This peculiar reversal of roles is paradigmatic of the significant global economic and geopolitical power shift underway. “Free trade” generally tends to benefit the dominant economic power, at the expense of weaker economies. It is no coincidence that the US began preaching “free trade” only after it achieved economic dominance, in the mid-20th century, after resorting to heavily protectionist measures to support its manufacturing sectors, just as Britain had done before it.

Today, however, the world’s manufacturing powerhouse is no longer the US. It is China. America’s embrace of protectionism is, therefore, an admission of weakness, as it is demoted to no-longer-hegemonic status. In this respect, it makes sense for the US to not want to be completely dependent on China in increasingly critical manufacturing sectors, and to build up its own cleantech industrial base.

To shore this industry up, the US has been trying to nurture a domestic solar supply chain through a mix of tax incentives and tariffs for over a decade — but so far has failed abysmally. As the French entrepreneur and political commentator Arnaud Bertrand noted, while the tariffs did considerably reduce the number of Chinese solar panels coming to the US (with an 86% drop over the 2012-2020 period), the billions in subsidies, from first Obama and then Biden, did not revitalise the US solar industry.

On the contrary, the American global market share of the solar industry has considerably decreased since the original tariffs were placed on Chinese solar panels — from 9% in 2010 to 2% today. Meanwhile, China’s share of the industry rose from 59% to 78%. There’s no reason to believe that the recent tariff increase will reverse this trend. There’s even less hope that they will help spur a domestic EV industry.

There’s also a catch-22 situation at play here. Because by shielding American car manufacturers from Chinese competition, any development is likely to be hindered. But without the tariffs, US car manufacturers will struggle to survive the decade since Americans cars cost between double or triple the amount of their Chinese equivalents. So the government may artificially prop up the American auto industry for a few more years, at the expense of American consumers — but by doing so, it is only delaying its death, not saving it.

The idea that the tariffs will help America “lead the world” in this or other sectors where China already controls most of the global market share — such as steel, aluminium and EVs — is an economically illiterate one. Especially when you consider that the US market represents a relatively small share of Chinese global sales, and that America’s declining global status means it can no longer impose its will on other countries. It’ll be lucky if it can get its sub-imperial vassals in Europe and Asia to get on board with its short-sighted trade war.