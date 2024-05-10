Spring, the season of rebirth, is as good a moment as any to review the second lives of the formerly cancelled. Some are faring better than others: Louis C.K., for one, is fully back in business, albeit after taking a multi-million dollar financial hit for his masturbatory scandal circa 2017. Roseanne Barr, who lost her TV series over a racist (and allegedly Ambien-induced) tweet is now a moderately successful podcaster, as well as a cast member on a new, “anti-woke” animated series from The Daily Wire. Shane Gillis, fired from Saturday Night Live over offensive comments, was welcomed back to the stage as host this year, a sure sign that all was forgiven.
These are the success stories, the comebacks, the triumphs over adversity. But then, in a category all his own, there’s Jussie Smollett.
Smollett was initially moderately famous as a TV actor on the Fox network show Empire, where he’d been a regular cast member for five seasons from 2014. But then, in 2019, he shot to global infamy as the perpetrator of a hoax hate crime — one that has remained vivid in our collective memory not just because of its sensationally improbable narrative, but because Smollett refuses to let us forget.
It was a brutally cold night in Chicago, in January, when two white men allegedly assaulted Smollett after recognising him on the street at 2am. In the actor’s telling, they beat him, threw a noose around his neck, poured bleach over his head, and screamed, “This is MAGA country!”, before fleeing into the night.
It later emerged that Smollett had staged the attack with the specific intent of having it captured by a nearby security camera and creating a storm with it on social media (the tragic cherry on top of this whole sordid affair: the camera was pointed in the wrong direction). But at the time, the combination of a hate-crime narrative plus a MAGA hat-wearing villain stroked every confirmation bias that progressive pundits and politicians had.
There was an outpouring of support, including from then-senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker. And the narrative, at least in Left-leaning spaces, settled somewhere in the vicinity of “this just goes to show what life is like for a gay black man in Donald Trump’s America”; which, once the truth emerged that Smollett’s attackers were in fact a pair of Nigerian brothers whom he’d hired to attack him, was swiftly retooled by Smollett’s supporters into a “nevertheless, my original point still stands” argument about how the fact they were fooled was surely proof of rampant racism in its own right.
“This is MAGA country!”
This was the third-least believable part of his story, the second-least being recognized by a pair of white guys at 2 AM, the first being recognized by anybody.
Why do we have to read about this loser again? Surely, there are more pertinent articles to publish? This is ‘old hat.’
To shoehorn in some TDS..
Biden has made a career out of lying but is forgiven and forgotten by too many. Orange man bad!
Joe Biden has publicly stated that: he served 180 years in the U.S. Senate, Kamala Harris is the President of the United States. He used to drive tractor trailers. His son died in combat in Vietnam (his son never served) . He rode millions of miles on Amtrak between D.C. and his home in Delaware (a 90 mile trip). He rode numerous times on the train across the recently destroyed Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore (there is not and never was a rail line across that bridge). Of course in Joe’s case his wild tales have nothing to do with fabulism, and a lot to do with senility and advancing dementia.
…and has claimed, repeatedly, that he discussed this with an Amtrak guard who’d been dead for at least a year.
Marlon Brando, to police chief, in Bedtime Story: “Look, she caught me with another woman. You’re French, you understand these things.”
Police chief: “To be with another woman, this is French. To be with another woman and be caught, this is American.”
You’ve forgotten his active role in the Civil Rights movement in the 60s. I’m sure if asked that he would confirm that he also taught Jimi Hendrix how to play guitar.
Well, let’s see: the Senate is in session on average 164 days a year, a round trip is 180 miles–that’s 29520 miles. For 180 years, that works out to 5,313,600 miles altogether. Math checks out.
The only people this charlatan convinced with his ludicrous story were far lefties, who’ve now turned their backs on him. Poetic justice.
May Mr. Smollett wither into the obscurity that he so justly deserves.
Shane Gillis forgiven and reinstated on SNL? You call that redemption? It’s PENANCE.
The election was indeed stolen from Trump and handed to a crooked, stupid man who has been full of sh*t for decades. What does this author have to say about all the hoaxes perpetrated against Trump?
Trump didn’t need hoaxes to paint him as a despicable human. My favorite is when he joked about his five deferments during the Vietnam war (sending other men to take his place). He said his personal war was not getting a sexually transmitted disease. It was reported on in the press when he said it, as he was a celebrity in the Seventies. My father fought in Vietnam, and I don’t find the draft dodger is very funny.
This reminds me of the Duke lacrosse team and Tawana Brawley scandals, in which Black women falsely accused white men of sexual assault. And historically, white women in the Jim Crow South false accusing Black men of the same.
Smollett raises a smile in me every time his name comes up – which isn’t often, admittedly – for the most fabulous, textbook evasion when he was interviewed just as his story was unravelling.
“I will never be the person that this did not happen to”.
Case closed!
“with which Trump continues to hammer the “stolen election” narrative”
Even if, and it is a very big if, there was no significant electoral fraud (and lots of evidence there was) there was absolutely definitely biased reporting which led to a misinformed US electorate. They knew all of Trump’s failings (and some imaginary ones) but none of the true scandals of Biden. That misreporting alone makes the claim of a ‘stolen election’ not unreasonable.
Perhaps how he ‘feels’ is more convincing than any inconvenient facts? If only everybody else agreed.
No one in the Black community, the on the ground Black community, ever believed him.
She ends by referring to an “empty” house. Smollett’s problem is not something, but nothing. If only he had something, he would not have to play make believe. This is, in a nut shell, the problem of Modernity.
Obligatory TDS.
Certainly a strong contender for “America’s Most Embarrassing Man,” though with so much competition, it’s hard to choose.
And, believe me, the chase for this august title is fierce in the States, starting with the Potato in Chief who purports to govern the place. The sad part is that Smollett is hardly unique in pushing race hoaxes; there is a litany of them. He’s just the one who the media accepted at face value despite the glaring holes in his claim.
By the way, the stolen election “narrative” looks less like that with stories about how Fulton County mishandled the recount and cannot account for nearly 400 thousand ballot images.
