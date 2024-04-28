A similar story is playing out in London’s classrooms, particularly when it comes to ethnic-minority performance. In one diverse district in Chicago, not one student can do grade-level math. According to data from the Illinois State Board of Education, 30 schools last year, 22 of which are in the Chicago area, failed to lift even one student to grade-level reading.

In London, by contrast, state schools are consistently improving, particularly in recently developed free schools. Moreover, immigrants are actually lifting the performance of London’s state schools above their counterparts in the rest of the country. “London’s schools are better now because of the immigrants,” suggests Mirza. The proximity of world-class universities — in London, Cambridge and Oxford — not only helps jumpstart elite industries such as tech and media, but has also attracted generations of ambitious foreigners who then choose to stay in London.

It is difficult to imagine how any rival city-states — including Singapore — could operate so successfully without the interference of a powerful central bureaucracy. In Dubai, there is no real recourse from the wrath of Sheikh Mohammed. In India, corruption, pollution and lower life expectancy make Mumbai or Delhi less than likely locales for rich investors and skilled professionals. Beirut was once promising, but is now largely a sectarian ruin. As for Latin America, even business-friendly Sao Paolo is now in poor repute.

Similarly, none of the other huge Asian cities — Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei — are likely to become sufficiently cosmopolitan to compete with London or New York. All remain essentially insular, with few migrants and a culture that is less than welcoming to outsiders. During the Eighties, it was possible to imagine Tokyo, driven by the rapid expansion of the Japanese economy, to claim a top spot — but today, despite its wealth and size, few would consider it a dominant international capital. Worse yet are the prospects for China’s cities, as well as CCP-strangled Hong Kong, arguably the most likely hotspot for Asian capital and once among the most valued office markets in the world.

Perhaps the least appreciated advantage of London lies in its historical inertia. “London,” wrote Ford Madox Ford in 1905, “is the world town, not because of its immense size but its assimilative powers.” In just one generation, the French Huguenot, the eastern European Jew, the Hindu brahmin, Muslim merchant, the Sikh soldier, the Caribbean or African can all become Londoners, all attracted, as Ford put it, “a glamour like that of a great and green gaming table”.

This stems from two foundational factors: the legacy of Empire and, more importantly, the notions of due process, privacy and property. It is here that London particularly diverges from its offspring in the developing world, and even, to some extent, in North America. London, whose origins lie in Roman Britain, simply projects the old Latin concept of civitas better than any of its rivals.