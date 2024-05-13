If you asked an AI-powered robot to generate a new star for France’s hard-Right National Rally (RN), it would probably produce someone just like Jordan Bardella. The MEP and head of the party’s ticket for June’s elections to European Parliament is young and handsome. He hails from an emphatically non-elite background. And most important, perhaps, his surname isn’t Le Pen.
Voters certainly seem impressed: polls show the 28-year-old has a double-digit percentage point lead over President Emmanuel Macron’s party as well as over each of the major Left-wing lists — numbers that would solidify the RN’s status as a serious contender in the 2027 presidential elections.
What’s his secret then? For one, Bardella has managed to inspire the RN’s formidable base — something I witnessed first-hand at his rally this month in Perpignan, southern France, where 3,000 sympathisers packed a convention centre to hear him speak alongside the party’s three-time presidential candidate Marine Le Pen. As European elections tend to see low turnouts, parties that manage to energise the faithful often reap the rewards — and the RN is on track to do just that.
“He represents the values of France, he’s the only one who tells the truth,” said Adrien, a 20-year-old in the military who took the train down from Toulouse with a couple of Le Pen-voting friends. “I think Bardella is really the new generation of the party.” Indeed, polls currently show the RN winning about a third of voters aged 18 to 24, which is more than any other party, but on par with Left-wing parties when their totals are combined.
At the same time, the campaign appears to be resonating beyond a band of true believers. Laëtitia, a 44-year-old social worker from Beziers, there with her 19-year-old daughter, said she didn’t vote for Le Pen in the last presidential election. “Like every politician, I don’t necessarily agree with all [Bardella’s] ideas,” she said, referencing a proposal to strip welfare benefits from parents whose children have been convicted of delinquent offences. But she applauds Bardella’s call to rein in immigration. “I’m waiting for him to be close to the people and to listen to us.”
Judging by the polls, more and more of France is willing to give this once-fringe party a chance. Building on its base of conservative working-class voters, the RN is winning solid support from young people, middle-income voters and even retirees — the latter of whom have historically proven hostile to its message. In short, they’re winning more support from just about everyone across the board.
