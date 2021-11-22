Spotlight Why Rotterdam erupted The violent Covid riots were about more than hooliganism BY Senay Boztas . Rotterdam, not anywhere (@lidwienj) Senay Boztas is a journalist living in Amsterdam. November 22, 2021 November 22, 2021 Filed under: Global affairs Anti-lockdownCOVID-19EuropeFootballhooliganslockdownLockdown protestslockdown scepticsNetherlandsPandemicprotestriotRiotingRotterdam Share: When hundreds of rioters piled into Rotterdam centre on Friday night, attacking police, throwing bricks, setting off fireworks and rampaging through the streets, it was no small irony that they left a police car burning outside the Erasmushuis. This cultural building represents one of Rotterdam’s most famous exports: the humanist and Renaissance scholar, Erasmus, known today as a beacon of tolerance and liberty. But from the images of the violence that were soon shared across the world, there didn’t seem to be much of that famed Dutch moderation, openness and reasonableness on show. While the rioters left destruction in their wake, it later emerged that the police had directed live rounds of fire at rioters, leaving four people with gunshot wounds. As Dutch virologist Marion Koopmans — who initially likened the protests against the Netherlands’ latest coronavirus restrictions to a World War Two bombardment (before retracting the war analogy after facing a barrage of criticism) — said, there was a “bitter irony” to the location of such wanton violence. Dutch leaders were quick to paint the riots as acts of hooliganism rather than protest, with commentators citing the existence of group chats where people reportedly said things such as: “Where’s the protest? I want to riot.” Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb called it “an orgy of violence” that drew “a number of people who had no intention of acting peacefully, but who were there to riot, to confront the police, and to destroy public property”. Dutch caretaker justice minister Ferd Grapperhaus echoed his comments, saying that a protest against a controversial (and as yet unimplemented) idea to restrict access to certain areas for unvaccinated people was hijacked by football hooligans and criminal low-life. But just 10 months after a the country was gripped by nationwide riots in protest at an earlier coronavirus curfew, such an explanation seems overly simplistic. I can’t be the only person here in the Netherlands left wondering why some of the country’s 17.6 million citizens are so visibly out of control and alienated from the majority. This isn’t some new phenomenon: the Dutch police have been highlighting the increasing violence of protesters for several years. According to the latest reports, it seems that rioters in Rotterdam were made of a number of disparate groups, motivated for a range of reasons. Football hooligans, young men with nothing to do, harbour workers with low wages and job security, and those suffering from the national shortage of decent housing were all ripe for civil disobedience. As MP Attje Kuiken says: "It's a poisonous cocktail." But behind their resentment — which includes recent anger at a nationwide ban on fireworks this New Year — there are clearly bigger social problems. A widespread disaffection with government is evident in the peaceful protests in major cities practically every weekend (sometimes for things as trivial as wearing face masks). As in many other Western countries, there is a deep polarisation in Dutch society, and increasing distrust in politicians. This was exacerbated when the Government fell in January over a scandal in which tens of thousands of parents — most of dual nationality — were wrongly accused of childcare benefit fraud and forced to pay back every cent they had ever received, with devastating consequences for their financial, personal and children’s wellbeing. Last week, the Dutch highest court officially apologised for upholding unlawful tax office rulings. But while 15,000 people have received €30,000 in compensation so far, the apparent racism engrained in government institutions has not yet been fully investigated. After elections in March, resulting in a hugely splintered outcome, Dutch political parties are still unable to form a government — a telling picture about the difficulty in finding common ground. Those who voted for change are no doubt disappointed by the continued presence of the same establishment faces around the table, led again by liberal Mark Rutte. Meanwhile, newish far-Right parties such the Forum for Democracy have delighted in exploiting the pandemic to undermine "the political elite". As Amsterdam University cultural anthropologist Dr Danny de Vries tells me: "Just a few days ago one of them publicly threatened another politician in the chamber, saying his time would come when tribunals are held to hold him accountable for 'corona crimes'" Only last week, the leader of FVD, Thierry Baudet, compared corona measures to Nazi Germany. Yet the country's political leaders have hardly earned a glowing report. For all their confidence in their liberal, efficient and wealthy society, they have been behind at every step in the pandemic. The Government was one of the slowest in Europe to start vaccinations, and now that it has one of Europe's highest infection rates, it has just started offering boosters. Moreover, despite being perfectly well aware that there have been at least 31,000 corona deaths (as recorded on death certificates), the Government continues to put a much lower figure of “officially-tested positive deaths” front and centre on its dashboards. Conveniently, this number (18,966) is less than neighbouring countries like Belgium, which have always recorded suspect deaths too. And so while there is broad support for vaccination and the Dutch have fully vaccinated 84.7% of adults, trust in government policy and leadership has plummeted recently. There have been U-turns on policy, with nightclubs open one minute, and then closed the next, and an imprudent loosening of most restrictions at the end of September. With coronavirus infections at record highs in the past week, and hospitals saying they will soon have to make decisions about who gets the IC beds, virologists are talking once more about the need for a full lockdown — and it's not only the coronavirus sceptics or protesters who are looking at December with sinking hearts. When he appeared on a morning chat show yesterday, Nijmegen mayor and chairman of the National Security Council Hubert Bruls was keen to emphasise that most people are not out on the streets rioting. That's true, and it's difficult to say whether the Dutch have more coronavirus sceptics — or, indeed, hooligans — than anyone else (although the head of Viruswaarheid corona protest group Willem Engel, adds a certain flair to events with his experience as a former dance teacher). But anyone who has ever tried to stand in a queue in the Netherlands will realise that there’s a widespread sense of assertive individualism here, which is not often restrained by social norms such as politeness or the-other-person-was-actually-first. Basic rights like freedom of speech, movement and protest, are also grounded in the constitution, which has meant that it is very difficult for a government to restrain them. This has led to a surprising number of civilian court cases about coronavirus policy (eventually overturned by the courts). As a Brit living in the Netherlands, I've been surprised how much opposition there has been to following relatively minor rules such as wearing a face mask in certain places; the mere prospect of showing a coronavirus pass for entry is enough to cause a spiky hour of debate in most social groups, where it's likely that at least a few people will disagree with their existence as a matter of principle. Another element that might sit behind recent discontent is something that the Netherlands is often praised for: a light-touch legal system and emphasis on alternatives to prison and processes like mediation. Although Grapperhaus has pledged to fast-track stiff justice for rioters, and police are busy scanning camera images to round up the Rotterdam culprits, the Netherlands has recently been seen by organised crime as a "low-threshold" entry point to Europe. The current struggle with organised crime has laid bare gaps in policing capacity, and a sense that a liberal but illogical weed policy is not helping (because smoking weed is tolerated, but growing it commercially is a punishable crime). Young men are apparently attracted to act as “collectors” of drug shipments in containers at Rotterdam harbour or criminal errand boys, and there’s a desperate need to offer other opportunities to certain groups of young people — something that has been recognised by the new mayor of Utrecht, Sharon Dijksma. The recent violence in Rotterdam cannot, therefore, be dismissed as mere hooliganism. As the authorities launch an official investigation into the gunshot wounds sustained on Friday night, and police forces are deployed across cities to stop-and-search as bars close at 8pm, this isn’t a time to sit back and dismiss the rioting as an “orgy” of criminal activity. It’s time to sift through the ashes. Join the discussion The shocking thing about this report is the police using live ammunition. I would have thought that would have added to the sense of injustice. TO TRUST OR NOT TO TRUST We cannot fully pit freedom against Covid-measures. BASICALLY, but not under all circumstances, an infectious disease is a collective matter. We shall then have to look at the character of the disease in order to judge if the measures are reasonable or not. The burden of evidence should then be on those who support the measures. But even if I belong to the other side, I shall give one argument on the matter (against). In Germany (where I live) there are some 15 000 “cases” (reported infections) per week. Is that a high number? In the same country there are some 20 000 deaths per week (not from Covid). I guess you will expect your collegue (or your neighbour next door) to be there also next week. You do not even think that he might die in the meantime. The “risk” that he will turn out to be a “case” next week, is then even smaller. The Covid-crises has turned into a crisis of trust. Since we cannot all monitor the statistics and scrutinize all the scientific evidence all the time, we shall have to trust the government, the journalists or our own experience + common sense. I think the latter is the last you should give up on. However, the majority of the population seems to have done exactly that. A loss in individual self-confidence may turn out to be the biggest loss suffered from the crises. A virtual minefield of casually dropped agenda nuggets…. “the apparent racism engrained in government institutions has not yet been fully investigated.” (Rotterdam mayor is a Moroccan born son of a Sunni Imam) “(sometimes for things as trivial as wearing face masks).” (Not trivial at all) “the mere prospect of showing a coronavirus pass for entry is enough to cause a spiky hour” “an imprudent loosening of most restrictions at the end of September.” “Dutch have fully vaccinated 84.7 of adults,” “and now that it has one of Europe’s highest infection rates,” (high % of both Vax and covid cases, this is the norm) “virologists are talking once more about the need for a full lockdown” “and there’s a desperate need to offer other opportunities to certain groups of young people —” Anyway, from it I get that the unrest is similar to Portland rioting, Identity Politics with some cause (lockdown protests) to get low life rioters all thuggish and anti-social for the fun of it. The writer certainly likes to use the vernacular of the race grievance industry coupled with the sanctimoniousness of the young educated Liberal’s support of covid tyranny, and disapproval of those who do not. This article could have been written as easily in any USA Democrat city. This is the zeitgeist of today – young Liberals commenting on today’s liberal mess – blame everyone but the actual causes (Left/Liberals). For all her telling us why this is happening I miss her actually asking the people there why they are there. That would have been interesting – I would have asked everyone, especially the most extreme ones. ‘The mere prospect of showing a coronavirus pass for entry is enough to cause a spiky hour of debate in most social groups, where it’s likely that at least a few people will disagree with their existence as a matter of principle.’ The ‘mere prospect’? Of having to show digital evidence of a medical intervention in order to take part in the life of your own society? Of having to prove you have taken a vaccination which even its own promoters accept does not actually prevent transmission of the virus to others? If you think that’s a trifling matter, you are the wrong person to be reporting on any of this. Protests are growing in Europe & Australia where Covid pp schemes are being launched. The Covid drama is going on for 2 yrs now. In those years people have been patient and peaceful . The expectation that it will continue to remain peaceful in the face of open tyranny and hypocrisy is far fetched. Disaffected youth, hooligans, football fan type disrupters, looters, may be seen as an endemic, simmering, drug related problem, but throughout this period they have been silent. They are first to cause disruption, so is it all about drugs & the endemic or something about the tyrannical rules that is bringing them out in the street in violence? The peaceful voices that come out in thousands during the day are being ignored, the violent voices that come out at night are dismissed . What the author might see as minor rules can be alarming to others. The concept of autonomy, of personal judgement over oneself has been deeply injured. There is an unhealthy shadow of control pervading our lives. The west values are crumbling in the face of this pathogen. It is showing that the epicentres of science and tolerance are guilty of hubris and thought control. They are trying to break the will of its people and are contradicting the very values it fostered. The government rhetoric has grown old and unsupported. Time to step off the pedestal and eat some humble pie . Admit mistakes were made. Listen to & love your people . Do not repeatedly do things that don’t work or create disparities. It’s not all about hospitals and cases. Disease and death are part of living and every individual gets this. Even after 2 yrs the governments cannot get their heads around it! This coincided with a recent remark from Minister Grapperhaus claiming that politicians were exempt from QR-restrictions after a cafe refused entry to a politician for not carrying one. https://www.nrc.nl/nieuws/2021/11/16/politici-zonder-coronapas-hadden-niet-geweigerd-mogen-worden-bij-cafes-a4065673 The above article is in Dutch, I’m afraid, but explains the story a little further. I visit the Netherlands often and am surprised by how draconian the coronavirus restrictions have been, but even more so by the compliance of the Dutch who usually ignore any rules they deem foolish. The reason many people don’t want to get vaccinated, is not just out of fear of vaccination, but that they worry they may be complicit in enabling a system of surveillance and control over fellow citizens. I’ve taken the vaccine, but am against mandating it or carrying a digital ID card to participate in normal life. Once these restrictions have been put in place, I have a hard time believing they will ever go away. I don’t think mandating mask-wearing is trivial. This is a rather tendentious article. Just two examples: (1) “A widespread disaffection with government is evident in the peaceful protests in major cities practically every weekend (sometimes for things as trivial as wearing face masks).” Perhaps this is trivial to the author but clearly not everyone agrees. (2) “Another element that might sit behind recent discontent is something that the Netherlands is often praised for: a light-touch legal system and emphasis on alternatives to prison and processes like mediation. Although Grapperhaus has pledged to fast-track stiff justice for rioters, and police are busy scanning camera images to round up the Rotterdam culprits, the Netherlands has recently been seen by organised crime as a “low-threshold” entry point to Europe.” It seems fairly foreseeable that demanding different rules for your political enemies would trigger a degree of outrage. Excellent comment. Clearly the author doesn’t understand the essence of the relationship between free people and “The State”. It’s increasingly a problem in the UK. To be opposed to the state demanding that you must have a medical procedure and must in some cases prove it, seems for some people to be the same as being opposed to vaccination. I’m happily double jabbed and have a booster appointment next week. I think people should be vaccinated. But I absolutely object to state coercion and cops checking “papers” of law abiding citizens. If the author can't see the implications of that sort of illiberal state overreach then they don't deserve to live in a democracy. As Benjamin Franklin wisely commented: "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety." The same hackneyed clichéd arguments to attack those of us who oppose vax mandates – blah blah Bill Gates windows update etc. No intelligence, no wit, no originality – just regurgitating liquidised propaganda