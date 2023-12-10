Gotta love the superintendent of the Tenderloin, who blames it on capitalism – oblivious to his own role in creating the craphole and the fact these conditions only occur in communities run by progressive ideologues and cowards too afraid to push back against progressive ideologues.
He was unbelievable, no wonder the place is such a mess, talk about being led by donkeys. The person speaking the most sense was the Black gentleman, I am not sure if he was a recovering addict, who was saying you have to stop facilitating people and take away the easy choice to just remain an addict and the attraction of coming to the city for the free drug ride etc. Also, how horrendous that they kicked all the homeless out on to the street during COVID.
I haven’t watched the entire film, but it looks well done. Would you consider sending it to festivals and is UnHerd considering going into production?
Thanks for such an interesting report.
After watching the film I am totally bewildered by the policies being expounded for controlling and improving the situation. I sure got the impression that Freddy Sayers was too.
More of the same, I say!
Excellent report. Kudos to Unherd.
Thank you for this well-made film, Flo and Freddie.
My question is: Why did you think that interviewing people with different views is a good way to decide what is best? You seem to believe that, being well-meaning, (which you are) that you will be able to ‘see’ what a better answer would be.
There is no evidence that this is a good method. What is needed is an investigation where different places, with different strategies are compared using reliable data.
There are probably studies/academics who have done this.
The dream and the nightmare in its final phase. On the plus side i can’t see the nightmare lasting for ever: look at the lefts’ “shock troops” addicts who can’t last a few hours without a fix, corrupt cops (mostly overweight) and libtards who run crying to these cops if you make fun of their stupid fashions and inane slogans. You may recall the clown Tom Morello and his “arm the homeless” slogan? Well if you gave each of these leftists’ proxies a 9mm they’d only pawn it to buy drugs! Evil only thrives when good poeple do nothing and at some point the balance of good people will re-assert themselves.
I am currently in LA, where they cleared some of the tent cities before a recent local election. But you still see mentally disturbed people seemingly coming out of nowhere, crossing the streets and running in front of cars. Yesterday a half naked African American woman with half of her torso exposed, clearly heavy under the influence, was zig zagging in front of our car. But on closer inspection she turned out to be a man. So the trans flags in Freddie’s report made sense, maybe generous local left wing superintendents in their unlimited generosity and “wisdom” make funds available for trans operations, thinking that they would improve people’s mental distress? Marxist madness gone viral…
The mentally disturbed and addicted need to be segregated from the rest of the population where they can do as they like without causing nuisance or disamenity to others. Far better than pointless prohibition and moralistic crackdowns.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe