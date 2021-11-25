Opinion Paedophilia is not progressive Social justice campaigns have given up on morality BY Ayaan Hirsi Ali . Paedophiles don't need their own Pride(Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Ayaan Hirsi Ali is an UnHerd columnist. She is also a research fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, Founder of the AHA Foundation, and host of The Ayaan Hirsi Ali Podcast. Her new book is Prey: Immigration, Islam, and the Erosion of Women’s Rights. November 25, 2021 Ayaan November 25, 2021 Filed under: Faith & Meaning AbuseAllyn WalkerAmericaCrimeDiversityEducationEvilFeminismgoodIranpaedophilePaedophiliapolygamySexismSomaliaTolerationUniversityUSWest Share: Now that safe spaces and universal acceptance have become the norm, it is fashionable to tolerate all kinds of proclivities and inclinations in the name of diversity. But until recently, we respected the nebulous line that faintly dissects the parameters of what we consider to be good and evil. Not so today, where there is a growing campaign to destigmatise everything, even if doing so requires us to unpick the moral fabric of our society. How else are we to explain the two most disturbing causes trumpeted by modern progressives: of paedophilia and of polygamy? To some extent, they can’t be compared. Polygamy remains legal in a number of countries — from South Africa and Malaysia to Iran and Morocco. Paedophilia, on the other hand, has long been considered beyond the pale, and is effectively banned across the world. Most countries have an age of consent — and those that don’t, such as Sudan and Afghanistan, require a couple to be married before sex is legally allowed. And yet, in America of all places, activists are now campaigning for the destigmatisation of paedophilic desires. To remain horrified is bigoted; we need to feel empathy for the “suffering” that paedophiles face. What makes this movement even more disturbing is that its advocates are not confined to some progressive fringe: even those whose jobs it is to end child sexual abuse now support it. Only last week, Elizabeth Letourneau, Director of the Moore Center for the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse at John Hopkins’s Bloomberg School of Public Health, tweeted: “Many adults with sexual attraction to children want help to control it, hate the feeling, don’t want to act on it. Helping them prevents #childsexualabuse. Stigmatizing the conversation puts kids at risk. #prevention.” More from this authorAmerican education needs a revolutionBy Ayaan Hirsi Ali She was responding to the debate sparked at Old Dominion University earlier this month, after word spread around campus that one of its professors, Allyn Walker, had released a book over the summer titled A Long, Dark Shadow: Minor-Attracted People and Their Pursuit of Dignity. The book, according to its blurb, “offers a crucial account of the lived experiences of this hidden population”. In reality, all it offers is a disconcerting defence of paedophilia. Walker, whose preferred pronouns are they/them, is concerned for the well-being of ‘minor-attracted people’ or MAPs, the new preferred term for individuals attracted to children. When asked about the use of MAPs in a recent interview, Walker responded: “I think it is important to use terminology for groups that members of that group want others to use for them. It is less stigmatising than other words like paedophile.” In other words: let’s not hurt the paedophiles’ feelings. Throughout the interview, Walker deploys terms taken straight from the social justice playbook — as if paedophilia were just another sexual preference in need of its own Pride. Activists talk of “lowering stigma”; of a minority that is “at-risk” and “universally maligned”. But for Walker, at least, this is more than a fashionable cause — Walker genuinely believes that paedophiles are maligned. As far back as 2017, in a PhD thesis titled Understanding Resilience Strategies among Minor-Attracted Individuals, Walker argued that paedophiles should be permitted to view child pornography as a “harm reduction technique”. Providing “easy access to a wide variety of engrossing and high-quality child pornography” could, Walker wrote, “serve as a substitute for involvement with actual victims”. Although A Long, Dark Shadow was published in June, Old Dominion did not place Walker on leave until November 16th, after students began to protest. A petition was launched, making clear that paedophilia “should not be considered a sexual preference” and Walker should be fired. It has received more than 14,000 signatures. Yet despite such overwhelming condemnation from the student body, the university’s statement regarding the situation was short, vague, and inadequately critical of Walker’s views. For Walker, however, the university’s action reflected the “gravity of the threats to me and other people on campus”. Walker’s critics’ disapproval was part of a “coordinated effort” against the LGBTQ community and academic freedom. I am a firm defender of academic freedom. And I believe the problem of paedophilia needs to be studied. But that does not mean that we can ignore the danger destigmatising paedophilia poses to children. We should not be normalising the idea that it is tolerable to fantasise about sex with children. A university and a university press should not be pushing this kind of harmful material. More from this authorProgressives are a gift to IslamismBy Ayaan Hirsi Ali And yet this dangerous tendency to tolerate every and any proclivity, no matter how wicked, has become widespread: along with paedophilia, polygamy — a practice which should have ended centuries ago — is making a comeback as an acceptable form of relationship. Last year, Utah enacted Senate Bill 102, which lowers the penalty for polygamy from a felony to an offence on par with a traffic summons, as long as the new spouse consents to the marriage. Even pop culture is embracing the trend. Just this week, millennial influencer Lauryn Bosstick posted her thoughts on polygamy to her 1 million Instagram followers: “i am in to freedom of choice. i don’t waste my energy worried about what people’s relationship choices are – everyone’s different. if not hurting anyone & it works for you, go for it.” But polygamy is harmful — to women, in particular, but also to society in general. Earlier this year, I interviewed Dr Dan Seligson on my podcast about its harms and dangers. He explained that polygamy actually breeds poverty in societies. It turns the human female into a commodity, destroys trust in society, and produces unhappiness in families. Growing up in Somalia, I have seen this all first-hand: my father had four wives. Not one of them was happy; not one of them thought their union was empowering. And yet proponents of polygamy in the US today model their movement on the successful (and legitimate) campaign for same-sex marriage, pretending it is a similar form of liberation. Two practising polygamists summed up this tactic in a peculiarly supportive recent New Yorker profile: “I wish people would be as accepting with us as we try to be of everyone else.” Here is where the slippery slope becomes a terrifying cliff face. Ingeniously, ‘minor-attracted people’ and polygamists are seeking the protection of the progressive umbrella. They want recognition as ‘maligned’ minorities who have been marginalised and overlooked by society. They want the freedom to love whomever they want, regardless of a person’s age or number of other partners. And it is working. The social justice movement is heeding their calls. At the core of what we are seeing today is an assault on Western civilisation. In the West, we have a general moral framework. We share a broad understanding of right and wrong. But our norms and values are under attack. We have abdicated our responsibility to make moral judgements — and evil has started to seep in. More from this authorWhy is child marriage legal in the West?By Ayaan Hirsi Ali There will be some who claim that I am overreacting; that those arguing in favour of destigmatising paedophilia and polygamy are small groups who live in the dark corners of Twitter and will never have any real staying power. But the first steps have been taken. The path ahead is clear. As activists like Allyn Walker insinuate themselves into the social justice fold, the ranks of their warped campaigns will swell. I have been a vocal advocate for women, children, homosexuals, apostates, and religious minorities for the past two decades. I believe in giving the voiceless a voice. I have also been a free-speech fundamentalist. But there must be a red line. No matter the context, there will never be anything progressive about paedophilia or polygamy. Join the discussion This view may provoke violent disagreement I know, but I do think there is something in the position taken by the social justice side of this argument. Not, I hasten to add, everything described above: paedophilia is NOT merely another sexual preference and it is emphatically NOT something for which child pornography should be prescribed as a harm reduction strategy or indeed tolerated for any reason at all. Paedophile tendencies are quite certainly a form of mental illness, and I take this view in part from a story related in one of Matt Ridley’s articles in which a man started to develop a sexual attraction to his nieces, went to the doctor in huge distress about it (understandably, I should imagine), and after an array of tests was discovered to have a brain tumour. This was operable, removed in due course, at which point the paedophilia attraction vanished. It was then possible to use that symptom as an early warning sign, because when the unwanted attraction returned, the man was able to go straight back to hospital for another scan and sure enough, the tumour was growing again, and was again operated upon, this time with permanent effect, happily for all concerned. The point here is that paedophiles are not evil by merely possessing such tendencies, they only become evil when they act upon them, and not all of them do this. They suffer from a neurological defect which alters the normal operation of the part of the brain that governs sexual attraction. We do not, in other circumstances, regard sick people as automatically evil, nor do we seek to punish, condemn and outlaw them, as is the present default social attitude which paedophiles experience. This is something, I suspect, which makes the social problem of paedopilia worse, because there is such stigma attached to the illness that paedophiles have little option but to hide their sickness and that inevitably means they’ll end up part of the dark web/underground network in which their sick tendencies are gratified and fed, instead of medicalised and treated. Yes, I know that there is presently no cure for paedophilia, but there are systems by which we can socially manage the problem at least, if only society would regard it as a medical problem instead of a moral problem. Our collective unwillingness to recognise this means, I suspect, that more children become victims of this horrifying reality than would otherwise be the case, and that, surely, has to be the most important moral consideration here? To be very clear, I do not propose that paedophilia is legitimised in any way beyond medicalising it. I absolutely do not support any measure that would use children for gratification purposes as suggested by some of the people referred to in the article above, including indirectly in the form of using images of them for pornographic purposes. All I’m saying is that we are collectively not operating the most effective system for keeping children safe from this danger. Another drawback is that it leads to men who can never be married since other men have multiple wives Even further back (In the days of ‘Dial-up) I can remember a certain female leading light of the PLP trying to get PIE affiliated to the Labour Party. There were ‘a few good people’ in the PLP at that time (As I suppose there is today) and the plan was scotched. The lady said later that she had not realised what PIE was truely about. Yes, it was a difficult read. I have no problem at all with same sex marriage between two consenting adults and I think it is VERY important that we keep a clear distinction between celebrating gay people’s rights and blaming this union for ‘queering’ society. I am also not anti trans people either, as long as there is a considered process involved and very importantly, as long as no-one else’s rights are affected. Many LGB people and some trans people are actively fighting against the dangerous and extreme actions that are encroaching on and assaulting the rights of other people and groups. Further, polygamy has been around forever. I agree completely, I’m sure for some it’s almost a power dynamic as much as anything else. As I say those that harm children deserve to be severely punished. I also think people that ask for help before they do something evil should receive it ‘Are lumbered with desires’… But where might such desires have arisen from? With the rise of internet porn and social media, the numbers of those who’ve developed a taste for paedophilia, and for all manner of paraphilias, has surely risen enormously. Similarly, regarding gender identity or ‘trans people’, a 5337% increase – an OVER FIVE THOUSAND PERCENT increase – has recently been reported in under-18 girls coming to believe they need gender ‘treatment’ (Tavistock GIDS, UK) over circa ten years, i.e. since the advent of social media. Teen girls and younger, now persuaded that they are not girls, led instead to desire wrong-sex hormones and disfiguring surgeries such as having their healthy breasts cut off. That social contagion via the internet is integral to these developments is clear to all but those most in denial. Sympathy is one thing, and yes about the importance of distinguishing between sympathy and acommodation, but there needs also to be clear-eyed, unwavering examination of causes and effects, and better acknowledgement of who the main victims are – children and young people – and the suffering which ‘desires’ fed instead of questioned can bring. Yes, polygamy has been around forever but not in western society. It’s a dreadful institution for women that pits one wife against another. It dilutes a wife’s power by making her one among several. It prevents the special, devoted relationship that can build between one man and one woman. Monogamy was a great step forward for western women because – in ideal at least – it bound men into a committed relationship. However, to say that watching child porn stops them from acting upon their desires ignores the harm done to the children used to make it! (The professor’s answer to the problem). Personally the only treatment I think they should be receiving is chemical castration! The decaying of western civilisation and the constant pushing against the Christian morals that defined it. The attempted cancellation of reason,and the attempted destruction of sexual boundaries. Just depressing and abhorrent.I really fear for the future of my grandchildren. It isn’t ‘progressive’ but corrupt. To view all comments and stay up to date, become a registered user. It's simple, quick and free. Sign me up