Crudely speaking, Thomas could be considered an “extreme originalist”, often seeing cases through a lens that emphasises the Declaration of Independence and its revolutionary principles (instead of the later Constitution, which actually established the government). Along the way, he has freely taken peculiar positions — such as his opinion in Virginia v. Black (2003) that cross-burning constitutes racially intimidating conduct rather than mere speech, and should be unequivocally banned — aligning him unexpectedly with more liberal views on this issue.

But these were rare occasions. In United States v. Lopez (1995), by contrast, where the Court evaluated the constitutionality of the federal Gun-Free School Zones Act — which banned the possession of firearms in school zones — Thomas concurred with the majority that this act exceeded Congress’s power under the Commerce Clause. He argued that regulating guns in schools was a fundamentally local matter that had insufficient impact on interstate commerce to justify federal oversight. However, in doing so, he potentially provided the grounds to invalidate the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and a host of other landmark federal laws enacted under the Commerce Clause that helped end state-based segregation in the South.

A decade later, in another significant case, Kelo v. City of New London (2005), Thomas dissented from the Court’s decision, in which the combined liberal-conservative majority ruled that the city could legally seize private property without the owner’s consent — in this case, someone’s actual house — and sell it to private developers as part of an economic development plan. Thomas criticised this decision, arguing that it strayed far from the founders’ intent that “eminent domain” be used only for direct public uses, such as the construction of roads or bridges, not to coercively transfer property from one private owner to another under the guise of economic development. His dissent underscored his deep scepticism of expansive government powers. “Something has gone seriously awry with this Court’s interpretation of the Constitution,” he wrote.

As well as presenting himself as an advocate of a more restrained interpretation of federal authority, Thomas is the most relatable justice in another critical respect: he was born poor and always sought material comfort. Over the past year, ProPublica has highlighted multiple embarrassing instances where Thomas received gifts that included international vacations on private jets and luxury yacht trips, financed by billionaire donors who, depending on one’s interpretation, were either sympathetic friends or cynically buying access.

Early in the 2000s, for example, Thomas found himself hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt, his financial strain coming to a head after he borrowed $267,000 from a friend to buy a high-end RV. Eventually, mounting political pressure sparked discussions about his potential resignation from the Supreme Court; in response, Justice Thomas advocated, albeit unsuccessfully, for the lifting of restrictions on paid speeches by justices. This change was necessary, he argued, to alleviate the financial challenges faced by public servants like him, who he felt were paid significantly less than they could earn in the private sector for comparable roles. In reality, his perspective has indeed been valuable, but at what cost?

These late-life controversies all but ensure a miserable end for Thomas. As health challenges and ethical controversies cloud the twilight of his four-decade career, Thomas likely won’t leave with his held high, regardless of whether he retires due to infirmity or is forced to step aside. Nevertheless, his story — tragic though it might be — highlights the importance of genuine diversity in government, in thought and approach as well as background. For while his legacy will be a subject of intense debate and reflection, he has already ensured his place in the annals of American legal history as a common-man justice so silent on the bench that he almost wasn’t there — at least in the conventional sense, but profoundly present in every other. He will be replaced by another elite in disposition and background. And we can rest assured that we will never see his like again.