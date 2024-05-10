X Close

America’s most embarrassing man Jussie Smollett isn't charismatic, he's just cringe

A fabulist and a fool. Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

May 11, 2024   5 mins

Spring, the season of rebirth, is as good a moment as any to review the second lives of the formerly cancelled. Some are faring better than others: Louis C.K., for one, is fully back in business, albeit after taking a multi-million dollar financial hit for his masturbatory scandal circa 2017. Roseanne Barr, who lost her TV series over a racist (and allegedly Ambien-induced) tweet is now a moderately successful podcaster, as well as a cast member on a new, “anti-woke” animated series from The Daily Wire. Shane Gillis, fired from Saturday Night Live over offensive comments, was welcomed back to the stage as host this year, a sure sign that all was forgiven.

These are the success stories, the comebacks, the triumphs over adversity. But then, in a category all his own, there’s Jussie Smollett.

Smollett was initially moderately famous as a TV actor on the Fox network show Empire, where he’d been a regular cast member for five seasons from 2014. But then, in 2019, he shot to global infamy as the perpetrator of a hoax hate crime — one that has remained vivid in our collective memory not just because of its sensationally improbable narrative, but because Smollett refuses to let us forget.

It was a brutally cold night in Chicago, in January, when two white men allegedly assaulted Smollett after recognising him on the street at 2am. In the actor’s telling, they beat him, threw a noose around his neck, poured bleach over his head, and screamed, “This is MAGA country!”, before fleeing into the night.

It later emerged that Smollett had staged the attack with the specific intent of having it captured by a nearby security camera and creating a storm with it on social media (the tragic cherry on top of this whole sordid affair: the camera was pointed in the wrong direction). But at the time, the combination of a hate-crime narrative plus a MAGA hat-wearing villain stroked every confirmation bias that progressive pundits and politicians had.

“He is no mere transgressor, nor a mere grifter; he’s a fabulist.”

There was an outpouring of support, including from then-senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker. And the narrative, at least in Left-leaning spaces, settled somewhere in the vicinity of “this just goes to show what life is like for a gay black man in Donald Trump’s America”; which, once the truth emerged that Smollett’s attackers were in fact a pair of Nigerian brothers whom he’d hired to attack him, was swiftly retooled by Smollett’s supporters into a “nevertheless, my original point still stands” argument about how the fact they were fooled was surely proof of rampant racism in its own right.

Many careers and reputations fell to pieces in those heady final years of the Trump administration, when cancel culture was at its peak. But Smollett’s downfall is unique by comparison. He doesn’t quite fit the mould of the Hollywood bad-boy type whose delinquent or attention-seeking behaviour has resulted in criminal charges. He is no mere transgressor, nor a mere grifter; he’s a fabulist, which places him at a unique crossroads in the American cultural imagination. For those shameless enough to really commit to the bit, being an audacious liar can command a certain grudging respect. Consider P.T. Barnum, Frank Abagnale, even Donald Trump — each of them an icon in his own right, and all of them utterly full of shit.

Could Smollett have made himself into one of these, doubling down on his fabricated tale of victimhood with the same brazenness with which Trump continues to hammer the “stolen election” narrative? In this paradigm, the sheer ludicrousness of the story would even have been a selling point, and at least some people seem to have been ready to buy in: when Smollett was convicted on five counts of felony disorderly conduct, Black Lives Matter released a statement referring to the entire trial as “a white supremacist charade”, writing: “We can never believe police… over Jussie Smollett, a Black man who has been courageously present, visible, and vocal in the struggle for Black freedom.”

But this coping strategy was not adopted by the majority, for whom the entire thing was, if not forgotten, then very intentionally not discussed. Far from elevating Smollett to folk hero status a la Barnum or Trump, his initial supporters rapidly dispersed. Tweets were quietly deleted, and follow-up statements given grudgingly if at all. Smollett disappeared from the cast of Empire, and the show was cancelled the following season.

At the time of Smollett’s conviction — nearly two years after the story first broke — Wilfred Reilly wrote in UnHerd that the case revealed “an uncomfortable truth about race in America: that the constant exaggeration, or even invention, of incidents of bias by activists and media members is probably a bigger problem than the residual violent racism that still exists”.

Today, this seems truer than ever, in that the primary emotion aroused by Smollett among his former supporters is profound embarrassment. It also may explain why Smollett seems to have little hope of ever working again — if he even wants to, which is also an open question. For the past five years, the actor’s bandwidth has been largely consumed by the doomed project of sticking to his story, to insist on the ending he planned (and paid) for instead of the one he got. He continues to deny any wrongdoing and apparently intends to appeal his conviction all the way to the Supreme Court. These efforts may be understandable in a sunk-cost sort of way, but they are also having the opposite of their intended effect: the more he struggles to free himself from the mire of his infamy, the deeper he sinks, and the less sympathetic he becomes. Donald Trump, he is not.

In a parallel-universe, Smollett might have come clean, apologised, and paid restitution as soon as it became clear that his story was bullshit — and after a few dutiful weeks of mockery, we would all moved on to the next thing. In this alternative reality, Smollett is still working; Empire might even be still running. Despite that F. Scott Fitzgerald quote about there being no second acts in American lives, the reality of American culture is that we love a good comeback, even, or maybe even especially, after the most humiliating public misstep.

But you have to take your lumps, first, in a way that Smollett has categorically refused to do. His original, much-criticised plea deal eventually fell apart precisely because it included no admission of guilt. His conviction at trial, too, could have been avoided if he’d just owned up to the fabrication. Indeed, however embarrassing the hoax was, it has long since been eclipsed by the cringe-worthy spectacle of Smollett still insisting it happened.

All of this is to Smollett’s detriment — if for no other reason than that it’s to the embarrassment of powerful people whose support he would need most if he wanted to come back. This is what sets the actor apart from someone like Roseanne Barr or Louis C.K., but also someone like Barnum or Trump: in allowing himself to be made foolish, he made fools of his allies, too, duping them into the role of supporting actors in an offensive farce. If he’d been more charismatic, maybe he could have gotten away with this — or if he’d been more apologetic, perhaps he could have been forgiven. But his actual path, the third way, is the worst of both worlds: Smollett diligently continues to spin his wild tale of victimhood, playing the role of the brazen showman… but to an empty house.

Kat Rosenfield is an UnHerd columnist and co-host of the Feminine Chaos podcast. Her latest novel is You Must Remember This.

katrosenfield

Right-Wing Hippie
Right-Wing Hippie
11 hours ago

“This is MAGA country!”
This was the third-least believable part of his story, the second-least being recognized by a pair of white guys at 2 AM, the first being recognized by anybody.

31
0
Reply
nnnn hhhhhg
nnnn hhhhhg
5 hours ago
Reply to  Right-Wing Hippie

Why do we have to read about this loser again? Surely, there are more pertinent articles to publish? This is ‘old hat.’

10
-1
Reply
ChilblainEdwardOlmos
ChilblainEdwardOlmos
49 minutes ago
Reply to  nnnn hhhhhg

To shoehorn in some TDS..

1
0
Reply
Mark Phillips
Mark Phillips
6 hours ago

Biden has made a career out of lying but is forgiven and forgotten by too many. Orange man bad!

35
-4
Reply
Howard S.
Howard S.
5 hours ago

Joe Biden has publicly stated that: he served 180 years in the U.S. Senate, Kamala Harris is the President of the United States. He used to drive tractor trailers. His son died in combat in Vietnam (his son never served) . He rode millions of miles on Amtrak between D.C. and his home in Delaware (a 90 mile trip). He rode numerous times on the train across the recently destroyed Francis Scott Key bridge in Baltimore (there is not and never was a rail line across that bridge). Of course in Joe’s case his wild tales have nothing to do with fabulism, and a lot to do with senility and advancing dementia.

Last edited 5 hours ago by Howard S.
26
-3
Reply
Pat Rowles
Pat Rowles
4 hours ago
Reply to  Howard S.

He rode millions of miles on Amtrak between D.C. and his home in Delaware

…and has claimed, repeatedly, that he discussed this with an Amtrak guard who’d been dead for at least a year.

Last edited 4 hours ago by Pat Rowles
5
0
Reply
Mark Kennedy
Mark Kennedy
8 seconds ago
Reply to  Pat Rowles

Marlon Brando, to police chief, in Bedtime Story: “Look, she caught me with another woman. You’re French, you understand these things.”
Police chief: “To be with another woman, this is French. To be with another woman and be caught, this is American.”

0
0
Reply
Christopher Barclay
Christopher Barclay
3 hours ago
Reply to  Howard S.

You’ve forgotten his active role in the Civil Rights movement in the 60s. I’m sure if asked that he would confirm that he also taught Jimi Hendrix how to play guitar.

6
0
Reply
Right-Wing Hippie
Right-Wing Hippie
2 hours ago
Reply to  Howard S.

Well, let’s see: the Senate is in session on average 164 days a year, a round trip is 180 miles–that’s 29520 miles. For 180 years, that works out to 5,313,600 miles altogether. Math checks out.

4
0
Reply
Studio Largo
Studio Largo
14 hours ago

The only people this charlatan convinced with his ludicrous story were far lefties, who’ve now turned their backs on him. Poetic justice.

15
-1
Reply
Robert Pruger
Robert Pruger
12 hours ago

May Mr. Smollett wither into the obscurity that he so justly deserves.

12
0
Reply
UnHerd Reader
UnHerd Reader
5 hours ago

Shane Gillis forgiven and reinstated on SNL? You call that redemption? It’s PENANCE.

12
0
Reply
Allison Barrows
Allison Barrows
3 hours ago

The election was indeed stolen from Trump and handed to a crooked, stupid man who has been full of sh*t for decades. What does this author have to say about all the hoaxes perpetrated against Trump?

8
-1
Reply
UnHerd Reader
UnHerd Reader
50 minutes ago
Reply to  Allison Barrows

Trump didn’t need hoaxes to paint him as a despicable human. My favorite is when he joked about his five deferments during the Vietnam war (sending other men to take his place). He said his personal war was not getting a sexually transmitted disease. It was reported on in the press when he said it, as he was a celebrity in the Seventies. My father fought in Vietnam, and I don’t find the draft dodger is very funny.

0
0
Reply
Robert Paul
Robert Paul
4 hours ago

This reminds me of the Duke lacrosse team and Tawana Brawley scandals, in which Black women falsely accused white men of sexual assault. And historically, white women in the Jim Crow South false accusing Black men of the same.

4
-1
Reply
Toby Aldrich
Toby Aldrich
3 hours ago

Smollett raises a smile in me every time his name comes up – which isn’t often, admittedly – for the most fabulous, textbook evasion when he was interviewed just as his story was unravelling.

“I will never be the person that this did not happen to”.

Case closed!

3
0
Reply
Rob N
Rob N
1 hour ago

“with which Trump continues to hammer the “stolen election” narrative”

Even if, and it is a very big if, there was no significant electoral fraud (and lots of evidence there was) there was absolutely definitely biased reporting which led to a misinformed US electorate. They knew all of Trump’s failings (and some imaginary ones) but none of the true scandals of Biden. That misreporting alone makes the claim of a ‘stolen election’ not unreasonable.

3
0
Reply
AC Harper
AC Harper
4 hours ago

Perhaps how he ‘feels’ is more convincing than any inconvenient facts? If only everybody else agreed.

2
0
Reply
Arlene Wilcox
Arlene Wilcox
3 hours ago

No one in the Black community, the on the ground Black community, ever believed him.

https://youtu.be/wZXoErL2124?si=ryKZaDLhCBUX8Hyz

1
0
Reply
Michael McElwee
Michael McElwee
2 hours ago

She ends by referring to an “empty” house. Smollett’s problem is not something, but nothing. If only he had something, he would not have to play make believe. This is, in a nut shell, the problem of Modernity.

1
0
Reply
ChilblainEdwardOlmos
ChilblainEdwardOlmos
50 minutes ago

Obligatory TDS.

0
0
Reply
Colorado UnHerd
Colorado UnHerd
38 minutes ago

Certainly a strong contender for “America’s Most Embarrassing Man,” though with so much competition, it’s hard to choose.

0
0
Reply
Alex Lekas
Alex Lekas
3 minutes ago

And, believe me, the chase for this august title is fierce in the States, starting with the Potato in Chief who purports to govern the place. The sad part is that Smollett is hardly unique in pushing race hoaxes; there is a litany of them. He’s just the one who the media accepted at face value despite the glaring holes in his claim.
By the way, the stolen election “narrative” looks less like that with stories about how Fulton County mishandled the recount and cannot account for nearly 400 thousand ballot images.

Last edited 59 seconds ago by Alex Lekas
0
0
Reply
A D Kent
A D Kent
4 hours ago

So he’s the US version of Gideon Falter then.

2
-7
Reply
A D Kent
A D Kent
4 hours ago
Reply to  A D Kent

 Here is Falter trying to drive a van through a pro-Palestine march that just happened to be in his way last year. He’s clearly trying to goad the police into removing the demonstrators for obstructing the highway – note the clearly unimpeded vehicles driving past in the background.

https://twitter.com/StevePowers_/status/1782035742803292516?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1782169900011712846%7Ctwgr%5E75ff2e793d0cc129213fd1dc70868aee4557c2b1%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fskwawkbox.org%2F2024%2F04%2F22%2Fevidence-eyewitnesses-challenge-falters-claims-he-was-stopped-for-just-crossing-road%2F

And here he is this year doing the same whilst walking into another pro-Palestine demo.

https://news.sky.com/story/sky-news-footage-reveals-new-details-of-exchange-between-police-and-antisemitism-campaigner-called-openly-jewish-13120104?trk=public_post_comment-text

Last edited 4 hours ago by A D Kent
1
-6
Reply