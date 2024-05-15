Taking this lead, Bulgaria has now followed suit, threatening to keep Macedonia out of the EU unless the country makes further concessions and rewrites the history of its occupation by Nazi-allied Bulgarian fascists during the Second World War.

Most locals simply complain that this diplomatic chicanery has forced them to purchase newly renamed passports if they want to travel abroad, creating an expensive, bureaucratic burden to no appreciable benefit. “There’s not any strong anti-European sentiment here, but people feel humiliated,” Dragana says. “We changed our name for nothing!” The Social Democrats say, ‘we made sacrifices, we made it to Nato,’ trying to represent Macedonia as part of an elite club. But who does this appeal to? It’s pathetic.”

As well as provoking the Greeks, architecture and infrastructure are a site of domestic inter-ethnic rivalry. Albanians have violently protested the erection of a massive cross on the hillside overlooking Skopje, and successfully presented the construction of a museum in the shape of an Orthodox Church overlooking their districts of Skopje. “I don’t know if the history the government promotes is real or what,” says Arjan, an Albanian opposition campaigner.

But many Albanians share a feeling of isolation by national representatives. In a majority-Albanian village near the Kosovo border still pockmarked with bullet holes from 2001’s brief inter-ethnic conflict, I’m invited for coffee by an extended family. “Yes, we fought here during the war,” laments one local. “Our homes were burned to the ground. But what benefit did it bring us?”

Here as elsewhere in the country, Albanians and Macedonians now generally coexist without violence. Albeit Albanians tend toward European accession and protection under Nato’s wing whereas the Macedonian majority remain sceptical, the primary economic grievances are felt by all. “VMRO will win, and I’ll tell you why,” adds another villager, Ertan. “It’s because the [Social Democrat] government was just as corrupt. They come here a week before the election, making promises to win votes, saying they’ll fix the roads. But in reality, they do nothing.”

Ertan insists: “Europe starts from here. [This village] is the frontline between democracy and Putin, and so its future is important for everybody.” And indeed, the Western Balkan region is a crucial battleground for Russian, Chinese and American investment, development, and Nato base-building. The US will have been happy to see tiny Macedonia join Nato, as it continues to project soft power through USAID development projects and NGOs: Russia, to see the latest pivot away from Brussels, understood by many as a rebuke to Brussels’s high-handed, disengaged approach to the Western Balkans.

Yet neither liberal, pro-European nor nationalist, Moscow-aligned party politicians have proven able to much improve the country’s lot, with Macedonians and Albanians alike lamenting post-ideological malaise and a lack of genuine political alternatives. At the same time, nostalgia for a pan-Slavic, federal, socialist past is generally confined to the elderly.

There’s nothing wrong, per se, with trying to create, reimagine or strengthen a national culture. As Benedict Anderson argued, nation-states are often preceded by the conscious construction of a national language, culture and identity, with this “imagined community” legitimised through museums, maps, censuses, and the other paraphernalia of nationalism on display in Skopje. Mirkovski, the architect, links Skopje’s redevelopment to similar efforts at nation-building through architecture in 19th-century Vienna and contemporary Turkmenistan. “The motivations remain ambiguous,” he says. “Were [VMRO-DPMNE] addressing a national inferiority complex, or seeking to forge a national identity?”

Rather than mocking attempts at contemporary Macedonian nation-building as an anachronistic relic, the question is what future they imply — and whether any such process is still possible amid the neoliberal, post-national homogeneity demanded by Brussels. The unique national deconstruction undergone by “North” Macedonia suggests otherwise. Like its unlabelled statues, the country currently floats in limbo, between a contested past and a perhaps unreachable future as part of the equally-imagined “European community”.

It’s not only the Greeks and Macedonians who attempt to claim Alexander the Great as their own. I’m also informed the ancient warlord was actually an Albanian (due to his Illyrian links), while Dragana mischievously points to his infamous bisexuality, a trope typically missed out of the nationalist accounts. Everyone has a vision for the ancient past: alternative futures are rather harder to come by.