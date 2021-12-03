Analysis The rise of Rittenhouse Republicans A new breed of politicians is vying for working-class votes BY Jacob Siegel . Trump Round Two? (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Jacob Siegel is Senior Writer at Tablet Magazine December 3, 2021 Jacob__Siegel December 3, 2021 Filed under: AmericaBlake MastersDemocratsJ. D. VanceJoe BidenKyle RittenhousePeter ThielRepublicansTucker Carlson Share: There was a telling moment, for the American Right, in Tucker Carlson’s interview with Kyle Rittenhouse. The 18-year-old had just been acquitted of murder charges for shooting three people, killing two, during riots last summer in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Carlson asked Rittenhouse whether he believed the government would protect him from threats he was receiving. “I hope so,” he said, “but we all know how the FBI works.” You would expect that kind of statement from a “defund the police” advocate, but Rittenhouse is a former youth police cadet whose support for “Blue Lives Matter” was used to try and paint him as a racist and far-Right extremist. His world-weary cynicism about the FBI, expressed as Carlson nodded along approvingly, signals a major shift in a central axis of American politics. Distrust of federal law enforcement was, until quite recently, a markedly Left-wing attitude, but it now represents a baseline among Republican voters. In February 2015, a Reuters poll found that almost 84% of Republicans reported a “favorable” view of the FBI. By February 2018, only two years into Donald Trump’s presidency, a different Reuters poll showed 73% of Republicans agreeing that “members of the FBI and Department of Justice are working to delegitimise Trump through politically motivated investigations.” Imagine how those same people feel now, after Special Counsel John Durham’s indictments have exposed the FBI’s role in perpetrating the Trump-Russia dossier fraud. What does it mean when America’s law-and-order party comes to see law enforcement, along with much of the federal government, as fundamentally illegitimate? The answer is being worked out by a crop of Republicans whose project is to extend the politics of Trumpism beyond Trump. Blake Masters, a close business partner of tech investor Peter Thiel who’s running for a Senate seat in Arizona, has called for “standing up to the bureaucratic national-security state.” In a campaign ad, Masters describes a nation under siege from within, “up against a media that lies to us, schools that teach our kids to hate our country, and corporations that have gotten so big, they think they’re bigger than America.” More from this authorThe triumph of America's ruling classBy Jacob Siegel There are clear echoes in that message of Steve Bannon, Trump’s original campaign manager and another Thiel associate, who championed a war against the administrative state on behalf of American workers. Bannon lasted less than a year in the White House, but he now runs one of the most popular podcasts on iTunes, War Room, which has more than 100 million total downloads. In an appearance on the podcast this week, Masters told Bannon: “I consider that you simply don’t negotiate with terrorists. And I believe the Democratic Party, Schumer, Pelosi and Biden are holding us hostage.” Masters, along with two other Thiel-backed political candidates — Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance, who’s running for the Senate in Ohio, and Army Special Forces veteran Joe Kent, a self-described “Trump endorsed America 1st Congressional candidate,” who’s running for a House seat in Washington state — distinguished themselves from other Republicans by offering early and vocal support for Rittenhouse. It’s easy to see why, since the Rittenhouse trial seemed tailor-made to illustrate the premises of their brand of populist nationalism. A young, working-class, white Trump supporter, Rittenhouse was subjected to a public smear campaign in which President Biden himself impugned him as a white supremacist in a campaign video. Meanwhile, the state prosecution deflected attention away from the evidence supporting Rittenhouse’s self-defence claims and onto his motives by suggesting that he had come to Kenosha looking for trouble — despite the fact that Rittenhouse could be seen on video, shortly before the shooting, offering medical aid to Black Lives Matter protesters. As the prosecution bumbled its way through the trial and got publicly scolded by the judge, it continue to prove the point of those who see the American regime — which spans the upper layers of government, media, and business — as being not only illegitimate but incompetent, run by emissaries of a “clown world,” as a popular phrase on the Right has it. Suggested readingKyle Rittenhouse could still tear America apartBy Park MacDougald “Think about what this says about our disgusting elite leadership in this country,” Vance said in a video message recorded days before the Rittenhouse verdict. “If we don’t defend this young boy who defended his community when no one else was, it may very well be your baby boy that they come for.” The day Rittenhouse’s acquittal was announced, Masters tweeted: “This case reminded us that our justice system, like every other institution our ancestors built, is under siege, and that the besiegers are very close to victory.” The rallying cry of the “Rittenhouse Republicans,” which at times approaches the rhetoric of revolution, is that the ruling class has become parasitic on the lives of ordinary Americans. “We despise our government & corporations benefiting from the security & labor of our working class solely for the benefit of elites who have no loyalty to our nation, rather they despise us & are using the wealth they generate to fund our decline,” Kent recently tweeted. Both Masters and Kent say they think Trump was the rightful winner of the 2020 election. Aside from the specifics and symbolism of the Rittenhouse case, publicly supporting him makes sense in terms of the demographic changes in the makeup of the major political parties. While Wall Street business executives and upper middle class professionals now overwhelmingly back the Democrats, the Republicans have, by default as much as by choice, increasingly courted the working class. Over the past decade, the party’s biggest gains have been among white voters without a college degree, and in the 2020 election, it made some inroads with voters of all races without a college degree. Trump’s conception of a power struggle with the U.S. “Deep State” saw a contest between the voters’ elected representative and the shadowy forces controlling the levers of government behind the scenes. But for Kent, Masters, Vance, and the other aspiring heirs of Trumpism, the state itself is the enemy. Their efforts, like Trump’s, are directed as much against Republican orthodoxies and the Beltway establishment as against Democratic policies. Gone is the old conservative divide between “good” institutions like the military and the corporate boardroom and “bad” ones like the media and teacher’s unions. “Our military leadership is totally incompetent,” Masters said recently in the wake of the U.S. defeat in Afghanistan. “Our top generals have turned into woke corporate bozos,” he tweeted, “and our troops deserve better.” More from this authorHow 9/11 created the surveillance stateBy Jacob Siegel But where Trump’s approach was visceral and inseparable from his singular personality, his would-be successors are more sober and more ideological. They are also supported by the kind of political infrastructure that was conspicuously lacking in the chaotic and chronically understaffed Trump administration. Masters, Vance, and Kent are all political newcomers between the ages of 35-41, and all three are backed by funding from Thiel. The Vance and Masters campaigns both received $10 million through super PACs, while Kent got $5,800, the legal limit in his race. Their vision for America, broadly aligned with the post-libertarian ideas Thiel has espoused over the past decade, calls for a secular, nationalist politics of the common good. The greatest threat to the American people, they say, is the unchecked power of the Democrat-dominated administrative state and the transnational corporations operating under its auspices. The conventional script for beltway Republicans in the pre-Trump era called for limiting the power of government and letting social policy be set by individual choice and market mechanisms. But for the national populists and conservatives of the new post-Trump Right, that laissez faire approach simply cedes power to woke corporations and lobbying interests. The only way to reform the state is to take control of it and replace current ruling class functionaries with a new elite that will serve the interests of working and middle-class Americans. “The end goal is human flourishing,” Masters recently told the journalist Peter Savodnik. “You want a strong middle class in America. There’s a whole set of values and a whole lifestyle attendant to that. I think that’s a goal, and I think too many conventional, you know, business Republicans they’re agnostic on that. They don’t care what the consequences of their policies are.” Suggested readingAn elegy for the American DreamBy J. D. Vance It now remains to be seen whether Masters and the others can win. In Ohio, Vance is battling it out in a tight primary race against the state treasurer, Josh Mandel, another Trump supporter from the party’s increasingly crowded populist wing. In Arizona, Masters was trailing behind the state’s Attorney General Mark Brnovich 27% to 9% in a recent poll. But Trump, who previously called Brnovich “lackluster” for refusing to order an audit of Arizona’s 2020 election result, only entered the race a few weeks ago, with a scheduled appearance at a fundraiser for Masters. In Washington state, a poll from early November shows Joe Kent leading both the Democrat, Brent Hennrich, and the six-term incumbent Republican, Jaime Herrera Beutler, who broke with her party and voted to impeach Trump, in his House race. With poll numbers for Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at historic lows, the Democrats are looking exceptionally vulnerable going into the 2022 midterm elections. The crucial question for the Rittenhouse Republicans is how far voters want to go in rejecting the current system. So far, the most visible repudiation of the Democrats has come from the Virginia governor’s race, which was won by Glenn Youngkin, a classic C-suite Republican. Perhaps the greatest challenge to the firebrands of the new Right isn’t from Democrats but from the push by the leaders of their own party to restore the Beltway consensus . Yet there are signs that the old version of bipartisan centrism in DC may be unsustainable. A recent Harvard poll of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 found that 39% overall believe American democracy is in trouble. That’s a significant segment of young voters, but what’s notable is that the disillusionment was far more pronounced on the Right. More than half of young Trump voters think America is a “democracy in trouble”. Nearly a quarter, 22%, believe it has already “failed”. Join the discussion The Right always liked Police, and still do. They work for their communities, and are from similar communities. They also like the soldiers who are citizen Soldiers openly For America. The Right has always had a distrust of the FED Law organizations. No one knows who they are really for. ‘Black Helicopters’ ‘Men in Black’. Back during the Ruby Ridge days, Waco, and other cases they gave off a feel of something not quite right, and in my years of living in the remote North parts of USA there is a deep distrust of Feds – Federal Cops. Even Forest Service cops, they have something about them which seems dangerous and partisan, I suspect it comes down from the top, being ultimately DC Swamp led. Just look how partisan they were in trying to unseat President Trump, and in how they are Biden’s tools. Tom Cotton (Senator) questioning Garland – the top Fed cop in USA, the one who set the FBI on parents as domestic terrorists if they protest their children having to wear masks and be taught CTR and Gender weirdness… Here it is https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WljuJkLYgnQ This is an excellent, and important video to watch – here is the Top of USA Secret Policeman, Garland, and he personifies the darkness in the secret police – – In 2001 the USA, by The Patriot Act’ VASTLY increased the USA FED security agencies, and vastly increased the powers they have to act without oversight and mandates to spy and data harvest on a scale unbelievable. They were enlarged post Cold War, instead of shrunken, and then 2001 – and they became bigger than is believable – but like Post Cold War – Now is Post Islamic Terrorist, – again they are useless mostly – But that does NOT mean they will be decreased, that is not how it goes – and so they are re-purposed…. and as Biden says, ‘the greatest danger to USA is’…… so who is that the responsibility of??? The Police and Military can march in parades to cheering crowds – but one wonders how it would look seeing a mass marching of the secret cops in a parade… Would any one cheer? As Biden said “White supremacist terrorism is the deadliest threat to the United States, President Joe Biden told lawmakers Wednesday night as he aimed to pivot from the country’s post-9/11 foreign fights to one at home.” Biden Told us he is turning this million strong undercover army loose on the Right Wing citizens – every one knows this, Rittenhouse, after what they did to him, most of all. “Carlson asked Rittenhouse whether he believed the government would protect him from threats he was receiving. “I hope so,” he said, “but we all know how the FBI works.”” I guess the writer is not American really, if he does not know how the Right mistrusts the Deep State Police. From the Dulls Brothers (Mosaddegh and Bay of Pigs and Vietnam and so much more) to CIA, Air America in Laos and Cambodia, and Iran-Contra, – just that they are creepy and scary, and if things get bad and they become full blown Political Police, it would be terrible. “We despise our government & corporations benefiting from the security & labor of our working class solely for the benefit of elites who have no loyalty to our nation, rather they despise us & are using the wealth they generate to fund our decline,” I’m a moderate and former Democrat supporter. My parents were traditional blue collar workers. I never thought I’d agree with a statement like the quotation above, but that’s where I am in 2021. I believe that statement is true and is, perhaps, even an understatement. The fate of the “Rittenhouse Republicans” will, imo, largely depend on their ability to clearly articulate these types of painful truths while not appearing to be stereotypical right-wing crazies. There’s a fine line to walk between justified indignation and irresponsible rhetoric. Here’s an example of what I consider to be a plain statement of fact and not in any sense hyperbole: We are “up against a media that lies to us, schools that teach our kids to hate our country, and corporations that have gotten so big, they think they’re bigger than America.” I was encouraged to read that, “But where Trump’s approach was visceral and inseparable from his singular personality, his would-be successors are more sober and more ideological. They are also supported by the kind of political infrastructure that was conspicuously lacking in the chaotic and chronically understaffed Trump administration.” Trump was a man of the hour. He shook up the political establishment and that was a good thing, imo. But I feel his moment has passed and we need people with better organizational skills and a better understanding of how to get things done in DC to speak for ordinary people. A boring, ordinary guy like me is now cheering for the firebrands. Strange times indeed. To view all comments and stay up to date, become a registered user. It's simple, quick and free. Sign me up