMRO engaged in an energetic campaign of so-called “antikvzacij” (“antiquisation”), bolstering its nationalist agenda by laying claim to both Greek national heroes like Alexander the Great and Phillip of Macedon, and also Bulgarian figures. Skopje’s Modernist city centre was torn down and replaced by gleaming white neoclassical facades, as well as Europe’s densest assortment of statuary, claimed to represent famous Macedonians and intended in part to goad Macedonia’s more powerful neighbours.
Join the discussion
Join like minded readers that support our journalism by becoming a paid subscriber
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe