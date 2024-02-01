This has to be the silliest article ever. (1) There is not going to be a WWIII. (2) If there is ALL sides are going to lose as they will annihilate each other with a nuclear exchange. (3) The notion that Russia wants to have war with the West is nonsense.
I wouldn’t go quite that far, but the article takes till almost the end before bothering to mention the fact that the British army would be just one of many pitted against the Russians. Up to that point, all the figures floated about relative capability make it sound as if Britain would be fighting alone in Eastern Europe. That’s what makes it nonsensical.
Having said that, it’s clear our political and military ‘leaders’ aren’t capable of anything like coherent policy or planning. It’s not our armed forces but lack of leadership that’s the problem.
Will the real facts stand up please.
For 2 years we have been told about the appalling state of the Russian army following their bruising failure in Ukraine. Just a few WWII vintage Russian tanks left I heard from a multitude of retired British generals on TV news.
Now apparently a regular Russian tank division has 3 times more tanks than the single British Army division we can deploy overseas, according to the article above.
I have to question whether any more money should be spent on Britain’s armed forces. Over the past 10 years the UK has spent a little more than Russia on defence. Reading the tail of woe above about the deplorable state of the UK’s armed forces compared to mighty Russia, this country needs to ask where did the Generals and Admirals squander all those £££.
Let’s first examine why Britain gets so little bang for the pound, before giving them even more money. I will offer one clue, right now the Royal Navy has about 11 deployable shooting surface warships and employs 130 admirals to manage that feeble fleet.
In the mean time Britain’s armed forces can defend this country. We have just lost the ability to engage in serious overseas military adventure.
England, being an island, was always going to prioritize its air and sea power over its land power, with a small yet potent army to back up its forces. That said, an army of 73,000 in a nation of 65 million is pretty small. For comparison, Hizbullah has 300,000 members in its fighting forces, from a population of 5 million. You do the math.
