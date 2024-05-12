For the past half century, the Right has been the self-appointed guardian of the free market. In one of her first acts as Conservative leader in 1975, Margaret Thatcher strode into a meeting and banged a copy of Friedrich Hayek’s The Constitution of Liberty on the table. “This,” she declared, “is what we believe.” In 1991, Republican President George H.W. Bush, amid his push for the North American Free Trade Agreement, awarded the 92-year-old Hayek a Presidential Medal of Freedom. “How magnificent it must be,” he said, “[for Hayek] to witness his ideas validated before the eyes of the world.”
More recently, however, Hayek’s economic ideals have lost their glow in Right-wing circles. Even former Prime Minister Liz Truss, the “free-market fairy godmother”, appears to be faltering, as populist politicians from Donald Trump to Giorgia Meloni retreat to the comforts of economic nationalism.
At a time like this, it’s worth remembering that the free market wasn’t always betrothed to the Right. In the early days, its advocates could instead be found on the internationalist Left, particularly among the leaders of the transatlantic anti-imperial and peace movements. In 1846, Britain’s Left-wing free traders set a precedent by overturning the protectionist Corn Laws. Overnight, Britain became the first modern free-trade nation.
For Left-leaning intellectuals in the 19th century, global free trade was a moral necessity that augured millenarian visions of a world without want or war. It meant cheap food and a world at peace. Richard Cobden, Britain’s foremost free-trade prophet, believed that free trade would work by “drawing men together, thrusting aside the antagonism of race, and creed, and language, and uniting us in the bonds of eternal peace”. He predicted that: “The desire and the motive for large and mighty empires; for gigantic armies and great navies… will die away… when man becomes one family and freely exchanges the fruits of his labour with his brother man.”
His vision even convinced Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, who, residing in Britain in the 1840s, gave it their cautious approval. They believed that free trade would unite the world’s workers and that it represented the next progressive capitalist step on the path towards socialist revolution. Protectionism, by contrast, was regressive.
Cobden and his fellows assumed that Britain’s inspirational Corn Law reforms would set the world ablaze, initiating a peaceful and prosperous free-trade era. He was sure that industrialising imperial powers would soon follow Britain’s liberal lead. And yet, despite his best efforts, economic nationalism persisted for some time beyond the enlightened borders of Britain. The onset of a global economic depression in 1873 sent Britain’s imperial rivals — most notably the United States, Germany, France, Russia, and Japan — cowering behind ever-higher tariff walls.
“Fragments of the [free trade] movement remain hidden in plain sight. They can still be found within regional integration projects including the EU…”
Don’t make me laugh! The EU is synonymous with protectionism.
The biggest free trade organisation in the World – 27 countries- means your point over-simplistic and suspect you knew that. But it does have barriers beyond.
Seems to me free trade would have to be defined before you should comment about it. As far as I’m concerned, there is no free trade unless individuals own their labour. Which can’t be said for all of the totalitarian governments.
”Free” Trade. Brought you by all the Technocrats necessary…
Economic Neoliberalism? Yeah because it worked out so well for the working class. No. Thanks.
I can’t even process this article. How exactly could International Socialism promote free trade? Socialism is community ownership over the means of production. Even if you built a borderless “open society” the trade in a Socialist Global Economy would still need to be regulated and gains redistributed by the Global Government.
I’m guessing the article was so abstract and light on details because its all Utopian nonsense. Are we to believe that the Global Government would be run by Libertarians? Or will it just run so smoothly that the redistribution will magically fix itself without force?
In the glorious socialist utopia of the future, everything will be free, including the markets.
“… when man becomes one family and freely exchanges the fruits of his labour with his brother man.”
I think the above quote is telling. The writer was speaking in an era before Socialism had been tried, and there was still a utopian view that it was somehow a good thing.
“As these “mothers of the world” saw it, women and children suffered most during trade wars and military conflicts.”
Well, the problem with that is that the people who really suffer the most – men – are dead, so can’t argue.
As to the rest, the present state of the political Left is so much further away from being able to defend free trade than the Right that it would take a miracle or a major shock to make it possible. Left-wing internationalism is presently on a mission to outlaw cheap energy and establish global government, and since energy is the primary feedstock in all production and distribution, making it more expensive has much the same effect as closing trade routes and forcing people back to localised consumption – in other words subsistence, or poverty.
And more to the point, the environmentally-obsessed Left is championing such at thing as an “authentic” return to a preindustrial ideal, so even as the economic disaster in question would be happening to the rest of us, they’d be telling themselves that the plan is working. It is not possible to oppose such lunatics with arguments in favour of free trade.