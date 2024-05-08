The barricades. The passion. The patchouli. A campus protest and student rebellion that threatens to engulf a tired establishment. This time round, the police used flash-bang grenades rather than tear gas to clear out Hamilton Hall. But this is a detail, not a difference, and the parallels between 1968 and 2024 on the Columbia University campus are obvious. The historical rhymes extend well beyond such surface symbolism. Outraged by racism and injustice at home, protesters have coalesced around a foreign war. Like the New Left before them, Zoomers refuse to be “Good Germans”. More broadly, they oppose what to their minds is a racist, fascist, and imperialist system. Meanwhile, a bland Democratic institutionalist watches his re-election prospects wither. His wily, law-and-order foe senses opportunity.
It looks, sounds, and smells like 1968. And this is no coincidence — many of the protesters see themselves as revivalists, resurrecting the pose and the politics of a more heroic era. But a closer examination of the trajectory of the 1968 generation reveals the Columbia crop to be little more than a patchy historical shadow. Because while the 2024 generation are ultimately the grandchildren of 1968, they are also its epigones, and placing the two political movements side by side is an object lesson in the difference between the authentic and ersatz.
Mark Rudd, who led the 1968 Columbia University protests, was a typical New Leftist. He entered college from the mid-Sixties middle class — apolitical, yet vaguely jaundiced. He longed for an “intellectual avant-garde”. He had tired of watching the Civil Rights Movement unfold from the side-lines. He drifted in such frustrations until discovering Malcolm X who taught him that “the division in the world is between the oppressed—who are mainly people of color—and the oppressors—who are mainly white”. In a phrase, this is how Rudd and the New Leftists could link their domestic situation to Vietnam and American foreign policy.
This was key to turning the Civil Rights movement into a larger New Left. The batons, German shepherds, and firehoses that the racist South used as its weapons had already permanently changed how Rudd, and many in his generation, viewed their country. John Lewis, Diane Nash, and the student wing of the civil rights movement served as their activist model. Their villain was George Wallace, the segregationist Alabama governor, who was taken to define America at home. Once Vietnam was thrown into the mix, New Leftists could think of their nation as George Wallace home and abroad — racist, fascist, and irredeemably imperialist.
This 21st-century movement opts for a similar synthesis, tying their Gaza activism to their anti-racist background. Like the original New Left, the culture war over American society in the last decade has led them on a journey from racial optimism to remorseless antagonism. It began with Barack Obama, the Zoomer John Kennedy. Charismatic and cool, Obama symbolised an ascendant “post-racial” America when the nation could still believe in change through traditional political channels. But Trayvon Martin’s 2012 murder, Michael Brown’s 2014 shooting, and the Ferguson Riots began to punch holes in this fantasy before, like the Civil Rights movement in the Sixties, Donald Trump’s election and George Floyd, radicalised a generation.
Once at college, the institutional pressures were there to bake these ingredients into a very 1968 mould: the 2024 student protesters sound and act like the New Left because they are trained by an institutionalised New Left at elite universities. This is why the intone the very same language and misapply identical principles. In 1968, Rudd founded his protest upon Columbia’s “racism and support for imperialism”. Now, 56 years later, Jawuanna McAllister a Cornell University student protester defines her philosophy: “we’re antiracist, anti-imperialist, anti-colonialist… none of us can be free… unless all of us are free”. It’s Freaky Friday — the student protest edition, except this time there is no generation gap on campus.
Oh please. Gag me with a spoon. The Sixties New Left was just as ruling-class adjacent as today’s keffiyeh fashioned left. And did not Herbert Marcuse develop his “repressive tolerance” that mainstreamed lefty intolerance back in the 1960s?
Is that a BDSM request ?
Well he’s right about one thing; this is a mere performative re-iteration of the 60’s revolutionary loop. They’ve even got the cosplay military fatigues, dark glasses and Che Guevara posters.
But ‘les soixante-huitards’ were a mostly middle-class imitation of their illustrious forbears. Daniel Cohn-Bendit ended up as an MEP for God’s sake.
This SJW panto will eventually deflate like a balloon and the little dears can go back to finish their gender studies courses and look forward to a job at Poundstretcher with 60K in debt.
Then they’ll have something to get angry about.
“the little dears can go back to finish their gender studies courses and look forward to a job at Poundstretcher with 60K in debt.”
Sadly, I suspect the little dears can look forward to a 60K/year job in HR or the civil service.
We’re actually comparing the civil rights era with today? Please stop insulting people’s intelligence. When I started school, it was with classmates whose parents lived “colored only” times. No student today can make anything resembling that claim and to say otherwise insults the memory of people who put up with far more than today’s entitled class could ever imagine.
I only posted this comment so the app would remember I’m signed in and have a membership and therefore stop prompting me to pay again for a subscription I already have. It didn’t work.
Sorta, the 1960’s was a seachange but it was not due to “students, whatever that means. 1968 was the critical year, with the Tet Offensive, MLK and JFK assassinations, the Chicago Democratic Party convention, and the Watts riots. “Main Street” America was the impetus for the change, not the student movement, as they had enough. I was a “student” in the 60’s and there was a different vibe, most people knew what was happening and wanted a change. And it happened. These current “protestors” should have arrived in clown cars. As the author states, they are wannabes, but ignorant of the issues, and no real change will occur because they have no sense of morality, just an agenda. Vacuous and vapid.
“It looks, sounds, and smells like 1968.”
Very, very superficially:
Protests of the ElitesThey doth project too much.
In Rock ‘N’ Roll (2006), Czech-born playwright Tom Stoppard contrasts Les Soixant-Huitards (the 1968’ers) of Cambridge University with the liberal reformers of the Prague Spring of 1968. The liberal program of the spring of 1968 gave way, of course, to the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia in the summer of 1968…
Back on the Cambridge University campus, students protest the war in Vietnam. Not that that might not have been worth protesting, but Tom Stoppard gently suggests that the protests amounted more to fashionable posing and posturing than to actual protesting. There might have been some violence. All in good fun!
But, one could imagine that on places like the campus of Columbia University in 1968, protests had more substance. Students had already for some years made a point of burning their “draft cards.” They faced the prospect of military conscription. “Vietnam” was not some abstract thing to many of them…
1968 = Genesis
2024 = Marillion
Durchfall.
Good essay, but is the US really a ‘militarised police state’ or are police generally just trying to do their jobs to the best of their abilities in a gun culture?
Oh come on Professor – you can’t expect anyone to take you seriously after this:
“This iteration of the Left, by contrast, takes their canned philosophies from their elders and applies them by rote. And what they lack in originality they compensate with intellectual sloppiness. The Israel-Gaza War is not even America’s conflict. Israel is a sovereign nation governed by a prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who freely ignores Joe Biden.”
So then Professor, what do you think would happen were the US to cut off the supplies of munitions and spares it continues to send to Israel. What ieven if they just asked them to actually pay for what they sent? What about the UN Vetoes and other diplomatic support they’ve offered? Did these options available to Biden to put even just a little pressure on Netanyahu not to ignore him not occur to you at all? Seems rather, you know, intellectually sloppy to me.
Likewise, if this isn’t the US’s war then what were their carriers doing in the Gulf and Red Sea recently? What were all those planes doing in the air when the Iranians sent up those drones?
Oh and re the historical analogies – don’t you think that the threat of the draft hanging over the earlier generation might have been a factor worth including in your comparison of the demonstrators then and now? I think it puts the actions of those of today in a less self-interested and therefore morally superior light.
Any chance to bash Israel eh Kenty! (that’s a deliberate misspell BTW).
You would rather the US supported the barbaric anti America terrorists I assume? Those darn Jews, always being so effective in repelling the genocidal terrorists, damn them for being supported by their closest allies.
You should go and be in Gaza them you can literally fire missiles from within the civilian population Hamas uses as their human shield. You know, the population they’re meant to be protecting…
With all due respect, that’s doltish, even for here. Of course I wouldn’t want the US to support this lot of ‘barbarian terrorists’ – I didn’t when they did it in Afghanistan, I didn’t in Iraq, I didn’t in Syria, Kosovo or Libya and I won’t start now.
Do you agree with the Professor that the US have no influence over Israel? No levels they can pull? (Note – it looks like they’ve tried to pull a few today re a Rafah attack).
It’s a fact that the military draft of the 1960s was a major factor, perhaps the most important factor, in the protest movement at that time. However amateurish the protests of today might seem to the writer of this piece, and no matter whether it will only serve to get Trump elected, the point is real. Israel is acting in defiance of the law and engaging in the worst sort of ethnic cleansing. Somebody needs to let our execrable US ruling class know that they’re largely responsible for it.
October 7 was memory-holed rather quickly, it seems. And no one wants to discuss how, even now, Hamas leaders are insistent about their goal of a Middle East without Israel. Naturally, the problem is the Jews who refuse to die.
I think you’ve got a rather strange understanding of memory hole. Oct 7th is front and centre of everything.
what do you think would happen were the US to cut off the supplies of munitions and spares it continues to send to Israel.
I will entertain that question with one condition – the US also cuts off the money sent to the UNRWA that somehow manages to filter down to Hamas. As an American taxpayer, I don’t want to fund this any more than I want to fund the killing in Ukraine or the fear-mongering in Taiwan. One of us is standing in a principle; the other is making arguments based on the principals involved.
If the US stopped the weapons the UNRWA funds soon wouldn’t be necessary as the Israelis would have to come to some kind of accommodation with the Palestinians that didn’t involve trying to starve them.
Yes, it’s deplorable that so many have to die. But how do you reason with people who believe they will go to heaven once they exterminate you and everyone you love? It’s easy for us to judge from the comfort of our armchairs and computer screens.
Of course that’s a hard question, but I absolutely, categorically would not have gone about it by blasting everyone and everything in the area where they may or may not have been. Even if I didn’t care about them as human beings I might have given some thought to how the bereaved and orphaned might wish to act in the future before I embarked on a bloodbath of revenge.