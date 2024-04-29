“The Israel stance is problematic,” says David, a student who volunteers on the RFK campaign. He agrees that it is a position which sits uncomfortably with his candidate’s dovish worldview: “I’m not part of the whole ceasefire, pro-Palestine movement but I do see the need for that war not to be expanded and for the US not to get involved in it.” He believes that Kennedy Jr would still be a better bet than Biden, who has “promoted the war machine” and “weaponised federal agencies”.

Students, though, are not the only ones fed up with America’s forever wars. Suzanne, another Bernie-Trump-RFK supporter, admires Kennedy for his commitment to prising the US out of “foreign misadventures”. “He’s not an America First-type like Trump,” she says. “His positions are much more considered — he doesn’t want to withdraw us from the world, but merely thinks that we should not be funding all these wars abroad.” Along with various other people I speak to there, Suzanne has particular ire for the man she voted for in 2016. “Trump talked a big game, but the debt blew up under him and he was the one that implemented all the Covid shutdowns…I’ll never forgive him for that.”

While RFK’s views on Covid are well-documented, ranging from the credible to the crankish, it would be misleading to characterise all his supporters as militant anti-vaxxers. Many would rather emphasise the importance of medical freedom in general. “I was vaccinated but I was against the shutdowns and mandates,” John Myers tells me. “But this isn’t just a Covid thing — it’s about the right to choose what’s best for you and not have the government tell me what to do.”

This libertarian streak runs through all Kennedy’s supporters. They clutch signs reading “restore the constitution”, “farms not pharma” and “LIBERTY!”. And they believe in him. His heterodox worldview means that he can appear to be all things to all people: to progressives, Kennedy is the great environmentalist who took on Monsanto and cleaned up the Hudson river; to conservatives, he is a God-fearing Christian who believes in the constitution (including the second amendment), small government and individual liberty. And as a result, he attracts people from both sides of the political aisle. People such as Darleen, who is a lifelong Democrat, and Bruce, who would never vote for Biden. “I’ve never been happier to support a candidate than Robert F. Kennedy Jr,” he says proudly. Darleen, meanwhile, is simply grateful that there is someone running for the presidency who doesn’t just talk a good game on the environment, but has the CV to show for it too. “The world is on fire — literally sometimes,” she says. “Bobby is the one to put it all out.”

The crowd is certainly more Mega than Maga. Some doff their green “Make Earth Great Again” caps to each other, while others sashay around in tie-dye T-shirts looking for people to add to the ballot. Kennedy himself remains an ardent environmentalist (nine years ago, he claimed to have called for a law that “punished” people who are sceptical of global warming), touting his record as a Riverkeeper prior to running for office. This New Age vibe in the room contrasts vividly with the few Boomer liberals who came for a quick hit of Kennedy nostalgia. “I loved his father so much,” says 81-year-old Francis. “Bobby is made from the same stuff — that’s why I’ll be voting for him.”

Camelot nostalgia surely plays some role in Kennedy Jr’s popularity. But RFK takes inspiration from a different myth: Sisyphus, who was consigned to roll a boulder up a hill for eternity. This is who Kennedy directly compared himself with on a podcast, saying “for me to have a concrete task that I know is right. I feel like it is a gift…the more people heap abuse on me, the bigger the gift is”.