The rally in Perpignan was a near-perfect distillation of the party’s drive to reinvent itself as a mainstream opposition force, the latest chapter of its “de-demonisation” strategy. Part of that involves stylistic adjustments: as the crowd filtered in, speakers blasted out a playlist of friendly pop hits including Rihanna and Black Eyed Peas. The headliners were introduced by the Perpignan Mayor, Louis Aliot, a reminder the party is actually capable of governance. During his speech, Bardella cracked a couple of jokes and showed his capacity for self-deprecation, another quality that separates him from many high-profile Macronists. At one point, he took off his jacket to cheers and mock catcalls in a scene that could have been staged for his 1.2 million followers on TikTok. And after the rally, Bardella took selfies with members of the crowd, a ritual that seems to fascinate the French press.

But normalisation also means tinkering with the party’s platform, reassuring rather than scaring off voters. Gone are the references to Frexit or leaving the eurozone. Such promises have been replaced by a string of grievances over the EU’s agricultural and energy policies, framed in terms of restoring French sovereignty.

Still, the credo that unites the delicate cross-class coalition — the lifeblood of the party — is a deep hostility to immigration. Though the crowd seemed to be tiring toward the end of his speech, when Bardella vowed to detain all migrant boats that arrive in France and send them back to their ports of origin — drawing out the syllables of the final word for emphasis — the spectators roared back to life, hoisting their tricolor flags, and breaking out into a familiar chant: On est chez nous! On est chez nous! On est chez nous! (“We’re at home!”). Invoking the old-time religion, Bardella fired out a list of ills supposedly caused by foreigners: crime, Islamism, terrorism, declining public services and the loss of French identity. “You’ve understood it, my friends,” he thundered. “This election will also be a great referendum on mass immigration.”

Outside the convention centre, I chatted with Alain Jamet, who helped to found the National Front in 1972 with Jean-Marie Le Pen, Marine’s much brasher father who has been convicted multiple times for hate speech against Jews, Muslims and Roma people. “We’ve kept alive the foundations of the movement and I’m a representation of that,” said the 90-year-old Jamet, who proudly pointed out that he has a Flamme d’Or, an honorific title bestowed by Le Pen père. “Essentially that’s France and the French first.”

When I suggested that many think the party has abandoned its roots, he interjected. “There is a continuity,” he said. “It’s just that the way of presenting our platform has changed. While the father never thought he’d arrive in power, the daughter has adopted a language that allows her to hope for victory.”

The change in France’s political environment has also helped. In recent years, the RN has benefited from a lurch to the Right in France’s media and political landscape that has put topics such as immigration and insecurity at the centre of national debate. This is partly thanks to ultra-conservative billionaire Vincent Bolloré who, since 2016, has acquired prominent media outlets and transformed them into vehicles for Right-wing commentary: radio station Europe 1, newspaper Journal du Dimanche, and most famously, TV channel CNews, often likened to Fox News. The network’s most famous pundit, Éric Zemmour, went on to run for president in 2022 and now heads a party even further to the Right of the RN: Reconquête, which polls at around 5% for the European elections and boasts Marine Le Pen’s niece, Marion Maréchal, at the head of its ticket. Compared with figures like these, the RN can come across as somewhat moderate.